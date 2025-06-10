Beef bred cows selling to a top of £347 for 802k at £2780 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 90 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 10th June maintained a very firm trade for all classes.

Beef bred cows sold to a top of £347 for 802k at £2780 from an Armagh farmer followed by £334 for 778k at £2600 from a Portadown producer.

An Ardglass farmer received £329 for 826k at £2720.

Main trade for beef bred cows from £290 to £330 per 100 kilos.

A large entry of well fleshed Friesian cows maintained a very strong trade to a top of £271 for 750k at £2030 from a Dromara farmer.

The same owner received £264 for 624k at £1650 and £262 for 736k at £1930.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £245 to £260 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians sold from £200 to £230 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £170 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 802k £2780 £347.00; Portadown farmer 778k £2600 £334.00; Ardglass farmer 758k £2520 £333.00; Ardglass farmer 826k £2720 £329.00; Ardglass farmer 728k £2360 £324.00; Forkhill farmer 764k £2440 £319.00; Portadown farmer 812k £2580 £318.00; Portadown farmer 756k £2390 £316.00 and Keady farmer 744k £2350 £316.

Friesian cull cows

Dromara farmer 750k £2030 £271.00; Dromara farmer 624k £1650 £264.00; Dromara farmer 736k £1930 £262.00; Dromara farmer 748k £1950 £261.00; Dromara farmer 712k £1840 £258.00; Dromara farmer 674k £1730 £257.00; Richhill farmer 8383k £2130 £254.00; Lisburn armer 698k £1770 £254.00; Jerrettspass farmer 702k £1750 £249.00; Aghalee farmer 806k £2000 £248.00 and Richhill farmer 786k £1950 £248.

Calves

The 160 lots in the calf ring maintained a steady trade with bull calves under eight weeks selling to a top of £830 for a Charolais from a Forkhill farmer followed by £810 for a Charolais from a Mayobridge farmer.

Main demand for good quality bull calves from £500 to £610 each.

Second quality bulls from £350 to £450. Young Friesian bulls sold from £130 to £180 per head.

Heifer calves sold to £810 for a Charolais from a Forkhill farmer.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £460 to £560 paid for a Whitehead.

Second quality heifers from £320 to £420.

Bull calves

Charolais £830; Charolais £810; Blonde d'Aquitaine £610; Simmental £590; Hereford £570; Aberdeen Angus £560; Hereford £560; Hereford £550 and Charolais £540.

Heifer calves

Charolais £810; Hereford £560; Belgian Blue £560; Hereford £560; Hereford £540; Hereford £530; Hereford £520; Simmental £510 and Hereford £510.