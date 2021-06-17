Beef bullocks selling to £1992 at Ballymena Mart

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef cows sold to 236p for a Belgian Blue 740kg £1746.

Friesian cows sold to 163p 730kg £1189.

Beef heifers sold to 248p for 560kg £1388.

Beef bullocks sold to 255p 660kgs £1683, 620kg £1581 and to a top per head of £1992 for 810kgs.

Friesian bullocks sold to 203p 800kg £1624.

Beef cows: P Gribben, Toomebridge, Belgian Blue 740kg £1746 (236), Carrickfergus farmer, Charolais 660kg £1399 (212), local farmer, Limousin 550kg £1138 (207), I McIlveen, Kells, Limousin 570kg £1174 (206), S Taylor, Belfast, Limousin 590kg £1209 (205), S McCambridge, Ballycastle, Limousin 670kg £1366 (204), Carrickfergus farmer, Limousin 600kg £1200 (200), J McCambridge, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue 690kg £1366 (198), P Gribben, Toomebridge, Blonde d’Aquitaine 870kg £1705 (196), R Chambers, Bushmills, Limousin 660kg £1287 (195), I McIlveen, Kells, Limousin 720kg £1404 (195), B OKane, Ballymoney, Parthenais 680kg £1319 (194), local farmer, Limousin 680kg £1319 (194), I Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin 650kg £1254 (193), J andH Stewart, Randalstown, Speckled Park 620kg £1196 (193), J McAuley, Glenarm, Limousin 720kg £1389 (193), I McIlveen, Kells, Limousin 630kg £1209 (192), W McVey, Carnlough, Charolais 720kg £1360 (189), R Chambers, Bushmills, Limousin 640kg £1203 (188), local farmer, Simmental 630kg £1184 (188), S Hunter, Ballycastle, Limousin 640kg £1203 (188), I Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin 570kg £1065 (187), R Stewart, Toomebridge, Stabiliser 700kg £1295 (185) and local farmer, Stabiliser 680kg £1244 (183)

Friesian cows: S and J Mulholland, Portglenone, Friesian 730kg £1189 (163), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare, Friesian 510kg £795 (156), I and T McCaughey, Broughshane, Friesian 670kg £1005 (150), T Lilburn, Dromore, Holstein 660kg £963 (146), J Blair, Larne, Friesian 630kg £894 (142), T Lilburn, Dromore, Holstein 780kg £1084 (139), R McConaghie, Mosside, Holstein 680kg £924 (136), T McBride, Toomebridge, Friesian 700kg £931 (133), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare, Friesian 600kg £798 (133), J Blair, Larne, Friesian 560kg £739 (132), D Patton, Newtownards, Holstein 660kg £844 (128), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare, Friesian 570kg £729 (128), S Herbison, Ballymena, Holstein 620kg £713 (115), T J and I bell, Ballyclare, Holstein 610kg £701 (115), J and M Wilson, Broughshane, Friesian 540kg £615 (114) and D Patton, Newtownards, Holstein 670kg £743 (111).

Beef heifers: K Woodside, Islandmagee, Limousin 560kg £1388 (248), D Campton, Cookstown, Limousin 580kg £1426 (246), T Galloway, Randalstown, Limousin 560kg £1344 (240), K Woodside, Islandmagee, Limousin 480kg £1152 (240), Limousin 570kg £1368 (240), S Magowan, Ballymoney, Charolais 710kg £1682 (237), D Campton, Cookstown, Limousin 620kg £1463 (236), C Allen, Strabane, Limousin 600kg £1404 (234), S Magowan, Ballymoney, Charolais 720kg £1684 (234), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills, Charolais 650kg £1508 (232), H Forsythe, Ballynure, Limousin 500kg £1160 (232), D Campton, Cookstown, Limousin 600kg £1380 (230), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills, Charolais 760kg £1748 (230), P Devlin, Toomebridge, Limousin 470kg £1076 (229), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills, Charolais 640kg £1459 (228) and L Logan, Randalstown, Limousin 620kg £1401 (226).

Beef bullocks (Top per kg) - C Martin, Loughgall, Limousin 660kg £1683 (255), J Hayes, Rasharkin, Blonde d’Aquitaine 620kg £1581 (255), L McIvor, Cookstown, Charolais 720kg £1828 (254), J Hayes, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue 620kg £1550 (250), A Martin, Loughgall, Limousin 640kg £1593 (249), J Tuft, Lisburn, Limousin 710kg £1760 (248), L McIvor, Cookstown, Charolais 710kg £1760 (248), G and A McMaster, Broughshane, Limousin 690kg £1704 (247), local farmer, Limousin 710kg £1746 (246), Newtownstewart farmer, Charolais 810kg £1992 (246), J Tuft, Lisburn, Limousin 750kg £1845 (246), J Briggs, Strabane, Limousin 680kg £1659 (244), D Bingham, Ballyroney, Limousin 730kg £1781 (244), R McClean, Swatragh, Limousin 650kg £1586 (244), J Tuft, Lisburn, Limousin 800kg £1944 (243) and J McIntyre, Castledawson, Limousin 760kg £1839 (242).

Bullocks (Top per head) - Newtownstewart farmer, Charolais 810kg £1992, J Tuft, Lisburn, Limousin 800kg £1944, N Madden, Claudy, Charolais 810kg £1927, J McIntyre, Castledawson, Charolais 840kg £1906, J Tuft, Lisburn, Charolais 780kg £1879, R McClean, Swatragh, Charolais 780kg £1848, J Tuft, Lisburn, Limousin 750kg £1845, J McIntyre, Castledawson, Limousin 760kg £1839, L McIvor, Cookstown, Charolais 720kg £1828, R McClean, Swatragh, Charolais 820kg £1828, D Bingham, Ballyroney, Charolais 790kg £1817 and R McClean, Swatragh, Charolais 770kg £1801.

Friesian bullocks: S and J Mulholland, Portglenone, Friesian 800kg £1624 (203), W Black, Aghadowey, Friesian 660kg £1280 (194), Friesian 570kg £1088 (191), Friesian 550kg £1045 (190), Friesian 500kg £950 (190), W Jackson, Ballynure, Friesian 690kg £1311 (190), W Black, Friesian 490kg £926 (189), Friesian 510kg £958 (188), W Black, Friesian 460kg £864 (188), Friesian 770kg £1447 (188) and H Hogg, Newtownards, Friesian 650kg £1222 (188).

Friday, June 11, 2021: Dairy stock sold to £1880, leading prices as follows: Richard Shanks, Tandragee £1880, £1860, S Dunlop, Dundrod £1810, A Brown, Banbridge £1760, Richard Shanks £1700, A Brown, £1700, J and M Wilson, Broughshane £1670, Ken Bristow, Carrowdore £1620, J and M Wilson £1620, Ken Bristow £1580 ands J and M Wilson £1580.

54 lots in the suckler ring sold well to £3250 for a 3 year old Charolais bull from K McClenaghan, Antrim. Cows with calves to £2140 for an Aberdeen Angus with 2 Aberdeen Angus calves at foot.

Ruling prices: J and C Kennedy, Donaghadee Aberdeen Angus cow and bull and heifer calves £2140, K McClenaghan, Antrim Charolais cow and bull calf £2080, J and C Kennedy Limousin cow and bull calf £2060, Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £2000, Simon Moore, Aldergrove Simmental cow and heifer calf £1960, K McClenaghan, Antrim Limousin cow and heifer calf £1960, J and C Kennedy Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1940, T McFerran, Ballyhalbert Limousin cow and heifer calf £1940, (2) Limousin cows and bull and heifer calf £1920, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1900, Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin cow and heifer calf £1900, K McClenaghan Charolais cow and bull calf £1900, J and C Kenney Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1860, Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1860, T McFerran Limousin cow and heifer calf £1860, J and C Kennedy Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1840, T McFerran Limousin cow and heifer calf £1820, J and C Kennedy Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1810 and K McClenaghan Limousin cow and bull calf £1800.

315 dropped calves sold in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bull calves sold to £620, heifer calves to £510 and Friesian bull calves to £320.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £620, D Livingstone, Randalstown Belgian Blue £595, Craig Monteith, Omagh Charolais £585, D Livingstone Belgian Blue £580, Leslie Wilson Belgian Blue £570, SJ Kerr, Comber Limousin £555, James Currie, Larne Limousin £525, SJ Kerr, Comber Limousin £490, H and L Wilson, Larne Simmental £470, M Johnston, Toomebridge Charolais £470, Samuel Brennan, Larne Limousin £465, James Currie, Larne Limousin £465, David Watton, Coleraine Hereford £455, local farmer Stabiliser £455, GM Kernohan, Broughshane Charolais £450 and local farmer Simmental £450.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £510, SJ Kerr, Comber Limousin £505, D Livingstone, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £500, local farmer Charolais £500, Leslie Wilson (2) Belgian Blue £490, Aberdeen Angus £475, Craig Monteith, Omagh Hereford £475, SJ Kerr, Comber Limousin £470, D Livingstone, Randalstown Hereford £460, David Compton, Carninney Charolais £450, Sam Gilmore, Tandragee Belgian Blue £445, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £440, Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin £430, Limousin £425 and Daniel Patton, Newtownards Belgian Blue £425.

Friesian bull calves sold to: SJ Kerr, Comber (3) £320, William Hoey, Ballymena £220, £210, J Blair, Larne £210, William Hoey, £200, G Devlin, Randalstown £180, WH Magee, Kilwaughter (2) £175, William Hoey £175, G Devlin £165, D Livingstone, Randalstown £165 and WH Magee, (3) £160.

Just under 200 weanlings resulted in a sharper trade.

Bull calves sold to £770 over for a Charolais 370kg at £1140 presented by James McDonnell, Glenarm.

Heifers sold to £680 over for a Charolais 350kg at £1030 offered by the same seller.

Bulls/bullocks sold to:

0-300kgs - D Reid, Dundrod Limousin 200kg £630 (315), James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 300kg £900 (300), D Reid, Limousin 270kg £790 (292), Limousin 240kg £690 (287), Limousin 270kg £760 (281), Limousin 260kg £730 (280), Limousin 290kg £780 (269), Limousin 270kg £700 (259), Limousin 290kg £740 (255), Aberdeen Angus 300kg £710 (236), local farmer Charolais 300kg £610 (203) and David McAllister, Ballymoney (3) 230kg £330 (143), (2) 220kg £315 (143).

301-350kgs - S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg £960 (300), James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 320kg £950 (296), James McDonnell Charolais 330kg £970 (293), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 310kg £910 (293), James McDonnell Charolais 330kg £950 (287), S Taylor, Charolais 350kg £990 (282), James McDonnell Limousin 330kg £920 (278), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 310kg £860 (277), Desmond McCollum, Loughgiel Limousin 350kg £970 (277), Paul Brankin Simmental 350kg £970 (277), Simmental 340kg £930 (273), Martin Cormican, Ballinderry Charolais 310kg £840 (271), HM Dobbin, Aughafatten Limousin 320kg £860 (268), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg £850 (265) and Martin Cormican, Ballinderry (2) Limousin 310kg £820 (264).

351kg and over - James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 370kg £1140 (308), Desmond McCollum, Loughgiel Limousin 360kg £1060 (294), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £1000 (277), James McDonnell Charolais 360kg £990 (275), Desmond McCollum Limousin 410kg £1120 (273), James McDonnell Simmental 360kg £980 (272), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £980 (272), James McDonnell Charolais 390kg £1060 (271), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 390kg £1040 (266), S Taylor Charolais 380kg £1010 (265), James McDonnell Charolais 410kg £1070 (261), Charolais 430kg £1100 (255), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Simmental 390kg £990 (253), Martin Cormican, Ballinderry Limousin 370kg £930 (251), Charolais 390kg £950 (243) and Craig Monteith, Omagh Charolais 380kg £920 (242).

Heifers 0-300kgs - James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 280kg £810 (289), D Reid, Dundrod Limousin 290kg £810 (279), Limousin 260kg £720 (276), P Murray, Aldergrove Limousin 190kg £510 (268), Limousin 260kg £690 (265), D Reid, Dundrod Limousin 290kg £760 (262), Limousin 220kg £560 (254), W Smyth, Castlewellan Charolais 300kg £760 (253), D Reid, Limousin 250kg £630 (252), P Duffin, Aldergrove Limousin 200kg £500 (250), D Reid Limousin 280kg £690 (246), P Murray, Aldergrove Limousin 280kg £690 (246), D Reid Limousin 240kg £590 (245) and P Murray (2) Limousin 280kg £680 (242), Limousin 260kg £630 (242).

301-350kgs - James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 350kg £1030 (294), Charolais 340kg £1000 (294), Charolais 350kg £1000 (285), Limousin 310kg £840 (271), Charolais 350kg £925 (264), D Reid, Dundrod Limousin 310kg £810 (261), James McDonnell Charolais 350kg £900 (257), P Murray, Aldergrove Limousin 310kg £770 (248), SHB 320kg £780 (243), James Sheppard, Raloo Limousin 350kg £850 (242), Mick McKeown, Cushendall Shorthorn 320kg £760 (237), James Sheppard Limousin 330kg £770 (233), Limousin 350kg £800 (228), James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 330kg £750 (227), local farmer Fleckvieh 310kg £700 (225) and Mick McKeown, Belgian Blue 310kg £680 (219).

351kg and over - James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 410kg £1040 (253), Charolais 400kg £1000 (250), J McMichael, Armoy (2) Charolais 390kg £955 (244), F Hilton, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1065 (242), James McDonnell Charolais 360kg £870 (241), F Hilton, Ballymena Limousin 430kg £1035 (240), W Smyth, Castlewellan Charolais 400kg £960 (240), James Sheppard, Raloo Charolais 360kg £850 (236), W Knowles, Cloughmills Limousin 440kg £1030 (234), F Hilton, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1030 (234), Desmond McCollum, Loughgiel Limousin 390kg £910 (233), J McMicheal, Armoy Charolais 380kg £860 (226), P O’Loan, Limousin 360kg £810 (225) and J McMichael Charolais 390kg £855 (219), Charolais 390kg £850 (218).

Tuesday, June 15, 2021: 100 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £770 over for a Charolais 560kg at £1330 presented by Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown.

Heifers sold to £860 over for a Belgian Blue 580kg at £1440 presented by Ian Martin, Ballyclare.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown Charolais 470kg £1170 (248), DJ Moore, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1240 (248), Seamus O’Neill Charolais 500kg £1200 (240), Dundarave Properties, Bushmills (2) Shorthorn 390kg £925 (237), Seamus O’Neill Charolais 500kg £1180 (236), DJ Moore Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1125 (234), Dundarave Properties (3) Shorthorn 390kg £890 (228), KD Reid, Lurgan Limousin 420kg £945 (225), Dundarave properties (2) Shorthorn 370kg £810 (218), (2) Shorthorn 420kg £915 (217) and W Holland, Doagh Aberdeen Angus 400kg £870 (217).

501kg and over

Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown Charolais 560kg £1330 (237), Limousin 530kg £1230 (232), Charolais 560kg £1280 (228), RJ Graham, Dromara Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1290 (226), Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1150 (221), Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1150 (213), David Harbinson, Lisburn Shorthorn 550kg £1170 (212), RJ Graham Limousin 560kg £1180 (210), Limousin 640kg £1340 (209), Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1250 (208), William Jones Snr, Templepatrick Hereford 560kg £1160 (207), David Harbinson, Lisburn Shorthorn 520kg £1050 (201), Shorthorn 560kg £1130 (201), Shorthorn 580kg £1170 (201), Jim Allen, Larne Aberdeen Angus 680kg £1360 (200) and David Harbinson Shorthorn 560kg £1110 (198).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Ian Martin, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 460kg £1090 (237), Leslie Galway, Downpatrick Charolais 340kg £800 (235), Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown Charolais 440kg £1025 (233), Charolais 450kg £1045 (232), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 430kg £990 (230), T Rainey, Magherafelt Charolais 470kg £1075 (228), Seamus ONeill, Martinstown Charolais 480kg 31080 (225), RJ Graham, Dromara Limousin 450kg £980 (217) and Seamus O’Neill Charolais 480kg £1030 (214).

501kg and over

Ian Martin, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 520kg £1340 (257), Belgian Blue 580kg £1440 (248), Belgian Blue 520kg £1270 (244), Belgian Blue 530kg £1290 (243), Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown Charolais 560kg £1310 (238), Ian Martin, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 540kg £1220 (225), Belgian Blue 520kg £1170 (225), Belgian Blue 520kg £1160 (223) and D Pinkerton, Kilraughts Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1240 (196), Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1040 (196), Aberdeen Angus 610kg £1180 (193).

Wednesday, June 16, 2021: An entry of 1702 sheep in Ballymena resulted in an easier trade.

Fat ewes sold to 506p for a pen of Texels 21kg at £119 presented by T Robinson, Ballymena and to a top per head of £127 for a pen of 24.5kg Texels for S Wilson Ballymena. Fat ewes sold to £184.

Fat lambs (1401)

Top price per kilo - T Robinson, Ballymena 3 Texel 21kg £119 (566), William Clark, Antrim 22 Texel 21.5kg £118 (548), M King, Cushendall 4 Blackface 19.5kg £107 (548), I Stevenson, Broughshane 8 Texel 21kg £115 (547), local farmer, 24 Sx 21kg £115 (547), M/S A and D McAfee Bushmills 13 Texel 22kg £120 (545), R Gingles, Larne 14 Texel 22.5kg £122.50 (544), G Steele, Bushmills 3 Charollais 21kg £114 (542), D Hamill, Broughshane 16 Texel 21kg £114 (542), T McBride, Toomebridge 23 Texel 22kg £119 (540), W J Shaw, Cloughmills 8 Texel 22kg £119 (540) and N Wilson, Ballymena 24 Charollais 22kg £119 (540),

Top price per head - W J Boyd, Larne 3 Charollais 34kg £143, S Wilson, Ballymena 1 Texel 24.5 £127, William Magee, Kilwaughter 20 Texel 25.5kg £126.50, I Reid, Killinchy 30 Texel 24kg £126.50, D Wilson, Newtownabbey 11 Suffolk 25kg £126.50, William Clark, Antrim 33 Texel 24kg £126.50, R Taylor, Lisburn 2 Texel 26kg £126, S Millar, Ballymena 5 Suffolk 28.5kg £126., V Anderson, Cloughmills 1 Suffolk 28kg £126, J Clarke, Ballymena 1 Suffolk 28.5 £124, J Kane, Cushendall 14 Texel 24kg £124, S McNeilly, Ballyclare 1 Texel 25kg £124, 23.5kg £124, M Collins, Ballinderry 1 Texel 25kg £123, A and D McAfee Bushmills 4 Texel 23.5 £123 and S J Adams Broughshane 21 Texel 24kg £123.

Fat ewes 301

First quality

Suffolk, £110-£142

Texel, £120-£18

Crossbred, £90-£118