Beef bred cows selling steadily to £1855 at Markethill

Good quality beef bred cows sold steadily from £190 to £230 per 100 kilos for 800k at £1855 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £220 for 680k at £1515 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £150 to £168 for 760k at £1285 from a Bessbrook farmer followed by £162 for 650k at £1065 for a Dungannon producer.

Second quality Friesians from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 806k £1855 £230.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 688k £1515 £220.00; Donaghcloney farmer 708k £1485 £210.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 724k £1475 £204.00; Cullyhanna farmer 806k £1635 £203.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 652k £1315 £202.00; Mountnorris farmer 730k £1465 £201.00; Dungannon farmer 656k £1315 £201.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 802k £1545 £193.

Friesian cull cows

Bessbrook farmer 764k £1285 £168.00; Dungannon farmer 658k £1065 £162.00; Annaghmore farmer 680k £1085 £160.00; Markethill farmer 732k £1165 £159.00; Newry farmer 660k £1045 £158.00; Aghalee farmer 654k £1035 £158.00; Dungannon farmer 648k £995 £154.00 and Middletown farmer 726k £1095 £151.

Calves

A smaller entry of calves sold in a steady trade with good quality bull calves from £240 to £330 with a top of £440 for a three week old Limousin.

Good quality heifer calves from £180 to £265 for a six week old Simmental followed by £235 for a two week old Fleckvieh.

Bull calves

Limousin £440; Simmental £330; Limousin £300; Belgian Blue £280; Hereford £280; Simmental £270 and Aberdeen Angus £265.

Heifer calves