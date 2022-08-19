Bee Improvement Day planned by Society

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be held at the association’s apiary site on the Graceystown Road, Banbridge (BT32 4DZ), and will run from 2.00pm until 5.00pm.

Teaching stands will be shared between NIHBS members, and DBKA members. The afternoon will finish with a BBQ.

There will be a £5.00 charge for the BBQ, and organisers need an RSVP if you are attending (for catering reasons).

Those wishing to attend should contact Geoff Davidson, Association chairman – 07710589261 or [email protected]

A lot of work has been carried out at the DBKA apiary site, and there is the new wildflower meadow now in full bloom, so you are all invited to attend and see the results for yourselves.

Richard Burke will be in attendance with his ‘Burkes Bees’ beekeeping supplies, so you can buy bee equipment on the day, or phone Richard, and have him bring items to the event.

Programme for the day:

2.00pm – Sign in and join one of six groups (rotating the stands below)

Stand 1 – Breeding Selection (Colm O’Neill NIHBS) this will be in apiary, and you will require a (clean) bee suit.

Stand 2 – Grafting (Jesus Barobia DBKA)

Stand 3 – Apideas (To be announced)

Stand 4 – Cloak Board System (Robert McCreery DBKA)

Stand 5 – Alternative Systems – (John Summerville NIHBS)

Stand 6 – Introduction and care of hatched queens (Gerard Coyne NIHBS)

4.00pm – Barbeque – this will be held in the new wildflower meadow adjacent to the apiary.

Biodiversity walk and grant presentation (Catherine Cochrane DBKA) This will be ongoing throughout the afternoon and will be in the wildflower meadow and adjacent woodland.