Beattie’s Pedigree Centre: Drop calves selling to £480
Excellent trade of drop calves at Beattie’s Pedigree Centre with male drop calves selling to £480/Hereford and female drop calves selling to £440/Hereford.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:35 am
Male drop calves
K McCrea £480/Hereford, £460/Hereford, £430/Hereford, £390/Hereford, £390/Hereford, £245/Friesian, £220/Friesian, R Reid £395/Limousin, £385/Limousin, £375/Limousin, £225/Limousin, J Cush £275/Belgian Blue, T Smith £215/Simmental, £200/Simmental, £195/Shorthorn, W McCrea £190/Friesian, R Darragh £150/Holstein, £146/Holstein, £115/Holstein, £50/Holstein, £50/Holstein and Moo Milk Ltd £60/Friesian, £50/Friesian, £45/Friesian, £40/Friesian, £40/Friesian, £35/Friesian.
Female drop calves
W McCrea £440/Hereford, £425/Hereford, £410/Hereford, £380/Hereford, £395/Hereford, £390/Hereford, J Cush £255/Belgian Blue, £225/Belgian Blue, Moo Milk Ltd £170/Aberdeen Angus and J Moore £170/Hereford, £160/Hereford.