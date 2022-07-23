Beatty Stores at Antrim Show

David adds: “With the tupping season just starting to get in swing, Beatty’s Store will have a range of solutions to get the ewe into the optimal condition for going to the ram.

“Our most popular bolus is the “All Guard Ewe” bolus by Mayo Healthcare. It’s a very compact heavy bolus and packs a real punch in terms of strength. The feedback from customers has been excellent, in respect to improved condition, fertility, increased lambing percentages at scanning, and a shorter lambing period as more likely to get in lamb on first cycle.

“With the price of meal and fertiliser, it is now more important than ever to get the best out of grass. A good leafy palatable grass with increased sugars and protein will see the meal bill drop. Helping the grass to have resilience to stresses such as herbicides applications and temperature/water stresses is beneficial too.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David McCammmond, Store Manager

“New to the market is a Bio-stimulant Fertiliser to help with grass growth and quality: “SEA RESULTS- Keep it Green, Keep it Growing” (with the addition of Sulphur and Magnesium).

“A lot of our customers use it in conjunction with their herbicide sprays.

“Our new Clipex fencing range will also be available to view at the show. Clipex posts are light and easy to erect. They are strong and durable, which is why they come with a 30 year warranty.

“We also have a range of Strabane Mills feed which is steam cooked proving popular with cattle farmers.

“We will have on hand at the show in-house experts to help with all aspects of sheep and cattle management such as: Vaccinations, Dosing advice for fluke and worms, etc.”