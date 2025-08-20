Beef bullocks selling to a top price of £3572 per head at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 14th August 2025: 340 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in another steady trade.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef cows sold to 376p for 580kg at £2180.

Friesian cows to 284p for 790kg at £2243 and beef heifers to 402p for 650kg at £2613.

Beef bullocks to 416p for 680kg at £2828 and to a top per head of £3572 for 880kg.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Friesian bullocks to 360p for 730kg at £2628.

Beef cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O Crawford, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 580kg £2180 (376), 570kg £2109 (370), J Gamble, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 680kg £2516 (370), H JK and J Walls, Magherafelt Charolais 710kg £2570 (362), T Clyde, Antrim Limousin 680kg £2461 (362), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 740kg £2664 (360), E Dougan, Castledawson Charolais 560kg £2004 (358), B McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 620kg £2182 (352), T J McLornan Limousin 600kg £2112 (352), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 810kg £2835 (350) and M McDonald, Randalstown Belgian Blue 680kg £2380 (350).

Friesian cows

J Campbell, Upperlands 790kg £2243 (284), W Beattie, Glarryford 760kg £2036 (268), J F Smith, Islandmagee 820kg £2164 (264), T Adams, Rathkenny 650kg £1664 (256), P McDonnell, Portaferry 610kg £1525 (250), R Crawford, Glarryford 700kg £1750 (250), W Alcorn, Limavady 740kg £1850 (250), J C Barkley, Ballymena 840kg £2100 (250), J F Smith 660kg £1623 (246), W Beattie 700kg £1680 (240), J A Wilson, Doagh 590kg £1416 (240) and J McKendry, Cullybackey 610kg £1464 (240).

Beef heifers

M Masterson, Downpatrick Limousin 650kg £2613 (402), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 350kg £1393 (398), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Limousin 530kg £2109 (398), S McNeill, Broughshane Limousin 530kg £2077 (392), O Crawford Limousin 420kg £1638 (390), J McCabe Charolais 560kg £2184 (390), T Galloway, Randalstown Charolais 620kg £2405 (388), S McNeill Limousin 640kg £2470 (386), S Morrison, Liscolman Simmental 570kg £2200 (386), M Masterson Charolais 620kg £2380 (384), O Crawford Limousin 330kg £1267 (384), T Galloway, Randalstown Charolais 570kg £2154 (378), 630kg £2381 (378), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 500kg £1890 (378) and S Morrison Simmental 540kg £2041 (378).

Friesian bullocks

S and V Quinn, Magherafelt 730kg £2628 (360), D Johnston, Glenarm 520kg £1716 (330), 510kg £1672 (328), 520kg £1674 (322) and J Forsythe, Cloughmills 740kg £2368 (320).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 680kg £2828.80 (416), Limousin 630kg £2620.80 (416), Limousin 680kg £2815.20 (414), J Black, Ballycastle Limousin 480kg £1958.40 (408), B McLean, Armoy Charolais 800kg £3264 (408), G Murdock, Belgian Blue 710kg £2882 (406), W and S Nutt, Bushmills Limousin 880kg £3570.80 (406), Charolais 800kg £3232 (404), B McLean, Limousin 740kg £2974.80 (402), H Griffen, Toomebridge Blonde d'Aquitaine 720kg £2880 (400), J Gamble, Ballymoney Limousin 630kg £2507.40 (398), B McLean, Charolais 800kg £3168 (396), G Eakin, Magherafelt Limousin 740kg £2930.40 (396), C Heron, Ballymena Limousin 690kg £2718.60 (394), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 490kg £1920.80 (392) and O Crawford, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 480kg £1872 (390).

Top per head

W and S Nutt, Bushmills Limousin 880kg £3672.80, B McLean, Armoy Charolais 800kg £3264, W and S Nutt, Charolais 800kg £3232, B McLean, Charolais 800kg £3168, G T Eakin, Magherafelt Limousin 790kg £3081, H JK and J Walls, Magherafelt Limousin 770kg £2987.60, G T Eakin, Magherafelt Simmental 800kg £2976, D Forsythe, Cloughmills Charolais 860kg £2975.60, B McLean, Limousin 740kg £2974.80, G T Eakin, Limousin 740kg £2930.40, Charolais 760kg £2918.40, M Masterson, Downpatrick Abondance 750kg £2895, D J Browne, Bushmills Charolais 750kg £2895, G T Eakin, Limousin 750kg £2895, G Murdock, Broughshane Belgian Blue 710kg £2882.60 and H JK and J Walls, Charolais 750kg £2880.

Friday 15th August 2025: Dairy cows - A small show of dairy topped at £3250 for a calved heifer from David Wallace, Antrim.

D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £3250, I Small, Ahoghill Holstein £3100, D Wallace Holstein £2650 and T and J Mackey, Ballynure Holstein £2300, Holstein £1850.

Suckler cows and breeding bulls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breeding bulls topped at £3400 twice for a Limousin from Paul Skelly, Lisburn and also for a Simmental from Sam Smyth Upperlands.

Sucklers topped at £3950 for a Shorthorn heifer with a heifer calf at foot.

C McCurdy, Bushmills Shorthorn and heifer calf £3950, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin and bull calf £3750, G McCall, Collone Saler and bull calf £3750, A O'Neill, Glenarm Charolais and bull calf £3450, Charolais and heifer calf £3250, P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin and heifer calf £3050, G McCall Saler and bull calf £2950, H McConkey, Antrim Limousin and heifer calf £2900, G McCall Saler and heifer calf £2900, H McConkey Limousin and heifer calf £2700, D McAuley, Ballyclare Simmental and heifer calf £2600 and H McConkey Limousin and heifer calf £2500.

Calves

A smaller show of 220 calves averaged at £764.

Bulls to £1630 for a smashing Limousin and heifers to £1790 for another Limousin from the same vendor.

Reared Friesians to £1000.

Bulls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nugent Estate, Portaferry Limousin £1630, P Doherty, Kircubbin Belgian Blue £1630, Limousin £1520, E English, Lisburn Limousin £1460, E English Limousin £1420, local farmer Simmental £1370, N Hunter, Larne Charolais £1310, J and Gillan, Clough Belgian Blue £1300, J Caldwell, Antrim Charolais £1290, E English Limousin £1280, R Finlay, Glenwherry Charolais £1230, E English Limousin £1200 and G Boyd, Upperlands Aberdeen Angus £1200.

Heifers

Nugent Estate, Portaferry Limousin £1790, P Doherty, Kircubbin Charolais £1360, Limousin £1290, Belgian Blue £1190, E English, Lisburn Limousin £1160, £1110, A Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £1080, A and G Campbell, Lisburn Charolais £1020, F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £1010, C Lyle, Larne Belgian Blue £1010 x6 and E English Limousin £1000.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

G Boyd, Upperlands £1000 x2, A M Crawford £740 x4, J Maybin, Kells £620 x2, W and A Patton, Newtownards £610 and A M Crawford £600 x3.

Weanlings

300 lots through the weanling ring in Ballymena on Friday sold to an excellent trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullocks sold to £2110 over for a Belgian Blue 470kg at £2580 from Craig Monteith and heifers to £2420 over for a Saler 480kg at £2900 from A Quigley, Enniskillen.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

S McMullan, Bellaghy Charolais 240kg £1730 (720), 280kg £1900 (678), 280kg £1880 (671), D Gillan, Garvagh Limousin 240kg £1560 (650), S McMullan Charolais 260kg £1670 (642), D Gillan Limousin 260kg £1660 (638), S McMullan Simmental 250kg £1570 (628), E McLarnon, Carnlough Limousin 240kg £1500 (625), 290kg £1800 (620), D Gillan Limousin 240kg £1480 (616), G D Campbell, Lisburn Charolais 270kg £1660 (614), H and E McDowell, Castlereagh Limousin 290kg £1780 (613), D Gillan, Garvagh Charolais 260kg £1580 (607), E McLarnon Charolais 280kg £1700 (607) and M C Morrow, Maghermorne Charolais 230kg £1380 (600).

301 to 350kg

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 330kg £2080 (630), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Charolais 340kg £2000 (588), S Taylor Charolais 350kg £2000 (571), E McLarnon, Carnlough Limousin 310kg £1770 (571), Charolais 350kg £1990 (568), V Erskine, Ballyclare Simmental 310kg £1760 (567), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 350kg £1980 (565), S Beattie, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg £1790 (559), A McErlean Charolais 350kg £1940 (554), E McLarnon Charolais 330kg £1800 (545) and A McErlean Charolais 350kg £1890 (540).

351kgs and over

Bulls

A Dougherty, Kircubbin Limousin 410kg £2460 (600), Limousin 430kg £2560 (595), C Monteith, Ballywalter Belgian Blue 470kg £2580 (548), Charolais 420 kg £2280 (542), R Crawford, Magheramorne Abondance 360kg £1975 (548), Abondance 400kg £2040 (510), Abondance 400kg £2020 (505), local farmer Charolais 410kg £2170 (529), Charolais 490kg £2560 (522), Charolais 450kg £2310 (513), Charolais 420kg £2120 (504), Charolais 450kg £2250 (500), G Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 400kg £2040 (510), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais 400kg £2000 (500) and V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 400kg £2000 (500).

Heifers

0-300 kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

H and E McDowell, Castlereagh Limousin 260kg £1660 (638), Limousin 290kg £1650 (569), Limousin 280kg £1590 (567), E McLarnon, Carnlough 200kg £1270 (635), Charolais 260kg £1560 (600), Charolais 250kg £1420 (568), D Gillan, Garvagh Limousin 260kg £1520 (584), R McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 250kg £1390 (5560), Charolais 250kg £1340 (536), Charolais 200kg £1010 (505), G Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin 230kg £1250 (543), Limousin 250kg £1300 (520), Limousin 240kg £1240 (516), Limousin 250kg £1200 (480), E McCorry, Glengormley Limousin 290kg £1450 (500) and R Adams, Ballymena Charolais 260kg "1270 (488).

301 to 350kg

Nugent Estate Limousin 330kg £1890 (572), E McLarnon, Carnlough Charolais 310kg £1710 (551), 310kg £1700 (548), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Charolais 340kg £1810 (532), E McLarnon Charolais 320kg £1700 (531), F Magill, Larne Limousin 330kg £1750 (530), N and J McKee, Carncastle Limousin 330kg £1730 (524), D Gallagher, Omagh Charolais 310kg £1610 (519), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 350kg £1810 (517), E McCorry, Glengormley Limousin 320kg £1630 (509), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg £1730 (508), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 340kg £1720 (505), P Doherty, Kircubbin Limousin 350kg £1770 (505) and S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg £1700 (500).

Over 351kg

W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Saler 420kg £2660 (633), 450kg £2820 (626), 410kg £2500 (609), A Quigley, Enniskillen Saler 480kg £2900 (604), 500kg £2840 (568), Nugent Estate, Portaferry Limousin 360kg £1910 (530), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £1850 (513), A Quigley Saler 510kg £2580 (505), S Beattie, Ballyclare Limousin 360kg £1820 (505), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 450kg £2240 (497), 450kg £2220 (493), S Beattie Limousin 370kg £1810 (489), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 450kg £2190 (486), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 370kg £1790 (438) and Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 370kg £1790 (483), Charolais 430kg £2060 (479).

Monday 18th August: 5700 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night included the annual Cargan sheep sale in the store ring, as well as the Wicklow Cheviot sale in the breeding ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3700 lambs sold at a steady trade with ewe lambs topping at £180 for 12 Suffolk Cross from James McLoughlin, Carnlough and store lambs topped at £137 for 30 Texels from T Jackson, Broughshane.

2000 breeding sheep topped at £440 for 11 Wicklow Cheviot hoggets from J McDonnell, Armoy, the Wicklow Cheviot sale also saw ewe lambs top at £280 for 11 from J Davidson, Glenarm.

Breeding ewes sold to £360 for a single Suffolk from D and D Robinson, Carnalbanagh.

Hoggets

J McDonnell, Armoy 11 Wicklow Cheviot £440, P McAuley, Carnlough 12 Wicklow Cheviot £425, D Gibson, Newtownabbey 10 Wicklow Cheviot £420, J Devlin, Armoy 11 Wicklow Cheviot £410, D Gibson 10 Wicklow Cheviot £410, Newtown Glen Farm, Cushendall 10 Wicklow Cheviot £395, J Devlin 12 Wicklow Cheviot £380, Newtown Glen Farm 10 Wicklow Cheviot £380, M McGuigan, Pomeroy 10 Wicklow Cheviot £370, J McDonnell, Armoy 11 Wicklow Cheviot £365, M McGuigan 10 Wicklow Cheviot £360, 10 Wicklow Cheviot £360, J Devlin 11 Wicklow Cheviot £350 x2 and D Gibson 10 Wicklow Cheviot £350 x2.

Ewes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D and D Robinson, Carnalbanagh 1 Suffolk £360, C Agnew, Ballyclare 11 Mule £310, local farmer 12 mule £305, W and A Purcell, Castlerock 12 Suffolk £300, J McAllister, Glenarm 10 Crossbred £300, R J Anderson, Cullybackey 12 Crossbred £300, 12 Crossbred £295, W and A Purcell 12 Suffolk £290, local farmer 12 Suffolk £285, P McAuley, Carnlough 6 Crossbred £285, T McIlroy, Raloo 11 Suffolk £285, local farmer 12 Texel £280, 6 Suffolk £280 and J McAllister 10 Crossbred £280, 9 Texel £280.

Ewe lambs

James McLoughlin, Carnlough 12 Suffolk Cross £180, 10 Suffolk Cross £180, D McCollam, Loughgiel 12 Texel £178, O McCloskey, Loghgiel 12 Suffolk £178, James McLoughlin 14 Suffolk Cross £175, W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 10 Mule £175, N Donnelly, Rathkenny 6 Mule £172, James McLoughlin 12 Suffolk Cross £172, W Weatherup 10 Mule £172, N Donnelly 9 Texel £170, B McLoughlin 10 Mule £170, D Magill, Larne 10 Texel £168 and N Donnelly 12 Texel £165.

Store lambs

T Jackson, Broughshane 30 Texel £137, K Kidd, Broughshane 6 Texel £135, A and J McCann, Cargan 12 Texel £134, D McMullan, Kilrea 1 Crossbred £134, I Gibson, Broughshane 24 Texel £132.50, G Gillan, Glenarm 50 Texel £132.50, T Jackson 41 Texel £132, 30 Texel £130, B Jamison, Armoy 40 Texel £129.50, F Turnly, Carnlough 13 Suffolk £128, S Miskelly, Ballymena 10 Cheviot £128, H Robinson, Broughshane 9 Suffolk £127.50, N Donnelly, Rathkenny 6 Mule £127, P Black, Glenarm 49 Texel £126.50 and James McLoughlin, Carnlough 30 Suffolk £126.50.

Tuesday 19th August 2025: An entry of 150 store cattle in Ballymena met a terrific trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullocks sold to £2390 over for a Charolais 590kg at £2980 from Wylie livestock and heifers sold to £1800 for a Charolais 580kg at £2380 from Patrick McKay, Martinstown.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

Wylie Livestock, Newtownabbey Charolais 490kg £2400 (489), 430kg £2100 (488), D J and R White, Broughshane Limousin 350kg £1680 (480), Wylie Livestock Limousin 490kg £2330 (475), 480kg £2280 (475), H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 500kg £2320 (464), Wylie Livestock Charolais 430kg £1990 (462), Limousin 430kg £1990 (462), Charolais 480kg £2180 (454), 490kg £2200 (449), 470kg £2100 (446), 490kg £2170 (442), C McCamphill, Dunloy Simmental 250kg £1080 (432) and H McCullough Limousin 4460kg £1980 (430).

Over 501kg

Wylie Livestock, Newtownabbey Charolais 540kg £2790 (516), 580kg £2980 (513), 590kg £2980 (505), 560kg £2790 (498), 550kg £2680 (487), 520kg £2520 (484), 600kg £2900 (483), 590kg £2840 (481), 520kg £2480 (476) and 540kg £2540 (470).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

M McIlroy, Magheramourne Limousin 370kg £1685 (455), 340kg £1480 (435), local farmer Aub 360kg £1560 (433), M McIlroy Limousin 340kg £1440 (423), D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £1390 (421), local farmer 450kg £1890 (420), M McIlroy Limousin 430kg £1765 (410), 330kg £1340 (406), D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 370kg £1500 (405), M McIlroy Limousin 400kg £1620 (405), J G Robinson, Dunloy Belgian Blue 450kg £1795 (398) and M McIlroy Limousin 340kg £1355 (398).

Over 501kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P McKay, Martinstown Charolais 580kg £2380 (410), J J Rea, Kilwaughter Blonde d'Aquitaine 580kg £2360 (406), P McKay Simmental 570kg £2230 (391), Belgian Blue 570kg £2190 (384), J J Rea Limousin 510kg £1910 (374), P McKay Aberdeen Angus 560kg £2040 (364) and J Davison, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1870 (352) and 560kg £1960 (350).