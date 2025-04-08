Beef bred cows selling to top prices this week at Markethill Mart
Beef bred cows sold to a top of £378 for a 2021 Limousin 868k at £3280 from an Armagh farmer followed by £356 2015 Limousin for 682k at £2430 from an Armagh producer.
A Cullyhanna producer received £344 for 2018 Limousin at 742k at £2550.
Main demand for well fleshed beef bred cows from £280 to £342 per 100 kilos.
Friesian cows sold to £292 for 2017 Friesian 650k at £1900 from a Killylea producer.
A Tandragee farmer received £281 for 2021 Friesian 740k at £2090.
This producer sold four Friesian cows to average 740k at £2020 per head £273 per 100 kilos.
Main demand for good quality fleshed Friesian from £250 to £277 per 100 kilos with a top price Friesian of £2340 for 850k from a Portadown producer.
Second quality Friesian sold steadily from £200 to £240 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £170 to £190 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Armagh farmer 868k £3280 £378.00; Armagh farmer 682k £2430 £356.00; Cullyhanna farmer 742k £2550 £344.00; Banbridge farmer 834k £2850 £342.00; Forkhill farmer 728k £2440 £335.00; Banbridge farmer 746k £2500 £335.00; Derrynoose farmer 684k £2280 £333.00; Banbridge farmer 754k £2470 £328.00 and Armagh farmer 712k £2240 £315.
Friesian cull cows
Killylea farmer 650k £1900 £292.00; Tandragee farmer 744k £2090 £281.00; Armagh farmer 602k £1670 £277.00; Tandragee farmer 736k £2040 £277.00; Portadown farmer 850k £2340 £275.00; Kilkeel farmer 568k £1540 £271.00; Killylea farmer 810k £2180 £269.00; Tandragee farmer 726k £1950 £269.00; Killylea farmer 816k £2190 £268.00 and Tandragee farmer 754k £2000 £265.
Calves
130 dropped calves had 100% clearance.
Bull calves sold to £820 for a six week old Charolais from a Portadown producer followed by £640 for a Limousin from a Banbridge farmer.
A Whitecross farmer received £630 for a seven week old Belgian Blue.
All good quality bulls sold from ££420 to £570 each.
Second quality bulls sold from £300 to £370 per head.
Heifer calves sold to £740 for a seven week old Charolais from a Banbridge farmer followed by £650 for a six week old Charolais from a Portadown farmer.
A Jerrettspass farmer sold two Belgian Blue heifers at £610 and £550 each.
Main demand for good quality heifer calves from £320 to £500.
Second quality sold from £220 to £300 each.
Bull calves
Charolais £820; Limousin £640; Belgian Blue £630; Aberdeen Angus £590; Aberdeen Angus £530; Aberdeen Angus £500; Hereford £460; Aberdeen Angus £450; Simmental £450 and Aberdeen Angus £450.
Heifer calves
Charolais £710; Charolais £650; Belgian Blue £610; Belgian Blue £550; Charolais £550; Simmental £490; Aberdeen Angus £420; Belgian Blue £420 and Belgian Blue £420.
