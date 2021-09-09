Beef bullocks selling to £1900 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 241p for 610kg at £1470, Friesian cows to 154p 640kg at £985, beef heifers to 259p 580kg at £1502.

Beef bullocks to 264p 720kg at £1900 and to a top per head of £2162 for 920kg.

Friesian bullocks to 189p 770kg at £1455.

Beef cows sold to: Local farmer Limousin 610kg £1470 (241), Belgian Blue 740kg £1605 (217), Aubrac 610kg £1268 (208), M M and S McManus Swatragh Simmental 660kg £1353 (205), local farmer Limousin 650kg £1319 (203), D Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 570kg £1517 (203), M M and S McManus, Swatragh Simmental 760kg £1542 (203) and local farmer Limousin 670kg £1333 (199).

Friesian cows sold to: L Arthurs, Kircubbin 640kg £985 (154), D S and D McKay, Rathkenny 640kg £921 (144), J King, Ballymena 690kg £986 (143), J Nelson, Kilwaughter 680kg £965 (142), D S and D McKay, Rathkenny 560kg £778 (139), 730kg £1000 9137), D Maybin, Broughshane 660kg £897 (136) and S Kennedy, Ballyclare 660kg £897 (136).

Beef heifers sold to: G Murdock, Broughshane Blonde d’Aquitaine 580kg £1502 (259), R Doherty, Coleraine Limousin 670kg £1721 (257), M Pollock, Castlerock Charolais 630kg £1575 (250), G Murdock, Broughshane Charolais 580kg £1444 (249), Limousin 610kg £1512 (248), S Lavery Cookstown Simmental 500kg £1230 (246) and G Murdock, Broughshane Blonde d’Aquitaine 600kg £1476 (246), Charolais 620kg £1512 (244).

Beef bullocks top per kg: C McDevitt, Limavady European Angus 720kg £1900 (264), 710kg £1846 (260), G Murdock, Broughshane Blonde d’Aquitaine 650kg £1690 (260), Shorthorn beef 630kg £1631 (259), Limousin 600kg £1554 (259), T Wallace, Dromore Charolais 590kg £1522 (258), Charolais 610kg £1573 (258) and G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 660kg £1702 (258).

Beef bullocks top per head: Wm Kee, Strabane Charolais 920kg £2162, J Thompson, Dromore Charolais 800kg £1928, C McDevitt, Limavady European Angus 720kg (1900), Wm Kee, Strabane Simmental 860kg £1892, F Ferguson, Soarn Road Charolais 860kg (1892), J Thompson, Dromore Charolais 790kg £1888 and C McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 740kg £1857, Charolais 710kg £1846.

Friesian bullocks sold to: Mr C Gribben, Dunloy 770kg £1455 (189), 810kg £1514 (187), T and D Calwell, Clough 630kg £1159 (184), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare, 530kg £969 (183), T and D Calwell, Clough 620kg £1116 (180), 610kg £1098 (180), WW and J Patton, Newtownards 660kg £1148 (174) and W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 580kg £1009 (174), 590kg £1014 (172).

Cushendun 2021: The annual sale of lambs at Cushendun conducted by J A McClelland and Sons attracted a massive entry of 3328 lambs and a record trade was recorded for all types of stock on offer. Top price of the day was paid to Hugh McNeill The Park for a tremendous pen of Mule ewe lambs at £175 each. Cheviot ewe lambs sold to £165 paid to D O’Hara and store lambs sold to £92 per head paid to McKay Bros. Leading prices were as follows: Ewe lambs – H McNeill 12 Mule at £175, S McDonnell 10 Mule at £166, D O’Hara 12 Cheviot at £165, S McDonnell 12 Mule at £164, D Convery 10 Mule at £160, K O’Hara 12 Cheviot at £158, JJ McAllister 12 Mule at £158, E and P MCCormick 10 Mule at £157, S McDonnell 12 at £156, K O’Hara 10 S/C at £152, E and P McCormick 11 Mule at £150. Store lambs – McKay Bros. 14 SX at £92, D O’Hara 29 SX at £91.50, JandA Murphy 45 Mule at £91, K O’Hara 29 SX at £90.50, A Hamilton 50 SX at £90.50, P McNeill 10 SX at £90, 54 SX at £89.50, JandA Murphy 49 Mule at £89, LandS O’Neill 12 Mule at £89, S McNeill 19 SX at £89, D Convery 58 Mule at £88.50 and P McNeill 45 Mule at £88.50.

Friday, September 3, 2021: 20 dairy cattle sold to £2210, leading prices as follows: T J Morrison, Downpatrick calved cow £2210, calved cow £2000, R J Hill, Randalstown calved heifer £1710, E Bassett, calved cow £1700, D Wallace, Antrim calved heifer, £1680, R J Hill, Randalstown calved cow £1660, D Owens, Glenwherry calved heifer £1500, calved heifer £1480, T J Morrison, Downpatrick calved cow £1430 and D McNeilly, Randalstown calved cow £1400.

20 sucklers sold to £1610

R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Fleckvieh heifer and Bull calf £1610, J Cormican, Lisburn Shorthorn beef heifer and heifer calf £1410, S Bonnar, Moorfields Hereford heifer and bull calf £1250, local farmer Shorthorn beef heifer in calf £1200, Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer in calf £1190, M McKillop, Loughgiel Hereford heifer in calf £1190 and local farmer Limousin heifer in calf £1100.

An entry of 250 dropped calves resulted in a lively trade.

Bull calves sold to £610, heifers to £490 and Friesian bulls to £245 leading prices as follows:

Beef breed bull calves: S Gillespie, Portglenone Limousin £610, local farmer Limousin £580, R and C Steede, Cullybackey Abe £560, Abe £560, S Jamieson, Broughshane Belgian Blue £510, R and C Steede, Cullybackey Abe £500, Abe £500, D Reid, Dundrod Limousin £490 and W Morrison, Armoy Simmental £490.

Heifer calves sold to: Glenview Farms, Cushendun Charolais £490, S Gillespie Abe £460, Abe £460, W R Magee, Larne Limousin £460, D Reid, Dundrod Limousin £450, D Morrow, Glenarm Limousin £430, M McKillop, Loughgiel Hereford £415, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £395 and A McFarlane, Belgian Blue £395.

Friesian bull calves sold to: R Bingham, Seven Mile Straight £245, S McCracken, Randalstown £240, £240, £240, A McBurney, Clough £220, D McClurkin, Ligoniel £210 and S McCracken, Randalstown £210, £210, £210, £200, £200, £200, £200.

An entry of 220 weanlings resulted in another great trade.

Bullocks sold to £790 average for a Limousin 420kg at £1210 offered by R McKeown, Portglenone.

Heifers sold to £610 average for a Charolais 470kg at £1080 purchased by Peter Gilmore, Kilrea.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kg

J McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 300kg £940 (313), S McMullan, Bellaghy Charolais 270kg £825 (305), E McLarnon, Carnlough Charolais 270kg £820 (303), S McMullan, Bellaghy 240kg £725 (302), E McLarnon, Carnlough Charolais 260kg £785 (301), 260kg £785 (301), S McMullan, Bellaghy Charolais 270kg £800 (296), Charolais 270kg £790kg (292) and E McLarnon, Carnlough Charolais 300kg £860 (286), Charolais 300kg £860 (286),

301-350kg

S McMullan, Bellaghy Charolais 310kg £895 (288), J McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 320kg £920 (287), S McMullan, Bellaghy Charolais 310kg £880 (283), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 350kg £990 (292), A McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 310kg £875 (282), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 350kg £960 (274), Charolais 340kg £930 (273), H Healey, Belfast Charolais 330kg £900 (292), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 350kg £940 (268), A McMaw Charolais 310kg £875 (282), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 350kg £960 (274), Charolais 340kg £930 (273), H Healey, Belfast Charolais 330kg £900 (272), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 350kg £940 9268) and A McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 340kg £910 (267).

351kg and over

R McKeown, Ballymena Limousin 42okg £1210 (288), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg £1080 (2840, N and J Farquhar, Ballymena Limousin 430kg £1220 (283), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 390kg £1100 (282), Charolais 380kg £1040 (273), Limousin 400kg £1080 9270), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 360kg £970 (269), Limousin 360kg £960 (266), K Brown, Ballinderry Limousin 410kg £1080 (263) and W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 420kg £1100 (261).

Heifers 0-300kg

E McLarnon, Carnlough Charolais 290kg £830 (286), Charolais 290kg £830 (286), Charolais 290kg £830 (286), J McCabe, Nutts Corner Limousin 210kg £560 (266), J Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 250kg £640 (256), E McLarnon, Carnlough Charolais 290kg £720 (248), Charolais 290kg £720 (248), J Bates, Ballyclare Charolais 250kg £620 (248), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Limousin 280kg £690 (246) and D Little, Kells Limousin 260kg £600 (230).

Heifers 301-350kg

J Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 320kg £775 (242), R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 330kg £790 (239), A McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 320kg £740 (231), J Buick, Kells Limousin 320kg £730 (228), J Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 310kg £705 (227), J Buick, Kells Limousin 310kg £700 (225), P Gilmore, Killygullib Charolais 340kg £760 (223), J Bates, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £780 (222), R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 350kg £775 (221) and J Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 350kg £775 (221).

Heifers 351 and over

R McKeown, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £910 (252), R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 360kg £900 (250), R McKeown, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £885 (245), T Paul, Dunloy, Charolais 400kg £970 (242), Rosedale Farms, Cullybackey Limousin 410kg £980 (239), M McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 370kg £870 (235), P Gilmore, Killygullib Charolais 380kg £885 (232), Charolais 470kg £1080 9229), S Blaney, Ahoghill Limousin 390kg £895 (229) and Rosedale Farms, Cullybackey Charolais 390kg £890 (290).

Monday, September 6, 2021: A tremendous entry of 5100 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Breeders sold to £230, ewe lambs to 185, stores to £91.50 and rams to 4100gns.

Breeders sold to: Ian McCluggage, Glarryford 10 Suffolk £230, John McAllister, Glenarm 1 Cv £215, T Donnelly, Ballycastle 10 Texel £195, W McCurdy, Broughshane 12 Suffolk £192, K Robinson, Galgorm 10 Crossbred £192, R Harkness, Crumlin 20 S/M £190, S Thompson, Glenarm 12 Suffolk £190 and WJ Shaw, Cloughmills 1 Texel £190.

Store lambs sold to: D McNeill, Loughgiel 17 Mule £91.50, Patrick Kelly 30 Mule £91, H Donnelly, Rathkenny 24 Suffolk £91, J and D Watt, Ballymoney 21 Texel £90.50, Patrick Kelly 70 Mule £90, G Gillan, Glenarm 44 Texel £90, D McDonnell, Cushendall 11 Suffolk £90 and K Kidd, Broughshane 60 Texel £89.

Ewe lambs sold to: Sandra Hunter, Bushmills 11 Suffolk £185, 11 Mule £178, John Quigley, Donemana 12 Suffolk £178, 9 Suffolk £170, John Quigley 14 Suffolk £170, George King, Armagh 10 Cheviot £170, John Quigley 12 Suffolk £168 and Sandra Hunter, Bushmills 20 Suffolk £165.

Suffolk rams sold to: S Suffern, Maghera r/l 4100gns, Jack Smyth, Newtownstewart r/l 2800gns, r/l 2450gns, r/l 1900gns, r/l 1800gns, AJ and NAJ Robinson, Ballyrolly r/l 1750gns and P Donnelly, Rathkenny r/l 1450gns, (2) 1400gns.

Tuesday, September 7, 2021: An entry of 250 store cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £940 over for a Limousin 570kg at £1510 presented by R Quigley, Lisburn.

Heifers sold to £710 over for a Blue 450kg at £1260 offered by local farmer.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Donagh Black, Carnlough Charolais 470kg £1340 (285), Gerard Henry, Knockloughrim Charolais 420kg £1170 (278), RJ Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 430kg £1190 (276), RJS Sherrard, Limavady Limousin 410kg £1130 (275), J Sherrard, Limavady Limousin 420kg £1140 (271), Donagh Black, Carnlough Charolais 500kg £1350 (270), RJ Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 450kg £1190 (264) and J McClure, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg £890 (261).

301-350kgs

Mervyn McConkey, Larne Limousin 530kg £1440 (271), R Quigley Limousin 520kg £1410 (271), Limousin 570kg £1510 (264), Mervyn McConkey, Larne Limousin 530kg £1380 (260), JH Quigley, Upper Ballinderry Charolais 590kg £1470 (249), R Quigley Charolais 590kg £1400 (237), RJS Sherrard, Ballykelly Charolais 510kg £1210 (237) and D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 550kg £1300 (236).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Local farmer Belgian Blue 450kg £1260 (280), J and P Turtle, Bangor Simmental 420kg £1020 (242), Robert Dundee, Kells Limousin 390kg £935 (239), J and P Turtle, Bangor Limousin 440kg £1035 (235), Limousin 400kg £940 (235), Limousin 430kg £995 (231), Wm Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 490kg £1120 (228) and local farmer Charolais 490kg £1100 (224).

501kg and over

Robert Dundee, Kells Limousin 540kg £1130 (209), G and J McIlwaine, Groomsport Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1100 (207), S Wilson, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1120 (207), NF and S Gibson, Hillsborough Limousin 570kg £1160 (203), local farmer Simmental 510kg £1020 (200), S Wilson Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1140 (196) and NF and S Gibson, Limousin 540kg £1060 (196).

Wednesday, September 8, 2021: An entry of 3214 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in an easier trade.

Fat lambs sold to 468p for a pen of Texels 20.5kg at £96 from P McConnell, Ligoniel and to a top per head of £128 for 6 Texels 28.5kg from S McNeilly, Ballyclare.

Fat ewes to £131.

Fat lambs – 2553

Top per kg: John Murray, Larne 24 Texel 18.5kg £87 (470), P McConnell, Ligoniel 1 Texel 20.5kg £96 (468), Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey 2 Texel 23kg £106.50 (463), Stuart Hall, Larne 12 Texel 23kg £106.50 (463), J Auld, Ballynure 53 Texel 20kg £92 (460), Barry Maybin, Kells 3 Texel 17.5kg £80 (457), Alan Johnston, Ballyclare 17.5kg £80 (457), M Park, Ballymena 2 Texel 22kg £100 (454), C McAuley, Carnlough 17 Texel 19.5kg £88.50 (453) and P McConnell, Ligoniel 15 Texel 20.5kg £93 (453).

Top per head: S McNeilly, Ballyclare 6 Texel 28.5kg £128, Colm McCloskey, Dunloy 1 Texel 27.5kg £108, H McBratney, Bangor 4 Charollais 28kg £107, M Moffett, Broughshane 23 Charollais 27kg £106.50, Stuart Hall, Larne 12 Texel 23kg £106.50, Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey 2 Texel 23kg £106.50, S McGowan, Ballymoney 12 Texel 26kg £106.50, S Weatherup, Carrickfergus 21 Texel 25kg £106, Caugherty Farm 46 Texel 25.5kg £106 and SM Millen, Coleraine 1 Texel 27.5kg £106.

Fat ewes (661)

First quality

Suffolk - £100-£131

Texel - £100-£131

Crossbred - £80-£110