Beauty of Ireland’s four seasons celebrated by new whiskey range

Richard Ryan of Kirker Greer Spirits in Belfast with whiskey’s for Ireland’s four seasons.

KIRKER Greer Spirits, now one of Europe’s most dynamic producers of original spirits such as whiskey, gin and vodka, has created a new premium blended Irish whiskey collection inspired by the four seasons.

Kirker Four Seasons Collection combines whiskeys sourced across the island of Ireland and are designed to reflect the four seasons, showcasing ‘the natural rhythm of Ireland’s changing seasons”.

Blended by using whiskeys sourced from distilleries across the island – from Ulster, Connacht, Munster, and Leinster – each expression is said “to evoke the character of winter, spring, summer, and autumn”.

Richard Ryan, co-founder and master blender of Kirker Whiskey in Belfast, said: “The Four Seasons Collection is our tribute to the ever-changing beauty of Ireland. Each blend celebrates the character of a different season while bringing together the best whiskey stocks from across the four provinces.

“For me, it’s about storytelling through flavour – whiskeys that stand proud alone, but together create a journey through the Irish landscape,” added Richard.

Kirker winter showcases “notes of smoke, festive pudding spice, and dark chocolate, while Spring evokes flavours of pear, gooseberry, elderflower, honeysuckle, and cherry blossom”.

Summer offers “notes of coastal hay, sun-dried fields, saline air, ripe stewed fruit, and spice. Completing the quartet, autumn is marked by stewed apple tart, buttery pastry, cinnamon spice, and rich toffee notes”.

The blended Irish whiskeys are bottled with natural colour and non-chill filtered, highlighting the influence of casks such as Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry, Madeira, and Marsala.

All four expressions are offered at 46% ABV and have a recommended retail price of £60.

The collection’s official launch event took place at Dunluce Lodge in Portrush, Co Antrim.

The new collection follows in the footsteps of Kirker Greer Spirits’ Shamrock Whiskey, which was launched in 2022 and blended with six whiskeys from four different distillers across the four provinces of Ireland.