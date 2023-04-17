In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed sold easily to a very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to £2668 for an 920kg Limousin to £290 per 100kg this was followed by an 880kg Limousin to £2534-40 at £288 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2249-60 for a 740kg Belgian Blue at £304 per 100kg followed by a 750kg Limousin to £2190 at £292 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian bred cows sold to £1812-20 for an 820kg to £221 with most others selling from £180 to £197 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Lots more of these heavy cows required to meet a very strong demand.

Fat bulls sold to £2508 for a 1140kg Charolais to £220.

Fat steers sold to £2665-60 for a 980kg Charolais to £272 and selling to a top of £293 per 100kg for a 870kg Limousin to £2549-10.

Fat heifers sold to £282 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin to £1876.

Friesian heifers sold to £246 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1500-60.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2380 for a 915kg Charolais (£260) and selling to a high of £313 per 100kg for a 695kg Limousin to £2180.

Forward lots sold £1790 for a 570kg Limousin to (£314).

Med weights sold to £1350 for a 460kg Limousin (£293) to a high of £307 for a 390kg Charolais to £1200.

Smaller sorts sold to £1340 for a 300kg Aberdeen Angus (£446).

Heavy heifers sold to £2300 for an outstanding 610kg Limousin (£377).

Forward lots sold to £1820 for a 595kg Charolais (£306) to £318 per 100kg for a 565kg Charolais to £1800.

Med weights sold to £1810 for a 495kg Limousin (£365).

Smaller sorts sold to £1230 for a 385kg Shorthorn (£319).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1860 for a 575kg Limousin (£323) to a high of £382 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £1280.

Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 440kg Charolais (£272) to a high of £364 per 100kg for a 280kg Limousin to £1020.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2720.

Young friesian lumps sold to £820 x 2

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2820 and £2540.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1750.

Young bull calves sold to £490 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £490 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £880 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £820 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Dungannon producer 740kg Belgian Blue to £304 (£2249-60) Dungannon producer 710kg Simmental to £298 (£2115-80) Augher producer 750kg Limousin to £292 (£2190) Clogher producer 920kg Limousin to £290 (£2668) and 880kg Limousin to £288 (£2534-40) Castlederg producer 570kg Saler to £280 (£1596) Crossmaglen producer 600kg Limousin to £278 (£1668) Benburb producer 570kg Simmental to £174 (£1561-80) Portadown producer 850kg Charolais to £274 (£2329) Killylea producer 790kg Limousin to £274 (£2164-60) and 620kg Limousin to £262 (£1624-40) Dungannon producer 740kg Limousin to £260 (£1924) Ederney producer 630kg Limousin to £260 (£1638) Clogher producer 800kg Limousin to £260 (£2080) Dungannon producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £260 (£1898) and 710kg Belgian Blue to £260 (£1846) Crossmaglen producer 740kg Limousin to £260 (£1924) and 820kg Charolais to £256 (£2099-20) and Fivemiletown producer 780kg Limousin to £259 (£2020-20).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £220 to £252 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £200 to £218 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian bred cows sold from £180 to £197 for a 740kg to £1457-80 to a top of £1812-20 for an 820kg to £221per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £140 to £170 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £112 to £127 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Eskra producer 1140kg Charolais to £220 (£2508); Ederney producer 1090kg Charolais to £214 (£2332-60); Lurgan producer 1050kg Stabiliser to £205 (£2152-50) and Loughgall producer 900kg Hereford to £196 (£1764-80).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £293 for an 870kg to £2549-10 with a 980kg Charolais to £272 (£2665-60); Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £260 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £252 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £250 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £250 per 100kg. Friesians steers sold to £224 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £280 per 100kg Saler heifers sold to £280 per 100kg. Simmental heifers to £274 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £272 per 100kg.Belgian Blue heifers to £260 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £248 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £246 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £240 per 100kg. Holstein heifers sold to £234 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (240 lots)

A good entry of quality lots sold to a strong demand with heavy lots selling to £2380 for a 915kg Charolais (£260) and selling to a high of £313 per 100kg for a 695kg Limousin to £2180.

Most other quality lots sold from £270 to £306 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1790 for a 570kg Limousin (£314) with others selling from £271 to £303 per 100kg.

Leading prices

C Connelly Lisnaskea 915kg Charolais to £2380 (£260) P Turbitt Ballygawley 690kg Charolais to £2050 (£297) and 730kg Charolais to £1970 (£270) J Doyle Coa. 770kg Limousin to £2200 (£285) and 705kg Limousin to £2160 (£306) J Connelly Newtownbutler 695kg Limousin to £2180 (£313) and 705kg Charolais to £2020 (£286) A Holland Dungannon 710kg Limousin to £2100 (£295) and 720kg Limousin to £2010 (£279) N W C McCance Omagh 680kg Charolais to £2060 (£303) 700kg Charolais to £2020 (£288) 725kg Charolais to £2010 (£277) and 670kg Charolais to £1980 (£295) Fermanagh producer 690kg Limousin to £2050 (£297) and 695kg Limousin to £1990 (£286) P Sharkey Newtownbutler 675kg Charolais to £2000 (£296) R Hall Fivemiletown 680kg Limousin to £2000 (£294) and 670kg Charolais to £1990 (£297) E McCaffery Tempo 675kg Charolais to £1990 (£294) Forward lots sold to £1790 for a 570kg Limousin (£314) 540kg Charolais to £1640 (£303) and 560kg Belgian Blue to £1600 (£285) K and M Monaghan Cookstown 580kg Charolais to £1760 (£303) and 555kg Charolais to £1470 (£265) J Doyle Ballinamallard 580kg Charolais to £1760 (£303) 535kg Charolais to £1520 (£284) and 525kg Limousin to £1500 (£285) for A and M Daly Dungannon. M Robinson Clogher 580kg Charolais to £1730 (£298) 575kg Charolais to £1690 (£294) and 580kg Charolais to £1640 (£282) E McCaffery Tempo 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1720 (£291) 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1680 (£289) and 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1650 (£279) D Keys Clogher 585kg Charolais to £1690 (£289) and 590kg Charolais to £1600 (£271) N McCance Omagh 565kg Charolais to £1610 (£285) O McCaffery Tempo 585kg Aberdeen Angus to £1610 (£275) and P McCaffery Tempo 550kg Charolais to £1570 (£285).

Med weight stores 390 to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1350 for a 460kg Limousin (£293) and selling to a high of £307 per 100kg for a 390kg Charolais to £1200.

Other quality lots sold from £250 to £295 per 100kg.

Sample prices

New Park Farms Ltd. Dromore 460kg Limousin to £1350 (£293) W McAdam Portadown 490kg Simmental to £1320 (£269) 500kg Simmental to £1280 (£256) and 480kg Limousin to £1200 (£250) S M and B Boyle Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £1300 (£295) 450kg Charolais to £1290 (£286) 420kg Limousin to £1230 (£293) and 390kg Charolais to £1200 (£307) A Elliott Newtownbutler 460kg Hereford to £1300 (£282) Dungannon producer 435kg Saler to £1260 (£287) and 425kg Simmental to £1250 (£294) W Coote Aughnacloy 495kg Limousin to £1260 (£254) and 475kg Limousin to £1200 (£252) S Coleman Lurgan 500kg Hereford to £1230 (£246) and 495kg Simmental to £1200 (£242) S Mulligan Brookeborough. P Lunny Derrylin 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£240) 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£255) 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£241) and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£247).

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

E Nesbitt Armagh 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £1340 (£446) C Maguire Brookeborough 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£314) and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £980. S M and B Boyle Ballygawley 345kg Limousin to £900, 340kg Limousin to £900, 320kg Hereford to £850 and 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. M McCaffery Clogher 305kg Charolais to £740. A McManus Kinawley 320kg Highland to £600, 285kg Highland to £580, 295kg Highland to £540, 320kg Highland to £500 305kg Highland to £500 and 300kg Highland to £480.

Store heifers (180 lots)

Exceptional demand for a lot of quality stock in this section with a Clogher producer selling an outstanding Limousin 610kg to £2300 (£377) with other quality lots selling from £268 to £292 per 100kg.

Forward lots peaked at £1820 for a 595kg Charolais (£306) with a 565kg Charolais selling to £1760 (£312).

Leading prices: Clogher producer 610kg Limousin to £2300 (£377) W Owens Clogher 680kg Charolais to £1980 (£291) and 690kg Charolais to £1850 (£268) D Keys Fivemiletown 650kg Limousin to £1900 (£292) I Warrington Fivemiletown 660kg Charolais to £1890 (£286) 650kg Charolais to £1830 (£281) and 635kg Charolais to £1710 (£269) K Allen Armagh 625kg Limousin to £1810 (£289) C Clarke Beragh 650kg Charolais to £1800 (£277) J Doyle Coa. 625kg Limousin to £1780 (£285) and 640kg Charolais to £1780 (£278) G Liggett Minterburn 685kg Aberdeen Angus to £1760 (£257) G Black Ballygawley 630kg Charolais to £1760 (£279) and 630kg Limousin to £1720 (£273) Forward lots sold to £1820 for a 595kg Charolais (£306) to a high of £318 per 100kg for a 565kg Charolais to £1800 for I Warrington Fivemiletown. K Allen Armagh 590kg Limousin to £1800 (£305) M McMahon Brookeborough 565kg Charolais to £1760 (£312) and 570kg Charolais to £1730 (£303) and F G Flynn Rosslea 590kg Limousin to £1750 (£296).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with a 495kg Limousin selling to £1810 (£365) with other quality lots selling from £265 to £305 per 100kg.

Leading prices

M Connelly Clogher 495kg Limousin to £1810 (£365) L Donnelly Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1470 (£303) 485kg Limousin to £1380 (£284) and 440kg Limousin to £1230 (£279) F G Flynn Rosslea 480kg Limousin to £1480 (£302) R J Hughes Coalisland 455kg Charolais to 31390 (£305) R J Barnes Cookstown 480kg Limousin to £1390 (£289) E McCaffery Tempo 460kg Charolais to £1380 (£300) 455kg Charolais to £1230 (£270) and 445kg Charolais to £1190 (£267) Ballygawley producer 485kg Limousin to £1300 (£268) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 475kg Belgian Blue to £1230 (£259) 485kg Belgian Blue to £1220 (£251) and 480kg Belgian Blue to £1200 (£250) Clogher producer 460kg Limousin to £1190 (£258) and J J McDonnell Lisnaskea 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£265).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Clogher producer 385kg Shorthorn to £1230 (£319) M Edwards Caledon 400kg Limousin to 31180375kg Limousin to £1070, and 395kg Limousin to 31010. V McCrystal Ballygawley 395kg Charolais to £1160. C and K Malanaphy Kinawley 345kg Limousin to £1020 and 330kg Limousin to £1020. B Sommerville Ballygawley 355kg Charolais to £1000320kg Limousin to £1000, 350kg Charolais to £940, 345kg Limousin to £920 and 340kg Limousin to £910. M McCaffery Clogher 320kg Limousin to £980 and 365kg Charolais to £900. R B Woods Tempo 400kg Belgian Blue to £960. J J McDonnell Lisnaskea 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £960and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £940. F O'Hara Kells 330kg Limousin to £950.

Weanlings (300 lots)

A much larger entry this week sold to a very firm demand with strong males selling to £1860 for a 575kg Limousin (£323) with a 545kg Charolais to £1700 (£312).

Smaller males sold to £1440 for a 425kg Charolais (£338) and selling to a high of £382 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £1280.

Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 440kg Charolais (£272) with a 340kg Charolais to £1110 (£326) and selling to a high of £364 per 100kg for a 280kg Limousin to £1020.

Weanling males

Alan Veitch Lisbellaw 575kg Limousin to £1860 (£323) N Cochrane Portadown 545kg Charolais to £1700 (£312) V McCrystal Ballygawley 590kg Charolais to £1700 (£288) 565kg Charolais to £1660 (£294) 560kg Charolais to £1630 (£291) 525kg Charolais to £1520 (£289) and 505kg Charolais to £1470 (£291) M Hackett Augher 510kg Charolais to £1520 (£298) C McDonnell Brookeborough 425kg Charolais to 31440 (£338) W Armstrong Maguiresbridge 530kg Limousin to £1390 (£262) N McDonagh Fivemiletown 415kg Charolais to £1390 (£335) G J McKenna Clogher 430kg Charolais to £1350 (£314) and 400kg Limousin to £1320 (£330) Ballygawley producer 475kg Limousin to £1350 (£284) P McConnell Clogher 380kg Charolais to £1340 (£352) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 335kg Charolais to £1280 (£382) S Marshall Lack 430kg Charolais to £1270 (£295) M McGinley Eskra 410kg Charolais to £1260 (£307) and Kesh producer 440kg Limousin to £1260 (£286).

Weanling heifers

A Kelly Sixmilecross 440kg Charolais to £1200 (£272) and 415kg Charolais to £1150 (£277) P Mulligan Newtownbutler 400kg Limousin to £1130 (£282) J Straghan Keady 400kg Charolais to £1110 (£277) 325kg Charolais to £1040 (£320) 350kg Charolais to £980 (£280) and 335kg Charolais to £930 (£277) Alan Veitch Lisbellaw 340kg Charolais to £1110 (£326) J Muldoon Aughnacloy 355kg Limousin to £1100 (£310) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 380kg Limousin to 31070 (£281) and 280kg Limousin to £1020 (£364) B Little Lisnaskea 320kg Charolais to £980 (£306) J Corrigan Fintona 305kg Charolais to £960 (£314) P McConnell Clogher 330kg Limousin to £960 (£291) M O'Hanlon Clogher 315kg Charolais to £960 (£304) Fivemiletown producer 320kg Limousin to £960 (£300) Altmore Development Ltd. Pomeroy 375kg Limousin to £950. (£253) and F and G Stewart Dungannon 375kg Limousin to £940 (£250).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good steady demand this week with a Ballylucas producer selling a calved heifer to make £2720. A Ballygawley producer sold a calved heifer to £1860. A Dungannon producer calved heifer to £1830. Ballygawley producer £1700 for calved heifer. A Newry producer sold a batch of young Friesian heifer calves to make £820 x 2 £500 x 3 and £480 x 5.

Suckler cows and calves

A very strong demand in this section especially for quality lots with Pat Cassidy Augher selling a Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf to £2820 and a Charolais heifer with Limousin bull calf to £2540. H Quinn Dungannon £1800 for Belgian Blue heifer with Limousin bull calf. I Patton Co Fermanagh £1590 for Limousin heifer with young Limousin heifer calf, £1460 for Charolais heifer with young Aberdeen Angus heifer calf, £1380 for Limousin heifer with young Limousin heifer calf and £1430 for Limousin heifer with young Limousin bull calf. S M Nelson Aghagallon £1440 for Hereford heifer with Hereford heifer calf.

Other outfits sold from £1090.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1750 and £1310 for R Pollock Glenavy B McAnenly Omagh £1480 for second calver. R Brownlee Moy 31450 for Aberdeen Angus heifer. J Donnelly Dungannon £1200 and £1170 for Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Others sold from £840 to £1130.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A larger entry this week sold to a brisk demand with young bull calves selling to £490 for a Charolais £380 and £365 for Limousins to a Dungannon producer. J Donnelly Trillick £415 for Limousin; M W Watters Aughnacloy £405 for Limousin; Savanaghan Farms Dungannon £405 for Limousin; Roughan Farms Ltd Augher £345 for Hereford; C M McBrien Lisnaskea £335 for Hereford and I W Little Newtownbutler £330, £320, £305 and £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

E Smyth Keady £490 for Limousin; W H Stockdale Clogher £485 for Belgian Blue Fermanagh producer £470 for Aberdeen Angus and £445 for Belgian Blue; TG Rutledge Brookeborough £445, £410 and £330 for Belgian Blues; J Keys Clogher £390 for Hereford; Fermanagh producer £385, £365 and £350 for Limousins. Omagh producer £350 and £340 for Saler; C M McBrien Lisnaskea £300 for Hereford and S Maguire Trillick £240 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps

Alan Emo Derrylin £880, £785 and £590 for Limousins and £740 for Saler and £600 for Aberdeen Angus; D McCallon Carrickmore £860 for Limousin; P J McGirr Fintona £805 for Limousin and £800 for Charolais; D Edwards Jun Trillick £780 and £700 for Belgian Blues £735 for Simmental; Dungannon producer £760 for Charolais; W H Stockdale Clogher £690 for Belgian Blue £685 and £665 for Aberdeen Angus; Fermanagh producer £630 for Limousin; Alan Veitch Lisbellaw £620 for Belgian Blue and E Smyth Keady £570 for Limousin and £525 for Hereford.

Reared female lumps