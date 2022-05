Beef bred cows selling to £1575 at Markethill

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £232 for 680k at £1575 from a Keady farmer followed by £231 for 790k at £1825 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Top price £1905 for 900k at £210 from a Keady producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £170 to £195 for 680k at £1335 from a Killylea farmer followed by £193 for 690k at £1335 from a Stewartstown producer, 690k at £1315 from an Armagh farmer.

Second quality Friesians from £120 to £150 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Keady farmer 680k £1575 £232.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 790k £1825 £231.00; Loughgilly farmer 718k £1655 £231.00; Loughgilly farmer 668k £1535 £230.00; Lurgan farmer 774k £1775 £229.00; Armagh farmer 798k £1710 £214.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 844k £1795 £213.00; Keady farmer 908k £1905 £210.00; Cullyhanna farmer 804k £1685 £210.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 804k £1675 £208.

Friesian cull cows

Killylea farmer 686k £1335 £195.00; Stewartstown farmer 692k £1335 £193.00; Armagh farmer 682k £1315 £193.00; Camlough farmer 626k £1205 £193.00; Gilford farmer 698k £1325 £189.00; Tynan farmer 638k £1195 £187.00 and Dromara farmer 682k £1215 £178.

Calves

130 calves returned a very firm trade.

Good quality bulls from £250 to £380 for a Belgian Blue followed by £335 for a Fleckvieh.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £250 to £270 for a Fleckvieh and Charolais. Belgian Blue heifers sold at £350.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £380; Fleckvieh £335; Belgian Blue £330; Fleckvieh £330; Fleckvieh £325; Hereford £300; Aberdeen Angus £290 and Aberdeen Angus £280.

Heifer calves