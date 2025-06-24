Beef bred cows selling to £2500 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 60 cull cows at Markethill on 24th June maintained a very firm trade with beef bred cows selling to £350 for 690k at £2420 from a Keady farmer.

The same owner received £319 for 780k at £2500.

Main demand for beef bred cows from £280 to £302 per 100 kilos.

Friesian cull cows sold up to £272 for 816k at £2220 for a Kilkeel farmer followed by £259 for 760k at £1970 for a Richhill producer.

Main demand from £235 to £253 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £190 to £220 per 100 kilos.

Bulls sold up to £334 for a young Simmental bull 780k at £2610.

Older to £309 for 870k at £2710 with others from £270 to £283 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Keady farmer 692k £2420 £350.00; Tassagh farmer 784k £2500 £319.00; Armagh farmer 794k £2400 £302.00; Portadown farmer 712k £2130 £299.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 910k £2650 £291.00; Poyntzpass farmer 728k £2080 £286.00 and Armagh farmer 766k £2160 £282.

Bulls

Lisburn farmer 782k £2610 £334.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 876k £2710 £309.00; Armagh farmer 1040 £2940 £283.00 and Portadown farmer 944k £2660 £281.

Friesian cull cows

Kilkeel farmer 816k £2220 £272.00; Richhill farmer 762k £1970 £259.00; Tandragee farmer 688k £1740 £253.00; Kilkeel farmer 796k £1980 £248.00; Kilkeel farmer 726k £1800 £248.00; Richhill farmer 714k £1750 £245.0 and Poyntzpass farmer 744k £1820 £245.

Calves

100 dropped calves maintained an excellent trade with good quality heifer calves under eight weeks old selling to £700 for a Belgian Blue from a Glenanne farmer.

The same owner received £670 for a Belgian Blue.

An Aghalee farmer received £640 for a Simmental.

All good quality heifers from £450 to £630.

Second quality heifers from £300 to £400 each.

Bull calves sold to £610 for a Charolais followed by £580 for a Simmental.

Main demand from £390 to £500 and plainer types from £320 to £370.

Young Friesian bulls under eight weeks to £310 for a Lurgan producer with others at £240, £220 and £200 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £610; Simmental £580; Belgian Blue £500; Charolais £500 and Charolais £480.

Friesian bull calves

£310; £240; £220; £220 and £200.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £700; Belgian Blue £670; Simmental £640; Charolais £630; Charolais £620; Aberdeen Angus £570; Aberdeen Angus £540; Simmental £520 and Charolais £520.