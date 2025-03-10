Beef bred cows selling to £2940 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 330 lots listed sold to a very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to £2940 for an 840kg Charolais to £350 per 100kg this was followed by a 790kg Charolais to £2733-40 at £346 per 100kg with a 780kg Charolais to £2698-80 at £346 per 100kg and a 770kg Limousin to £2679-60 at £348 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2612-80 for a 710kg Limousin to £368 per 100kg followed by a 700kg Limousin to £2569 at £368 per 100kg and a 700kg Limousin to £2576 at £368 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1960-80 for a 760kg to £258 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £3234 for a 1050kg Belgian Blue to £308 per 100kg with a 1090kg Hereford to £3095-60 at £284 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £2604 for a 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £372 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £2097-60 for a 570kg Limousin to £368 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers broke last week's record with a 935kg Limousin selling to £3240 at £346 per 100kg.
Other heavy steers sold £2930 for a 775kg Charolais (£378) and £2920 for a 770kg Charolais (£378).
Forward steers sold to £2370 for a 595kg Charolais (£398) with a 510kg Charolais to £2120 (£415).
Med weight steers sold to £2080 for a 490kg Charolais (£424) with a 455kg Charolais to £2040 (£448).
Smaller steers sold to £1280 for a 345kg Limousin (£371).
Heavy heifers sold to £2900 for an 865kg Aberdeen Angus (£335) with a 625kg Charolais to £2310 (£369).
Forward heifers sold to £2180 for a 565kg Limousin (£386) with a 540kg Charolais to £2100 (£389).
Med weight heifers sold to £2040 for a 500kg Charolais (£408) with a 405kg Charolais to £1710 (£422).
Smaller heifers sold to £1650 for 400kg Limousin (£412).
Weanling males sold to £2070 for a 495kg Charolais (£418) with a 450kg Charolais to £1900 (£422).
Lightweights sold to £458 per 100kg for a 380kg Charolais to £1740.
Weanling heifers sold to £1760 for a 480kg Limousin (£366) with a 385kg Charolais to £1620 (£420).
Breeding bulls sold to £2850 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus.
Dairy cows sold to £2530 and £2500.
Suckler outfits sold to £3600 and £3360.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2740, £2320 and £2280.
Bull calves sold to £800 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves sold to £770 for Belgian Blue.
Reared male lumps sold to £1540.
Reared female lumps sold to £1150 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Pomeroy producer 700kg Limousin to £368 (£2576) Armagh producer 710kg Limousin to £368 (£2612-80) Tempo producer 700kg Limousin to £368 (£2569) Dungannon producer 680kg Charolais to £356 (£2420-80) Dungannon producer 640kg Limousin to £354 (£2265-60) Pomeroy producer 620kg Limousin to £354 (£2194-80) Omagh producer 840kg Charolais to £350 (£2940) Enniskillen producer 610kg Simmental to £348 (£2122-80) Castlecaufield producer 690kg Limousin to £348 (£2401-20) Armagh producer 770kg Limousin to £348 (£2679-60) Pomeroy producer 580kg Charolais to £348 (£2018-40) Clogher producer 780kg Charolais to £346 (£2698-80) and 720kg Charolais to £346 (£2145-20) Dungannon producer 620kg Charolais to £346 (£2145-20) Pomeroy producer 690kg Charolais to £346 (£2387-40) Carrickmore producer 550kg Limousin to £346 (£1903) Enniskillen producer 790kg Charolais to £346 (£2733-40) Rosslea producer 520kg Limousin to £344 (£1788-80) and Donaghmore producer 570kg Charolais to £344 (£1960-80).
Other quality beef bred cow sold from £310 to £342 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £280 to £302 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £344 to £368 per 100kg.
Quality fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1960-80 for a 760kg to £258 per 100kg.
Other heavy Friesian cows sold from £240 to £255 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £134 to £160 per 100kg.
Poorer type Friesian and Coloured cows sold from £112 to £130 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Dromore producer 1050kg Belgian Blue to £308 (£3234) Clogher producer 1090kg Hereford to £284 (£3095-60) Fivemiletown producer 940kg Limousin to £282 (£2650-80) Sixmilecross producer 1080kg Charolais to £280 (£3024) Caledon producer 800kg Friesian to £270 (£2160) Downpatrick producer 890kg Fleckvieh to £252 (£2242-80) and Castlederg producer 840kg Shorthorn beef to £248 (£2083-20).
Fat steers
Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2604. Limousin steers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 760kg to £2827-20. Charolais steers sold to £362 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2425-40. Shorthorn steers sold to £312 per 100kg for an 800kg to £2496. Hereford steers sold to £304 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1793-60. Fries steers sold to £268 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1634-80.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £368 per 100kg for a 570kg to £2097-60. Charolais heifers sold to £348 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2088. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £330 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2079. Hereford heifers sold to £316 per 100kg for a 510kg to £1611-60. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £314 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1695-60. Montbeliarde heifers sold to £312 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1778-40. Danish Red heifers sold to £306 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1744-20. Holstein heifers sold to £282 per 100kg for a 510kg to £1438-20.
Store bullocks (252 lots)
Another serious demand this week again as the top price is moved up to £3240 for a 935kg Limousin (£346) for a Fermanagh producer. A 775kg Charolais sold to £2930 (£378) with a 770kg Charolais to £2920 (£379) and selling to a high of £401 per 100kg for a 660kg Limousin to £2650.
Other quality lots sold from £367 to £392 per 100kg
Forward steers sold to a top of £2370 for a 595kg Charolais (£398) with a 520kg Charolais to £2180 (£419) and a 510kg Charolais to £2120 (£415).
Other quality lots sold from £342 to £398 per 100kg
Leading prices
Paul Hacket Newtownbutler 935kg Limousin to £3240 (£346) and a 710kg Charolais to £2610 (£367) W J Robinson Clogher 775kg Charolais to £2930 (£378) 770kg Charolais to £2920 (£379) 760kg Charolais to £2880 (£379) 740kg Limousin to £2760 (£373) and 730kg Limousin to £2750 (£376) M/S R and S Black Cookstown 725kg Charolais to £2720 (£375) M/S B and M Fee Lisbellaw 730kg Charolais to £2690 (£368) M Campbell Armagh 705kg Charolais to £2670 (£378) G McKenna Armagh 715kg Charolais to £2670 (£373) and 660kg Limousin to £2570 (£389) G H Carroll Dungannon 660kg Limousin to £2650 (£401) F Hamill Ballygawley 670kg Limousin to £2590 (£386) and 695kg Limousin to £2550 (£367) P Connelly Fintona 650kg Charolais to £2570 (£395) B Corrigan Dungannon 680kg Limousin to £2560 (£376) and 675kg Charolais to £2560 (£379) and Dungannon producer 650kg Limousin to £2550 (£392).
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg
Sold to £2370 for a 595kg Charolais (£398) 550kg Limousin to £2160 (£392) and a 530kg Charolais to £2160 (£407) for P Rooney Rosslea. D P Gormley Irvinestown 585kg Limousin to £2250 (£384) and 545kg Limousin to £1960 (£359) William Jordan Omagh 520kg Charolais to £2180 (£419) 505kg Charolais to £2000 (£396) and 550kg Simmental to £1930 (£351) K Bell Aughnacloy 565kg Simmental to £2150 (£380) 595kg Simmental to £2070 (£348) and 555kg Simmental to £1980 (£356) R Mohan Fivemiletown 510kg Charolais to £2120 (£415) 525kg Charolais to £2060 (£392) 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £2010 (£394) 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £2010 (£379) 585kg Shorthorn to £2000 (£342) and 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £2000 (£351) and W R Graham Fermanagh 540kg Charolais to £2110 (£390) and 565kg Limousin to £1950 (£345).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2080 for a 490kg Charolais (£424) a 455kg Charolais sold to £2040 (£448) a 485kg Limousin sold to £2030 (£418).
Several other quality steers sold from £359 to £452 per 100kg.
Leading prices
B O'Hanlon Clogher 490kg Charolais to £2080 (£424) F Hamill Ballygawley 495kg Limousin to £2070 (£418) William Law Aughnacloy 495kg Charolais to £2050 (£414) P Rooney Rosslea 455kg Charolais to £2040 (£448) 480kg Charolais to £1860 (£387) William Jordan Omagh 485kg Limousin to £2030 (£418) 490kg Charolais to £1960 (£400) 475kg Limousin to £1930 (£406) 495kg Charolais to £1890 (£382) and 480kg Par. to £1870 (£387) McGrath Farms Downpatrick 485kg Limousin to £1990 (£410) R Mohan Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1970 (£402) 485kg Charolais to £1910 (£394) and 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1780 (£359) Fermanagh producer 460kg Charolais to £1930 (£419) Fermanagh producer 445kg Limousin to £1870 (£420) R Wiggam Aughnacloy 480kg Limousin to £1810 (£377) and 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1800 (£371) H Hall Dungannon 465kg Belgian Blue to £1800 (£387) and P E Devlin McKenna Ballygawley 500kg Simmental to £1800 (£360).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
G Mulrine Augher 345kg Limousin to £1280 (£371) Alastair Eagleson Ballygawley 315kg Limousin to £1270 (£403) 310kg Charolais to £1130 (£364) and 240kg Limousin to £900 (£375) D Jordan Fermanagh 325g Belgian Blue to £1200 (£369) E Devlin Ardboe 290kg Charolais to £1030 (£355) and J B Johnston Armagh 350kg Friesian to £1000 (£285) 350kg Friesian to £960 (£274) and 345kg Friesian to £890 (£258).
Store heifers (180 lots)
A very firm demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to a new high of £2900 for an 865kg Aberdeen Angus (£335) for a Dungannon producer.
Other quality lots sold to £2520 for a 720kg Limousin (£350) with several others selling from £309 to £369 per 100kg for a 625kg Charolais to £2310.
Forward heifers sold to £2180 for a 565kg Limousin (£386) with a 540kg Charolais to £2100 (£389) others sold from £343 to £382 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Dungannon producer 865kg Aberdeen Angus to £2900 (£335) P Rooney Rosslea 720kg Limousin to £2520 (£350) Pomeroy producer 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £2390 (£367) N Cochrane Portadown 625kg Charolais to £2310 (£369) 640kg Charolais to £2160 (£337) and 600kg Limousin to £2130 (£355) F O'Rourke Rosslea 630kg Limousin to £2300 (£365) E McCaughey Aughnacloy 640kg Charolais to £2280 (£356) S Hayes Dungannon 655kg Limousin to £2180 (£333) and 670kg Limousin to £2110 (£315) E McCaffery Tempo 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £2080 (£346) and S McBride Trillick 670kg Charolais to £2070 (£309).
Forward heifers 510kg to 595kg
Sold to £2180 for a 565kg Limousin (£386) for S McBride Trillick. E McCaughey Aughnacloy 560kg Charolais to £2140 (£382) 560kg Charolais to £2100 (£375) 555kg Charolais to £2080 (£375) 555kg Charolais to £2080 (£375) and 560kg Charolais to £2060 (£368) E McCaffery Tempo 580kg Charolais to £2130 (£355) and G Hagan Clogher 540kg Charolais to £2100 (£389).
Med weight heifers 405kg to 500kg
A very sharp demand in this weight range with quality heifers selling £2040 for a 500kg Charolais (£408) with a 455kg Limousin to £1780 (£391) to a high of £422 per 100kg for a 405kg Charolais to £1710.
Leading prices
E McCaughey Aughnacloy 500kg Charolais to £2040 (£408) Fermanagh producer 500kg Limousin to £1900 (£380) and 480kg Charolais to £1890 (£393) G Hagan Clogher 485kg Charolais to £1900 (£391) S McBride Trillick 495kg Limousin to £1880 (£380) and 455kg Limousin to £1730 (£380) William Hoey Fivemiletown 495kg Limousin to £1880 (£380) and 455kg Charolais to £1750 (£384) N Parsons Brookeborough 485kg Charolais to £1850 (£381) E McCaffery Tempo 485kg Charolais to £1820 (£375) Armagh producer 490kg Belgian Blue to £1810 (£369) and 455kg Limousin to £1780 (£391) S Cassidy Tempo 455kg Charolais to £1760 (£387) P Donaghy Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1760 (£366) G McGarrity Sixmilecross 490kg Limousin to £1760 (£359) K Wilson Fermanagh 475kg Charolais to £1750 (£368) 465kg Charolais to £1710 (£367) and 405kg Charolais to £1710 (£422) C Williamson Portadown 490kg Limousin to £1720 (£351) and Pomeroy producer 445kg Limousin to £1680 (£377).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
Fermanagh producer 400kg Limousin to £1650 (£412) Fermanagh producer 390kg Limousin to £1610 (£413) P Hawkes Omagh 400kg Charolais to £1530 (£382) 375kg Charolais to £1410 (£376) 375kg Charolais to £1400 (£373) 370kg Charolais to £1380 (£373) and 345kg Charolais to £1290 (£374) N Hall Fivemiletown 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1440 (£360) 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1330 (£336) and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1250 (£329) D Jordan Newtownbutler 375kg Belgian Blue to £1350 (£360) and 365kg Belgian Blue to £1180 (£323) T J Watters Stewartstown 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£346) G Mulrine Augher 395kg Charolais to £1280 (£324) and 390kg Charolais to £1100 (£282) C Williamson Portadown 400kg Limousin to £1240 (£310) E Devlin Ardboe 395kg Charolais to £1180 (£298) J McGrath Downpatrick 375kg Limousin to £1100 (£293) J G Connon Co Antrim 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£287) and O Gallen Castlederg 315kg Belgian Blue to £1080 (£343).
Weanlings (390 lots)
Another great turnout of quality weanlings on offer this week with strong males selling to £2070 for a 495kg Charolais (£418) with a 450kg Charolais to £1900 (£422) and a 465kg Belgian Blue to £1960 (£421).
Light weight males sold to £1820 for a 435kg Belgian Blue (£418) with a 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1790 (£426) selling to a high of £458 per 100kg for a 380kg Charolais to £1740.
Weanling heifers sold to £1760 for a strong 480kg Limousin (£366) with a 420kg Charolais to £1650 (£393).
Lightweight heifers sold to £1680 for a 400kg Charolais (£420) with a 385kg Charolais to £1620 (£420) and a 375kg Limousin to £1570 (£418).
Leading prices
Strong males
Paul Hacket Newtownbutler 495kg Charolais to £2070 (£418)480kg Charolais to £1880 (£391) 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1790 (£331) and 445kg Charolais to £1750 (£393) R McNally Dungannon 465kg Belgian Blue to £1960 (£421) and 455kg Limousin to £1870 (£411) J Straghan Keady 505kg Charolais to £1940 (£384) and 490kg Charolais to £1860 (£379) T BG Dunne Tempo 450kg Charolais to £1900 (£422) E McCaffery Tempo 465kg Charolais to £1850 (£398) G Morris Omagh 445kg Charolais to £1780 (£400) N Wiggam Fivemiletown 490kg Belgian Blue to £1780 (£363) Lightweight Males M/S C and W Gallagher Tempo 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1790 (£426) Clogher producer 390kg Charolais to £1760 (£451) P Donnelly Fintona 440kg Charolais to £1750 (£397) G Morris Omagh 425kg Limousin to £1740 (£409) and 420kg Charolais to £1700 (£405) Colm Kelly Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £1740 (£458) and T G Dunne Tempo 420kg Charolais to £1740 (£414).
Weanling heifers
Strong Females sold to £1760 for a 480kg Limousin (£366) for D Dunn Brookeborough A Armstrong Trillick 460kg Limousin to £1700 (£369) F G Flynn Rosslea 420kg Charolais to £1650 (£393) D McCann Trillick 430kg Charolais to £1600 (£390) and 410kg Limousin to £1600 (£390) J Doyle Armagh 455kg Charolais to £1590 (£349) E McCaffery Tempo 420kg Charolais to £1400 (£333) G Hazleton Brookeborough 435kg Hereford to £1390 (£319) Lightweight Females J Doyle Armagh 400kg Charolais to £1680 (£420) F G Flynn Rosslea 415kg Charolais to £1620 (£390) and 385kg Charolais to £1620 (£420) and 375kg Limousin to £1570 (£418) C Doyle Armagh 400kg Charolais to £1560 (£390) and 360kg Charolais to £1400 (£389) M Flynn Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £1560 (£390) E McCaffery Tempo 350kg Charolais to £1460 (£417) T and J Mohan Newtownbutler 410kg Shorthorn beef to £1450 (£353) M O Kane Cookstown 370kg Charolais to £1380 (£373) R Mc Nally Dungannon 375kg Limousin to £1380 (£368) and E and S McCaughey 365kg Charolais to £1380 (£378).
Breeding bulls
Cookstown producer £2850 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (born 06-05-2021).
Dairy cows and heifers
A good steady demand in this section with a Stewartstown producer selling calved heifers to £2530, £2460, £2530 and £2010. Dungannon producer £2500 and £2370 for calved heifers. Drumquin producer £1810 and £1720 for calved heifers.
Suckler cows and calves
A large selection on offer this week sold easily to a brisk demand outfits sold to £3600, £3050 and £2720 x 2 for heifers with bull calves and £3360 for heifer with heifer calf. W McElmurray Pomeroy £3000 for heifer with heifer calf. Clogher producer £2500 for heifer with bull calf and £2380 for heifer with heifer calf. K Martin Enniskillen £2470 for heifer with heifer calf. A Quigley Enniskillen £1810 for heifer with heifer calf.
Incalf cows and heifers
Sold to £2740, £2280 ,£2000 and £1960 for D Baird Strabane. M Armstrong Seskinore £2320 and £2140. F Bruce Enniskillen £2220 and £1850. G Armstrong Seskinore £1960 and £1820. M Smyth Armagh £1840, £1800 and £1450. A Quigley Enniskillen £1810. R McDermot Omagh £1800. P J McCaffery Fivemiletown £1660 and £1500. N V Prentice Tempo £1510.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (295 lots)
Another large entry sold to a very sharp demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £800 for an Aberdeen Angus to A D Dunlop Lisbellaw. M/S P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £575 for Charolais; Stewartstown producer £550, £520 x 2 £480, £450 7 £440 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; S M J O'Neill £520 for Aberdeen Angus; J Martin Lisbellaw £470 for Belgian Blue; K Rutledge Maguiresbridge £460 for Aberdeen Angus and K McDonnell Fivemiletown £460 for Limousin.
Heifer calves
N Maguire Enniskillen £770 for Belgian Blue; C Moran Derrylin £600 for Simmental; J Scott Maguiresbridge £510 for Charolais; P E McDonald Tempo £485 for Simmental; J Maguire Trillick £480 for Limousin; Aughnacloy producer £460, £440 and £435 for Limousins and Clogher producer £420 and 3380 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
M Mulholland Aghalee £1540 for Limousin; E Smyth Keady £1380, £1340, £1310 and £1110 for Limousins; J Scott Maguiresbridge £1320 and £1050 for Charolais. E Bingham Augher £1310,and £1280 for Limousins; J McCrystal Ballygawley £1290 and £1040 for Limousins; J Conroy Sixmilecross £1250 and £1140 for Belgian Blues; S Cassidy Tempo £1180 for Charolais; W R Adams Fivemiletown £1170, and £1080 for Limousins and £1060 for Belgian Blue; J Blackburn Clogher £1130 for Aberdeen Angus; P J McKenna Clogher £1100 for Hereford and Alastair Eagleson Ballygawley £1090 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
P Hughes Augher £1150 for Charolais and £1100 for Limousin; J Blackburn Clogher £1110 for Aberdeen Angus; E Smyth Keady £1110 for Limousin; A J Patton Augher £1100 for Hereford; W R Adams Fivemiletown £1080 for Limousin; J Scott Maguiresbridge £1060 for Charolais; P Duffy Belcoo £1040 for Aberdeen Angus; F Duffy Kinawley £1030 for Belgian Blue; J R Nixon Bellanaleck £1020 for Charolais; E Bingham Augher £1020 for Charolais; T Simpson Ederney £1000 for Shorthorn beef; J Gervis Ballygawley £990 for Limousin; T Parks Co Armagh £980 x 2 for Hereford; A Johnston Fermanagh £970 x 2 for Blonde d'Aquitaines; M/S J and A Bell Dungannon £970 for Aberdeen Angus and J R Nixon Bellanaleck £900 x 2 for Shorthorns.