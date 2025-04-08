Beef bred cows selling to top prices this week at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An entry of 110 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 8th April once again sold in a further strengthening trade.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef bred cows sold to a top of £378 for a 2021 Limousin 868k at £3280 from an Armagh farmer followed by £356 2015 Limousin for 682k at £2430 from an Armagh producer.

A Cullyhanna producer received £344 for 2018 Limousin at 742k at £2550.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main demand for well fleshed beef bred cows from £280 to £342 per 100 kilos.

Farming Life livestock markets

Friesian cows sold to £292 for 2017 Friesian 650k at £1900 from a Killylea producer.

A Tandragee farmer received £281 for 2021 Friesian 740k at £2090.

This producer sold four Friesian cows to average 740k at £2020 per head £273 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main demand for good quality fleshed Friesian from £250 to £277 per 100 kilos with a top price Friesian of £2340 for 850k from a Portadown producer.

Second quality Friesian sold steadily from £200 to £240 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £170 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 868k £3280 £378.00; Armagh farmer 682k £2430 £356.00; Cullyhanna farmer 742k £2550 £344.00; Banbridge farmer 834k £2850 £342.00; Forkhill farmer 728k £2440 £335.00; Banbridge farmer 746k £2500 £335.00; Derrynoose farmer 684k £2280 £333.00; Banbridge farmer 754k £2470 £328.00 and Armagh farmer 712k £2240 £315.

Friesian cull cows

Killylea farmer 650k £1900 £292.00; Tandragee farmer 744k £2090 £281.00; Armagh farmer 602k £1670 £277.00; Tandragee farmer 736k £2040 £277.00; Portadown farmer 850k £2340 £275.00; Kilkeel farmer 568k £1540 £271.00; Killylea farmer 810k £2180 £269.00; Tandragee farmer 726k £1950 £269.00; Killylea farmer 816k £2190 £268.00 and Tandragee farmer 754k £2000 £265.

Calves

130 dropped calves had 100% clearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bull calves sold to £820 for a six week old Charolais from a Portadown producer followed by £640 for a Limousin from a Banbridge farmer.

A Whitecross farmer received £630 for a seven week old Belgian Blue.

All good quality bulls sold from ££420 to £570 each.

Second quality bulls sold from £300 to £370 per head.

Heifer calves sold to £740 for a seven week old Charolais from a Banbridge farmer followed by £650 for a six week old Charolais from a Portadown farmer.

A Jerrettspass farmer sold two Belgian Blue heifers at £610 and £550 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main demand for good quality heifer calves from £320 to £500.

Second quality sold from £220 to £300 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £820; Limousin £640; Belgian Blue £630; Aberdeen Angus £590; Aberdeen Angus £530; Aberdeen Angus £500; Hereford £460; Aberdeen Angus £450; Simmental £450 and Aberdeen Angus £450.

Heifer calves

Charolais £710; Charolais £650; Belgian Blue £610; Belgian Blue £550; Charolais £550; Simmental £490; Aberdeen Angus £420; Belgian Blue £420 and Belgian Blue £420.