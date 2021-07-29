Beef bullocks selling to £2047 at Ballymena Mart

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 222p for 760kg at £1576.

Friesian cows to 156p 730kg at £1138.

Beef heifers to 258p 630kg at £1625.

Beef bullocks to 267p 640kg at £1708, to a top per head of £2047 for 890kg.

Friesian bullocks sold to 223p, 590kg at £1315.

Beef cows sold to:

J Hayes, Ballymena Blonde d’Aquitaine 810kg £1576 (222), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl, Belgian Blue 620kg £1376 (222), M/S McCabe Brothers, Downpatrick Limousin 570kg £1259 (221), J Lowe, Cookstown Charolais 740kg £1576 (213), T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 640kg £1356 (212), Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 730kg £1518 (208), M/S McCabe Brothers, Downpatrick Belgian Blue 790kg £1635 (207) and M/S McCabe Brothers Blonde d’Aquitaine 670kg £1380 (206).

Friesian cows sold to: R A Gordon, Cloughmills 730kg £1138 (156), J F Smith, Islandmagee 710 £1050 (148), Alex Carson, Clough 620kg £892 (144), A and T Knox, Bushmills 610kg £872 (143), local farmer 750kg £1065 (142), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 700kg £994 (142), P Smyth, Broughshane 690kg £952 (138) and D Boyd, Straid, 630kg £863 (137).

Beef heifers sold to: D Campton, Cookstown Limousin 630kg £1625 (258), A and D Cromie, Rath, Limousin 540kg £1371 (254), Barnwell Farms Ltd, Newtownstewart Limousin 620kg £1568 (253), A and D Cromie, Rath Limousin 620kg £1556 (251), Barnwell farms Ltd, Limousin 600kg £1494 (249), Limousin 620kg £1537 (248), A and D Cromie, Charolais 620kg £1537 (248) and J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 640kg £1587 (248).

Beef bullocks top per kg: C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 640kg £1708 (267), C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 740kg £19061 (265), H Bruce, Killyneedan Limousin 620kg £1636 (264), Mrs R Sands, Newry Charolais 740kg £1916 (259), T Hamilton, Downpatrick Limousin 690kg £1780 (258), C Shivers Castledawson, Charolais 660kg £1702 9258), G and A McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 740kg £1901 (257) and SD Bingham, Banbridge Limousin 690kg £1766 (256).

Beef bullocks top per head: R Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais 890kg £2047, J Mills, Ballynure Charolais 850 £2006, D Campton, Cookstown Charolais 780kg £1981, M Surphlis, Lisnakea Sho 810kg £1976, C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 740kg £1961, J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 780kg £1950, D Bingham, Banbridge Limousin 780kg £1926 and R and W Ferguson, Stewartstown Limousin 830kg £1925.

Friesian bullocks sold to: T and N Patterson, Glarryford 590kg £1315 (2230), T Duffin, Toomebridge 670kg £1306 (195), E Henry, Stewartstown 640kg £1235 (193), T Duffin, 620kg £1196 (193), M Adams, Cloughmills 550kg £1045 (190), R J Gage, Clough 590kg £1121 9190) P Watson, Cullybackey, 620kg £1165.60 (188) and E O’Donnell Toomebridge 540kg £1004 (186).

Friday, July 23, 2021: Dairy stock continued to meet strong demand to £1740 for a calved heifer.

Ruling prices: WJ Bryson, Crumlin calved heifer £1740, K Craig, Ballyclare calved cow £1560, Andrew McCullough, Hillsborough calved heifer £1520, WS Kennedy, Ballyclare calved heifer £1420, D McCaughey, Randalstown calved cow £1340 and G and AM Patton, Carrowdore calved heifer £1220.

Upwards of 50 lots in the suckler ring sold readily to £2350 for a Belgian Blue cow with Charolais bull calf.

Ruling prices: Darren McKinty, Ballyclare Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £2350, Kelly McConnell, Muckamore Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £2090, V and M Steele, Glarryford Hereford cow £2010, Hereford cow £1920, Kelly McConnell, Muckamore Charolais cow and bull calf £1850, V and M Steele Hereford cow £1700, Hereford cow £1700, James Currie, Moorfields Stabiliser cow and bull calf £1670, Darren McKinty Shorthorn beef cow and bull calf £1670, Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure Limousin cow and bull calf £1630, V and M Steele, Glarryford Hereford cow £1630, Hereford heifer £1580 and Darren McKinty Stabiliser cow and heifer calf £1530.

246 lots in the calf ring sold to £700 for a partly reared Charolais bull, a Charolais heifer calf from the same farm fetched £610.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: WJ Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £700, Charolais £680, Charolais £670, local farmer Charolais £670, WJ Harkness Charolais £660, RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £620, Stephen Hall, Monkstown Simmental £600, G and AM Patton, Carrowdore Charolais £585, Brian Gilmore, Portadown Belgian Blue £570, D McNeill, Rathkenny (2) Belgian Blue £495 and Alastair McBurney, Clough Belgian Blue £495.

Heifers sold to: WJ Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £610, local farmer Charolais £590, Charolais £565, Alastair McBurney, Clough Belgian Blue £565, WJ Harkness Charolais £550, local farmer Charolais £540, Charolais £530, RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £530, Stephen Hall Monkstown Limousin £520 and FC Patterson, Broughshane (3) Aberdeen Angus £480.

Friesian bull calves sold to: S McCormick, Bangor £290, B Young, Toomebridge £290, William Hoey, Ballymena £240, G and AM Patton, Carrowdore £240, TS Dunn and Partners, Bangor £240, JR McNeilly, Randalstown £220, B Young, Toomebridge £220 and J Hamilton, Bangor (4) £210, (2) £205.

An entry of 220 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £860 over for a Limousin 450kg at £1310 offered by J Buick, Kells. Heifers sold to £820 over for a Limousin 530kg at £1350 offered by K Fleck, Clough.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kg

Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 300kg £890 (296), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 290kg £820 (282), local farmer Limousin 270kg £735 (272), Limousin 230kg £620 (269), Dermot McDonnell, Charolais 280kg £720 (257), Charolais 280kg £700 (250), Charolais 240kg £600 (250), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Belgian Blue 250kg £620 (248) and J McNeilly, Clough Charolais 300kg £680 (226).

301-350kgs

Brian Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg £990 (309), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 330kg £960 (290), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg £910 (284), Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 310kg £875 (282), Charolais 350kg £980 (280), TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 350kg £940 (268), John Buick, Kells Limousin 350kg £940 (268) and K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 310kg £800 (258).

351kg and over

TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 380kg £1140 (300), John Buick, Kells Limousin 450kg £1310 (291), JJ Hill, Islandmagee Limousin 470kg £1350 (287), A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 440kg £1240 (281), TJ McLornan, Charolais 410kg £1140 (278), Mrs C Fleck, Clough Charolais 390kg £1075 (275), TJ McLornan Charolais 430kg £1180 (274) and John Hutchinson, Comber Belgian Blue 490kg £1340 (273).

Heifers 0-300kgs

N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 250kg £695 (278), local farmer Limousin 250kg £690 (276), (3) Charolais 280kg £740 (264), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 290kg £760 (262), K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 250kg £650 (260) and S Taylor Charolais 300kg £780 (260).

301-350kgs

SG Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 310kg £850 (274), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 350kg £945 (270), Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 320kg £860 (268), S Taylor, Charolais 310kg £810 (261), Dermot McDonnell Charolais 330kg £860 (260), S Taylor Charolais 340kg £870 (255), local farmer Charolais 310kg £790 (254) and S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 340kg £860 (252).

351kg and over

K Fleck, Clough Limousin 530kg £1350 (254), local farmer Charolais 370kg £925 (250), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 460kg £1150 (250), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 380kg £940 (247), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 370kg £910 (246), Charolais 400kg £980 (245), Charolais 410kg £1000 (243) and H McCormick, Larne (2) Belgian Blue 470kg £1100 (234).

Monday, July 26, 2021: An entry of 1600 sheep on Monday evening resulted in a sharp trade.

Store lambs sold to £86, breeders to £198.

Store lambs sold to: RB and JH Kennedy, Dundrod 43 Texel £86, D McKillop, Glenariffe 54 Suffolk £83.50, Trevor Blair, Gleno 7 Texel £83, J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 45 Texel £82.50, R Kirk, Bushmills 27 Texel £82.50, AV Magill, Carnlough 42 Suffolk £82, 40 Suffolk £81, J McCullough, Glenarm 17 Suffolk £80, David Magill, Ballymena 11 Texel £80, J O’Kane, Carnlough 57 Mule £79, D McKillop, Glenariffe 58 Suffolk £79, Robert Loughery, Limavady 68 Mule £79, Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner 9 Texel £79, T Stewart, Cairncastle 35 Mule £78.50, local farmer 39 Texel £77 and A Montgomery, Glenarm 51 Suffolk £76.

Hoggets sold to: Trevor Blair, Gleno 1 Suffolk £198, John Thompson, Bushmills 12 Texel £186, Kevin McErlain, Armoy 12 Dorset £181, Trevor Blair 7 Suffolk £180, John Thompson 7 Charollais £170, 3 Suffolk £168, 6 Charollais £160, C Ferguson, Upper Ballinderry 8 Texel £150 and Kevin McErlain, Armoy 12 Dorset £145.

Tuesday, July 27, 2021: A good entry of 220 stores in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £1100 over for a Limousin 750kg at £1850 presented by D Laverty, Portglenone.

Heifers sold to £840 over for a Limousin 620kg at £1460 offered by a local farmer.

Heifers 0-500kgs

Local farmer Limousin 500kg £1230 (246), Shane McCullough, Glenavy Charolais 500kg £1205 (241), Andrew McKnight, Antrim (2) Limousin 370kg £880 (237), D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 410kg £950 (231), Andrew McKnight Limousin 450kg £1040 (231), Shane McCullough, Glenavy Charolais 430kg £990 (230), Charolais 490kg £1110 (226), A McCartney, Cloughmills Limousin 470kg £1040 (221), T McCartney, Doagh Hereford 480kg £1060 (220), Limousin 440kg £970 (220), Andrew McKnight, (3) Limousin 370kg £800 (216), Shane McCullough, Limousin 480kg £1030 (214) and James Brown, Ballywalter Belgian Blue 440kg £930 (211).

501kg and over

Local farmer Limousin 540kg £1325 (245), Limousin 530kg £1270 (239), (2) Limousin 520kg £1240 (238), T Robinson, Ballynure Blonde d’Aquitaine 620kg £1460 (235), Limousin 610kg £1350 (221), A McCartney, Cloughmills Charolais 520kg £1140 (219), D Laverty, Portglenone Belgian Blue 590kg £1290 (218), S Beattie, Ballyclare Simmental 510kg £1090 (213), J McHenry, Mosside Charolais 640kg £1340 (209), RJ Graham, Dromara (2) Belgian Blue 610kg £1260 (206), James Brown, Ballywalter Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1135 (206), RJ Graham Limousin 560kg £1130 (201), K Steele, Islandmagee Belgian Blue 530kg £1060 (200) and R and S McMullan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1070 (198).

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

S Wright, Carnlough (2) Blonde d’Aquitaine 380kg £980 (257), (2) Limousin 410kg £1030 (251), R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 450kg £1090 (242), R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 440kg £1060 (240), R McCurdy Limousin 470kg £1130 (240), R Henry Limousin 500kg £1150 (230), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Limousin 450kg £1035 (230), A Warwick, Templepatrick (2) Limousin 440kg £1010 (229), Limousin 460kg £1050 (228), R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 480kg £1090 (227), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 480kg £1080 (225), S Brown, Ballywalter Belgian Blue 350kg £785 (224) and S Beattie, Ballyclare Limousin 440kg £980 (222).

501kg and over

D Laird, Islandmagee Limousin 610kg £1530 (250), local farmer Charolais 550kg £1370 (249), D Laird Limousin 580kg £1440 (248), D Laverty, Portglenone Limousin 750kg £1850 (246), D Laird Limousin 580kg £1420 (244), Limousin 560kg £1370 (244), local farmer Charolais 540kg £1320 (244), D Laird Limousin 640kg £1560 (243), Limousin 560kg £1360 (242), D Laverty Belgian Blue 690kg £1670 (242), D Laird Limousin 640kg £1540 (240), Limousin 600kg £1440 (240), local farmer Charolais 550kg £1320 (240), local farmer Charolais 550kg £1320 (240), Charolais 580kg £1390 (239) and D Laird Limousin 650kg £1540 (236), Limousin 710kg £1680 (236).

Wednesday, July 28, 2021: Another great entry of 3052 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a much improved trade.

Fat lambs sold to 480p for a pen of 42 Texels 23kg at £110.50 offered by Tom McBride, Toomebridge and to a top per head of £113.50 for 17 27.5kg presented by Norman Millar, Randalstown.

Fat ewes sold to £156.

Fat lambs (2416)

Top per kg:

Tom McBride, Toomebridge 42 Texel 23kg £110.50 (480), L and K Beacom, Kircubbin 16 Texel 22.5kg £105 (466), J McIlrath, Glarryford 17 Suffolk 22kg £102.50 (465), I Morrison, Dunloy 15 Rouge 22.5kg £104 (462), Chris Fleck, Ballymena 14 Charollais 19kg £87.50 (460), J Ferguson, Comber 17 Texel 23.5kg £108 (459), C Gregg, Glarryford 4 Texel 23kg £105.50 (458), WR Semple, Magheramourne 13 Texel 21kg £96 (457), N Milliken, Ballymoney 6 Texel 21.5kg £98 (455), I Morrison, Dunloy 37 Texel 22kg £100 (454) and Andrew White, Kells 7 Texel 22kg £100 (454).

Top prices per head: Norman Millar, Randalstown 17 Texel 27.5kg £113.50, I Morrison, Dunloy 1 Texel 27.5kg £112, J and D Boyle, Ballyclare 18 Texel 27.5kg £112, John Smith, Kells 2 Charollais 32kg £112, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 65 Texel 24.5kg £111, G Ussher, Ballinderry 1 Texel 34kg £111, Tom McBride, Toomebridge 42 Texel 23kg £110.50, WR Magee, Kilwaughter 23 Texel 27kg £110, Robert Quee, Ballycarry 2 Texel 29kg £110, Robin Nicholson, Monkstown 5 Texel 27kg £109.50, James Magee, Kilwaughter 24 Texel 26kg £109, Leslie Turtle, Broughshane 9 Texel 27kg £109, S McGowan, Ballymoney 12 Texel 25kg £109 and S O’Rawe, Ballycastle 28 Texel 24.5kg £109.

Fat ewes (636)

First quality

Suffolk – £120-£144

Texel - £120-£156

Crossbred - £80-£120