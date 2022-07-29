Beautiful Beau is searching for a new home in a rural location

Beau is a four-year-old German Shepherd who lives up to her name being such a gorgeous girl.

Beau loves a tasty treat, her toys and playing fetch.

She enjoys going on walks and is curious in new environments.

Beau requires quieter walking areas away from other dogs and needs to be the only pet within her new home.

Beautiful Beau can be uncomfortable with new people, however, she is friendly once out on a walk and after several meetings.

Beau’s ideal home would have a secure garden where she could run around in a rural area with not many visitors.

Someone with previous experience with German Shepherds who is willing and able to be actively involved with her training would be ideal.

Beau

Once Beau has settled into her new home she could potentially be left alone for a few hours.

Beau is a wonderful dog, and the staff at Dogs Trust hope she finds her perfect match soon.

Max is a friendly little dog who loves meeting new people.

Max

He enjoys playing with his toys and getting out for ‘sniffy’ walks.

Max can find car travel a little stressful so would prefer not to go on long journeys.

When meeting dogs out and about he can be quite an excitable little guy.

Max is diabetic and he requires a home with dedicated adopters who will be able to stick to his strict diet and provide two injections a day, 12 hours apart.

Beau

Max is currently enjoying life in a foster home. He is housetrained and sleeps in a crate in the kitchen.

He can live with another doggy companion, if they don’t mind him being a little boisterous.

He can live with secondary school aged children and older and he will need company in the house for most of the day.

His foster carers say he is adorable with a fabulous wee character.

If you would like to find out more about offering a new home to Beau or Max, please contact the Ballymena Rehoming Centre on Tel. 028 2565 2977.