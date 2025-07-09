Beautiful farm in the Northumberland National Park comes to the market

The property is situated in a spectacular position near Elsdon in Redesdale, one of Northumberland’s most stunning locations. Redesdale is known for its privacy, seclusion, dramatic landscapes and Dark Skies.

The centrepiece of the property is an outstanding four-bedroom family home which has been lovingly created by the current owners from the original working farmhouse. This is centrally located within the landholding and enjoys panoramic views over much of Redesdale to the Cheviot Hills beyond.

While enjoying a striking location with considerable privacy within the Northumberland National Park, Redshaw is also highly accessible. Elsdon Village, with its thriving public house, church and village hall, is half a mile to the north, with Otterburn around four miles to the west. Ponteland (22 miles) and Newcastle upon Tyne (29 miles) are easily reached via the A696, situated just over one mile from Redshaw. Morpeth is around 19 miles to the east.

As well as the beautifully restored and superbly appointed four-bedroom farmhouse, there is a residential annexe and other buildings with potential for a variety of uses (subject to obtaining the relevant consents).

The land includes approximately 22.49 acres of meadow land, 170.10 acres grazing land and 1.90 acres of mixed woodland, which provide substantial wildlife and ecological interest, as well as sporting potential.

Redshaw is subject to a Mid-Tier Countryside Stewardship Scheme, running until 31st December 2028. This delivers an annual management payment of over £13,000 in respect of hedgerow and grazing management. It also offers capital grants for further new hedgerow planting.

Alistair Cochrane of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “The current owners have devoted enormous attention over the last 30 years to the creation of a fabulous family home and the enhancement of the land and field boundaries. The result is a superbly presented rural property with great charm and formidable environmental credentials.

“Redshaw is well-suited both to the pursuit of an extensive livestock enterprise and to conservation initiatives. There is believed to be scope for further tree and hedge planting and other natural capital-related ventures. The setting and nature of the property also lends itself to leisure or recreational enterprises (subject to the relevant consents) if desired.

“In short, Redshaw offers the chance of a stunning home in its own private domain, in the very heart of Northumberland.”

The property is offered for sale either as a whole, at a guide price of £1,900,000 or in two lots as follows:

Lot 1: Redshaw House, gardens, pasture and woodland extending to 13.42 acres: Guide price £1,200,000.

Lot 2: Mowing land, pasture and woodland extending to around 183.84 acres: Guide price £700,000.