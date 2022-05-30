Beef bred cows sell to £2261.60 at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring 356 lots listed sold readily with Beef Bred Cows selling to £2261-60 for an 880kg B/B. to £257 per 100kg this was followed by a 790kg Lim. to £1959-20 at £248 per 100kg and an 800kg Lim. to £1952 at £244 per 100kg.
Second Quality Beef Bred Cows sold to £1846-90 for a 730kg Ch. to £253 with a 690kg Ch. to £1745-70 250 peer 100kg @£253 per 100kg
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £192 per 100kg for 730kg (£1401-60)
Fat Bulls sold to £2305-20 for a 1130kg Ch. at £204 with a 1090kg Ch. to £2278-10 at £205 per 100kg and reaching a top of £218 per 100kg for a 810kg Lim. to £1765-80.
Fat Steers sold to £250 per 100kg with Friesians selling to £209 per 100kg for a 590kg (£1233-10)
Fat Heifers sold to £271 per 100kg.
In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2050 for a 785kg AA. (£261) and selling to a high of £192 per 100kg for a 650kg Lim. to £1900
Forward lots sold to £1620 for a 575kg Lim. (£281) with a 540kg Ch. to £1540 (£280) and a 520kg Lim. to £1500 (£288)
Med Weights sold to £1500 for a 500kg Ch. (£300) and a 495kg Ch. made £1450 (£293)
Smaller sorts sold to £880 for a 325kg Ch.
Heavy Heifers sold to a high of £2190 for an 890kg Lim. (£246) reaching a high of £285 per 100kg for a 585kg Ch. to £1670.
Forward lots sold to 1800 for a 505kg Ch. a high of £356 per 100kg with another 505kg Lim. to £1560 (£309) Med Weights sold to £1380 for a 490kg Ch. (£281) Smaller sorts sold to £1090 for a 400kg Ch. with a 350kg Ch. to £1010.
Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1340 for a 435kg Lim. (£308) with a 405kg Lim. to £1240 (£306)
Weanling Heifers sold to £1060 for a 400kg Lim. with a 335kg Lim. to £900.
Suckler Outfits sold to £2580 and £2100. Young Bull Calves sold to £605 for Ch. Heifer Calves sold to £430 for AA. Reared Male Lumps sold to £1060 and £780 for Chars. Reared Female Lumps sold to £670 for Ch.
LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS: Armagh Producer 880kg B/B. to £257 (£2261-60). Rosslea Producer 690kg Ch. to £253 (£1745-70). Clogher Producer 730kg Ch. to £253 (£1846-90). Armagh Producer 790kg Lim. to £248 (£1959-20) Bellanaleck Producer 710kg Ch. to £246 (£1746-60). Dungannon Producer 720kg Lim. to £245 (£1764). Greencastle Producer 670kg Lim. to £245 (£1641-50). Aughnacloy Producer 800kg Lim. to £244 (£1952). Stewartstown Producer 800kg Ch. to £242 (£1936). Dungannon Producer 690kg Lim. to £240 (£1656). Fivemiletown Producer 670kg Lim. to £238 (£1594-60). Clogher Producer 820kg Ch. to £238 (£1951-60). Rosslea Producer 690kg Ch. to £238 (£1642-20). Greencastle Producer 770kg Lim. to £237 (£1824-90). Dromore Producer 610kg Lim. to £236 (£1439-60). Clogher Producer 590kg Lim. to £236 (£1392-20). Macken Producer 720kg Lim. to £236 (£1699-20). Magheraveely Producer 640kg Lim. to £235(£1504) .
Other quality Beef bred lots sold from £204 to £232 per 100kg
2nd Quality Beef bred Lots sold from £170 to £198 per 100kg
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £178 to £192 for 730kg (£1401-60)
Plainer lots sold from £117 to £155 per 100kg
Poorer types sold from £90 to £114 per 100kg
FAT BULLS: Lisnaskea Producer 810kg Lim. to £218 (£1765-80) Omagh Producer 950kg Lim. to £216 (£2052). Augher Producer 980kg Lim. to £212 (£2077-60). Rosslea Producer 1090kg Ch. to £209 (£2278-10). Castlecaufield Producer 1090kg Ch. to £205 (£2234- 50). Ballinamallard Producer 1130kg Ch. to £204 (£2305-20). Drumquin Producer 980kg Shb. to £194 (£1901-20). Magheraveely Producer 790kg Sal. to £191 (£1508-90). Omagh Producer 920kg Ch. to £184 (£1692-80)
FAT STEERS
Char Steers selling from £227 to £250 per 100kg Limms from £218 to £226 per 100kg. AAs sold from ££190 to £222 per 100kg. Simms sold from £210 to £224 per 100kg. Friesian Steers sold from £180 to £209 per 100kg and £1278-40 per head.
FAT HEIFERS
Limms sold from £236 to £271 per 100kg Herefords sold from £216 to £259 per 100kg. AAs sold from £222 to £257 per 100kg Simms sold from £218 to £240 per 100kg Chars sold from £227 to £237 per 100kg. B/Bs sold to £227 per 100kg. Par. sold to £246 per 100kg
STORE BULLOCKS
A larger entry of 234 on offer sold to a very firm demand for all sorts with heavy steers selling to £2050 for a 785kg AA. (£261) and selling to a top of £292 per 100kg for a 650kg Lim. to £1900 with most quality lots selling from £241 to £279 per 100kg Forward lots sold from £1620 for a 575kg Lim. (£281) and £1540 for 550kg Ch. (£280)
LEADING PRICES: K Walker Portadown 785kg AA. to £2050 (£261) 775kg Lim. to £1980 (£255) 760kg Lim. to £1930 (£254) 740kg Ch. to £1890 (£255) 720kg Ch. to £1870 (£260) 645kg Ch. to £1800 (£279) and 650kg Ch. to £1790 (£275). A Holland Dungannon 785kg Ch. to £2000 (£255) 720kg Ch. to £1900 (£264) and 745kg Lim. to £1860 (£249). B Daly Armagh 650kg Lim. to 31900 (£292) 680kg Ch. to £1900 (£279) 695kg Ch. to £1860 (£267) 685kg Ch. to £ 1860 (£271) 680kg Ch. to £1780 (£262) and 650kg Ch. to £1770 (£272). W Reynolds Aghalane 670kg Ch. to £1850 (£276) and 735kg Ch. to £1770 (£241). Downpatrick Producer 690kg Ch. to £1790 (£259). D Shortt Clogher 640kg Ch. to £1770 (£276). Forward lots sold to £1620 for 575kg Lim. (£281) and 510kg Lim. to £1350 (£264) for D Loane Ballygawley. Co. Antrim Producer 550kg Ch. to £1540 (£280) 570kg Ch. to £1520 (£266) 520kg Lim. to £1500 (£288) 510kg Lim. to £1430 (£280) 525kg Lim. to £1420 (£270) 525kg Lim. to £1410 (£268) and 510kg Lim. to £1300 (£255). M Shortt Clogher 590kg Sim. to £1500 (£254). D Davidson Dungannon 545kg Sim. to £1440 (£264). G O Neill Lurgan 585kg Sim. to £1425 (£243) 590kg Lim. to £1370 (£232) and 560kg Lim. to £1360 (£243). W Jordan Omagh 540kg Sim. to £1410 (£261) 505kg Ch. to £1390 (£275) 530kg Lim. to £1380 (£260) and 515kg Ch. to £1300 (£252) T Robinson Clogher 550kg AA. to £1350 (£245)
MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG: W Jordan Omagh 500kg Ch. to £1500 (£300) 485kh Daq. to £1310 (£270). Co. Antrim Producer 495kg Lim. to £1450 (£293) 500kg Lim. to £1440 (£288) 485kg Ch. to £1400 (£288) 480kg Ch. to £1380 (£287) 500kg Ch. to £1310 (£262) and 475kg Lim. to £1300 (£273). P McDonagh Tempo 490kg Ch. to £1380 (£281). Downpatrick Producer 485kg Daq. to £1310 (£270). B McCully Co. Armagh 495kg Sim. to £1270 (£256). O,Little Dungannon 485kg Ch. to £1220 (£251). F McCaughey Clogher 445kg AA. to £1170 (£263) 420kg AA. to £1140 (£271) and 465kg AA. to £1130 (£243). M Shortt Clogher 465kg Sim. to £1170 (£251). A McElduff Dungannon 480kg Lim. to £1170 (£244). D Murphy Rosslea 455kg Ch. to £1150 (£253). Valerie McCrea Stewartstown 480kg Her. to £1150 (£239)
SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: E McCaffery Tempo 325kg Ch. to £880, and 330kg AA. to £850. Valerie McCrea Stewartstown 295kg AA. to £750. R McCann Fintona 345kg Her. to £720. T Donohoe Derrylin. 340kg AA. to £650. Mark Allen Dungannon 345kg Hol. to £540, 345kg Hol. to £520, P McGeary Dungannon 315kg Lim. to £500.
STORE HEIFERS
A strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to a high of £2190 for an 890kg Lim. (£246) for an Armagh Producer and reaching a height of £285 per 100kg for a 585kg Ch. to £1670 for a Beragh Producer several other quality lots sold from £228 to £280 per 100kg Forward lots sold to a high of £356 per 100kg for a 505kg Ch. to £1800 for an Armagh Producer with another 505kg Ch. to £1560 (£309) for a Beragh Producer.
LEADING PRICES;
Armagh Producer 890kg Lim. to £2190 (£246) and 705kg Lim. to £1800 (£255). J McSorley Beragh 585kg Ch. to £1670 (£285) and 595kg Lim. to £1670 (£280). A Sloane Armagh 670kg Ch. to £1660 (£247) 640kg Ch. to £1660 (£259) 590kg Lim. to £1650 (£279) 630kg Ch. to £1580 (£251) 620kg Ch. to £1550 (£250) and 620kg Ch. to £1520 (£242). B Henderson Lisnaskea 605kg Ch. to £1630 (£269). Coolwynds Farm Aughnacloy 680kg Her. to £1550 (£228). M Boyle Dungannon 615kg Shb. to £1490 (£242). Forward Lots sold to £1800 for a 505kg Ch. (£356) for A Sloane Armagh. J McSorley Beragh 540kg Lim. to £1590 (£294) 550kg Lim. to £1590 (£289) 505kg Lim. to £1560 (£309) 555kg Lim. to £1540 (£277) 550kg Lim. to £1520 (£269) and 565kg Lim. to £1520 (£269)
MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: Enniskillen Producer 490kg Ch. to £1380 (£281) and 455kg Ch. to £1140 (£250). G Steen Dungannon 475kg Ch. to £1280 (£269). G McGarrity Sixmilecross 500kg Lim. to £1260 (£252). W R Graham Derrylin 490kg Lim. to £1220 (£249) and 485kg Lim. to £1150 (£237). E Marshall Aughnacloy 490kg Ch. to £1190 (£243) and 500kg Sim. to £1140 (£228). G Mulrine Augher 450kg Ch. to £1120 (£249) and 440kg Ch. to £1110 (£252). T J Elliott Cookstown 495kg B/B. to £1100. M Boyle Dungannon 430kg Lim. to £1090. C M Mallon Armagh 415kg Lim. to £1090 (£262). M Allen Dungannon 490kg B/B. to £1090 and 440kg Lim. to £1050. O Little Dungannon 460kg Ch. to £1080 and 470kg Lim. to £1050. A McElduff Dungannon 490kg Lim. to £1080. Enniskillen Producer 440kg Lim. to £1050.
SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: G Steen Dungannon 400kg Ch. to £1090 (£272). Boa Island Producer 385kg Lim. to £1080 (£280) 350kg Ch. to £1010 (£288) and 370kg Lim. to £950. M Allen Dungannon 400kg Au. To £950, 390kg Lim. to £910, 375kg Lim. to £810, 345kg Lim. to £810, and 395kg Lim. to £800. Enniskillen Producer 345kg Ch. to £920. O McCaffery Tempo 365kg Ch. to £900. G Mulrine Augher 390kg Ch. to £890. E McCaffery Tempo 335kg Ch. to £890, 325kg Ch. to £890, 355kg AA. to £860, 320kg Ch. to £800 and 330kg AA. to £790. T Donohoe Derrylin 395kg B/B. to £760.
WEANLINGS
A seasonal entry met a very keen demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1340 for a 435kg Lim. (£308) with a 405kg Lim. to £1240 (£306) and other quality lots selling up to £298 per 100kg for a 335kg Ch. to £1000. Weanling Heifers sold to £1060 for a 400kg Lim. (£265) with a 335kg Lim. to £900 (£268)
SAMPLE PRICES;
STEERS & BULLS: E Armstrong Lisbellaw 435kg Lim. to £1340 (£308) 405kg Lim. to £1240 (£306) and 365kg Lim. to £1000 (£274). M & N. O Conner Augher 410kg Ch. to £1190 (£290) 335kg Ch. to £1000 (£298) and 370kg Ch. to £970 (£262). W Owens Clogher 465kg Lim. to £1170 (£251)) 445kg Ch. to £1080 (£242) 430kg Lim. to £1040 (£242) 400kg Ch. to £980 (£245) 405kg Lim. to £970, 390kg Lim. to £960, 425kg Ch. to £960, and 370kg Ch. to £910. W J McCaffery Ballygawley 400kg Lim. to £1160 (£290) and 430kg Lim. to £1080. G Moane Fivemiletown 450kg Ch. to £1160 (£258) and 410kg Ch. to £1000. G McCabe Rosslea 385kg Ch. to £950. J McDonnell Fivemiletown 385kg Ch. to £940.
WEANLING HEIFERS: E Armstrong Lisbellaw 400kg Lim. to £1060 (£265) 350kg Lim. to £940 (£268) and 425kg Her. to £820. G Taggart Coalisland 375kg Lim. to £900 (£240) 340kg Lim. to £820, 355kg Lim. to £810, and 300kg Lim. to £700. Kesh Producer 335kg Lim. to £900 (£268) 320kg Lim. to £800,and 345kg Lim. to £790. J McDonnell Fivemiletown 335kg Ch. to £850 and 325kg Ch. to £840. G Moane Fivemiletown 390kg Ch. to £800. G Mealiff Rosslea 270kg Lim. to £770. J McCabe Rosslea 300kg Lim. to £760. J I Johnston Roslea 275kg Ch. to £670. G Little Newtownbutler 270kg Lim. to £650 and 260kg Lim. to £550. P & C McGrade Tempo 245kg Ch. to £520.
SUCKLER COWS & CALVES
Another good turnout in this section with F O Rourke Rosslea selling a 2018 Cow with Bull Calf to £2580 and a 2016 Cow with Bull Calf to £2100. C & H Crudden Magheraveely £2050 for 2018 Cow with Heifer Calf . A R Gilles Brookeborough £1810 and £1800 for for Heifers & Bull Calves and £1320 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf. Clogher Producer £1800 for 2016 Cow with Bull Calf and £1400 for Heifer with Bull Calf. M McVeigh Dungannon £1780 for 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf. T McPhilomey Omagh £1700 for Heifer & Bull Calf and £1580 for Heifer & Heifer Calf. B Reihill Lisnaskea £1550 for 2011 Cow & Heifer Calf and £1400 for Heifer & Heifer Calf. D McGlinchey Castlederg £1530 for 2017 Cow with Bull Calf. H C Bothwell Fivemiletown £1500 for Heifer & Bull Calf. R McConnell Clogher £1410 for 2018 Cow & Heifer Calf. P McElgunn Lisnaskea £1380 for Heifer & Heifer Calf and £1340 for 2016 Cow & Bull Calf. D T J Elliott Brookeborough £1380 for 2018 Cow with Heifer Calf.
DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS
A smaller entry this week sold readily with Young Bull Calves selling to £605 for a Ch. to an Augher Producer Clogher Producer £500 and £450 for Chars. Dungannon Producer £425 and £370 for Daqs. K Moore Augher £410 for Lim. Stewartstown Producer £400 for Ch. B Gilmore Tandragee £380 for St. V & J Boyle Roslea £380 for Ch. B McCullogh Greencastle £370 for Lim. Dungannon Producer £355 for Lim. and £340 for Ch.
HEIFER CALVES: Ballygawley Producer £430 and £400 for AAs, £and £400 for Daq. V & J Boyle Roslea £430 for Ch. J Keys Clogher £425 for Lim. B Reihill Lisnaskea £395 for Ch. J Leitch Castlederg £385 for Ch. J Montgomery Co. Antrim. £370 for Ch. B McCullagh Greencastle £370 for Ch. M Hughes Keady £350 for Lim. Clogher Producer £340 for Ch. and £340 for Sim. B Gilmore Tandragee £340 for Ch.
REARED MALE LUMPS: M M McKenna Augher £1060 and £780 for Chars. J Keys Clogher £660 for Ch. Ballygawley Producer £605 and £500 for Chars. J Montgomery Co. Antrim £520 for Ch. E Davis Lack Enniskillen £350 X 2 and £340 X 3 for Friesians.
REARED FEMALE LUMPS: Dungannon Producer £820 for Lim. B Cassidy Roslea £670 for Ch. A Hughes Dungannon £665 for Ch. Omagh Producer £600 for Her. and £505 for Lim. J Montgomery Co. Antrim £590 for Ch. M McVeigh Dungannon £500 for Ch.