Beef bullocks selling to £1749 at Ballymena Mart

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 248p for 650kg at £1612, Friesian cows 182p 740kg at £1346.

Beef heifers 260p for 590k £1534.

Beef bullocks to a top of 265p 660kg at £1749,

Top per head of £2109 for 890kg.

Friesian bullocks to 192p for 590kg at £1132.

Beef cows sold to: P Turner Swatragh, Limousin 650kg £1612 (248), D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 720kg £1641 (228), D Minford, Crumlin Limousin 580kg £1270 (219). E Mulgrew, Dromore Limousin 570kg £1242 (218), D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 740kg £1613 (218), A J Wilson, Ballymena Belgian Blue 660kg £1405 (213), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Belgian Blue 660kg £1405 (213), Mrs |S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 700kg £1477 9211) and T D and S D Rowe, Enniskillen Limousin 800kg £1680 (210).

Friesian cows sold to: T Rainey, Magherafelt 740kg £1346 (182), W W and J W Patton, Newtownards 720kg £1108 (154), L Morrison, Dervock 770kg £1185 (154), D Jordan, Newtownards 750kg £1140 (152), T Adams, Ballymena 700kg £1036 (148), A C Hunter, Larne 780kg £1146 (147), R Boyce, Coleraine 900k£1072 (143), g £1323 9147) and J and S McElnay, Ballyclough Road 790kg £1153 (146), 710kg £1015 (143),

Beef heifers sold to: S McCann, Randalstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 590kg £1534 (260), I Brown, Newtownards Limousin 570kg £1453 (255), A and D Glass Ballycastle Par 510kg £1254 (246), P Turner, Maghera Limousin 630kg £1537 (244), T D and S D Rowe, Enniskillen 660kg £1603 (243), S McCann, Randalstown Limousin 570kg £1385 (243), I Brown, Newtownards Limousin 580kg £1403 (242) and P Turner, Maghera Limousin 680kg £1625 (239).

Beef bullocks top per kg: R McClean, Swatragh Limousin 660kg £1749 (265), S Oliver, Limavady Charolais 680kg £1788 (263), H Bruce, Killyneedan Limousin 640kg £1670 (261), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 570kg £1470 (258), J Minford, Parkgate Charolais 700kg £1799 (257), N and I Parker, Crumlin Charolais 690kg £1766 (256), R McClean, Swatragh 630kg £1612 (256) and S Oliver, Limavady Blonde d’Aquitaine 660kg £1669.

Beef bullocks top per head: C Reid, Aghalee Charolais 890kg £2109, S Oliver, Limavady Charolais 860kg £2038, J A Briggs, Strabane, Wm McLeister, Portglenone Charolais 830kg £1967, D Ferguson, Downpatrick Cha 900 £1917, D Patterson, Crumlin Charolais 880kg £1900, A Kelly, Coleraine Charolais 790kg £1888 and D Ferguson, Downpatrick Limousin 890kg £1886.

Friesian bullocks sold to: M Wallace, Ballymena 590kg £1132 (192), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 570kg £1060 (186), Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 560kg £1030 (184), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 570kg £1043 (183), 630kg £1146 (182), J Witherhead Glenwherry 670kg £1212 9181), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 600kg £1086 (181) and S Cameron, Randalstown 610kg £1098 (180).

Friday, August 13, 2021: Strong demand for dairy stock for £2140 for calved heifers.

Ruling prices: Joe Adams, Ballymena (2) £2140, Barry McStravick, Gawleys Gate £2000, Joe Adams £1640, SD Torrens, Ballymoney £1560 and Andrew McCullough, Hillsborough £1400, RJV and ARJ Kelso, Dungannon £1300.

39 lots in the suckler ring sold to £2320 for a Limousin cow with bull calf.

Breeding bulls to £2050 for a Limousin.

Ruling prices: Ian McCollum, Nutts Corner Limousin cow and bull calf £2320, Limousin cow and bull calf £2300, T McFerran, Ballyhalbert Limousin cow and bull calf £1880, E Gillan, Deerfin Simmental cow and bull calf £1820, Simmental cow and bull calf £1720, T McFerran, Ballyhalbert Limousin heifer and bull calf £1680, Limousin heifer and bull calf £1630, E Gillan, SH cow and bull calf £1590, T McFerran, Limousin cow and bull calf £1480, David Compton, Carninney Limousin heifer and bull calf £1460, Brooke Huey, Armoy St heifer and heifer calf £1430, E Gillan, Ir cow and bull calf £1400 and P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1340.

238 lots in the calf ring sold to £760 for a partly reared Charolais bull, a Charolais heifer calf from the same farm fetched £565.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais £760, local farmer Charolais £630, S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais £620, local farmer Charolais £590, S Dunlop, Dundrod Blonde d’Aquitaine £580, E Steele, Portglenone Limousin £570, S Dunlop Hereford £560, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £550 and P McCammond, Larne Simmental £550.

Heifers sold to: S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais £565, Charolais £540, Bill Thompson, Newtownards Friesian £460, ES Hall, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £460, Bill Thompson Friesian £455, S Dunlop Blonde d’Aquitaine £445, Bill Thompson Friesian £440 and P McConnell, Ligoniel Simmental £425.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Seamus Lagan, Moneymore £230, M Lagan, Moneymore £230 and Seamus Lagan (3) £185, £180.

230 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £770 over for a Charolais 440kg at £1210 offered by PJ McKinley, Martinstown.

Heifers sold to £590 over for a Charolais 410kg at £1000 presented by A Hamilton, Ballycastle.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

H Johnston, Glenarm Limousin 230kg £690 (300), Limousin 260kg £830 (276), J McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 240kg £660 (275), local farmer Limousin 250kg £670 (268), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Simmental 300kg £770 (256) and J McCurdy, Broughshane Saler 300kg £755 (251).

301-350kgs

Wm Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 310kg £900 (290), M McDonnell, Larne Limousin 310kg £880 (283), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 350kg £950 (271), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Simmental 340kg £875 (257), H Johnston, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £840 (254) and B and J McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 320kg £785 (245).

351kg and over

John Kane, Cushendall Charolais 360kg £1060 (294), Charolais 400kg £1150 (287), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 380kg £1060 (279), Aiden Hamilton, Ballycastle Charolais 410kg £1130 (275), PJ McKinley, Martinstown Charolais 440kg £1210 (275), LG Marron, Portglenone Limousin 360kg £990 (275), Aiden Hamilton Charolais 400kg £1090 (272) and Leo Marron Limousin 360kg £980 (272).

Heifers 0-300kgs

B and J McCoy, Toomebridge (3) Aberdeen Angus 180kg £425 (236), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Simmental 290kg £660 (227), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 260kg £570 (219) and George Quinn Simmental 220kg £470 (213).

301-350kgs

LG Marron, Portglenone Limousin 350kg £885 (252), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 340kg £850 (250), George Quinn Simmental 350kg £870 (248), B and J McCoy, Toomebridge Charolais 310kg £740 (238), George Quinn Simmental 320kg £750 (234), B McCartney, Doagh Charolais 340kg £760 (223), Limousin 340kg £750 (220) and John Kane, Cushendall Belgian Blue 310kg £670 (216).

351kg and over

Aiden Hamilton, Ballycastle Charolais 360kg £890 (247), Charolais 410kg £1000 (243), P McCammond, Larne Limousin 390kg £945 (242), Aiden Hamilton, Ballycastle Charolais 380kg £920 (242), (2) Charolais 420kg £1005 (239), S Scullion, Glenarm Limousin 390kg £930 (238) and I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 410kg £970 (236).

Saturday, August 14, 2021: Mule hogget and Suffolk Cheviot ewe lamb sale - A record entry of 4670 sheep met an excellent trade with record averages recorded throughout. A 95% clearance in the hogget section saw 3708 hoggets sell to a top of £290 per head and an average £193.57, a rise of £20 per head on 2020, while 767 ewe lambs sold to £212 and averaged £152.19, a rise of £4 per head on last year.

Leading prices and averages in each section were as follows:- Mule hoggets – I Young Coleraine 10 at £290, S Wilson Deerfin 12 at £285, 12 at £275, G Armstrong Ballymena 11 at £265, N Rollston Armagh 12 at £265, S Wilson 12 at £260, 15 at £260, I Young 10 at £260, W Byers Ballymena 12 at £255, J Currie Ballymoney 11 at £255, D Gibson Mallusk 12 at £250, 12 at £250, S Wilson 12 at £245, 14 at £245, JP McFadden N’cromellin 12 at £245, WR Fleck Broughshane 12 at £245, W Byers 10 at £245, J Currie 12 at £245. Leading Averages – S Wilson 77 at £261.17, W Byers 34 at £246.76, J Currie 79 at £233.35, D Gibson 137 at £227.30, N Rollston 157 at £220.54, JP McFadden 112 at £219.64.

Suffolk cheviot ewe lambs – D and D Robinson Glenarm 10 at £212, S Hunter Bushmills 10 at £210, 4 at £202, 5 at £200, IJandA Wilson Islandmagee 1 at £200 – proceeds to charity, N Walsh Castlewellan 11 at £190, R Workman Kilwaughter 12 at £185, IJ and A Wilson 12 at £185, N Walsh 10 at £182, R Hunter Larne 10 at £180, R Thompson Glenarm 11 at £180, N Walsh 11 at £175, 11 at £175, 10 at £175. Leading Averages – S Hunter 19 at £205.68, N Walsh 90 at £172.39, I Wilson 92 at £165.20, M Johnston 24 at £163 and R Workman 97 at £152.39.

Monday, August 16, 2021: An entry of over 4000 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a terrific trade.

Breeders sold to £302, ewe lambs to £140, store lambs to £88.50.

Leading prices as follows:

Ewes lambs sold to: Richard Cowan, Magheramourne 12 Suffolk £140, 11 Suffolk £140, Alastair Ferguson, Coagh 1 Texel £140, SB Donnelly, Cargan 8 Mule £128, Stewart Ferris, Dromore 4 Texel £128, John Kane, Cushendall 12 Suffolk £126, 12 Suffolk £124 and C McAlister, Broughshane 10 Texel £124.

Store lambs sold to: G Gillan, Glenarm 50 Texel £88.50, St Macnissis College, Carnlough 14 Blackface £88, Robert Hood, Broughshane 39 Texel £88, FJ McDonnell, Martinstown 60 Mule £86, S McCormick, Martinstown 30 Suffolk £86, Robert Adams, Ballymena 27 Texel £86, P Black, Glenarm 15 Texel £85.50, B Black, Carnlough 3 Texel £85, JJ Mawhinney, Kells 33 Texel £85, Andrew Morrison, Ballynure 2 Charollais £85 and Robert Shaw, Randalstown 9 Dorset £85.

Breeders sold to: Late Wilson Kennedy, Ballyclare Texel £800, £760, Texel £760, Texel £660, Texel £660, Texel £620, Texel £600, £500, Texel £400, TJ Palmer, Glenarm 3 Crossbred hoggets £302 and S Milligan, Dungiven 12 Cheviot hoggets £300, 12 Cheviot hoggets £300.

Tuesday, August 17, 2021: 100 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £795 over for a Charolais 470kg at £1265 offered by A Wylie, Parkgate.

Heifers sold to £760 over for a Charolais 520kg at £1280 presented by J Gillfillan, Limavady and A Wylie, Parkgate.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

A Wylie, Parkgate Charolais 470kg £1265 (269), Charolais 480kg £1265 (263), J Gilfillan, Limavady Charolais 380kg £990 (260), Andrew Wylie Charolais 480kg £1250 (260), J Gilfillan, Charolais 470kg £1210 (257), Charolais 440kg £1110 (252), Charolais 450kg £1130 (251) and G Weir, Toomebridge Limousin 500kg £1250 (250).

501kg and over

J Gilfillan, Limavady Charolais 520kg £1280 (246), Andrew Wylie, Parkgate Charolais 520kg £1280 (246), J Gilfillan Charolais 520kg £1260 (242), DJ Quinn, Kircubbin Limousin 520kg £1240 (238), Limousin 530kg £1260 (237), J Gilfillan Charolais 550kg £1300 (236) and Andrew Wylie Charolais 540kg £1275 (236), Charolais 570kg £1335 (234).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Ard-Darragh Cattle, Castlerock Limousin 400kg £955 (238), Colin McKee, Broughshane Limousin 430kg £1020 (237), Ard-Darragh Cattle Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1055 (234), Colin McKee Limousin 470kg £1075 (228), Ard-Darragh Charolais 380kg £865 (227) and Colin McKee Limousin 450kg £980 (217), Limousin 470kg £1020 (217), Limousin 470kg £1000 (212).

501kg and over

Wednesday, August 18, 2021: An entry of 2818 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a sharp trade.

Fat lambs sold to 491p for 15 Texel 23kg at £113 offered by I Morrison, Dunloy. William Magee, Kilwaughter also received £113 for 28kg Texels.

Fat ewes sold to £156.

Fat lambs (2203)

Top prices per kg: I Morrison, Dunloy 15 Charollais 23kg £113 (491), Stephen Graham, Glenariffe 2 Texel 20kg £98 (490), Millar McClelland, Doagh 13 Texel 22kg £106.50 (484), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 10 Texel 23kg £111 (482), H Wilson, Cullybackey 3 Rouge 24kg £112 (466), G Warwick, Moorfields 15 Texel 23.5kg £109.5 (466), Colin McKee, Broughshane 5 Texel 22.5kg £104 (462), Maria McKeown, Aughafatten 14 Texel 23kg £106 (460), I Morrison, Dunloy 24 Texel 23kg £106 (460), S Taylor, Ligoniel 3 Suffolk 20kg £92 (460), Nigel Wilson, Ballymena 23 Charollais 22kg £101 (459), Noel Hamilton, Moorfields 14 Texel 22.5kg £103 (457), T Surgenor, Randalstown 1 Texel 22.5kg £103 (457), Ivan Warwick, Kells 2 Texel 21kg £96 (457), Charlie McLoughlin, Carnlough 11 Texel 18.5kg £84.50 (456) and Trevor Davidson, Glenwherry 15 Texel 23kg £105 (456).

Top prices per head - WH Magee, Kilwaughter 16 Texel 28kg £113, I Morrison, Dunloy 15 Charollais 23kg £113, H Wilson, Cullybackey 3 Rouge 24kg £112, Millar McClelland, Doagh 1 Texel 30kg £111, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 10 Texel 23kg £111, G Warwick, Moorfields 15 Texel 23.5kg £109.50, HM Dobbin, Aughafattten 15 Charollais 26kg £109, S Patterson, Carrickfergus 2 Texel 26kg £109, M and A Millar, Rasharkin 9 Texel 25.5kg £109, I McMullan, Carnlough 15 Texel 25kg £108, Leo Kidd, Broughshane 4 Texel 25.5kg £108, Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten 15 Texel 25kg £108, Leslie Turtle, Broughshane 34 Texel 24kg £107.50, TJ Magee, Ballyclare 46 Texel 25kg £107.50 and Ian Kernohan, Randalstown 16 Texel 24.5kg £107.

Fat ewes (615)

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£156

Texel - £120-£156

Crossbred - £100-£128