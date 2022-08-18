Beef bullocks selling to £2217 at Ballymena
Thursday 11th August 2022: 330 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.
Beef cows told to 239p for a Limousin 720kg £1720, Friesian cows to 180p 610kg £1098, beef heifers to 287p 630kg at £1808, beef bullocks to 280p, 660kg £1848 and to a top per head of £2217 for a 920kg and Friesian bullocks to 209p 620kg at £1295.
Beef cows
Wm P and H Esler, Islandmagee, Limousin 720kg £1720.80 (239p), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 650kg £1547.00 (238p), Susan Smyth, Newtownstewart, Charolais 920kg £2134.40 (232p), Susan Smyth, Newtownstewart, Charolais 960kg £2227.20 (232p), B McAllister, Kells, Charolais 850kg £1955.00 (230p), Derek Taggart, Randalstown, Limousin 720kg £1641.60 (228p), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl, Limousin 700kg £1582.00 (226p), Derek Taggart, Randalstown, Limousin 740kg £1657.60 (224p), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl, Limousin 650kg £1449.50 (223p), David Arrell, Bellaghy, Limousin 790kg £1753.80 (222p), G Henderson, Bushmills, Charolais 970kg £2134.00 (220p), S Kane, Doagh, Belgian Blue 720kg £1540.80 (214p), J Campbell, Carnlough, Belgian Blue 730kg £1532.20 (214p), James Bingham, Templepatrick, Limousin 630kg £1323.00 (210p), Wm P and H Esler, Islandmagee, Limousin 640kg £1344.00 (210p) and Hugh Bradley, Dessertmartin, Belgian Blue 670kg £1407.00 (210p).
Friesian cows
J Hutchinson, Ballyclare, Friesian 610kg £1098.00 (180p), O Magill, Crumlin, Holstein 760kg £1307.20 (172p), Hugh Stewart, Ballyclare, Friesian 620kg £1066.40 (172p), S A Milligan, Bellaghy, Friesian 720kg £1231.20 (171p), ESG Ivy Farm, Crumlin, Holstein 690kg £1159.20 (168p), Hugh Stewart, Ballyclare, Friesian 680kh £1142.40 (168p), S J and R J McLean, Straid, Friesian 690kg £1159.20 (168p), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey, Friesian 760kg £1269.20 (167p), W G Johnston, Ligoniel, Holstein 700kg £1155.00 (165p), Denis Boyd, Straid, Friesian 670kg £1092.10 (163p), W S Kennedy, Ballyclare, Friesian 660kg £1075.80 (163p), S A Milligan, Bellaghy, Friesian 610kg £976.00 (160p), ESG Ivy Farm, Crumlin, Holstein 750kg £1200.00 (160p), W S Kennedy, Ballyclare, Friesian 710kg £1136.00 (160p), S J and R J McLean, Straid, Holstein 610kg £957.70 (157p) and Hugh Stewart, Ballyclare, Friesian 750kg £1170.00 (156p).
Beef heifers
N McKnight, Newry, Blonde d’Aquitaine 630kg £1808.10 (287p), N McKnight, Newry, Limousin 630kg £1770.30 (281p), R and W Fleck, Broughshane, Charolais 630kg £1688.40 (268p), J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh, Limousin 560kg £1489.60 (266p), S McGowan, Ballymoney, Charolais 690kg £1835.40 (266p), J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh, Limousin 620kg £1643.00 (265p), S McGowan, Ballymoney, Charolais 670kg £1775.50 (265p), R and W Fleck, Broughshane, Charolais 620kg £1636.80 (264p), S McGowan, Ballymoney, Charolais 700kg £1848.00 (264p), S McGowan, Ballymoney, Charolais 720kg £1893.60 (263p), J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh, Limousin 620kg £1624.40 (262p), J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh, Limousin 660kg £1696.20 (257p), R and W Fleck, Broughshane, Charolais 570kg £1442.10 (253p), S Kane, Ballyclare, Charolais 670kg £1688.40 (252p), S McGowan, Ballymoney, Charolais 730kg £1810.40 (248p) and R Woodside, Ballyclare, Charolais 650kg £1599.00 (246p).
Beef bullocks (top per kg)
R McCurdy, Broughshane, Limousin 660kg £1848.00 (280p), R McCurdy, Broughshane, Limousin 650kg £1794.00 (276p), C Reid, Aghalee, Limousin 730kg £2007.50 (275p), R McCurdy, Broughshane, Limousin 710kg £1952.50 (275p), Mrs A L Kyle, Portrush, Limousin 650kg £1781.00 (274p), Roger Love, Ballymoney, Limousin 670kg £1835.80 (274p), D Taggart, Randalstown, Limousin 680kg £1856.40 (273p), R McCurdy, Broughshane, Limousin 640kg £1740.80 (272p), C Reid, Aghalee, Limousin 770kg £2094.40 (272p), C Reid, Aghalee, Limousin 810kg £2178.90 (269p), R McCurdy, Broughshane, Limousin 690kg £1856.10 (269p), R McCurdy, Broughshane, Limousin 690kg £1849.20 (268p), S. Morrison, Liscolman, Simmental 690kg £1835.40 (266p), Paul Barry, Toomebridge, Simmental 740kg £1946.20 (263p), A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Limousin 640kg £1676.80 (262p) and Roger Love, Ballymoney, Limousin 720kg £1886.40 (262p).
Top per head
M McCrossan, Finton Charolais 920kg £2217, C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 810kg £2178, S Kane, Ballyclare Charolais 910kg £2120, C Reid, Limousin 770kg £2094, P Barry, Toomebridge Limousin 2066, C Reid, Limousin 730kg £2007, J Christie, Crossgar Limousin 800kg £1992, R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 710kg £1952, R McCurdy, Ballymena Limousin 710kg £1952, P Barry, Toomebridge Simmental 740kg £1946, R Love, Ballymoney Limousin 720kg £1886, P Barry, Limousin 760kg £1877, D Taggart, Randalstown Limousin 680kg £1856, R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 690kg £1856, C Martin, Loughgall Limousin 720kg £1850 and R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 690kg £1849.
Friesian bulls/bullocks
T McErlaine, Rasharkin 620kg £1295 (209) T Duffin, Toomebridge 700kg £1414 (202) T Duffin, 630kg £1260 (200) T Duffin, 720kg £1418 (197) S Stewart, Newtownabbey 60kg £1176 (196) T Duffin, 700kg £1365 (195) T Duffin, 670kg £1299 (194) T McErlaine, Rasharkin 580kg £1125 (194) T Duffin, 620kg £1196 (193) T McErlaine, 590kg £1132 (192) T McErlaine, 630kg £1197 (190) J O’Kane, Ballymoney 510kg £189, M Byrne, Randalstown 510kg £958 (188) J O’Kane, 520kg £972 (187) T McErlaine, 610kg £1140 (187) and M Byrne, 570kg £1054 (185).
Friday 12th August 2022: Dairy cows - Dairy stock sold to £1980 for a calved cow from D Foreman, Belfast.
D Foreman, Belfast Holstein £1980, D Foreman, Holstein £1920, B McStravick, Gawleys Fri £1880, T Carlisle, Dundrod Fri £1780, H Watt, Glenarm Holstein £1440, J Watt, Holstein £1280, J Watt, Holstein £1240, J Watt, Holstein £1180 and J Watt, Holstein £740.
Suckler cows
A good entry of suckler stock sold to £2150 for a Limousin cow with bull calf. Breeding bulls to £2250 for a young Limousin from P McCann, Portglenone.
P Logan, Ahoghill Limousin heifer with Charolais bull calf £2150, P Logan, Ahoghill Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf £2080, S McAleese, Cullybackey, Abe heifer with Abe bull calf £ 1900, M McDonnell, Hereford heifer with Limousin bull calf £1780, M McDonnell, Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf £1700, D Gillan, Garvagh St heifer with Abe bull calf £1700, T Magorrian, Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf £1700, T Magorrian, Belgian Blue heifer with Charolais bull calf £1600, R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf £1480, M McDonnell Hereford heifer with Limousin bull calf £1450, T Magorrian, Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf £1380, B Huey, Ballymoney Simmental heifer with Limousin bull £1320, J Anderson, Cullybackey Abe heifer with Limousin heifer £1300, R Shaw, Ballymena Charolais Limousin heifer £1300, S McAleese, Cullybackey Abe heifer with Limousin heifer £1250 and T and B Gibson, Belgian Blue heifer with Limousin bull calf £1180.
Calves
A small entry of calves sold well to £510 for a young Belgian Blue bull, heifer calves to £505 for a strong Charolais.
Bull calves
R J McDowell, Gleno Belgian Blue £510, R J McDowell, Gleno Limousin £500, F F and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £495, Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue £480, Mrs A G Gabbey and Partners, Comber Limousin £390, F F and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £380, Wm Pearson, Newtownards Simmental £345, F F and T McMullan, Broughshane Abe £345, David and Robyn Hamilton, Carrickfergus Abe £335, Mrs A G Gabbey and Partners, Comber Limousin £330, W Hamilton, Broughshane Hereford £320, Wm Pearson, Newtownards Abe £280, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Abe £270 and Mrs A G Gabbey and Partners, Comber Limousin £255.
Heifer calves
S Henderson, Ballycastle Charolais £505, W Hamilton, Broughshane Hereford £360, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £345, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £345, Wm Pearson, Newtownards Hereford £335, Dean McAllister, Armoy Holstein £325, Wm Pearson, Newtownards Hereford £320, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £310, Stephen McCammond, Randalstown Simmental £305, David and Robyn Hamilton, Carrickfergus Abe £300, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £275, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £260, R J McDowell, Gleno Abe £260, David and Robyn Hamilton, Carrickfergus Abe £250, David and Robyn Hamilton, Carrickfergus Abe £250 and Mrs A G Gabbey and Partners, Comber Limousin £250.
Friesian/Holstein
G Devlin, Randalstown Friesian £180 and Dean McAllister, Armoy Holstein £120.
Weanlings
170 weanlings presented for sale at Ballymena on Friday resulted in another terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £970 over for a Limousin 490kg at £1460 offered by Brendan McCann, Portadown.
Heifers sold to £740 over for a Charolais 360kg at £1100 brought out by TJ McLornan, Crumlin.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 290kg £870 (300), 300kg £870 (290), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 300kg £860 (286), 300kg £830 (276), R McKeown Limousin 290kg £800 (275) and S Henderson, Ballycastle Abe 290kg £700 (241).
301kg – 350kg
R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 320kg £940 (293), 320kg £900 (281), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £830 (267), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 330kg £860 (260), R Shaw Abe 340kg £880 (258), D O’Boyle, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £860 (252), S Henderson, Ballycastle Abe 350kg £870 (248) and R McNabney Limousin 340kg £810 (238).
351kg plus
C McLornan, Crumlin Charolais 380kg £1290 (339), 410kg £1310 (319), 420kg £1300 (309), R Pollock, Glenavy Charolais 390kg £1180 (302), B McCann, Portglenone Limousin 490kg £1460 (298), A Hamilton, Ballycastle Charolais 390kg £1140 (292), C McLornan Charolais 410kg £1170 (285), F Keating, Portaferry Charolais 410kg £1160 (282), J Forsythe, Islandmagee Limousin 390kg £1100 (281), C McLornan Limousin 370kg £1030 (278), P McCann, Portglenone Charolais 420kg £1140 (271), C McLornan Limousin 410kg £1110 (270), A Hamilton Charolais 420kg £1130 (269), 360kg £965 (268), C McLornan Limousin 430kg £1140 (265) and F Keating Charolais 450kg £1190 (264), Heifers
Up to 300kg
J Lindsay, Carryduff Limousin 280kg £830 (296), 270kg £780 (288) and local farmer Simmental 260kg £730 (280), Charolais 290kg £770 (265).
301kg – 350kg
J Lindsay, Carryduff Limousin 310kg £870 (280), 320kg £890 (278, 330kg £890 (269), 340kg £900 (264), 330kg £870 (263), 330kg £870 (263), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 330kg £850 (257), T D Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 320kg £750 (234), R Shaw Limousin 330kg £730 (221) and local farmer Charolais 320kg £700 (218).
351kg plus
C McLornan, Crumlin Charolais 360kg £1100 (305), A Hamiton, Ballycastle Charolais 360kg £950 (263), 380kg £995 (261), 370kg £965 (260), L G Marron, Portglenone Limousin 390kg £1010 (259) local farmer Charolais 420kg £1060 (252), A Hamilton Charolais 400kg £1000 (250), 370kg £915 (247), Limousin 470kg £1160 (246), R McKay, Ballymoney Limousin 450kg £1095 (243), A Hamilton Limousin 410kg £990 (241), Charolais 460kg £1105, R McKay,Ballymoney Limousin 440kg £1055 (239), 390kg £3930 (238), A Hamilton 430kg £1020 (237) and C McLornan Charolais 360kg £850 (236).
Saturday 13th August - mule hoggets and S/C ewe lambs 2022: The second of the annual breeding sheep sales at Ballymena Mart attracted a massive entry of 4883 sheep and trade suffered with an 85% clearance rate and Mule hogget averages back by £30 on 2021 to level at £163 per head.
Top price of the day for a pen of Mule hoggets was £275 per head paid to D and S McKay.
However it was not the same in the ewe lamb ring where an entry of top quality S/C ewe lambs met a very sharp trade and sold to £260 for a single show lamb offered by I J and A Wilson and £252 per head for a pen of 10 S/C lambs presented by D and D Robinson.
The entry of 704 ewe lambs averaged £148 per head – a drop of £4 per head on 2021.
Leading prices and averages in each section were as follows: Mule Hoggets – I Young 1 hogget for charity £300, D and S McKay 10 at £275, W Byers 10 at £240, S Wilson 14 at £240, W Byers 12 at £235, S Wilson 14 at £225, M and D McAleese 11 at £220, S Wilson 14 at £220, M and D McAleese 11 at £215, K Lennon 12 at £215, P Donnelly 10 at £215, 10 at £215, W Blackburn 12 at £210, 10 at £210, P Donnelly 10 at £210, D and S McKay 10 at £210, G Dolan 10 at £205, J Graham 11 at £200, 11 at £200, M and D McAleese 11 at £200, K Lennon 12 at £200, P Donnelly 10 at £200, 10 at £200 and S Wilson 15 at £200 (averages – W Byers 54 ave £212.96, M and D McAleese 44 ave £203.75, K Lennon 62 ave £194.67, P Donnelly 138 average £188.72, S Wilson 190 average £187.36 and W Blackburn 72 average £187.30).
S/C ewe lambs – I J and A Wilson 1 at £260, D and D Robinson 10 at £252, R Workman 12 at £200, S Hunter 10 at £200, 3 at £195, N Walsh 1 at £190, R Workman 12 at £190, D and D Robinson 10 at £185, R Workman 12 at £182, S Hunter 8 at £182, R Workman 12 at £180, N Walsh 10 at £175, 10 at £172, M Johnston 10 at £170, P Walsh 15 at £170 and I J and A Wilson 11 at £170.
Monday evening 15th August 2022: 2752 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a great trade.
Breeding sheep sold to £198, store lambs to £93, ewe lambs to £146, leading prices as follows:
Breeding sheep
J Hamilton, Broughshane, 13 Mules £198, David McCabe, Muckamore, 3 Texel £185, Raymond Bowden, Stewartstown, 8 Suffolk £180, Raymond Bowden, Stewartstown, 8 Suffolk £180, David McCabe, Muckamore, 5 Texel £180, Raymond Bowden, Stewartstown, 8 Suffolk £178, Ben Crawford, Ballygally, 8 Suffolk £178, R J Lyle, Larne, 7 Suffolk £176, Pearse McAuley, Carnlough, 10 Mules £175, Pearse McAuley, Carnlough, 12 Mules £175, Pearse McAuley, Carnlough, 5 Mules £175, Pearse McAuley, Carnlough, 4 Mules £175, David McCabe, Muckamore, 5 Texel £175, David McCabe, Muckamore, 5 Texel £175, J McGuickan, Randalstown, 7 Dor £175, A Hamilton, Upper Ballinderry, 12 Suffolk £174, R McIntyre, Glarryford, 12 Mules £172, Raymond Bowden, Stewartstown, 1 Texel £172, R J Lyle, Larne, 6 Suffolk £170, A Hamilton, Upper Ballinderry, 6 Suffolk £170, A Hamilton, Upper Ballinderry, 5 Suffolk £170, David McCabe, Muckamore, 5 Texel £170 and Ben Crawford, Ballygally, 8 Mules £168.
Store lambs
K Kidd, Broughshane, 53 Texel £93.00, J and M Hamill, Broughshane, 20 Texel £91.50, Roy McKeown, Broughshane, 9 Suffolk £91.50, J Fleck, Doagh, 42 Texel £90.50, R Harkness and J Harkness-Bones, 22 E/C £90.00, P J McKillop, Loughgiel, 13 Suffolk £89.50, D McBride, Kells, 38 Cro £89.00, S Rea, Glenarm, 50 Mul £88.00, B McMillan, Cullybackey, 31 Texel £88.00, R.M Carson, Islandmagee, 48 Texel £87.50, Robert Dundee, Kells, 26 Texel £87.50, G Wilson, Glenarm, 10 Texel £87.00, G Christie, Claudy, 14 Texel £87.00, Parkmore Farms, Ballymena, 66 Texel £86.00, A and J McCann, Cargan, 46 Texel £86.00 and Declan McKillop, Loughgiel, 24 Mul £85.50.
Ewe lambs
Philip Whyte, Portglenone, 2 Texel £146, P Quinn, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk £124, Ruairi McAuley, Cushendall, 4 Suffolk £122, P Quinn, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk £122, Joesph D Steede, Ballymena, 3 Ham £120, J Hamilton, Broughshane, 12 Mul £120, J Hamilton, Broughshane, 2 Mul £120, J Hamilton, Broughshane, 14 Mul £118, P Anderson, Portstewart, 3 Dor £116, Ruairi McAuley, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk £115, Robert Davidson, Gleno, 11 Suffolk £114, Standalone Farm, Broughshane, 14 Texel £112, Joesph D Steede, Ballymena, 3 Ham £112, P Quinn, Cushendall, 2 Dor £112, Joesph D Steede, Ballymena, 11 Texel £110 and Ruairi McAuley, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk £108.
Tuesday 16th August 2022: 180 store cattle presented at Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade.
Bullocks sold to £840 over for a Belgian Blue 640kg at £1480 offered by G Arthur, Broughshane.
Heifers sold to £930 over for a Charolais 520kg at £1450 presented by James Montague, Glenariffe.
Heifers
0kg – 500kg
D Stewart, Portglenone Limousin 490kg £1280 (261) J Stewart, Nutts Corner Cha 490kg £1220 (249) D Stewart, Limousin 460kg £1120 (243) D Stewart, Limousin 480kg £1165 (242) C McKee, Broughshane Limousin 490kg £1180 (240) J Montague, Glenariffe Cha 490 £1170 (238) C McKee, Broughshane Limousin 470kg £1110 (236) D Stewart, Limousin 490kg £1150 (243) C McKee, Limousin 490kg £1150 (234) D Stewart, Ballymena Cha 500kg £1170 (234) JMontague, Cha 500kg £1160 (232) DS and D McKay, Rathkenny 430kg £980 (227) C McKee, Broughshane Limousin 440kg £980 (222) D Stewart, Portglenone Limousin 460kg £990 (215) S Knox, Broughshane Abe 500kg £1060 (212) and S Knox, Limousin 500kg £1060 (212).
501kg and over
J Montague, Glenariffe Charolais 520kg £1450 (278) J Montague, Glenariffe Cha 540kg £1415 (262) T Christie, Cloughmills Charolais 590kg £1450 (245) J Montague, Charolais 510kg £1230 (241) J Montague, Charolais 530kg £1250 (235) C McKee, Broughshane Limousin 540kg £1270 (235) T Christie, Cloughmills Charolais 620kg £1440 (232) J Stewart, Nutts Corner Shorthorn beef 530kg £1220 (230) T Christie, Charolais 540kg £1220 (225) S Knox, Belgian Blue 510kg £1150 (225) JC Thompson, Randalstown Belgian Blue 590kg £1330 (225) D Stewart, Portglenone Charolais 560kg £1250 (223) J Montague, Glenariffe Charolais 550kg £1220 (221) D Stewart, Belgian Blue 510kg £1130 (221) M Crawford, Randalstown Abe 550kg £1200 (218) and M Crawford, Randalstown Abe £1200 (218).
Bull/bullocks
0kg to 500kg
D Parks, Moira Charolais 460kg £1180 (256) D Parks, Charolais 410kg £1050 (256) M McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 500kg £1240 (248) S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 430kg £1060 (246) RJJ and G McCullough, Saler 480kg £1180 (245) S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 480kg £1180 (245), RJJ and G McCullough, Simmental 490kg £1180 (240) P Rowan, Aughafatten Belgian Blue 490kg £1180 (240) S Marshall, Ballymena 460g £1100 (239) D Parks, Moira Charolais 450kg £1070 (237) J Currie, Larne Limousin 270kg £640 (237) W Montgomery, Broughshane Belgian Blue £1180 (236) D Parks, Charolais 390kg £920 (235) W Montgomery, Broughshane Belgian Blue 450kg £1060 (235) KD Reid, Craigavon Limousin 440kg £1030 (234) and N and J Coleman, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 500kg £1170 (234).
501kg and over
W Montgomery, Broughshane Charolais 530kg £1290 (243) R J J and G McCullough, Simmental 520kg £1250 (240) J Stewart, Charolais 520kg £1220 (234) T Christie, Cloughmills Charolais 620kg £1450 (233) S Knox, Ballymena Belgian Blue 510kg £1190 (233) D Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 520kg £1210 (232) G Arthur, Broughshane Belgian Blue 640kg £1480 (231) S Marshall, Simmental 520kg £1200 (230) N and J Coleman, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 520kg £1195 (229) R J J and G McCullough, Saler 520kg £1180 (226) N and J Coleman, Belgian Blue 530kg £1200 (226) S Marshall, Ballymena Shorthorn beef 580kg £1300 (224) G Arthurs, Broughshane Belgian Blue 650kg £1450 (223) and M Warwick, Antrim Abe 540kg £1200 (222) (3).
Wednesday 17th August 2022: 3102 sheep in Ballymena a Wednesday resulted in another improved trade.
Fat ewes sold to 518p for 16 Texels 22kg at £114 presented by Jonathan Fenton, Glarryford and to a top per head of £132 for 2 Texels from Marion Simmons, Antrim.
Fat ewes sold to £168.
Top per kg
J Fenton, Glarryford 16 Texel 22kg £114 (518) J McQuiston, Ballymoney 37 Texel 21kg £106 (504) Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady 7 Beltex 23kg £116 (504) J Murray, Larne 19 Texel 21kg £105.50 (502) D Moorehead, Aughafatten 7 Charollais 22kg £110 (500) N Hamill, Aughafatten 11 Texel £105 (500) S Currie, Larne 25 EAS 21.5kg £107.50 (500) AT Mechanical and Welding Service 16 Texel 21.5kg £107.50 (500) H McGookin, Carrickfergus 21 Texel 22.5kg £112.50 (500) N Wilson, Ballymena 18 Texel 22.5kg £111.50 (495) T Magee, Ballyboley 14 Texel 22kg £109 (495) T Magee, 5 Texel 22kg £109 (495) T Surgenor, Randalstown 4 Texel 22kg £109 (195) G Warwick, Moorefields 12 Texel 21.5kg £106.50, D Wylie, Broughshane 3 Texel 21kg £104 (495) and L Kirk, Clough 15 Texel £108.50 (193).
Top per head
M Simmons, Antrim 2 Texel 36.5kg £132, Glenkeen Livestock 2 Beltex 27.5kg £123, DandH Gregg, Clough 1Texel 27.5kg £120.50, Glenkeen Livestock, 2 Beltex 26kg £120, J Ferguson, Straid 2 Texel 30.5kg £120, W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 1 Texel 29kg £118.50 M Brown, 1 Suffolk 29.5kg £118, S Scullion, Glenarm 17 Texel 27.5kg £117, J Ferguson, Straid 2 Texel 26.5kg £117, J McIlrath, Ballymena 6 Texel 25.5kg £117, I Hamilton, Broughshane 26 Texel 27.5kg £116.50, I Hamilton, 4 Texel 27.5kg £116.50, K Stewart, Larne 2 Charollais 27kg £116.50, Glenkeen Livestock, 7 Beltex 23kg £116, W H Magee, Kilwaughter 20 Texel 26kg £116 and D McKinney, Tobermore 34 Texel 24kg £116.
Fat ewes (629)
First quality
Suffolk – £130-£162
Texel – £120-£154
Crossbred – £102-£134
Blackface - £50-£78