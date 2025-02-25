Beef bred cows selling to a top price of £2890 at Markethill Mart

Cull cows: An entry of 90 cull cows at Markethill Mart on Tuesday 25th February maintained a very strong demand.

Beef bred cows sold to a top of £338 for 850k Charolais cow at £2890 from an Armagh producer followed by £261 for 580k at £1520 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Main trade from £230 to £248 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £227 for 740k at £1680 from a Camlough producer followed by £220 for 790k at £1740 from an Armagh farmer.

All well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £200 to £219 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesian cows from £170 to £190 and the poorest types from £130 to £150 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 856k £2890 £338.00; Cullyhanna farmer 582k £1520 £261.00; Attical farmer 580k £1440 £248.00; Cullyhanna farmer 586k £1440 £245.00; Cullyhanna farmer 612k £1480 £242.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 836k £1960 £235.

Friesian cull cows

Camlough farmer 740k £1680 £227.00; Armagh farmer 790k £1740 £220.00; Loughgilly farmer 708k £1550 £219.00; Loughgilly farmer 654k £1420 £217.00; Kilkeel farmer 782k £1690 £216.00; Dungannon farmer 722k £1560 £216.00; Dungannon farmer 602k £1300 £216.00; Armagh farmer 700k £1500 £214.00; Dungannon farmer 694k £1450 £209.00 and Dungannon farmer 732k £1520 £208.

Calves

140 calves sold in another exceptionally strong demand with bull calves under eight weeks selling to a top of £680 for a Charolais for a Camlough producer followed by £670 for an Aberdeen Angus from a Jerrettspass producer.

The same owner received £670 for a Charolais bull calf.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £420 to £590 each.

Second quality bulls from £300 to £380 each.

Heifer calves sold to a top of £530 for a beef shorthorn from an Aghalee farmer followed by £520 for a Charolais from a Derrynoose farmer.

All good quality heifers sold from £350 to £515 each.

Second quality from £250 to £320 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £680; Aberdeen Angus £670; Charolais £670; Aberdeen Angus £590; Charolais £505; Belgian Blue £500; Charolais £500; Aberdeen Angus £490 and Belgian Blue £490.

Heifer calves

Shorthorn beef £530; Charolais £520; Belgian Blue £515; Shorthorn beef £510; Belgian Blue £505; Belgian Blue £465; Hereford £465; Belgian Blue £460; Limousin £400 and Belgian Blue £385.