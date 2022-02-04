Beef bullocks selling to £1700 per head at Enniskillen
1055 cattle were in keen demand in all rings at Thursday’s sale.
In the bullock beef bullocks sold to £1700 per head and up to 263ppk for a 503kg Charolais at £1340.
Bullocks
Brookeborough producer 544kg Aberdeen Angus at £1230, 620kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390, 598kg Aberdeen Angus at £1360, 448kg Aberdeen Angus at £1060, 474kg Limousin at £1320, Fivemiletown producer 472kg Aberdeen Angus at £1270, 432kg Limousin at £1130, 480kg Limousin at £1220, Lisnaskea producer 442kg Charolais at £1200, 434kg Limousin at £1110, Boho producer 560kg Charolais at £1460, 590kg Simmental at £1480, 758kg Charolais at £1700, Garrison producer 680kg Limousin at £1640, 750kg Limousin at £1700, 744kg Simmental at £1650, Derrylin producer 468kg Charolais at £1200, 436kg Parthenais at £1200, 532kg Limousin at £1390, Magheraveely producer 562kg Limousin 1360, 618kg Charolais at £1450, 580kg Charolais at £1430, Newtownbutler producer 448kg Charolais at £1270, 584kg Limousin at £1360, 596kg Limousin at £1430, Kinawley producer 524kg Limousin at £1200, 450kg Charolais at £1100, Roscor producer 406kg Charolais at £1100, 430kg Charolais 1160, 394kg Charolais at £1110, Coa producer 470kg Charolais at £1170, 546kg Charolais at £1350, 510kg Charolais at £1220, Trillick producer 562kg Limousin at £1430, 554kg Limousin at £1340, 600kg Limousin at £1410, 454kg Charolais at £1170, 476kg Charolais at £1200, Omagh producer 426kg Aberdeen Angus at £1050, 440kg Charolais at £1170, 478kg Aberdeen Angus at £1190, Belcoo producer 566kg Charolais at £1450, 564kg Charolais at £1460, Irvinestown producer 572kg Limousin at £1300, 652kg Charolais at £1510, 598kg Charolais at £1410, 574kg Charolais at £1330, Derrygonnelly produce 534kg Limousin at £1350, Enniskillen producer 574kg Limousin at £1420, 634kg Limousin at £1480, 652kg Simmental at £1460, 580kg Charolais at £1400, 548kg Charolais at £1410, Sixmilecross producer 570kg Charolais at £1300, 418kg Hereford at £860, Seskinore producer 408kg Hereford at £980, Dungannon producer 528kg Limousin at £1100, 304kg Charolais at £800, 370kg Simmental at £890 and Aughnacloy producer 468kg Charolais at £1090, 416kg Charolais at £930.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1200 for a Charolais 386kg, heifers selling from £620 to £1020 for a Charolais 375kg.
Ruling prices
Enniskillen producer 408kg Charolais bull at £1200, 298kg Charolais heifer at £850, 341kg Limousin steer at £920, Kesh producer 397kg Charolais steer at £1100, 420kg Charolais steer at £1060, 375kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 408kg Charolais steer at £1200, Garrison producer 349kg Charolais steer at £1170, 390kg Charolais steer at £1120, 396kg Charolais steer at £1170, 436kg Charolais steer at £1230, 333kg Charolais steer at £1100, Derrygonnelly producer 426kg Charolais steer at £1130, 369kg Charolais steer at £950, 360kg Charolais steer at £1050, 341kg Charolais steer at £1040, Omagh producer 386kg Charolais steer at £1200, 380kg Charolais steer at £1200, 373kg Charolais steer at £1160, 390kg Charolais steer at £1130, 411kg Charolais steer at £1220
Tempo producer 3692kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1000, 410kg Charolais steer at £1110
Roslea producer 415kg Limousin steer at £1140, 382kg Charolais steer at £1080, 374kg Charolais steer at £1170, 395kg Simmental steer at £980, Derrylin producer 324kg Charolais heifer at £890, 287kg Charolais heifer at £850, 422kg Charolais heifer at £1020
and Belcoo producer 253kg Limousin bull at £740, 289kg Limousin bull at £850, 359kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £850, 274kg Charolais heifer at £720, 313kg Charolais steer at £950.
Calves
Macken producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £320, Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Fivemiletown producer Belgian Blue bull at £350, Belgian Blue bull at £340, Hereford heifer at £290, Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at £420, Belgian Blue bull at £365, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £445, Aberdeen Angus bull at £455, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £400, Irvinestown producer Friesian bull at £210, Friesian bull at £200 and Kesh producer Charolais bull (beef) at £580.
Suckler cows
Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus cow in calf at £1230, Limousin cow in calf at £1180, Lisbellaw producer Charolais cow in calf at £1560, Macken producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1480, Eskra producer Simmental cow in calf at £1520, Boho producer Charolais cow with bull at £1580 and Derrylin producer Charolais cow in calf at £1390.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 238ppk paid for a 650kg Charolais at £1550, medium weights from 208-247ppk paid for a 530kg Charolais at £1310, while light weights sold from 210-272ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1090.
Newtownbutler producer Charolais 650kg at £1550, Charolais 640kg at £1520, Charolais 640kg at £1470, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 610 at £1470, Charolais 600kg at £1430, Kesh producer Charolais 620kg at £1400, Charolais 580kg at £1360, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus 590kg at £1380, Aberdeen Angus 540kg at £1270 and Coa producer Charolais 538kg at £1270, Charolais 500kg at £1230.
Fat cows
Beef lots sold to 206ppk paid for a 546kg Charolais at £1120 and to a top of at £1450. Light weights sold to 218ppk paid for a 430kg Charolais at £940. Friesian cows from 75-151ppk paid for a 960kg at £1450.
Florencecourt producer Friesian 960kg at £1450, Friesian 930kg at £1375, Friesian at £875kg at £1340, Brookeborough producer Simmental 720kg at £1450, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 700kg at £1380 and Roscor producer Charolais 730kg at £1350.