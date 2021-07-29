Beatties Valais Blacknose in fierce demand

Lot 3 attracted a final bid of 4000 guineas while her ewe lamb sold at 2600 guineas

There was tremendous pre-sale interest with a large number of potential bidders registering in advance on marteye in the few days beforehand.

Prices rocketed to heights of 6600 guineas paid for the star of the show, a gimmer selling with her two ewe lambs at foot. Described by guest auctioneer Glyn Lucas as a “real flock builder, and one of the best females he had seen in the breed” this smart outfit was snapped up by breeder Eimer Rodgers, Douglas. Sired by Highland Darragh, this tremendous young ewe traces back to a foundation female Richard purchased at Goldies.

Hot on the heels of this were a stock ewe and ewe lamb combination that also grossed 6600 guineas. The ewe was purchased for 4000 guineas by Steve Jones England who is a regular customer at this sale. She has an enviable pedigree, sired by Highland Duke and out of a homebred ewe that has imported parents.

It took 4100 guineas to secure this flashy stock ewe at Beatties Valais Blacknose production sale

John Haughey, Tattykeeran, Tyrone parted with 2600 guineas to secure her quality ewe lamb.

There were two lots that notched up a final bid of 4200 guineas. The first of these to hit the sale ring was a flashy two year old ewe sired by Highland and going back to imported parents on the dam’s side. Proving too tempting not to take home with him, Graham Mulloan selected her for his flock in Moy, Co Tyrone.

A daughter of Middleton Hall George caught the eye selling for 4200 guineas. She now travels to Co Louth with Conrad McGuiness who also selected a choice ewe lamb to join her at 3600 guineas.

Bidding remained buoyant throughout the sale reflected in the strong averages:

Beatties Valais Blacknose auction topped at 6600 guineas paid for this super ewe accompanied by her twin ewe lambs forked out by Eimer Rodgers, Naas

6 stock ewes at £4253, 28 ewe lambs at £3042, 15 ram lambs £567, 9 wether lambs £309

The Beatties would like to wish all of their buyers well with their Valais Blacknose purchases, and look forward to seeing their progeny in the future. They would also like to thank everyone who assisted them in any way to ensure the smooth running of the event.

Richard Beattie and his son Richard pictured the sale topper at 6600 guineas in the sale ring at their export sale of Beatties Valais Blacknose sheep.

Waiting patiently for the auction to begin at Beatties Valais Blacknose Sale