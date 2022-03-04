Beef bullocks selling to £1890 per head at Enniskillen

Fat ewes from £78 to £262 for Texel ewes.

Store lambs from £82 to £106 for 18.5kgs.

Ewe and lambs sold to £290 for three year old with twins.

Ewe with single lamb sold to top of £220 for a two year old.

Teemore producer 29kg at £ £131.50, 26kgs at £124, Enniskillen producer 28kgs at £129

Omagh producer 26kgs at £125, Lisbellaw producer 26kgs at £124, Omagh producer 26kgs at £125 and Bellanaleck producer 27.5kgs at £120.

Cattle

An entry of 1165 cattle met a flying trade in all six rings.

Beef bullocks sold to £1890 per head and 256ppk for a 728kg Limousin at £1870.

Medium weights to 299p for a 492kg Charolais at £1470.

Light weights to 303p for a 386kg Charolais at £1170.

Bullocks

Ballinamallard producer 396kg Limousin at £1080, Tempo producer 562kg Simmental at £1390, Enniskillen producer 480kg Charolais at £1300, 406kg Charolais at £1110, Aughnacloy producer 542kg Limousin at £1400, 520kg Limousin at £1390, 640kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480, 542kg Limousin at £1450, Irvinestown producer 610kg Her at £1540, 606kg Hereford at £1410, Newtownbutler producer 690kg Charolais at £1600, 564kg Charolais at £1460, Kesh producer 514kg Charolais at £1450, 414kg Limousin at £1190, Macken producer 582kg Limousin at £1550, 456kg Limousin at £1220, Clabby producer 576kg Limousin at £1370, 622kg Charolais at £1560, Kesh producer 608kg Limousin at £1470, 714kg Charolais at £1590, Macken producer 596kg Charolais at £1360, 488kg Charolais at £1290, Leggs producer 820kg Limousin at £1890, Belleek producer 538kg Charolais at £1350, 634kg Charolais at £1470, 560kg Charolais at £1440, Poyntpass producer 744kg Limousin at £1830, 728kg Limousin at £1870, 794kg Charolais at £1840, 594kg Charolais at £1450, Derrylin producer 522kg Charolais at £1410, 520kg Charolais at £1240 and Macken producer 442kg Charolais at £1220, 576kg DIM at £1440 and 560kgCharolais at £1550.

Weanlings

495 in the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1170 for a Charolais 350kg.

Heifers sold from £650 to £1710 for a Charolais 359kg.

Ruling prices: Irvinestown producer 350kg Charolais steer at £1170, 263kg Charolais steer at £900, 312k Charolais steer at £900, Enniskillen producer 247kg Charolais heifer at £770, 371kg Charolais bull at £1020, 351kg Limousin heifer at £880, Belcoo producer 294kg Charolais heifer at £830, 324kg Charolais heifer at £920, 333kg Limousin bull at £940, 323kg Limousin heifer at £91, 346kg Limousin bull at £940, Garrison producer 313kg Charolais heifer at £890, 370kg Charolais bull at £1010, 311kg Limousin bull at £780, Roscor producer 465kg Limousin heifer at £1710, 444kg heifer at £1650, 392kg Charolais heifer at £960, 298kg Charolais heifer at £860, 298kg Charolais heifer at £860, 296kg Charolais heifer at £790, Derrygonnelly producer 439kg Simmental bull at £1120, 451kg Limousin bull at £1030, 253kg Limousin heifer at £690, Kesh producer 260kg Charolais heifer at £900, 284kg Charolais bull at £860, 243kg Charolais heifer at £700, 265kg Charolais heifer at £700, 265kg Charolais heifer at £710, 279kg Charolais bull at £850, Kesh producer 260kg Charolais heifer at £900, 284kg Charolais bull at £860, 243kg Charolais heifer at £700, 265kg Charolais heifer at £710, 279kg Charolais bull at £850, Trillick producer 256kg Limousin heifer at £750, 233kg Charolais heifer at £590, 332kg Limousin steer at £860, 335kg Charolais heifer at £940, Tempo producer 395kg Limousin bull at £980, 259kg Limousin bull at £670, 319kg Charolais bull at £1080, 359kg Charolais heifer at £990, Derrygonnelly producer 330kg Charolais heifer at £900, 348kg Charolais heifer at £+970, 315kg Charolais heifer at £900, 366kg Charolais heifer at £950, Boho producer 535kg Limousin bull at £1170, 415kg Limousin heifer at £1000 and Rosslea producer 387kg Charolais heifer at £980, 358kg Charolais heifer at £960, 378kg Belgian Blue steer at £1000.

Calves

Lisbellaw producer Limousin bull at £400 (twice), Limousin bull at £380, Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £370, Aberdeen Angus bull at £340, Derrylin producer Charolais bull at £380, Charolais heifer at £160, Maguiresbridge producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £150, Bellanaleck producer R bull at £90, Friesian bull at £45, Killeter producer Friesian bull at £195, R bull at £170, Friesian bull at £200, Friesian bull at £130, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £170, Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £225, Belgian Blue bull at £240, Castlecaulfield producer Charolais heifer at £310, Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £280, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £150

Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £230 and Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at £195.

Suckler cows

Belleek producer Charolais cow born 2018 with bull at £1640, Shorthorn cow with bull at £1410, Lisnaskea producer Limousin heifer born 2019 with heifer at £1470, Macken producer Limousin heifer with near note at £1270, Derrylin producer Limousin heifer near note at £1300 and Ballinamallard producer Limousin heifer near note at £1240.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 262ppk paid for a 662kg Charolais at £1730.

Medium weights from 210-271ppk paid for a 520kg Charolais at £1410.

While light weights sold from 212ppk till288ppk paid for a 380kg at £1100.

Enniskilllen producer Charolais 660kg at £1730, Charolais 630kg at £1620, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 660kg at £1550, Charolais 590kg at £1490, Charolais 540kg at £1350, Kesh producer Charolais 540kg at £1460, Charolais 560kg at £1450, Rosslea producer Charolais 550kg at £1420, Irvinestown producer Charolais 520kg at £1410 and Kesh producer 480kg at £1290, Charolais 600kg at £1480.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 198ppk paid for a 690kg Charolais at £1360.

Lighter weights from 210ppk for a 500kg Charolais at £1050.