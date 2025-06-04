Beef bullocks selling to a top price of £4049 per head at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 29th May 2025: 400 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 410p for a Belgian Blue 570kg at £2337, Friesian to 272p for 780kg at £2121 and beef heifers to 418p for 630kg at £2633.

Beef bullocks to 422p for 630kg at £2658 and to a top per head of £4049 for 1060kg.

Friesian bullocks to 302p for 500kg at £1510.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Beef

G Taggart Belgian Blue 570kg 2337 (410), M McKeefry, Garvagh Limousin 800kg £3216 (402), Nugent Estate, Portaferry Belgian Blue 900kg £3618 (402), G Taggart Simmental 920kg £3661 (398), Belgian Blue 760kg £3009 (396), Nugent Estate Limousin 1010kg £3898 (386), 950kg £3610 (380), W Hoey, Fivemiletown Limousin 830kg £3104 (374), M McKeefry Limousin 720kg £2570 (357), G Lindsay, Strabane Simmental 740kg £2501 (338), S O'Rawe, Ballycastle Limousin 690kg £2290 (332), G Lindsay Charolais 760kg £2508 (330) and D Adams, Cloughmills Charolais 560kg £1848 (330).

Friesian

A McBurney, Cloughmills Holstein 780kg £2121 (272), 720kg £1929 (268), D Forsythe, Cloughmills 760kg £2021 (266), A McBurney 650kg £1690 (260), M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 880kg £2235 (254), G Forsythe, Cloughmills 670kg £1701 (254), A McBurney 740kg £1864 (252), R A Gordon, Cloughmills 570kg £1436 (252), D Forsythe 650kg £1612 (248), A McNair, Ballyclare 580kg £1438 (248) and J Mulholland, Toomebridge 670kg £1648 (246), 560kg £1366 (244).

Beef heifers

W Taggart, Doagh Charolais 630kg £2633 (418), G Taggart Charolais 580kg £2412 (416), P Whyte, Maghera Limousin 620kg £2566 (414), 660kg £2706 (410), W Taggart Charolais 730kg £2978 (408), W Hoey, Fivemiletown Limousin 700kg £2800 (400), McAuley Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 620kg £2455 (396), W Hoey, Fivemiletown Limousin 640kg £2508 (392), G Taggart Aberdeen Angus 540kg £2116 (392) and McAuley Brothers Limousin 610kg £2366 (388)640kg £2483 (388).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 630kg £2658 (422) M Lucas, Antrim Limousin 760kg £3131 (412) M McKeefrey, Garvagh Limousin 970kg £3996 (412) Nugent Estate Trading, Limousin 750kg £3075 (410) J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 780kg £3182 (408) B Mullan Tyberan, Ringsend Limousin 610kg £2488 (408) M Lucas, Limousin 830kg £3353 (404) W Knowles, Cloughmills Simmental 850kg £3417 (402) RJ Andeson, Cullybackey Charolais 590kg £2360 (400) VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 790kg £3144 (398) J Lowe, Coagh Limousin 700kg £2786 (398) C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 670kg £2666 (398) R Thompson, Ballymoney Limousin 730kg £2898 (397) J McAleese, Parthenais 580kg £2285 (394) and J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 720kg £2815 (391) Limousin 770kg £3003 (390).

Top per head

Nugent Estate trading, Limousin 1060kg £4049, M McKeefrey, Garvagh Limousin 970kg £3996, W Knowles, Cloughmills Simmental 850kg £3417, M Lucas Limousin 830kg £3353, Rose Cottage Farm, Charolais 830kg £3237, N Adams, Lisburn Charolais 870kg £3219, J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 780kg £3182, VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 790kg £3144, M Lucas, Limousin 760kg £3131, Nugent Estate Trading, Limousin 750kg £3075, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 770kg £3003, C Shivers, Charolais 770kg £3003, Charolais 770kg £2956, Rose Cottage Farm, Charolais 780kg £2917 and R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 730kg £2898, Limousin 760kg £2888.

Friesian bullocks

R Wilson, Ballyboley 500kg £1510 (302) 530kg £1590 (300) 500kg £1430 (286).

Friday 30th May 2025: Dairy - A small show of dairy stock topped at £2600 for a calved heifer from B McStravick, Lurgan.

B McStravick, Lurgan Holstein £2600, Holstein £2550, R McCluggage, Larne Friesian £2400, B McStravick Holstein £2100, D Strange, Ballyclare Friesian £2050 and R McCluggage Friesian £2000.

Sucklers

Also a small show of sucklers sold to £3600 for a Simmental with bull calf at foot. Breeding bulls sold to £3000 for a Hereford from M Hamilton, Comber.

E C Smylie, Crumlin Simmental and bull calf £3600, G Armstrong, Cloughmills Aubrac and bull calf £3250, W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Shorthorn beef £2250 and J Bates, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus and heifer calf £1950.

Calves

A show of 338 calves averaged £594.

Bulls topped at £1410 for a Charolais and heifers to £1510 for a smashing Limousin.

Reared Friesians to £660.

Bulls

D Boyd, Straid Charolais £1410, T Martin, Portaferry Belgian Blue £1310, A McBurney, Clough Belgian Blue £1310, D Boyd 3x Charolais £1280, 3x Charolais £1270, Nugent Estate Trading, Portaferry Limousin £1265, D Boyd 2x Charolais £1250 and T Martin, Portaferry 4x Belgian Blue £1190.

Heifers

Nugent Estate Trading Limousin £1510, D Boyd 4x Charolais £1120, S Kennedy, Doagh 2x Belgian Blue £1100, T Martin 2x Belgian Blue £1010, S Kennedy Belgian Blue £950, Nugent Trading Limousin £940 and R Thompson, Glenarm 5x Abondance £940.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

A M Crawford, Ballynure 2x Holstein £660, J Kerr, Newtownards Friesian £510, 2x Friesian £460, P Smyth, Broughshane Friesian £400, C Logan, Broughshane 3x Friesian £400, J Kerr Friesian £370, P McCracken, Omagh Friesian £350, C Logan 3x Friesian £330, A McBurney Friesian £320 and P Smyth, Broughshane £320.

Weanlings

An entry of 220 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1630 over for a Charolais 390kg at £2020 presented by R Shaw, Rasharkin.

Heifers sold to £1490 over for a Charolais 410kg at £1900 offered by R A Sleeman, Limavady.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 290kg £1680 (579), 270kg £1500 (555), I Mawhinney, Antrim Charolais 270kg £1440 (533), Belgian Blue 270kg £1370 (507), R Shaw Limousin 290kg £1440 (496), G Kernohan, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 270kg £1290 (477), Sal 270kg £1290 (477), J Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais 290kg £1380 (475), J Irvine, Craigavon Hereford 160kg £760 (475) x6, I Mawhinney Charolais 300kg £1400 (466) and J Irvine Aberdeen Angus 170kg £780 (458).

301 to 350kg

R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 320kg £1830 (571), I Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 320kg £1810 (565), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £1890 (555) x2, D Davidson, Ballymena Charolais 340kg £1850 (544), R Shaw Limousin 330kg £1760 (533), I Hyndman Limousin 350kg £1840 (525), R A Sleeman, Limavady Limousin 330kg £1680 (509), R Shaw Limousin 320kg £1600 (500), W Millar, Antrim Limousin 310kg £1540 (496), I Mawhinney, Antrim Charolais 310kg £1410 (454) and J Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 340kg £1480 (435).

Over 351kg

K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1870 (519), R Shaw, Rasharkin Charolais 390kg £2020 (518), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1810 (502), I Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 410kg £1960 (478), D Glass, Ballymena Limousin 430kg £2040 (474), K Bell Charolais 390kg £1840 (471), D Davidson, Ballymena Charolais 410kg £1920 (468), K Bell Charolais 360kg £1680 (466), I Hyndman Limousin 440kg £1980 (450), D Glass Limousin 470kg £2040 (434), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 370kg £1600 (432), N McLoughlin, Cushendall Charolais 440kg £1900 (431) and S and N Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 400kg £1720 (430), 390kg £1660 (425).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

R A Sleeman, Limavady Limousin 280kg £1690 (603), Charolais 270kg £1490 (551), S McAlllister, Glenarm 2x Charolais 230kg £ 1230 (534), R A Sleeman Charolais 220kg £1170 (531), B Gingles, Larne 2x Limousin 290kg £1500 (517), W J Ervine Charolais 300kg £1490 (496), R A Sleeman Charolais 290kg £1420 (489), D Reid, Dundrod Limousin 290kg £1400 (482), R A Sleeman Limousin 300kg £1440 (480), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 300 £1420 (473), D Cousley, Magherafelt 2x Belgian Blue 290kg £1370 (472) and D Reid, Dundrod Limousin 250kg £1180 (472).

301 to 350kg

R A Sleeman Charolais 330kg £1550 (469), W J Ervine Charolais 320kg £1455 (454), Charolais 320kg £1440 (450), D Mills, Limousin 340kg £1490 (438), W J Ervine Charolais 330kg £1445 (437), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 320kg £1350 (421), W J Ervine Charolais 340kg £1430 (420), D Gaston Limousin 310kg £1300 (419), W J Ervine Charolais 330kg £1380 (418), D Reid Limousin 310kg £1290 (416), D Mills Limousin 310kg £1290 (416), S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry Charolais 310kg £1280 (412), D D McDowell, Newtownards Shorthorn beef 310kg £1280 (412), Abondance 310kg £1280 (412) and D Mills Limousin 340kg £1390 (408), Limousin 330kg £1340 (406).

Over 351kg

R A Sleeman, Limavady Charolais 410kg £1900 (463), Limousin 380kg £1760 (463), D Glass, Ballymena Limousin 370kg £1700 (459), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 380kg £1720 (452), Speckle Park 390kg £1760 (451), R A Sleeman Charolais 380kg £1700 (447), I Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 380kg £1700 (447), D Glass Limousin 360kg £1570 (436), G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 420kg £1790 (426), D Knox, Coleraine Limousin 360kg £1490 (413) x2, W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Charolais 370kg £1530 (413) and K Bell, Broughshane Speckle Park 390kg £1610 (412).

Tuesday 3rd June 2025: 100 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in another terrific trade.

Heifers sold to £1680 over for a Charolais 500kg at £2180 presented by J and M Duncan, Antrim.

Bullocks sold to £2310 over for a Limousin 770kgs at £3080 offered VN Fleck, Fleck, Broughshane.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

J and M Duncan, Antrim Charolais 450kg £2035 (452) Charolais 500kg £2180 (436) Limousin 450kg £1960 (435) Charolais 450kg £1870 (415) A Thompson, Ballyclare Limousin 430kg £1780 (414) J and M Duncan, Charolais 500kg £2060 (412) Limousin 480kg £1975 (411) J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 460kg £1890 (410) J Sheppard, Larne Limousin 500kg £2020 (404) A Thompson, Straid Abondance 440kg £1770 (402) J and M Duncan, Antrim Limousin 490kg £1960 (400) Limousin 420kg £1630 (388) Limousin 490kg £1870 (381) M Hamilton, Comber Hereford 500kg £1900 (380) J Marshall, Portglenone Abondance 420kg £1590 (378) and B Mackle, Charolais 400kg £1510 (377).

501kg and over

VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 510kg £1900 (372) P and K McKillop, Garvagh 520kg £1920 (369) Abondance 520kg £1900 (365) J Shepard, Limousin 570kg £2060 (361) M Hamilton, Comber Hereford 560kg £1900 (339) and B Steele, Glarryford Galloway 530kg £1570 (296).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

D Carlisle, Templepatrick Belgian Blue 420kg £1690 (402) D Dalzell, Comber Hereford 370kg £1460 (394) D Carlisle, Belgian Blue 460kg £1800 (391) Belgian Blue 480kg £1830 (381) D Dalzell, Hereford 340kg £1290 (379) D Dalzell Abondance 330kg £1250 (378) Hereford 360kg £1340 (372) L and J Barron, Shorthorn beef 430kg £1550 (360) WJ and MR Rodgers Glarryford Abondance 490kg £1740 (355) D Carlisle, Belgian Blue 480kg £1650 (343) Abondance 400kg £1360 (340) Hereford 290kg £980 (337) B Steele, Glarryford Charolais 460kg £1540 (334) T Madden, Carnlough Shorthorn 410kg £1355 (330) D Dalzell, Abondance 440kg £1450 (329) and WJ and MR Rodgers, Glarryford Limousin £1515 (322).

500kg and over

C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 540kg £2220 (411) Charolais 560kg £2240 (400) VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 770kg £3080 (400) A and W Magill, Raloo Limousin 690kg £2660 (385) WJ and MR Rodgers, Glarryford Abondance 520kg £1940 (373) M Rankin, Limousin 550kg £2010 (365) M Young, Bellaghy Simmental 570kg £2080 (364) WJ and MR Rodgers, Glarryford Abondance 540kg £1955 (362) Abondance 540kg £1935 (358) M Rankin, Limousin 630kg £2235 (354) WJ and MR Rodgers, Abondance 520kg £1840 (353) D Carlisle, Belgian Blue 530kg £1860 (350) WJ and MR Rodgers, Limousin 510kg £1760 (345) TJ Turtle, Broughshane Hereford 580kg £1920 (331) and I Lamont, Cullybackey Limousin 600kg £1940 (323).