Beef cows sold to 304p for 710kg at £2158, Friesian cows to 195p for 840kg at £1638 and 700kg at £1365.

Beef heifers to 295p for 650kg at £1917.

Beef bullocks to 336p for 870kg at £2923.

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian bullocks to 228p for 550kg at £1254.

Beef cows

W Whyte, Portglenone Charolais 710kg £2158 (304), P L McKeag, Millisle Charolais 730kg £2160 (296), Limousin 840kg £2419 (288), Charolais 890kg £2465 (277), M Lucas, Antrim Limousin 500kg £1370 (274), P L McKeag, Millisle Charolais 810kg £2187 (270), Charolais 860kg £2322 (270), Charolais 860kg £2304 (268), D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 520kg £1383 (266), C Ferris, Millisle Limousin 840kg £2226 (265), A McIlveen, Kells Limousin 660kg £1742 (264), M Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin 760kg £1976 (260), D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 670kg £1701 (254), P L McKeag, Millisle Charolais 880kg £2217 (252), C Ferris, Millisle Limousin 930kg £2325 (250) and C McDonnell, Ballycastle Simmental 740kg £1850 (250).

Friesian cows

M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Holstein 840kg £1638 (195), C Logan, Broughshane Friesian 700kg £1365 (195), A and J Simpson, Stranocum Holstein 600kg £1152 (192), C Ferris, Millisle Friesian 800kg £1528 (191), R A Hill, Islandmagee Holstein 650kg £1215 (187), Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein 670kg £1232 (184), J Hamilton, Broughshane Friesian 650kg £1189 (183), A and J Simpson, Stranocum Holstein 670kg £1206 (180), H and A Speedy, Randalstown Holstein 600kg £1080 (180), M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Holstein 640kg £1145 (179), Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein 690kg £1228 (178), Holstein 730kg £1299 (178), J F Smyth, Islandmagee Friesian 810kg £1441 (178), D Wallace, Crumlin Holstein 760kg £1345 (177), D Marcus, Glenarm Friesian 690kg £1207 (175) and Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein 710kg £1221 (172).

Beef heifers

R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 650kg £1917 (295), R McCully, Dromara Limousin 460kg £1278 (278), H Carson, Dundrod Charolais 650kg £1794 (276), R McCully, Dromara Limousin 480kg 1320 (285), N Diamond, Bellaghy Charolais 440kg £1205 (274), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 590kg £1616 (274), A McIlveen, Kells Aberdeen Angus 620kg £1698 (274), T O’Kane, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 590kg £1598 (271), W J Marshall, Ahoghill Limousin 710kg £1909 (269), N J Diamond, Bellaghy Limousin 520kg £1372 (264), Limousin 550kg £1446 (263), A McIlveen, Kells Simmental 630kg £1656 (263, J and K Moran, Moneymore Charolais 430kg £1126 (262) and R Taggart, Armoy Limousin 650kg £1703 (262), Limousin 660kg £1722 (261).

Beef bullocks

Top per kilo

C Ferris, Millisle Limousin 870kg £2923 (336), R Linton, Ahoghill Belgian Blue 730kg £2401 (329), J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 720k £2332 (324), J Kennedy, Rasharkin Limousin 780kg £2496 (320), JJ McCloskey, Kilrea Limousin 730kg £2321 (318), R McClean, Swatragh Charolais 640kg £2028 (317), R Linton, Ahoghill Limousin 720kg £2268 (315), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 700kg £2198 (314), Shields and Co, Kilrea Limousin 660kg £2029 (309), P L McKeag Charolais 700kg £2114 (302), R McCully, Domara Limousin 480kg £1444 (301) and J Beattie, Ballymoney Limousin 650kg £1950 (300).

Top per head

C Ferris, Millisle Limousin 870 £2923, Charolais 1080kg £2592, J Kennedy, Rasharkin Limousin 780kg £2496, C McDonnell, Ballycastle Simmental 960kg £2496, P L McKeag, Millisle Charolais 880kg £2446, A McLeister, Portglenone Charolais 860kg £2442, R Linton, Ahoghill Belgian Blue 730kg £2401, J McKay, Upperlands Limousin 840kg £2352, J Kennedy, Rasharkin Charolais 800kg £2352, J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 720kg £2332, JJ McCloskey, Kilrea Limousin 730kg £2321, A McLeister, Portglenone Charolais 800kg £2280T and T Wilson, Ballymoney Charolais 850kg £2278, A McLeister, Portglenone Charolais 800kg £2272, R Linton, Ahoghill Limousin 720kg £2268 and J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 790kg £2235.

Friesian bullocks

H Carson, Dundrod Friesian 550kg £1254 (228), J and M Hamill, Broughshane Holstein 540kg £1215 (225), M Wallace, Cloughmills Friesian 580kg £1287 (222), J and M Hamill, Broughshane Holstein 510kg £1122 (220), Friesian 550kg £1193 (217), A Rocke, Larne Friesian 620kg £1333 (215), J and M Hamill, Broughshane Friesian 540kg £1155 (214), A Rocke, Larne Holstein 680kg £1448 (213), Friesian 710kg £1476 (208) and J and C Kane, Ballycastle Friesian 640kg £1286 (201), Friesian 670kg £1340 (200).

Friday 2nd June 2023: Dairy cows - A small entry of dairy stock met improved demand selling to £2680 for a calved cow from Joseph Adams, Cloughwater Road.

J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £2680, J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £2400, T Brown, Crumlin Fleckvieh £1800, T Brown, Crumlin Fleckvieh £1600 and T Brown, Crumlin Fleckvieh £1400.

Suckler cows

A good entry of suckler stock sold well to £2680 for a Limousin heifer with heifer calf.

E C Smylie, Crumlin Limousin and heifer calf £2680, D Compton, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus and heifer calf £2420, A McNeilly, Muckamore Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £2420, Limousin and bull calf £2320, Aberdeen Angus and Bull calf £2320, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin and bull calf £2250, A McNeilly, Muckamore Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £2180, Aberdeen Angus and heifer calf £2150, Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £2120, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin and bull calf £2100, D Compton, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £2080, E C Smylie, Crumlin Shorthorn beef and bull calf £2050, A McNeilly, Muckamore Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £2050 and A McNeilly, Muckamore Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £1920.

Calves

290 lots in the calf ring sold to £610 for a three month old Belgian Blue bull.

Heifer calves sold to £590 for a four month old Charolais.

Bulls

C and R Brown, Ballywalter Belgian Blue £610, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £590, Aberdeen Angus £585 x 2, A P Redmond, Portavogie Belgian Blue £580, J Ferguson, Straid Hereford £560, A P Redmond, Portavogie Belgian Blue £555, J Ferguson, Straid Aberdeen Angus £550, A P Redmond, Portavogie Belgian Blue £540 x 2, C and R Brown, Ballywalter Belgian Blue £540, J Lynn, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus £530, A P Redmond, Portavogie Belgian Blue £530, G Devlin, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £530, J Ferguson, Straid Aberdeen Angus £515 and A McFarlane, Holywood Belgian Blue £500.

Heifers

J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £590, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £585, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £580 x 2, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £575 x 2, £560 x 2, £545, £540, £495, C and R Brown, Ballywalter Belgian Blue £490, £480, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Aberdeen Angus £465 and C and R Brown, Ballywalter Belgian Blue £460 x 2.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Holstein £310 x 3, £300, I Townley, Ballykelly Holstein £290 x 4, £250, R W Kane, Ballycastle Friesian £175 x 2, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Holstein £170, J Lynn, Cullybackey Friesian £165, D and G Reid, Drumbo Holstein £165 and I Townley, Ballykelly Holstein £160.

Weanlings

An entry of 210 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £930 over for a Charolais 370kg £1300 presented by James McMillan, Portglenone.

Heifers sold to £770 over for a Charolais 410kg at £1180 also offered by James McMillan.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

G Quinn, Ballinderry Simmental 190kg £740 (389) S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 280kg £1050 (375) G Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 300kg £1110 (370) J McFetridge, Glenarm Limousin 300kg £1110 (370) G Quinn, Simmental 230kg £810 (352) J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 250kg £880 (352) Charolais 220kg £770 (350) S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 240kg £810 (337) J and R White, Charolais 280kg £920 (328) J McFetridge, Glenarm Limousin 250kg £820 (328) J and R White, Charolais 280kg £910 (325) J McFetridge, Limousin 280kg £910 (325) S Lagan, Moneymore Simmental 290kg £930 (320) J McFetridge, Limousin 260kg £820 (315) J Frew, Kells Limousin 270kg £840 (311) and G Davidson, Charolais 300kg £920 (306).

301kg to 350kg

K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £1210 (366) Charolais 340kg £1230 (361) D Russell, Charolais 330kg £1170 (354) G Davidson, Charolais 310kg £1090 (351) TA Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £1080 (347) K Bell, Charolais 350kg £1210 (345) W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 340kg £1160 (341) K Bell, Saler 330kg £1120 (339) TA Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 330kg £1110 (336) K Bell, Saler 320kg £1070 (334) J McFetridge, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £1090 (330) Limousin 330kg £1090 (330) TA Rodgers, Limousin 340kg £1120 (329) J McFetridge, Limousin 340kg £1090 (320) JM McKinty, Ballyclare Shorthorn beef 330kg £1050 (318) and J McFetridge, Limousin 320kg £1000 (312).

351kg and over

J McMillan, Charolais 370kg £1300 (351) N McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 370kg £1270 (343) Limousin 390kg £1300 (333) Limousin 380kg £1260 (331) W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 360kg £1170 (325) Charolais 370kg £1160 (313) K Bell, Saler 370kg £1160 (313) N McClure Limousin 450kg £1400 (311) Limousin 380kg £1170 (307) G Quin, Limousin 380kg £1160 (305) J Johnston, Cullybackey Abondance 380kg £1130 (297) TA Rodgers Abondance 370kg £1100 (297) G Quinn, Limousin 360kg £1060 (294) W McVey, Charolais 370kg £1080 (291) JM McKinty, Ballyclare Shorthorn beef 380kg £1100 (289) and HM Dobbin, Limousin 370kg £1070 (289).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 250kg £950 (380), 200kg £710 (355), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 280kg £990 (353), S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 280kg £950 (339), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 290kg £960 (331), local farmer Charolais 290kg £950 (327), S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 300kg £970 (323), G Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 260kg £840 (323), D Gillan, Garvagh Charolais 270kg £870 (322), D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 270kg £860 (318), 230kg £730 (317), D Russell, Antrim Limousin 270kg £850 (314), D Gillan, Garvagh Limousin 260kg £815 (313), G Quinn, Lisburn Limousin 250kg £780 (312), D Russell, Antrim Limousin 200kg £620 (310) and D J and R White, Broughshane Limousin 250kg £770 (308).

301 to 350kg

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg £970 (312), Charolais 310kg £950 (306), local farmer Charolais 310kg £950 (306), D Russell, Antrim Limousin 310kg £940 (303), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 320kg £970 (303), S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 320kg £960 (300), D Gillan, Garvagh Charolais 310kg £930 (300), D Russell, Antrim Charolais 350kg £1040 (297), T Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 350kg £1030 (294), S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 340kg £1000 (294), D Fenton, Ballymena Limousin 320kg £940 (293), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg £990 (291) x 2 and R Booth, Ahoghill St 320kg £920 (287).

351kg plus

J McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 410kg £1180 (287), T Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 380kg £1080 (284), D Fenton, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £990 (275), G Quinn, Lisburn Simmental 360kg £980 (272), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 360kg £960 (266), H Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 370kg £900 (243), D Millar, Aughafatten Aberdeen Angus 390kg £900 (230), K Craig, Ballyclare Hereford 370kg £850 (229), H Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 370kg £830 (224), J P Scullion, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus 380kg £850 (223) x 2, Aberdeen Angus 390kg £860 (220) x 2, H Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 390kg £850 (218) and J P Scullion, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus 370kg £800 (216).

Tuesday 6th June 2023: 160 store cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1230 over for a Limousin 730kg at £1960 presented by JC McMillan, Portglenone.

Heifers sold to £1020 over for a Limousin 520kg at £1540 offered by R McAvoy, Greyabbey.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

D Wilson, Carrickfergus Hereford 300kg £900 (300) DJ Caughey, Portavogie Belgian Blue 450kg £1280 (284) Limousin 490kg £1355 (276) local farmer, Limousin 410kg £1130 (275) DJ Caughey, Limousin 440kg £1210 (275) Belgian Blue 460kg £1260 (273) local farmer, Limousin 480kg £1305 (271) Limousin 420kg £1110 (264) J and G Hamilton, Broughshane Belgian Blue 420kg £1110 (264) Belgian Blue 380kg £1000 (263) AJ Caughey, Simmental 470kg £1235 (262) J and G Hamilton, Broughshane Belgian Blue 450kg £1180 (262) DJ Caughey, Simmental 460kg £1190 (258) Simmental 460kg £1190 (258) G McCammond, Larne Saler 430kg £1110 (258) and J and G Hamilton, Belgian Blue 450kg £1160 (257).

501kg and over

RJ Lyle, Larne Limousin 580kg £1700 (293) JC McMillan, Charolais 530kg £1540 (290) Limousin 730kg £1960 (268) RJ Lyle, Larne Blo 550kg £1460 (265) A Bartlett, Stranocum Abondance 570kg £1470 (257) D Smyth, Moorfields Abondance 600kg £1520 (253) DJ Caughey, Simmental 510kg £1290 (252) D Rainey, Finvoy Limousin 580kg £1460 (251) A and J Currie, Ballyclare Simmental 520kg £1305 (251) D Marcus, Glenarm Fleckvieh 530kg £1330 (250) RJ Lyle, Larne Abondance 560kg £1390 (248) A and J Currie, Ballyclare Simmental 540kg £1340 (248) H Thompson, Randalstown Belgian Blue 530kg £1300 (245) A Bartlett, Abondance 510kg £1250 (245) A Cameron, Ballymena Belgian Blue 680kg £1665 (244) and J and G Hamilton, Abondance 520kg £1270 (244).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

Local farmer Charolais 410kg £1400 (341) Charolais 450kg £1370 (304) F McKendry, Broughshane Abondance 460kg £1320 (287) D Thompson, Limousin 460kg £1315 (285) S Rafferty, Ahoghill Limousin 420kg £1180 (281) D Stewart, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £990 (275) F McKendry, Abondance 500kg £1330 (266) D Wilson, Carrickfergus Abondance 350kg £930 (265) local farmer Limousin 480kg £1260 (262) D Wilson, Hereford 370kg £970 (262) T Caulfield, Abondance 340kg £890 (261) local farmer, Charolais 460kg £1200 (260) T Caulfield, Limousin 420kg £1090 (259) J and G Hamilton, Belgian Blue 410kg £1060 (258) S Rafferty, Ahoghill Limousin 430kg £1110 (258) and D Wilson, Carrickfergus Hereford 330kg £820 (248).

501kg and over

R McAvoy, Greyabbey Limousin 520kg £1540 (296) Limousin 510kg £1490 (292) BR Johnston, Glenarm Shorthorn beef 520kg £1420 (273) Shorthorn beef, 530kg £1435 (270) Limousin 540kg £1460 (270) Charolais 530kg £1430 (269) JC McMillan, Charolais 600kg £1530 (255) A Bartlett, Abondance 540kg £1320 (244) BR Johnston, Glenarm Charolais 520kg £1240 (238) A and J Currie, Ballyclare Hereford 550kg £1300 (236) D and H Parks, Moira Saler 510kg £1200 (235) and BR Johnston, Charolais 540kg £1260 (233) Simmental 570kg £1320 (231).

Sheep sale, Wednesday, 7th June 2023: An entry of 1963 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 676p for three Texels 21kg at £142 presented by R Hoy, Doagh and to a top per head of £166 for three Charollais 33.5kg from T McConnell, Doagh.

Fat ewes sold to £202.

Fat lambs, 1460

Top per kg

R Hoy, Doagh 3 Texel 21kg £142 (676) M King, Cushendall 3 Dutch Spotted 20.5kg £138.50 (675) N Higgins, Antrim 28 Charollais 22kg £148 (672) A and D McAfee, Bushmills 8 Texel 21.5kg £144.50 (672) A Hall, Antrim 11 Texel 21.5kg £144 (669) L Hunter, Ballyclare 2 Texel 21kg £140 (666) RH McIlwaine, Kilwaughter 7 Texel 22kg £146.50 (665) R Henry, Kilwaughter 30 Charollais 23kg £152.50 (663) S Patterson, Carrickfergus 4 Texel 21.5kg £142.50 (662) L Campbell, Carnlough 4 Dutch Spotted 21kg £139 (661) A Kennedy, Ballymena 10 Texel 20.5kg £135.50 (661) J Adams, 6 Texel 23kg £152 (660) A McNeilly, 1 Suffolk 21.5kg £142 (660) A Andrews, Ballymena 6 Texel 23kg £150.50 (654) R Andrews, Kells 3 Texel 22.5kg £147 (653) S McNeilly, Ballymena 6 Suffolk £146 (648) I Minford, 9 Texel 21.5kg £139.50 (648) IW and AT McCaughey, Broughshane 7 Charollais 21kg £136 (647) A Millar, Antrim 25 Suffolk 22.5kg £145.50 (646) R Buchanan, Kells 4 Texel 22.5kg £145.50 (646) J Murray, Ballymoney 26 Texel 22.5kg £145.50 (646) P McIlrath, Glarryford 12 Texel 20.5kg £132 (643) T Bamford, Ballymena 21 Texel 22kg £141.50 (643) local farmer, 12 Texel £135 (642) and P McKavanagh, Crumlin 6 Texel 21kg £135 (642).

Top per head

T McConnell, 3 Charollais 33.5kg £166, R Workman, Kilwaughter 10 Texel 25kg £157.50, R Nelson, Glenarm 2 Dutch Spotted 27kg £156, J Adams, Glarryford 2 Texel 25kg £155, I Minford, Nutt's Corner 4 Texel 26kg £154, K Steele, 3 Suffolk 28.5kg £154, R Henry, Larne 30 Charollais 23kg £152.50, R McCurdy, Larne 6 Charollais 25kg £152.50, J Adams, Bellaghy 6 Texel 23kg £152, D Adams, Portglenone 2 Texel 23.5kg £151, M Wallace, Cloughmills 38 Suffolk 25kg £151, A Adams, Ballymena 6 Texel 23kg £150.50, P Crothers, Ballynure 9 Texel 23.5kg £150.50, J Henry, Antrim 2 Texel 25kg £150, T McConnell, 2 Charollais 26.5kg £150, S Bonnar, Broughshane 1 Charollais 27kg £150, JF Graham, Ballymena 4 Suffolk 24.5kg £149, W and G Hanna, 13 Suffolk 23.5kg £149, D Kennedy, Ballyclare 8 Texel 27kg £148.50, N Higgins, Toomebridge 28 Charollais 22kg £148, D McClintock, 3 Dutch Spotted 23.5kg £148 and A Ferguson, Kilsally 3 Texel 24kg £148.

Fat ewes 503

First quality

Suffolk - £120 - £180

Texel - £130 - £202

Crossbred - £98 - £132