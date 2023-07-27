Beef bullocks selling to a top price per head of £2385 for 840kg at Ballymena

Beef cows sold to 254p for 610kg at £1548, Friesian cows to 184p for 670kg at £1232.

Beef heifers to 306p for 570kg at £1744.

Beef bullocks to 290p for 700kg at £2030 and top per head of £2385 for 840kg, Friesian bullocks to 232p for 680kg at £1577.

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 610kg £1549 (254), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 780kg £1864 (239), R McCracken, Magilligan Limousin 790kg £1864 (236), D Blair, Greenisland Belgian Blue 620kg £1463 (236), Whites Livestock, Maghera Limousin 730kg £1679 (230), R McCracken, Magilligan Limousin 670kg £1527 (228), European Angus 790kg £1801 (228), Whites Livestock, Maghera Limousin 670kg £1514 (226), D Stewart, Portglenone Limousin 600kg £1356 (226), J McHenry, Mosside Simmental 660kg £1478 (224), I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais 740kg £1657 (224), D Frew, Randalstown Limousin 610kg £1360 (223), J and B McPeake, Knockloughrim AA 660kg £1458 (221) and D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 680kg £1502 (221), 620kg £1314 (212).

Friesian cows

G A Rea, Ballymoney Friesian 670kg £1232 (184), A Bell, Nutt's Corner Holstein 780kg £1318 (169), McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Friesian 680kg £1122 (165), H Stewart, Ballyclare Friesian 630kg £1039 (165), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare Friesian 700kg £1127 (161), G A Rea, Ballymoney Friesian 820kg £1312 (160), D Strange, Ballyclare Friesian 750kg £1185 (158), S Stewart, Newtownabbey Holstein 690kg £1069 (155), T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian 720kg £1108 (154), W Crawford, Gracehill Friesian 630kg £970kg (154), W and H Nicholl, Ahoghill Friesian 620kg £948 (153), C Crawford, Clough Friesian 770kg £1178 (153), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare Friesian 680kg £1033 (152), A C Hunter, Raloo Friesian 610kg £921 (151), 580kg £870 (150) and S Stewart, Newtownabbey Friesian 660kg £990 (150).

Beef heifers

T and J Mackey, Ballynure Limousin 570kg £1744 (306), J and B McPeake, Knockloughrim Limousin 660kg £1894 (287), 630kg £1776 (282), 700kg £1939 (277), V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 690kg £1849 (268), J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 470kg £1250 (266), V Cousley, Moneymore Charolais 770kg £1986 (258), R Fulton, Dungiven Limousin 610kg £1561 (256), R McIntyre, Glarryford Charolais 590kg £1498 (254), Stabiliser 540kg £1360 (252), D and P Bingham, Templeopatrick Limousin 560kg £1411 (252), D W Graham, Clough Belgian Blue 620kg £1550 (250), Belgian Blue 630kg £1568 (249), 650kg £1612 (248), J Thompson, Kells Simmental 610kg £1500 (246) and W J Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 650kg £1592 (245).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 700kg £2030 (290) G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 670kg £11916 (286) J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 720kg £2059 (286) A McLeister, Charolais 790kg £2259 (286) J Scott, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 710kg £2030 (286) B Harkness, Coagh Charolais 840kg £2385 (284) C Shivers, Charolais 670kg £1902 (284) J Scott, Simmental 760kg £2150 (283) R Cochrane, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 760kg £2143 (282) C Shivers, Limousin 590kg £1663 (282) A McLeister, Charolais 720kg £2030 (282) J Scott, Charolais 760kg £2143 (282) Charolais 690kg £1938 (281) J Calderwood, Limousin 700kg £1967 (281) and J Scott, Charolais 820kg £2304 (281).

Top per head

Advertisement

Advertisement

B Harkness, Cookstown Charolais 840kg £2385, J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 820kg £2304, A McLeister, Charolais 790kg £2259, Limousin 780kg £2160, Charolais 800kg £2160, J Scott, Simmental 760kg £2150, R Cochrane, Blonde d'Aquitaine 760kg £2143, J Scott, Charolais 760kg £2143, J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 720kg £2059, J Scott, Charolais 730kg £2036, Belgian Blue 710kg £2030, A McLeister Charolais 720kg £2030, J Scott, Limousin 700kg £2030, J McDevitt, Charolais 740kg £2027 and B Harkness, Blonde d'Aquitaine 740kg £2020.

Friesian bullocks

DW Graham, Clough 680kg £1577 (232) M Wallace, 620kg £1401 (2260 DW Graham, 660kg £1485 (225) A Connolly, 480kg £1056 (220) M Wallace, 620kg £1357 (219) 630kg £1360 (216) N and P Park, 500kg £1080 (216) M Hughes, 800kg £1696 (212) T Duffin, Toomebridge 660kg £1392 (211) M Wallace, 570kg £1197 (210) N and P Park, 520kg £1092 (210) M Wallace, 640kg £1337 (209) N and P Park, 600kg £1248 (208) G Henry, 540kg £1107 (205) and T Duffin, 630kg £1291 (205) 610kg £1244 (204).

Friday 21st July 2023: Dairy cows - Dairy stock trade held firm to a top of £2250 for a second calver from David McNeilly, Randalstown.

D McNeilly, Randalstown £2500, £2180, J Adams, Ballymena £2100, 1920, R McCluggage, Larne £1900, D McKenna, Coagh £1780, J Adams, £1650, R McCluggage, £1500, A McKillop, Corkey £1450 and D McKenna, Coagh 3 x £1420, £1400.

Sucklers cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

A good entry of suckler stock sold to £1920 for a Simmental cow with heifer calf at foot.

J Murray, Lurgan Simmental cow and heifer calf £1920, Limousin cow and bull calf £1880, DS Beggs, Ballyclare Limousin cow and bull calf £1800, WJ Wilson, Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1750, A McKillop, Shorthorn beef cow and bull calf £1750, J Greg, Clough Blonde d'Aquitaine cow and heifer calf £1720, DT Harbinson, Limavady Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1650 and B Kearney, Abondance heifer and heifer calf £1500.

Calves

Almost 400 lots in the calf ring sold well to £830 for a four month old Belgian Blue bull, younger calves one and two months old sold to £660 for a Simmental bull.

Heifer calves sold to £690 for a five month old Belgian Blue, younger lots to £480 for a month old Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £830, P Doherty, Coleraine Limousin £690, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £675, M White, Limousin £670, J Watt, Simmental £660, F and S Hill, Belgian Blue £650, M White, Saler £645, R Thompson, Glenarm Charolais 2 x £615, F and S Hill, Belgian Blue £595 and T Martin, Belgian Blue £570 and D McKeeman, Abondance £565.

Heifer calves

A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £690, M White, Simmental £590, F and S Hill, Belgian Blue £580, Belgian Blue 2 x £570, J Lynn, Cullybackey Abondance £540, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £530 and S McCormick, Bangor 2 x Belgian Blue £480.

Friesian bull calves

R Manson, Kells £370, £295, £280, D McKay, Broughshane £270, D McKeeman, Ballymoney £270, D McKay, Broughshane £240, D and R Hamilton, £225, D McKeeman, Ballymoney £205, 2 x £200 and J Huey, Armoy £165, I Cruikshanks, £115.

Weanlings

Just under 200 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in another good steady trade. Bullocks sold to £670 over for a Charolais 340kg at £1010 from A McKillop, Loughgiel and another Charolais 340kg £1010 from B Taylor, Ligoniel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifers sold to £920 over for a Limousin 400kg at £1320 presented by C and R McKeown, Aughafatten.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 220kg £710 (322) E Loughran, Cookstown Limousin 270kg £850 (314) S Clyde, Limousin 290kg £870 (300) Limousin 290kg £870 (300) M Semple, Carnlough Limousin 280kg £810 (289) T Brown, Bushmills Limousin 230kg £660 (287) D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 300kg £820 (273) T Brown, Limousin 260kg £700 (269) and D Adams, Shorthorn 270kg £700 (259).

301kg to 350kg

A McKillop, Loughgiel Charolais 340kg £1010 (297) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 340kg £1010 (297) A McKillop, Simmental 310kg £900 (290) S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 320kg £910 (284) D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 320kg £900 (281) A McKillop, Charolais 340kg £900 (264) T Brown, Bushmills Limousin 340kg £860 (252) A McKillop, Abondance 340kg £820 (241) and G Connon, Hereford 320kg £740 (231).

351kg and over

A McKillop, Charolais 360kg £1010 (280) N and S Wilson, Limousin 360kg £1010 (280) D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 370kg £970 (262) Limousin 370kg £960 (259) WA Hagan, Ballyclare Abondance 410kg £1030 (251) D Gaston, Limousin 860kg £900 (250) C McKillop, Abondance 400kg £990 (247) WA Hagan, Abondance 430kg £1060 (246) D Brogan, Cloughmills Abondance 410kg £1005 (245) and D Gaston, Limousin 370kg £900 (243).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 230kg £795 (345) Limousin 220kg £730 (331) Limousin 220kg £730 (331) E Loughran, Limousin 290kg £950 (327) N and S Wilson, Limousin 260kg £830 (319) Limousin 260kg £830 (319) M White, 2 x Blonde d'Aquitaine 240kg £740 (308) and E Loughran, Limousin 270kg £830 (307) Limousin 260kg £780 (300).

351kg to 350kg

C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 310kg £980 (316) C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Limousin 320kg £1000 (312) C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 320kg £980 (306) E Loughran, Cookstown Charolais 350kg £1040 (297) S Taylor, Charolais 320kg £950 (296) C Kennedy, Charolais 320kg £950 (296) S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg £980 (288) Limousin 340kg £980 (288) and C and R McKeown, Limousin 320kg £920 (287).

351kg and over

C and R McKeown, Limousin 400kg £1320 (330) Simmental 370kg £1020 (275) C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg £1010 (265) C and R McKeown, Limousin 370kg £980 (264) C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 390kg £1020 (261) Charolais 390kg £1000 (256) G Pearson, Limousin 360kg £900 (250) C and R McKeown, Simmental 370kg £910 (246) T Corken, Larne Ge 370kg £900 (243) and C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 390kg £940 (241).

Monday evening 24th July 2023: An entry of 1011 Sheep in Ballymena at opening sale of store lambs resulted in a steady trade.

Store lambs sold to £90 and hoggets to £220.

Leading prices as follows:

Store lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

J O’Kane, Ballymena 50 Suffolk £90, J McLoughlin, Carnlough 24 Texel £87, B McLoughlin, 6 Texel 87, R Loughery, Gortnarney 74 Mul £87, J O’Kane, 50 Suffolk £86, M McKillop, Cushendall 42 Suffolk £85, PJ McKillop, 42 Suffolk £82, local farmer 38 Suffolk £82, AV Magill, Carnlough 50 Suffolk £81, D Wilson, Glenarm 25 Texel £80, A V Magill, 50 Suffolk £77, B McLoughlin 46 Texel £76, J McLoughlin, 14 Mul £76, B McLoughlin, 48 Texel £76 and J McLoughlin, 11 Texel £76.

Tuesday 25th July 2023: An entry of 170 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1190 over for a Charolais 650kg at £1840 offered by S McAtamney, Knockloughrim, heifers sold to £750 over for a Charolais 490kg at £1240 presented by Sandra Hunter, Bushmills.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 490kg £1240 (253) Charolais 450kg £1120 (248) Charolais 430kg £1050 (244) Charolais 440kg £1050 (238) J Buick, Kells Limousin 360kg £850 (236) S Hunter, Charolais 480kg £1130 (235) J Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais 440kg £1025 (233) Charolais 430kg £1000 (232) S Hunter, Charolais 430kg £1000 (232) J Buick, Kells Limousin 350kg £800 (228) Limousin 360kg £820 (227) H Armstrong, Coagh 490kg £1115 (227) Hay Brothers, Ballycarry Simmental 350kg £750 (214) RA Hill, Belgian Blue 450kg £960 (213) and J Buick, Kells Limousin 330kg £700 (212).

501kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

H Armstrong, Coagh Hereford 510kg £1160 (227) Hereford 510kg £1155 (226) and Stabiliser 520kg £1120 (215).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

J Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais 450kg £1290 (286) J McErlain, Toomebridge Limousin 380kg £980 (257) J Steede, Ballymena Abondance 250kg £610 (244) J McErlain, Toomebridge 2 x Limousin 410kg £1000 (243) D Smyth, Moorefields Abondance 480kg £1130 (235) G Connon, Charolais 350kg £820 (234) H Armstrong, Abondance 440kg £1030 (234) J Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais 390kg £910 (233) G Connon, Hereford 390kg £900, A and W McIlwaine, 3 x Abondance 450kg £1020 (226) J McCarroll, Ballymena Simmental 490kg £1110 (226) J Graham, Larne Shorthorn 480kg £1085 (226) and D Smyth, Abondance 490kg £1100 (224).

501kg and over

C Shivers, Castledawson Belgian Blue 570kg £1690 (296) S McAtamney, Charolais 650kg £1840 (283) J Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais 530kg £1450 (273) ML Patton and Son, Ballymoney Charolais 600kg £1590 (265) Charolais 570kg £1480 (259) C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 630kg £1630 (258) C Shivers, Simmental 580kg £1490 (256) S McAtamney, Charolais 530kg £1360 (256) C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 650kg £1650 (253) Fairmount Farm, Claudy Abondance 550kg £1370 (249) H and D McMinn, Abondance 570kg £1405 (246) J Henry, Abondance 550kg £1355 (246) Fairmount Farm Abondance 540kg £1330 (246) C Shivers, Simmental 620kg £1520 (245) C Tinsdale, Charolais 590kg £1440 (244) and J McErlean, Belgian Blue 510kg £1240 (243).

Wednesday 26th July 2023: An entry of 2675 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another steady trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat lambs sold to 497p for 9 Texels 22kg at £109.50 from E Clyde, Muckamore and a top per head of £122 for 2 Texels 25kg presented by M Patterson, Nutt's Corner.

Fat ewes sold to £218.

Fat lambs 1809

Top per kg

E Clyde, Muckamore 9 Texel 22kg £109.50 (497) RJD Topping, Islandmagee 4 Texel 22kg £109 (495) Glenkeen Livestock, 23 Beltex 23kg £113 (491) J Murray, Ballymoney 10 Texel 23kg £113 (491) H Crawford, Glenarm 4 Texel 21.5kg £105 (488) J McQuiston, Ballymoney 17 Texel 21.5kg £105 (488) M Patterson, 2 Texel £122 (488) Shaws Hill Farm, Kells 36 Texel 23kg £112 (487) W Wright, Carnlough 10 Texel 23kg £112 (487) A McNair, Ballyclare 23 Texel 23kg £112 (487) and R McBride, 7 Texel 22kg £107 (486).

Top per head

M Patterson, 2 Texel 25kg £122, R Irvine, Carrickfergus 24 Suffolk 29kg £119, local farmer, 2 Texel 26kg £117, J Laverty, Armoy 2 Texel 27kg £117, R Howie, 2 Texel 26kg £116, L Calderwood, Dunloy 8 Texel 25kg £116, C Woodside, Carrickfergus 1 Texel 26kg £116, H Curry, Coleraine 11 Texel 25kg £116, S Marshall, 13 Texel 25kg £115, J Howie, Ballyclare 4 Texel 25.5kg £114 and W Warwick, Moorfields 12 Texel 25kg £114.

Fat ewes 866

First quality

Suffolk- £140- £189

Texel - £160 - £218

Crossbred - £100 - £140