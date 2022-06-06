Beef bred cows sell to £1992.60 at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring Beef Bred Cows sold to £1992-60 for an 810kg Lim. to £246 per 100kg reaching a top of £251 per 100kg for a 790kg Ch. to £1982-90.
Cow Heifers sold to £1998 for a 740kg B/B. to £ 270 per 100kg this was followed by a 740kg Lim. to £1968-40 @ £266 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1463 for a 770kg to £190 per 100kg Fat Bulls sold to £2277 for a 1150kg AA. to £198 and selling to a top of £216 per 100kg for a 950kg Daq.
Fat Steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 720kg Ch. Friesian Steers sold to £194 per 100kg for 570kg. Fat Heifers sold to £273 per 100kg for a 550kg B/B. to £1501-50.
In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2100 for a 805kg Ch. (£261) and selling to a high of £295 per 100kg for a 695kg Ch. to £2050.
Forward lots sold to £1680 for a 595kg Lim. (£282) and selling to £297 per 100kg for a 535kg Ch. to £1590. Med Weights sold to £1420 for a 490kg Lim. (£289)
Smaller Sorts sold to £1170 for a 405kg Lim. (£289) Heavy Heifers sold to £1800 for a 690kg Lim. (£261) selling to £264 per 100kg for a 595kg Ch. to £1570.
Forward lots sold to £1520 for a 565kg Ch. (£269) with a 510kg Ch. to £1380 (£270) Med Weights sold to £1360 for a 490kg Ch. (£278) with a 460kg Ch. to £1360 (£295)
Smaller Sorts sold to £1120 for a 395kg Ch. (£283) with a 350kg Lim. to £1010 (£288) Weanling Males sold to £1260 for a 460kg Ch. (£274) with a 325kg Ch. to £1000 (£307) and a 330kg Ch. to £1010 (£306)
Weanling Heifers sold to £1060 for a 390kg Lim. (£272) Breeding Bulls sold to £1850 and £1800. Suckler Outfits sold to £1900 and £1860. Springers sold to £1370. Young Bull Calves sold to £490 for Her. Heifer Calves sold to £410 for AA. Reared Male Lumps sold to £740 for Daq. Reared Female Lumps sold to £525 for Lim.
LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:
Omagh Producer 740kg B/B. to £270 (£1998) Beragh Producer 740kg Lim. to £266 (£1968-40) Dungannon Producer 790kg Ch. to £251 (£1982-90) Ballygawley Producer 770kg Lim. to £250 (£1925) Dungannon Producer 610kg Lim. to £250 (£1525) Beragh Producer 770kg Lim. to £250 (£1925) Greencastle Producer 760kg Lim. to £248 (£1884-80) Beragh Producer 810kg Lim. to £246 (£1992-60) Clogher Producer 590kg Ch. to £246 (£1451-40) 590kg Daq. to £244 (£1439-60) and 650kg Ch. to £238 (£1547) Omagh Producer 650kg Lim. to £244 (£1586) Greencastle Producer 550kg Lim. to £241 (£1325-50) Dungannon Producer 820kg Ch. to £240 (£1968) Clogher Producer 570kg Daq. to £239 (£1362-30) Beragh Producer 690kg Lim. to £239 (£1649-10) Roslea Producer 680kg Ch. to £238 (£1618-40)
Other quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £190 to £232 per 100kg
2nd quality Beef Bred lots sold from £160 to £186 per 100kg
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £176 to £190 per 100kg
Plainer Lots sold from £110 to £56 per 100kg
Poorer types sold from £88 to £106 per 100kg
FAT BULLS
Armagh Producer 950kg Daq. to £216 (£2052) Fintona Producer 920kg Lim. to £216 (£1987-20) Donamana Producer 1150kg AA. to £198 (£2277) Fivemiletown Producer 910kg Ch. to £190 (£1729)
FAT STEERS
Char Steers sold from £243 to £256 per 100kg B/B Steers sold from £223 to £251 per 100kg S/H Steers sold from £220 to £229 per 100kg Herefords sold from £210 to £223 per 100kg AAs Steers sold from £195 to £210 per 100kg Limm Steers sold from £200 to £212 per 100kg
FAT HEIFERS
B/B Heifers sold from £228 to a high of £273 per 100kg Char Heifers sold from £226 to £257 per 100kg Limm Heifers sold from £230 to £253 per 100kg AA Heifers sold from £210 to £234 per 100kgSal Heifers sold from £190 to £208 per 100kg. S/H Heifers sold from £188 to £202 per 100kg Friesian Heifers solf from £180 to £196 per 100kg Herefords sold from £180 to £196 per 100kg
STORE BULLOCKS
A great demand this week again with heavy lots selling to £2100 for a 805kg Ch. (£261) and selling to a high of £295 per 100kg for a 695kg Ch. to £2050 with most quality lots selling from £245 to £282 per 100kg Forward lots sold £1680 for a 595kg Lim. (£282) and selling to £297 per 100kg for a 535kg Ch. to £1590.
SAMPLE PRICES;
M & H Williamson Dungannon 805kg Ch. to £2100 (£261) 765kg Ch. to £2090 (£273) 695kg Ch. to £2050 (£295) 755kg Ch. to £1950 (£258) 725kg Ch. to £1850 (£255) and 715kg Ch. to £1840 (£257) R Wilson Armagh 790kg AA. to £2080 (£263) 760kg Daq. to £2000 (£263) 730kg Sim. to £1900 (£260) and 765kg B/B. to £1880 (£245) R A Elliott Dungannon 675kg Ch. to £1880 (£278) 675kg Lim. to £1840 (£272) 680kg Ch. to £1810 (£266) 670kg Ch. to £1800 (£268) and 630kg Ch. to £1790 (£284) Castlecaufield Producer 665kg Ch. to £1880 (£282) W Cairns Lurgan 670kg Lim. to £1840 (£274) E Little Brookeborough 705kg Ch. to £1830 (£259) C Boyle Armagh 645kg Lim. to £1810 (£280) S McCaffery Irvinestown 690kg AA. to £1790 (£259) Forward lots 505KG to 595KG sold to £1680 for a 595kg Lim. (£282) and 535kg Ch. to £1590 (£297) for W J Falls Aughnacloy. R A Elliott Dungannon 585kg Ch. to £1600 (£273) G Steen Dungannon 585kg Ch. to £1580 (£270) and 555kg Ch. to £1500 (£270) D Donaldson Aughnacloy 595kg Ch. to £1570 (£264) and 590kg Ch. to £1550 (£262) C Boyle Armagh 565kg to £1550 (£274) and 550kg Lim. to £1470 (£267) H McNeice Armagh 560kg B/B. to £1490 (£266)
MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG: C Boyle Armagh 490kg Lim. to £1420 (£289) D Shortt Clogher 485kg Ch. to £1410 (£285) and 475kg Lim. to £1300 (£273) P Coote Ballygawley 495kg B/B. to £1210 (£244) R Kyle Clogher 490kg Her. to £1120(£228) D McFarland Beragh 470kg Lim. to £1100 (£234) Kesh Producer 455kg Lim.to £1070 and 450kg Sim. to £970. J McCaffery Derrylin 450kg Sim. to £1050. J Patton Augher 495kg Her. to £1040. T Liggett Caledon 460kg Her. to £1030. B Ward Dungannon 470kg Her. to £980and 420kg B/B. to £920. R Allen Aughnacloy 410kg Lim. to £980. P O Neill Omagh 470kg AA. to £970.
SMALLER SORTS 405KG & UNDER
Kesh Producer 405kg Lim. to £1170 (£289) 370kg Ch. to £950 and 415kg Ch. to £880. R Allen Aughnacloy 335kg Ch. to £860.
STORE HEIFERS
A very strong demand in this section with Heavy lots selling to £1800 for a 690kg Ch. (£261) and selling to £264 per 100kg for a 595kg Ch. to £1570 with most lots selling from £231 to £257 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1520 for a 565kg Ch. (£269) with a 520kg Ch. to £1390 (£267)
SAMPLE PRICES:
H G Mellon Ballygawley 690kg Ch. to £1800 (£261) and 625kg Ch. to £1600 (£256) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 690kg Ch. to £1770 (£256) 595kg Ch. to £1520 (£264) 630kg Ch. to £1570 (£249) and 590kg Ch. to £1520 (£257) S Donnelly Sixmilecross 680kg Sim. to £1620 (£238) K McCarney Fintona 625kg Ch. to £1600 (£256) Des Wilson Newtownbutler 610kg Ch. to £1510 (£247) and 610kg Ch. to £1410 (£231) C Johnston Fivemiletown 605kg Lim. to £1430 (£236) D Eagleson Aughnacloy 585kg Lim. to £1400 (£239) M McAleer Omagh 590kg B/B. to £1400 (£237) Forward Lots 505 kg to 565kg I. S. Farrell Fivemiletown 565kg Ch. to £1520 (£269) D McAleer Omagh 565kg Ch. to £1480 (£262) and 520kg Ch. to £1390 (£267) D McFarland Beragh 530kg Lim. to £1400 (£264) M Shortt Clogher 525kg Ch. to £1380 (£263) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 530kg Ch. to £1380 (£260) K McCarney Fintona 510kg Ch. to £1380 (£270) and 525kg Ch. to £1340 (£255)
MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG
D McAleer Omagh 490kg Ch. to £1360 (£278) M Shortt Clogher 460kg Ch. to £1360 (£295) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 490kg Lim. to £1330 (£271) 440kg Ch. to £1280 (£291) 430kg Ch. to £1220 (£283) and 445kg Ch. to £1060 (£238) K McCarney Fintona 490kg Ch. to £1270 (£259) 480kg Lim. to £1200 (£250) and 490kg Her. to £1070 (£218) P Cassidy Augher 475kg Lim. to £1260 (£265) and 485kg Lim. to £1160 (£239) H G Mellon Ballygawley 470kg Lim. to £1270 (£264) S Donnelly Sixmilecross 485kg Lim. to £1200 (£247) S Armstrong Tempo 415kg Lim. to £1190 (£286) Boa Island Producer 480kg Ch. to £1150 (£239) and 425kg Ch. to £1020 (£245) Augher Producer 490kg B/B. to £1080 (£220) S Mohan Fivemiletown 420kg Sim. to £1040 (£247) Enniskillen Producer 415kg Ch. to £1000 (£241) and 420kg Ch. to £1000 (£238)
SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER
E P Robinson Fivemiletown 395kg Ch. to £1120 (£283) Boa Island Producer 350kg Lim. to £1010 (£288) 400kg St. to £890, and 340kg Ch. to £890. E McCaffery Tempo 390kg Ch. to £970, 320kg Ch. to £920 (£287) 295kg Ch. to £900 (£305) 350kg Ch. to £900, and 300kg AA. to £820. O McCaffery Tempo 320kg Ch. to £920 (£287) 310kg Ch. to £870, and 305kg Ch. to £770. P McCaffery Tempo 295kg Ch. to £910 (£308) S Mohan Fivemiletown 375kg Ch. to £900. D Moore Aughnacloy 365kg AA. to £820 and 370kg AA. to £710. J Patton Augher 375kg Spk. to £750 and 385kg Her. to £740 X 2
WEANLINGS
A good selection on offer sold to a steady demand with Male Calves selling to £1260 for a 460kg Ch. (£274) and selling to £307 per 100kg for a 325kg Ch. to £1000 with a 330kg Ch. to £1010 (£306) Heifers sold to £1060 for a 390kg Lim. (£272) with a 380kg Ch. to £1050 (£276)
SAMPLE PRICES;
STEERS & BULLS
J Mullan Dungannon 460kg Ch. to £1260 (£274) 455kg Lim. to £1230 (£270) 465kg Ch. to £1130 (£243) 400kg Lim. to £1130 (£282) 425kg Lim. to £1090 (£256) 455kg Ch. to £1040, 405kg Lim. to £1040, and 410kg Ch. to £1010. T Beggan Roslea 445kg Ch. to £1170 and 445kg Lim. to £1160. I Jordan Crumlin 480kg Sim. to £1040. J N Allen Armagh 390kg Her. to £1040. Pomeroy Producer 455kg Lim. to £1030. S McConnell Clogher 435kg Sim. to £1030. J Beggan Roslea 355kg Lim. to £1020 (£287) P McConnell Clogher 400kg Ch. to £1020. M McCrystal Ballygawley 365kg AA. to £1010 (£276) and 325kg Ch. to £1000 (£307) Clogher Producer 330kg Ch. to £1010 (£306)
HEIFER WEANLINGS
P Cassidy Augher 390kg Lim. to £1060 (£272) 400kg Lim. to £940, 395kg Lim. to £900, 350kg Lim. to £860, and 335kg Lim. to £850. P Robb Ballynahinch 380kg Ch. to £1050 (£276) T Beggan Roslea 455kg Ch. to £1040 , 415kg Ch. to £1040 and 405kg Ch. to £1000. Pomeroy Producer 410kg Lim. to £980, 400kg Lim. to £890, 335kg Lim. to £840, and 350kg Lim. to £840. D A Doherty Irvinestown 385kg Lim. to £890 J Beggan Roslea 375kg Lim. to £870. Cornamuck Farm Dromore 350kg Sim. to £860. Orla Murray Fintona 325kg Lim. to £830, 290kg Lim. to £780 and 310kg Lim. to £780. M McGuone Pomeroy 345kg Lim. to £830.
BREEDING BULLS
Ballinamallard Producer £1850 for Ped. Non. Reg. Limm (born 15-09-2015) Greysteel Producer £1810 and £1630 for two young Ped. Non. Reg. Chars (born 06-2020) and £1310 for Ped. Non. Reg Char. (born 14-10.2020)
SUCKLER COWS & CALVES
A good selection on offer sold to a brisk demand with G McElroy Dromore selling Heifers with Bull Calves to £1900 and £1860. S Bingham Augher £1630 for Heifer with Bull Calf £1590 and £1540 for Heifers with Heifer Calves. Cookstown Producer £1550 and £1460 for Heifers with Bull Calves. T McPhilomey Omagh £1540 for 2017 Cow with Bull Calf. J F Duggan Dungannon £1500 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. I T Ruddock Warringstown £1390 for Heifer with Bull Calf. T Simpson Ederney £1250 for 2018 Cow with Heifer Calf. Other older outfits sold from £980 to £1230. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1370, £1220, £1150, £1140, and £1110.
DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS
A smaller entry sold to a brisk demand with young Bull Calves selling to £490 for a Her. to J Burton Dungannon. Dungannon Producer £490 for B/B. £485 and £440 for Chars. K Moore Augher £440 for Lim. Clogher Producer £410 for Lim. N McCreery Augher £400 for AA. J & J Mulligan Fivemiletown £390 for Lim. P J Monaghan Omagh £355 for Ch. R Irwin Magheraveely £345 for Lim. G McCarney Seskinore £335 for Sim. J Edgar Omagh £335 for Sal.
HEIFER CALVES
E Monaghan Trillick £410 and £400 for AAs. N Weir Fintona £375 for Sim. S.M.X. Producer £370 for Ch. and £360 for Lim. G Carville Hilltown £370 for Lim. J Burton Dungannon £340 for AA. D O Hagan Maghera £330 for Lim. K Moore Augher £325 and £290 for Limms. Dungannon Producer £300 for Lim. N McCreery Augher £300 for Lim.
REARED MALE LUMPS
Augher Producer £740 for Daq. K Kelly Omagh £700 for Lim. Dungannon Producer £670 for Ch. N Weir Fintona £620 for Sim. and £570 for Ch.E Monaghan Trillick £480 for Lim. K Kelly Omagh £460 for Lim. W Hogg Fivemiletown £450 and £415 for AAs. £450 for B/B. £430 for S/H. and £420 for Spk. Clogher Producer £440 for Lim.
HEIFER LUMPS
E Monaghan Trillick £525 for Lim. and £455 for AA. S.M.X.Producer £480 and £430 for Limms. Stewartstown Producer £450 for Lim. A Beggan Rosslea £420 for Ch. Dungannon Producer £415 for Ch. and £400 for Lim.