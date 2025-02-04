Beef bred cows selling to £2500 at Markethill Mart
Beef bred cows sold to a top of £314 per 100k for 7 year old Limousin cow, 790k at £2490 from a Portadown farmer, followed by £313 per 100k for a 6 year old Limousin cow, 800k at £2500 from a Cullyhanna producer.
Main demand for good quality beef bred cows from £240 - £293 per 100k.
Dairy bred cows sold to £212 per 100k for 688k at £1460 from a Cookstown farmer, followed by £209 per 100k for 664k at £1390 for a Bessbrook producer.
All well fleshed Friesian cows from £190 to £204 per 100k, second quality from £150 to £170 and the poorest types from £130 to £145 per 100k.
The 230 calves had 100% clearance.
Good quality bull calves, under 8 weeks sold to a top of £495 for Belgian Blue and for an Aberdeen Angus.
Several Aberdeen Angus calves made from £400 to £480 each.
All good quality bull calves sold from £380 to £470 each, second quality from £280 to £360.
Good quality Friesian calves, under 8 weeks, sold to a top of £240 with others at £230, £220 and £180.
Good quality heifer calves sold to £520 paid twice for Aberdeen Angus, followed by £485 and £470.
All good quality heifer calves sold from £440 to £455, plainer types from £220 to £280 each.
A good entry of reared calves, mostly bucket reared, sold in a very strong demand to £850 for an Aberdeen Angus, followed by £720 for a Limousin and £700 for a Limousin.
Several more reared calves sold from £580 to £660 each. Reared heifers sold to £620 each and £590 for Simmental with others at £520 to £560 each.
Cull cows
Portadown producer 794k £2490 £314/100k: Cullyhanna produer 800k £2500 £313/100k: Keady producer 740k £2170 £293/100k: Cullyhanna producer 716k £2080 £291/100k: Armagh producer 632k £1790 £283/100k: Portadown producer 794k £2240 £282/100k: Cullyhanna producer 874k £2360 £270/100k: Glenanne producer 676k £1800 £266/100k: Dungannon producer 668k £1750 £262/100k and Keady producer 676k £1770 £262/100k.
Friesian cows
Cookstown producer 688k £1460 £212/100k: Bessbrook producer 664k £1390 £209/100k: Cookstown producer 716k £1460 £204/100k: Crumlin producer 690k 31390 £202/100k: Portadown producer 776k £1530 £197/100k: Kilmore producer 706k £1390 £197/100k: Bessbrook producer 682k £1340 £197/100k: Poyntzpass producer 670k £1310 £196/100k: Portadown producer 800k £1560 £195/100k and Gilford producer 734k £1430 £195/100k.
Bull calves
Belgian Blue £495: Aberdeen Angus £495: Aberdeen Angus £485: Aberdeen Angus £480: Belgian Blue £480: Aberdeen Angus £480: Belgian Blue £465: Charolais £455: Aberdeen Angus £455 and Belgian Blue £450.
Heifer calves
Aberdeen Angus £520: Belgian Blue £485: Belgian Blue £475: Simmental £470: Belgian Blue £455: Aberdeen Angus £450: Aberdeen Angus £440: Belgian Blue £430 and Belgian Blue £385.