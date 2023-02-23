Beef cows sold to 285p for a Limousin 660kg at £1881, Friesian cows to 188p 580kg at £1090 and 750kg £1410.

Beef heifers to 308p for 740kg at £2279.

Beef bullocks to 318p for 840kg at £2671 and to a top per head of £2831 for 950kg.

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian bullocks to 224p for 550kg at £1232.

Beef cows sold to: W Ward, Crumlin Limousin 660kg £1881 (285), James McKay, Upperlands Limousin 810kg £2227 (275), H Crawford, Moneyrea Charolais 890kg £2438 (274), W Ward, Crumlin Belgian Blue 840kg £2284 (272), ES Hall, Ballyclare Limousin 650kg £1748 (269), R Fullerton, Castledawson Limousin 740kg £1975 (267), E Gillan, Deerfin Limousin 580kg £1542 (266) and TJ McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 740kg £1953 (264).

Friesian cows sold to: Local farmer 580kg £1090 (188), William Hamill, Aughafatten 750kg £1410 (188), R McKnight, Templepatrick 720kg £1310 (182), 610kg £1079 (177), RJ Gage, Clough 610kg £1061 (174), Sean McCrystal, Maghera 660kg £1135 (172), E and A Holden, Larne 730kg 1255 (172) and William Crawford, Gracehill 660kg £1135 (172).

Beef bullocks (top per kg)

Alastair Ferguson, Cookstown Charolais 840kg £2671 (318), RJ Arrell, Randalstown Belgian Blue 830kg £2564 (309), James McKay, Upperlands Limousin 950kg £2831 (298), LM O’Neill, Dungannon Limousin 740kg £2205 (298), JL McKinney, Maghera Limousin 800kg £2352 (294), John Lowe, Cookstown Limousin 700kg £2030 (290) and W Donaldson, Holywood Charolais 770kg £2217 (288), Charolais 810kg £2332 (288).

James McKay, Upperlands Limousin 950kg £2831, Alastair Ferguson, Cookstown Charolais 840kg £2671, RJ Arrell, Randalstown Belgian Blue 830kg £2564, W Donaldson, Charolais 880kg £2516, DJ Browne, Bushmills Charolais 870kg £2496, JL McKinney, Maghera Limousin 800kg £2352 and W Donaldson Charolais 810kg £2332, Charolais 840kg £2310.

Beef heifers sold to: James McKay, Upperlands Limousin 740kg £2279 (308), Steven McCann, Randalstown Limousin 610kg £1842 (302), RJ Arrell, Randalstown Charolais 660kg £1947 (295), LM O’Neill, Ardboe Charolais 720kg £2095 (291), John Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 560kg £1612 (288), Limousin 550kg £1578 (287), John Lowe, Coagh Charolais 570kg £1636 (287) and local farmer Limousin 590kg £1681 (285).

Friesian bullocks sold to: RJ Gage, Clough 550kg £1232 (224), 520kg £1159 (223), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 610kg £1329 (218), W Weatherup, Carrick 580kg £1258 (217), B Kerr, Cullybackey 580kg £1252 (216), R and M and J Duffin, 630kg £1348 (214), B Kerr, 510kg £1086 (213), 640kg £1363 (213) and R and M and J Duffin 600kg £1272 (212).

Friday 17th February 2023

20 dairy cows sold to £2450, leading prices as follows:

Buchanans of Cavandarragh, Montbeliarde £2450, Buchanans of Cavandarragh, Montbeliarde £2380, Buchanans of Cavandarragh, Montbeliarde £2350, Buchanans of Cavandarragh, Montbeliarde £2350, Buchanans of Cavandarragh, Montbeliarde £2300, David Wallace, Antrim, Holstein £2300, Mr W Black, Aghadowey, Friesian £2250, Mr W Black, Aghadowey, Friesian £2200, Maurice Hughes, Kircubbin, Friesian £2180, H.C and J.A Campbell, Ballymoney, Friesian £2150, Mr W Black, Aghadowey, Friesian £2020 and David Wallace, Antrim, Holstein £2000.

Bulls

Derek Frew, Randalstown, Limousin £2950, Paul Turner, Swatragh, Limousin £2200, S Cromie, Banbridge, Abondance £2200 and Moses Irwin, Fintona, Abondance £2000.

The annual sale for Victor and David Chestnutt, Bushmills. Consisted of 18 Charolais and Aberdeen Angus bulls sold to a top of 7200gns for an Aberdeen Angus. Charolais to an average of 4380gns.

Leading prices as follows Abondance 7200gns, Abondance 5200gns, Abondance 5000gns, Abondance 4800gns, Abondance 4600gns, Charolais 4400gns, Charolais 4300gns, Abondance 4200gns, Abondance 4000gns, Charolais 4000gns, Charolais 4000gns, Charolais 4000gns, Charolais 3900gns, Charolais 3800gns, Belgian Blue 3000gns, Charolais 3000gns and Charolais 2900gns, Abondance £2800.

Calves

An entry of 312 dropped calves sold to £535 for heifer calves, £590 for bull calves and £380 for Friesian bull calves.

Heifer

S Keegan, Stoneyford, Limousin £535, Andrew Bowden, Greyabbey, Limousin £500, William McCroary, Broughshane, Abondance £460, Dard, Antrim, Belgian Blue £420, R W Kane, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue £405, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee, Belgian Blue £405, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Charolais £395, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Charolais £390, Dard, Antrim, Belgian Blue £390, Dard, Antrim, Belgian Blue £390, Dard, Antrim, Belgian Blue £380, Local Farmer, Limousin £375, Dard, Antrim, Belgian Blue £375, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee, Belgian Blue £375, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee, Belgian Blue £370 and P McGowan, Toomebridge, Abondance £365.

Bull calves

W J Taylor, Kircubbin, Hereford £590, William McCroary, Broughshane, Stabiliser £570, Andrew Bowden, Greyabbey, Belgian Blue £540, S Keegan, Stoneyford, Limousin £535, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Charolais £500, P McGowan, Toomebridge, Abondance £495, R W Kane, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue £490, P McGowan, Toomebridge, Abondance £470, S Pinkerton, Nutt's Corner, Belgian Blue £465, Alastair McBurney, Clough, Belgian Blue £450, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee, Belgian Blue £450, W McCullough, Glenarm, Simmental £440, Dard, Antrim, Belgian Blue £430, Andrew Bowden, Greyabbey, Fleckvieh £430, Mark Barr, Ballyclare, Fleckvieh £430 and Mark Barr, Ballyclare, Fleckvieh £425.

Friesian/Holstein bull

James Watt, Templepatrick, Friesian £380 x 3, Messrs E and J Arthur, Friesian £375, Liam Johnston, Toomebridge, Friesian £330, Liam Johnston, Toomebridge, Friesian £325, Alan McNair, Ballyclare, Friesian £325, M/S J and D Glass, Ballymena, Friesian £295 x 3, Liam Johnston, Toomebridge, Friesian £290, T Rainey, Magherafelt, Holstein £285, Alan McNair, Ballyclare, Friesian £275, Alan McNair, Ballyclare, Friesian £250, James Watt, Templepatrick, Friesian £240 and Alan McNair, Ballyclare, Friesian £200.

Weanlings

0-300kg

A Millar, Antrim, Charolais 300kg £1030 (343), S Dennison, Antrim, Limousin 260kg £890 (342), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais 220kg £750 (340), A Millar, Antrim, Charolais 290kg £970 (334), A Millar, Antrim, Charolais 290kg £970 (334), Richard Booth, Ahoghill, Limousin 260kg £860 (330), A Millar, Antrim, Charolais 290kg £935 (322), A Millar, Antrim, Charolais 290kg £935 (322), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais 240kg £770 (320), Georgina McClintock, Glenwherry, Charolais 290kg £930 (320), W.T McGookin, Larne, Simmental 230kg £735 (319), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais 250kg £770 (308), S Dennison, Antrim, Limousin 280kg £860 (307), Colin Crooks, Kilwaughter, Charolais 280kg £860 (307), Houston Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 280kg £860 (307) and Robin Nicholson, Monkstown, Limousin 290kg £890 (306).

301-350kg

O’Kane Farm Ltd, Dunloy, Limousin 310kg £1360 (438), V McErlaine, Armoy, Charolais 330kg £1160 (351), S Douglas, Limavady, Charolais 340kg £1160 (341), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais 320kg £1090 (340), V McErlaine, Armoy, Charolais 330kg £1120 (339), S Dennison, Antrim, Charolais 310kg £970 (312), William Dennison, Antrim, Limousin 310kg £960 (309), O’Kane Farm Ltd, Dunloy, Charolais 350kg £1080 (308), Georgina McClintock, Glenwherry, Charolais 320kg £980 (306), A Millar, Antrim, Charolais 310kg £940 (303), James Carey, Martinstown, Limousin 330kg £980 (297), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown, Limousin 310kg £920 (296), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown, Limousin 310kg £920 (296), A Millar, Antrim, Charolais 310kg £920 (296), O’Kane Farm Ltd, Dunloy, Limousin 340kg £1000 (294) and S Douglas, Limavady, Charolais 330kg £970 (293).

351kg plus

S Douglas, Limavady, Charolais 380kg £1760 (463), O’Kane Farm Ltd, Dunloy, Charolais 370kg £1400 (378), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner, Charolais 370kg £1160 (313), George Barr, Larne, Simmental 410kg £1280 (312), Henry McLaughlin, Aughafatten, Limousin 360kg £1110 (308), Georgina McClintock, Glenwherry, Charolais 360kg £1100 (305), Henry McLaughlin, Aughafatten, Limousin 380kg £1160 (305), S Douglas, Limavady, Charolais 390kg £1190 (305), W and P McCallion, Portglenone, Limousin 380kg £1150 (302), O’Kane Farm Ltd, Dunloy, Charolais 380kg £1150 (302), A Millar, Antrim, Charolais 360kg £1080 (300), Messrs T and J Mackey, Ballynure, Limousin 420kg £1250 (297), George Barr, Larne, Charolais 390kg £1150 (294), P McConnell, Ligoniel, Charolais 360kg £1060 (294), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown, Limousin 360kg £1050 (291) and W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais 390kg £1130 (289).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

F and R Auld, Newtwonabbey Limousin 220kg £790 (359), S Dennison, Antrim Charolais 260kg £930 (357), J Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 260kg £900 (346)x4, R Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais 300kg £1030 (343), J Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 290kg £990 (341) x2, C Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 280kg £950 (339), H Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 270kg £910 (337), R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 300kg £1010 (336), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 280kg £920 (328) and T J Magee, Ballyclare Charolais 280kg £905 (323).

301 to 350kg

G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 330kg £1260 (381), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Charolais 340kg £1225 (360), D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 350kg £1250 (357), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 340kg £1200 (352), O'Kane Farm Ltd, Dunloy Charolais 340kg £1200 (352), R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 320kg £1110 (346), O'Kane Farm Ltd, Dunloy Charolais 330kg £1140 (345), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 340kg £1160 (341), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 320kg £1090 (340), R and G Bell, Nutt's Corner Limousin 350kg £1170 (334), R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 330kg £1100 (333), D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 350kg £1160 (331), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 340kg £1120 (329), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg £1150 (328), D Russell, Antrim Limousin 350kg £1150 (328) and W and P McCallion, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £1010 (325).

Bullocks 351kg plus

O’Kane Farm Ltd, Dunloy, Limousin 380kg £1530 (402), S Douglas, Limavady, Charolais 360kg £1300 (361), S Douglas, Limavady, Charolais 380kg £1360 (357), David Boyd, Knockagh, Charolais 410kg £1460 (356), S Douglas, Limavady, Charolais 380kg £1340 (352), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry, Limousin 420kg £1480 (352), David Boyd, Knockagh, Charolais 370kg £1300 (351), I Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin 360kg £1250 (347), David Boyd, Knockagh, Charolais 420kg £1440 (342), I Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin 380kg £1300 (342), David Boyd, Knockagh, Charolais 380kg £1300 (342), Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall, Limousin 380kg £1300 (342), A J Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais 370kg £1260 (340), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner, Charolais 370kg £1260 (340), David Boyd, Knockagh, Charolais 410kg £1380 (336) and Robin Nicholson, Monkstown, Limousin 360kg £1210 (336).

Wednesday 22nd February 2023: An entry of 1564 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a similar trade.

Fat lambs sold to 520p for 15 Texels 22.5kg at £117 and to a top per head of £130 for 4 Texels 28.5kg.

Fat ewes sold to £202.

Fat hoggets (1204)

Top per kg

Local farmer 15 Texel 22.5kg £117 (520) J Mills, Kilwaughter 12 Blackface 21kg £108 (514) M Stewart, Coleraine 17 Texel 22.5kg £113 (502) B Paisley, Ballynure 11 Charollais 22.5kg £113 (502) S R Simpson, Broughshane 19 Crossbred 23kg £115 (500) R Morrow, Glenarm 1 Suffolk 20kg £100 (500) M Crawford, 5 Suffolk 21kg £105 (500) H McGookin, Carrickfergus 6 Texel 22kg £110 (500) D Johnston, Glenarm 4 Texel 20kg £100 (500) A Hall, Antrim 3 Texel 17.5kg £87 (497) D Carson, Nutt's Corner 16 Texel 23kg £114 (495) D Boreland, Bushmills 18 Crossbred 21.5kg £106.50 (195) W Wright, Antrim 20 Texel 21.5kg £106.50 (295) M Crawford, 11 Blackface 21kg £104 (495) D Steele, Shamrockvale 33 Texel 23.5kg £116 (493) C Patterson, Broughshane 3 Texel 21.5kg £106 (493) 10 Texel 21.5kg £106 (493) and local farmer 8 Blackface 21.5kg £106 (193).

Top per head

M Warnock, Limavady 4 Texel 28.5kg £130, B Strange, Straid 23 Suffolk 29.5kg £123, S Agnew, Ballyclare 1 Texel 32.5kg £123, C McAuley, Toomebridge 4 Texel 28kg £122, N McBurney, Moorfields 24 Crossbred 26.5kg £121, D Carson, 29 Texel 27kg £121, 4 Texel 27kg £121, I Stevenson, Broughshane 2 Texel 31kg £121, GD Graham, Kells 21 Charollais 25.5kg £120, D Steele, Shamrockvale 22 Texel 28.5kg £120, J McIlrath, Ballymena 26 Texel 25kg £120, W Jamieson, Ballymoney 25kg £120, I Dodds, Glenwherry 26 Charollais 25kg £120, H Carson, Dundrod 29 Texel 25.5kg £120, FC Patterson, Broughshane 24 Texel 26kg £120, C Irvine, Carrickfergus 2 Texel 25kg £120, N Boyd, Broughshane 12 Texel 25.5kg £120, J Milligan, Larne 1 Texel 27.5kg £120, R Gingles, Kilwaughter 2 Texel 25kg £120 and C McAuley, Toomebridge 43 Blackface 26.5kg £120.

Monday evening 20th February 2023: A similar entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £250, in lamb ewes to £164, store lambs to £86 and pet lambs to £52.

Ewes and lambs

W Carson, Cloughmills 2 Suffolk and 2 lambs £250, J Gregg, Glarryford 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £238, GT and RT Smyth 4 Suffolk and 6 lambs £230, J Gregg, 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £228, O McCloskey, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £226, P McConnell, Belfast 5 Suffolk and 10 Lambs £225, S Wallace, 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £222, C McClelland, Doagh 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £220, S Wallace, 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £210, P McConnell, 9 Suffolk and 13 lambs £200, O McCloskey, 1 Swa and 2 lambs £200, GT and RT Smyth, 3 Suffolk and 3 lambs £198, 3 Suffolk and 4 lambs £190, P McConnell, 5 Mule and 8 lambs £168, C McClelland, Doagh 3 Crossbred and 3 lambs £168 and P McAuley, Carnlough 1 Jac and 1 lamb £150.

Ewes in lamb

D McClean, Larne 3 Suffolk £164, 2 Suffolk £155, B Gingles, Larne 10 Cheviot £155, local farmer, 3 Crossbred £150, D McClean, Larne 3 Suffolk £145, 3 Suffolk £135, H Park, Ballymena 11 Blackface £122, local farmer, 7 Texel £118, B Gingles, Larne 10 Cheviot £118, H Park, Ballymena 11 Blackface £112, B Gingles, Larne 10 Cheviot £108, P McAuley, 13 Cheviot £104, B Gingles, Larne 6 Cheviot £100, P McAuley, 5 Crossbred £100, B Gingles, 9 Cheviot £96, B Gingles, 10 Cheviot £93 and local farmer, 6 Suffolk £92.

Store lambs

C Alexander, Glenarm 21 Mule £86, L Hamilton, Cushendun 5 Texel £73, O McCullough, Larne 5 Dorset £69 and L Hamilton, 6 Mule £61.

Ewe lambs

R and J Hill, 4 Dorset £106, A McClernon, Carrickfergus 5 Texel £79, O McCloskey, Ballymena 2 Mule £75 and B Taylor, Belfast 5 Mule £65.50, 15 Blackface £64, 5 Blackface £50.

Tuesday 21st February 2023: An entry of 210 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1130 over for a Limousin 570kg at £1770 presented by Neil Cole, Killyleagh.

Heifers sold to £1000 over for a Limousin 500kg at £1000 also offered by Neil Cole.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

N Cole, Limousin 500kg £1500 (300) J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 470kg £1370 (287) J McLaughlin, Claudy Limousin 450kg £1280 (284) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 410kg £1160 (282) J Hutchinson, Charolais 450kg £1260 (280) J McLaughlin, Limousin 500kg £1350 (270) J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 500kg £1350 (270) B Cannon, Antrim Belgian Blue 330kg £890 (269) J Hutchinson, Charolais 470kg £1260 (268) S Taylor, Charolais 430kg £1150 (264) J McLaughlin, Limousin 470kg £1250 (266) R McKeown, Shorthorn beef 400kg £1040 (260) C Christie, Cloughmills Abondance 370kg £960 (259) S Taylor, Belfast Limousin 480kg £1240 (258) J McLaughlin, Claudy Charolais 490kg £1250 (255) and C Christie, Cloughmills Limousin 350kg £890 (254).

501kg plus

J Hutchinson, Charolais 530kg £1490 (281) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 530kg £1485 (280) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 550kg £1540 (280) J McLaughlin, Limousin 530kg £1440 (271) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 530kg £1335 (251) D Ross, Cullybackey Belgian Blue 560kg £1390 (248) J Hutchinson, Charolais 540kg £1340 (248) D Ross, Belgian Blue 570kg £1400 (245) V Turtle, Ahoghill, Simmental 580kg £1420, 2 Simmental 530kg £1250 (235) P and G Orawe, Clough Hereford 570kg £1340 (235) J McLaughlin, Belgian Blue 520kg £1220 (234) V Turtle, Simmental 580kg £1360 (234) R McKeown, Abondance 590kg £1380 (233) and V Turtle, Simmental 580kg £1350 (232).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

J McLaughlin, Claudy Charolais 460kg £1550 (337) S Creith, Bushmills Charolais 470kg £1490 (317) G Kissock, Broughshane Hereford 500kg £1550 (310) WH Knox, Ballynure Limousin 490kg £1480 (302) Limousin 460kg £1380 (300) S Creith, Bushmills Charolais 500kg £1480 (296) WH Knox, Ballynure Limousin 460kg £1360 (295) J McLaughlin, Limousin 490kg £1445 (294) J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 430kg £1260 (293) J Hutchinson, Charolais 420kg £1230 (292) JS Hamilton, Limousin 500kg £1455 (291) G Kissock, Broughshane Hereford 480kg £1390 (289) J Hutchinson, Charolais 390kg £1120 (287) J Hutchinson, Charolais 390kg £1120 (287) JS Hamilton, Charolais 500kg £1430 (286) and T Hamill, Limousin 450kg £1270 (282).

500kg plus