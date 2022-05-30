Beef bred cows sell to £2261.60 at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring 356 lots listed sold readily with Beef Bred Cows selling to £2261-60 for an 880kg B/B. to £257 per 100kg this was followed by a 790kg Lim. to £1959-20 at £248 per 100kg and an 800kg Lim. to £1952 at £244 per 100kg.

Second Quality Beef Bred Cows sold to £1846-90 for a 730kg Ch. to £253 with a 690kg Ch. to £1745-70 250 peer 100kg @£253 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £192 per 100kg for 730kg (£1401-60)

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat Bulls sold to £2305-20 for a 1130kg Ch. at £204 with a 1090kg Ch. to £2278-10 at £205 per 100kg and reaching a top of £218 per 100kg for a 810kg Lim. to £1765-80.

Fat Steers sold to £250 per 100kg with Friesians selling to £209 per 100kg for a 590kg (£1233-10)

Fat Heifers sold to £271 per 100kg.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2050 for a 785kg AA. (£261) and selling to a high of £192 per 100kg for a 650kg Lim. to £1900

Forward lots sold to £1620 for a 575kg Lim. (£281) with a 540kg Ch. to £1540 (£280) and a 520kg Lim. to £1500 (£288)

Med Weights sold to £1500 for a 500kg Ch. (£300) and a 495kg Ch. made £1450 (£293)

Smaller sorts sold to £880 for a 325kg Ch.

Heavy Heifers sold to a high of £2190 for an 890kg Lim. (£246) reaching a high of £285 per 100kg for a 585kg Ch. to £1670.

Forward lots sold to 1800 for a 505kg Ch. a high of £356 per 100kg with another 505kg Lim. to £1560 (£309) Med Weights sold to £1380 for a 490kg Ch. (£281) Smaller sorts sold to £1090 for a 400kg Ch. with a 350kg Ch. to £1010.

Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1340 for a 435kg Lim. (£308) with a 405kg Lim. to £1240 (£306)

Weanling Heifers sold to £1060 for a 400kg Lim. with a 335kg Lim. to £900.

Suckler Outfits sold to £2580 and £2100. Young Bull Calves sold to £605 for Ch. Heifer Calves sold to £430 for AA. Reared Male Lumps sold to £1060 and £780 for Chars. Reared Female Lumps sold to £670 for Ch.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS: Armagh Producer 880kg B/B. to £257 (£2261-60). Rosslea Producer 690kg Ch. to £253 (£1745-70). Clogher Producer 730kg Ch. to £253 (£1846-90). Armagh Producer 790kg Lim. to £248 (£1959-20) Bellanaleck Producer 710kg Ch. to £246 (£1746-60). Dungannon Producer 720kg Lim. to £245 (£1764). Greencastle Producer 670kg Lim. to £245 (£1641-50). Aughnacloy Producer 800kg Lim. to £244 (£1952). Stewartstown Producer 800kg Ch. to £242 (£1936). Dungannon Producer 690kg Lim. to £240 (£1656). Fivemiletown Producer 670kg Lim. to £238 (£1594-60). Clogher Producer 820kg Ch. to £238 (£1951-60). Rosslea Producer 690kg Ch. to £238 (£1642-20). Greencastle Producer 770kg Lim. to £237 (£1824-90). Dromore Producer 610kg Lim. to £236 (£1439-60). Clogher Producer 590kg Lim. to £236 (£1392-20). Macken Producer 720kg Lim. to £236 (£1699-20). Magheraveely Producer 640kg Lim. to £235(£1504) .

Other quality Beef bred lots sold from £204 to £232 per 100kg

2nd Quality Beef bred Lots sold from £170 to £198 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £178 to £192 for 730kg (£1401-60)

Plainer lots sold from £117 to £155 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £90 to £114 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Lisnaskea Producer 810kg Lim. to £218 (£1765-80) Omagh Producer 950kg Lim. to £216 (£2052). Augher Producer 980kg Lim. to £212 (£2077-60). Rosslea Producer 1090kg Ch. to £209 (£2278-10). Castlecaufield Producer 1090kg Ch. to £205 (£2234- 50). Ballinamallard Producer 1130kg Ch. to £204 (£2305-20). Drumquin Producer 980kg Shb. to £194 (£1901-20). Magheraveely Producer 790kg Sal. to £191 (£1508-90). Omagh Producer 920kg Ch. to £184 (£1692-80)

FAT STEERS

Char Steers selling from £227 to £250 per 100kg Limms from £218 to £226 per 100kg. AAs sold from ££190 to £222 per 100kg. Simms sold from £210 to £224 per 100kg. Friesian Steers sold from £180 to £209 per 100kg and £1278-40 per head.

FAT HEIFERS

Limms sold from £236 to £271 per 100kg Herefords sold from £216 to £259 per 100kg. AAs sold from £222 to £257 per 100kg Simms sold from £218 to £240 per 100kg Chars sold from £227 to £237 per 100kg. B/Bs sold to £227 per 100kg. Par. sold to £246 per 100kg

STORE BULLOCKS

A larger entry of 234 on offer sold to a very firm demand for all sorts with heavy steers selling to £2050 for a 785kg AA. (£261) and selling to a top of £292 per 100kg for a 650kg Lim. to £1900 with most quality lots selling from £241 to £279 per 100kg Forward lots sold from £1620 for a 575kg Lim. (£281) and £1540 for 550kg Ch. (£280)

LEADING PRICES: K Walker Portadown 785kg AA. to £2050 (£261) 775kg Lim. to £1980 (£255) 760kg Lim. to £1930 (£254) 740kg Ch. to £1890 (£255) 720kg Ch. to £1870 (£260) 645kg Ch. to £1800 (£279) and 650kg Ch. to £1790 (£275). A Holland Dungannon 785kg Ch. to £2000 (£255) 720kg Ch. to £1900 (£264) and 745kg Lim. to £1860 (£249). B Daly Armagh 650kg Lim. to 31900 (£292) 680kg Ch. to £1900 (£279) 695kg Ch. to £1860 (£267) 685kg Ch. to £ 1860 (£271) 680kg Ch. to £1780 (£262) and 650kg Ch. to £1770 (£272). W Reynolds Aghalane 670kg Ch. to £1850 (£276) and 735kg Ch. to £1770 (£241). Downpatrick Producer 690kg Ch. to £1790 (£259). D Shortt Clogher 640kg Ch. to £1770 (£276). Forward lots sold to £1620 for 575kg Lim. (£281) and 510kg Lim. to £1350 (£264) for D Loane Ballygawley. Co. Antrim Producer 550kg Ch. to £1540 (£280) 570kg Ch. to £1520 (£266) 520kg Lim. to £1500 (£288) 510kg Lim. to £1430 (£280) 525kg Lim. to £1420 (£270) 525kg Lim. to £1410 (£268) and 510kg Lim. to £1300 (£255). M Shortt Clogher 590kg Sim. to £1500 (£254). D Davidson Dungannon 545kg Sim. to £1440 (£264). G O Neill Lurgan 585kg Sim. to £1425 (£243) 590kg Lim. to £1370 (£232) and 560kg Lim. to £1360 (£243). W Jordan Omagh 540kg Sim. to £1410 (£261) 505kg Ch. to £1390 (£275) 530kg Lim. to £1380 (£260) and 515kg Ch. to £1300 (£252) T Robinson Clogher 550kg AA. to £1350 (£245)

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG: W Jordan Omagh 500kg Ch. to £1500 (£300) 485kh Daq. to £1310 (£270). Co. Antrim Producer 495kg Lim. to £1450 (£293) 500kg Lim. to £1440 (£288) 485kg Ch. to £1400 (£288) 480kg Ch. to £1380 (£287) 500kg Ch. to £1310 (£262) and 475kg Lim. to £1300 (£273). P McDonagh Tempo 490kg Ch. to £1380 (£281). Downpatrick Producer 485kg Daq. to £1310 (£270). B McCully Co. Armagh 495kg Sim. to £1270 (£256). O,Little Dungannon 485kg Ch. to £1220 (£251). F McCaughey Clogher 445kg AA. to £1170 (£263) 420kg AA. to £1140 (£271) and 465kg AA. to £1130 (£243). M Shortt Clogher 465kg Sim. to £1170 (£251). A McElduff Dungannon 480kg Lim. to £1170 (£244). D Murphy Rosslea 455kg Ch. to £1150 (£253). Valerie McCrea Stewartstown 480kg Her. to £1150 (£239)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: E McCaffery Tempo 325kg Ch. to £880, and 330kg AA. to £850. Valerie McCrea Stewartstown 295kg AA. to £750. R McCann Fintona 345kg Her. to £720. T Donohoe Derrylin. 340kg AA. to £650. Mark Allen Dungannon 345kg Hol. to £540, 345kg Hol. to £520, P McGeary Dungannon 315kg Lim. to £500.

STORE HEIFERS

A strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to a high of £2190 for an 890kg Lim. (£246) for an Armagh Producer and reaching a height of £285 per 100kg for a 585kg Ch. to £1670 for a Beragh Producer several other quality lots sold from £228 to £280 per 100kg Forward lots sold to a high of £356 per 100kg for a 505kg Ch. to £1800 for an Armagh Producer with another 505kg Ch. to £1560 (£309) for a Beragh Producer.

LEADING PRICES;

Armagh Producer 890kg Lim. to £2190 (£246) and 705kg Lim. to £1800 (£255). J McSorley Beragh 585kg Ch. to £1670 (£285) and 595kg Lim. to £1670 (£280). A Sloane Armagh 670kg Ch. to £1660 (£247) 640kg Ch. to £1660 (£259) 590kg Lim. to £1650 (£279) 630kg Ch. to £1580 (£251) 620kg Ch. to £1550 (£250) and 620kg Ch. to £1520 (£242). B Henderson Lisnaskea 605kg Ch. to £1630 (£269). Coolwynds Farm Aughnacloy 680kg Her. to £1550 (£228). M Boyle Dungannon 615kg Shb. to £1490 (£242). Forward Lots sold to £1800 for a 505kg Ch. (£356) for A Sloane Armagh. J McSorley Beragh 540kg Lim. to £1590 (£294) 550kg Lim. to £1590 (£289) 505kg Lim. to £1560 (£309) 555kg Lim. to £1540 (£277) 550kg Lim. to £1520 (£269) and 565kg Lim. to £1520 (£269)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: Enniskillen Producer 490kg Ch. to £1380 (£281) and 455kg Ch. to £1140 (£250). G Steen Dungannon 475kg Ch. to £1280 (£269). G McGarrity Sixmilecross 500kg Lim. to £1260 (£252). W R Graham Derrylin 490kg Lim. to £1220 (£249) and 485kg Lim. to £1150 (£237). E Marshall Aughnacloy 490kg Ch. to £1190 (£243) and 500kg Sim. to £1140 (£228). G Mulrine Augher 450kg Ch. to £1120 (£249) and 440kg Ch. to £1110 (£252). T J Elliott Cookstown 495kg B/B. to £1100. M Boyle Dungannon 430kg Lim. to £1090. C M Mallon Armagh 415kg Lim. to £1090 (£262). M Allen Dungannon 490kg B/B. to £1090 and 440kg Lim. to £1050. O Little Dungannon 460kg Ch. to £1080 and 470kg Lim. to £1050. A McElduff Dungannon 490kg Lim. to £1080. Enniskillen Producer 440kg Lim. to £1050.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: G Steen Dungannon 400kg Ch. to £1090 (£272). Boa Island Producer 385kg Lim. to £1080 (£280) 350kg Ch. to £1010 (£288) and 370kg Lim. to £950. M Allen Dungannon 400kg Au. To £950, 390kg Lim. to £910, 375kg Lim. to £810, 345kg Lim. to £810, and 395kg Lim. to £800. Enniskillen Producer 345kg Ch. to £920. O McCaffery Tempo 365kg Ch. to £900. G Mulrine Augher 390kg Ch. to £890. E McCaffery Tempo 335kg Ch. to £890, 325kg Ch. to £890, 355kg AA. to £860, 320kg Ch. to £800 and 330kg AA. to £790. T Donohoe Derrylin 395kg B/B. to £760.

WEANLINGS

A seasonal entry met a very keen demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1340 for a 435kg Lim. (£308) with a 405kg Lim. to £1240 (£306) and other quality lots selling up to £298 per 100kg for a 335kg Ch. to £1000. Weanling Heifers sold to £1060 for a 400kg Lim. (£265) with a 335kg Lim. to £900 (£268)

SAMPLE PRICES;

STEERS & BULLS: E Armstrong Lisbellaw 435kg Lim. to £1340 (£308) 405kg Lim. to £1240 (£306) and 365kg Lim. to £1000 (£274). M & N. O Conner Augher 410kg Ch. to £1190 (£290) 335kg Ch. to £1000 (£298) and 370kg Ch. to £970 (£262). W Owens Clogher 465kg Lim. to £1170 (£251)) 445kg Ch. to £1080 (£242) 430kg Lim. to £1040 (£242) 400kg Ch. to £980 (£245) 405kg Lim. to £970, 390kg Lim. to £960, 425kg Ch. to £960, and 370kg Ch. to £910. W J McCaffery Ballygawley 400kg Lim. to £1160 (£290) and 430kg Lim. to £1080. G Moane Fivemiletown 450kg Ch. to £1160 (£258) and 410kg Ch. to £1000. G McCabe Rosslea 385kg Ch. to £950. J McDonnell Fivemiletown 385kg Ch. to £940.

WEANLING HEIFERS: E Armstrong Lisbellaw 400kg Lim. to £1060 (£265) 350kg Lim. to £940 (£268) and 425kg Her. to £820. G Taggart Coalisland 375kg Lim. to £900 (£240) 340kg Lim. to £820, 355kg Lim. to £810, and 300kg Lim. to £700. Kesh Producer 335kg Lim. to £900 (£268) 320kg Lim. to £800,and 345kg Lim. to £790. J McDonnell Fivemiletown 335kg Ch. to £850 and 325kg Ch. to £840. G Moane Fivemiletown 390kg Ch. to £800. G Mealiff Rosslea 270kg Lim. to £770. J McCabe Rosslea 300kg Lim. to £760. J I Johnston Roslea 275kg Ch. to £670. G Little Newtownbutler 270kg Lim. to £650 and 260kg Lim. to £550. P & C McGrade Tempo 245kg Ch. to £520.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another good turnout in this section with F O Rourke Rosslea selling a 2018 Cow with Bull Calf to £2580 and a 2016 Cow with Bull Calf to £2100. C & H Crudden Magheraveely £2050 for 2018 Cow with Heifer Calf . A R Gilles Brookeborough £1810 and £1800 for for Heifers & Bull Calves and £1320 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf. Clogher Producer £1800 for 2016 Cow with Bull Calf and £1400 for Heifer with Bull Calf. M McVeigh Dungannon £1780 for 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf. T McPhilomey Omagh £1700 for Heifer & Bull Calf and £1580 for Heifer & Heifer Calf. B Reihill Lisnaskea £1550 for 2011 Cow & Heifer Calf and £1400 for Heifer & Heifer Calf. D McGlinchey Castlederg £1530 for 2017 Cow with Bull Calf. H C Bothwell Fivemiletown £1500 for Heifer & Bull Calf. R McConnell Clogher £1410 for 2018 Cow & Heifer Calf. P McElgunn Lisnaskea £1380 for Heifer & Heifer Calf and £1340 for 2016 Cow & Bull Calf. D T J Elliott Brookeborough £1380 for 2018 Cow with Heifer Calf.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A smaller entry this week sold readily with Young Bull Calves selling to £605 for a Ch. to an Augher Producer Clogher Producer £500 and £450 for Chars. Dungannon Producer £425 and £370 for Daqs. K Moore Augher £410 for Lim. Stewartstown Producer £400 for Ch. B Gilmore Tandragee £380 for St. V & J Boyle Roslea £380 for Ch. B McCullogh Greencastle £370 for Lim. Dungannon Producer £355 for Lim. and £340 for Ch.

HEIFER CALVES: Ballygawley Producer £430 and £400 for AAs, £and £400 for Daq. V & J Boyle Roslea £430 for Ch. J Keys Clogher £425 for Lim. B Reihill Lisnaskea £395 for Ch. J Leitch Castlederg £385 for Ch. J Montgomery Co. Antrim. £370 for Ch. B McCullagh Greencastle £370 for Ch. M Hughes Keady £350 for Lim. Clogher Producer £340 for Ch. and £340 for Sim. B Gilmore Tandragee £340 for Ch.

REARED MALE LUMPS: M M McKenna Augher £1060 and £780 for Chars. J Keys Clogher £660 for Ch. Ballygawley Producer £605 and £500 for Chars. J Montgomery Co. Antrim £520 for Ch. E Davis Lack Enniskillen £350 X 2 and £340 X 3 for Friesians.