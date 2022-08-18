Beef bullocks selling to £2217 at Ballymena

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef cows told to 239p for a Limousin 720kg £1720, Friesian cows to 180p 610kg £1098, beef heifers to 287p 630kg at £1808, beef bullocks to 280p, 660kg £1848 and to a top per head of £2217 for a 920kg and Friesian bullocks to 209p 620kg at £1295.

Beef cows

Wm P and H Esler, Islandmagee, Limousin 720kg £1720.80 (239p), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 650kg £1547.00 (238p), Susan Smyth, Newtownstewart, Charolais 920kg £2134.40 (232p), Susan Smyth, Newtownstewart, Charolais 960kg £2227.20 (232p), B McAllister, Kells, Charolais 850kg £1955.00 (230p), Derek Taggart, Randalstown, Limousin 720kg £1641.60 (228p), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl, Limousin 700kg £1582.00 (226p), Derek Taggart, Randalstown, Limousin 740kg £1657.60 (224p), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl, Limousin 650kg £1449.50 (223p), David Arrell, Bellaghy, Limousin 790kg £1753.80 (222p), G Henderson, Bushmills, Charolais 970kg £2134.00 (220p), S Kane, Doagh, Belgian Blue 720kg £1540.80 (214p), J Campbell, Carnlough, Belgian Blue 730kg £1532.20 (214p), James Bingham, Templepatrick, Limousin 630kg £1323.00 (210p), Wm P and H Esler, Islandmagee, Limousin 640kg £1344.00 (210p) and Hugh Bradley, Dessertmartin, Belgian Blue 670kg £1407.00 (210p).

Ballymena Mart

Friesian cows

J Hutchinson, Ballyclare, Friesian 610kg £1098.00 (180p), O Magill, Crumlin, Holstein 760kg £1307.20 (172p), Hugh Stewart, Ballyclare, Friesian 620kg £1066.40 (172p), S A Milligan, Bellaghy, Friesian 720kg £1231.20 (171p), ESG Ivy Farm, Crumlin, Holstein 690kg £1159.20 (168p), Hugh Stewart, Ballyclare, Friesian 680kh £1142.40 (168p), S J and R J McLean, Straid, Friesian 690kg £1159.20 (168p), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey, Friesian 760kg £1269.20 (167p), W G Johnston, Ligoniel, Holstein 700kg £1155.00 (165p), Denis Boyd, Straid, Friesian 670kg £1092.10 (163p), W S Kennedy, Ballyclare, Friesian 660kg £1075.80 (163p), S A Milligan, Bellaghy, Friesian 610kg £976.00 (160p), ESG Ivy Farm, Crumlin, Holstein 750kg £1200.00 (160p), W S Kennedy, Ballyclare, Friesian 710kg £1136.00 (160p), S J and R J McLean, Straid, Holstein 610kg £957.70 (157p) and Hugh Stewart, Ballyclare, Friesian 750kg £1170.00 (156p).

Beef heifers

N McKnight, Newry, Blonde d’Aquitaine 630kg £1808.10 (287p), N McKnight, Newry, Limousin 630kg £1770.30 (281p), R and W Fleck, Broughshane, Charolais 630kg £1688.40 (268p), J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh, Limousin 560kg £1489.60 (266p), S McGowan, Ballymoney, Charolais 690kg £1835.40 (266p), J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh, Limousin 620kg £1643.00 (265p), S McGowan, Ballymoney, Charolais 670kg £1775.50 (265p), R and W Fleck, Broughshane, Charolais 620kg £1636.80 (264p), S McGowan, Ballymoney, Charolais 700kg £1848.00 (264p), S McGowan, Ballymoney, Charolais 720kg £1893.60 (263p), J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh, Limousin 620kg £1624.40 (262p), J H and J N Torrens, Garvagh, Limousin 660kg £1696.20 (257p), R and W Fleck, Broughshane, Charolais 570kg £1442.10 (253p), S Kane, Ballyclare, Charolais 670kg £1688.40 (252p), S McGowan, Ballymoney, Charolais 730kg £1810.40 (248p) and R Woodside, Ballyclare, Charolais 650kg £1599.00 (246p).

Beef bullocks (top per kg)

R McCurdy, Broughshane, Limousin 660kg £1848.00 (280p), R McCurdy, Broughshane, Limousin 650kg £1794.00 (276p), C Reid, Aghalee, Limousin 730kg £2007.50 (275p), R McCurdy, Broughshane, Limousin 710kg £1952.50 (275p), Mrs A L Kyle, Portrush, Limousin 650kg £1781.00 (274p), Roger Love, Ballymoney, Limousin 670kg £1835.80 (274p), D Taggart, Randalstown, Limousin 680kg £1856.40 (273p), R McCurdy, Broughshane, Limousin 640kg £1740.80 (272p), C Reid, Aghalee, Limousin 770kg £2094.40 (272p), C Reid, Aghalee, Limousin 810kg £2178.90 (269p), R McCurdy, Broughshane, Limousin 690kg £1856.10 (269p), R McCurdy, Broughshane, Limousin 690kg £1849.20 (268p), S. Morrison, Liscolman, Simmental 690kg £1835.40 (266p), Paul Barry, Toomebridge, Simmental 740kg £1946.20 (263p), A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Limousin 640kg £1676.80 (262p) and Roger Love, Ballymoney, Limousin 720kg £1886.40 (262p).

Top per head

M McCrossan, Finton Charolais 920kg £2217, C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 810kg £2178, S Kane, Ballyclare Charolais 910kg £2120, C Reid, Limousin 770kg £2094, P Barry, Toomebridge Limousin 2066, C Reid, Limousin 730kg £2007, J Christie, Crossgar Limousin 800kg £1992, R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 710kg £1952, R McCurdy, Ballymena Limousin 710kg £1952, P Barry, Toomebridge Simmental 740kg £1946, R Love, Ballymoney Limousin 720kg £1886, P Barry, Limousin 760kg £1877, D Taggart, Randalstown Limousin 680kg £1856, R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 690kg £1856, C Martin, Loughgall Limousin 720kg £1850 and R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 690kg £1849.

Friesian bulls/bullocks

T McErlaine, Rasharkin 620kg £1295 (209) T Duffin, Toomebridge 700kg £1414 (202) T Duffin, 630kg £1260 (200) T Duffin, 720kg £1418 (197) S Stewart, Newtownabbey 60kg £1176 (196) T Duffin, 700kg £1365 (195) T Duffin, 670kg £1299 (194) T McErlaine, Rasharkin 580kg £1125 (194) T Duffin, 620kg £1196 (193) T McErlaine, 590kg £1132 (192) T McErlaine, 630kg £1197 (190) J O’Kane, Ballymoney 510kg £189, M Byrne, Randalstown 510kg £958 (188) J O’Kane, 520kg £972 (187) T McErlaine, 610kg £1140 (187) and M Byrne, 570kg £1054 (185).

Friday 12th August 2022: Dairy cows - Dairy stock sold to £1980 for a calved cow from D Foreman, Belfast.

D Foreman, Belfast Holstein £1980, D Foreman, Holstein £1920, B McStravick, Gawleys Fri £1880, T Carlisle, Dundrod Fri £1780, H Watt, Glenarm Holstein £1440, J Watt, Holstein £1280, J Watt, Holstein £1240, J Watt, Holstein £1180 and J Watt, Holstein £740.

Suckler cows

A good entry of suckler stock sold to £2150 for a Limousin cow with bull calf. Breeding bulls to £2250 for a young Limousin from P McCann, Portglenone.

P Logan, Ahoghill Limousin heifer with Charolais bull calf £2150, P Logan, Ahoghill Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf £2080, S McAleese, Cullybackey, Abe heifer with Abe bull calf £ 1900, M McDonnell, Hereford heifer with Limousin bull calf £1780, M McDonnell, Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf £1700, D Gillan, Garvagh St heifer with Abe bull calf £1700, T Magorrian, Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf £1700, T Magorrian, Belgian Blue heifer with Charolais bull calf £1600, R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf £1480, M McDonnell Hereford heifer with Limousin bull calf £1450, T Magorrian, Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf £1380, B Huey, Ballymoney Simmental heifer with Limousin bull £1320, J Anderson, Cullybackey Abe heifer with Limousin heifer £1300, R Shaw, Ballymena Charolais Limousin heifer £1300, S McAleese, Cullybackey Abe heifer with Limousin heifer £1250 and T and B Gibson, Belgian Blue heifer with Limousin bull calf £1180.

Calves

A small entry of calves sold well to £510 for a young Belgian Blue bull, heifer calves to £505 for a strong Charolais.

Bull calves

R J McDowell, Gleno Belgian Blue £510, R J McDowell, Gleno Limousin £500, F F and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £495, Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue £480, Mrs A G Gabbey and Partners, Comber Limousin £390, F F and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £380, Wm Pearson, Newtownards Simmental £345, F F and T McMullan, Broughshane Abe £345, David and Robyn Hamilton, Carrickfergus Abe £335, Mrs A G Gabbey and Partners, Comber Limousin £330, W Hamilton, Broughshane Hereford £320, Wm Pearson, Newtownards Abe £280, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Abe £270 and Mrs A G Gabbey and Partners, Comber Limousin £255.

Heifer calves

S Henderson, Ballycastle Charolais £505, W Hamilton, Broughshane Hereford £360, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £345, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £345, Wm Pearson, Newtownards Hereford £335, Dean McAllister, Armoy Holstein £325, Wm Pearson, Newtownards Hereford £320, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £310, Stephen McCammond, Randalstown Simmental £305, David and Robyn Hamilton, Carrickfergus Abe £300, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £275, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £260, R J McDowell, Gleno Abe £260, David and Robyn Hamilton, Carrickfergus Abe £250, David and Robyn Hamilton, Carrickfergus Abe £250 and Mrs A G Gabbey and Partners, Comber Limousin £250.

Friesian/Holstein

G Devlin, Randalstown Friesian £180 and Dean McAllister, Armoy Holstein £120.

Weanlings

170 weanlings presented for sale at Ballymena on Friday resulted in another terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £970 over for a Limousin 490kg at £1460 offered by Brendan McCann, Portadown.

Heifers sold to £740 over for a Charolais 360kg at £1100 brought out by TJ McLornan, Crumlin.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 290kg £870 (300), 300kg £870 (290), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 300kg £860 (286), 300kg £830 (276), R McKeown Limousin 290kg £800 (275) and S Henderson, Ballycastle Abe 290kg £700 (241).

301kg – 350kg

R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 320kg £940 (293), 320kg £900 (281), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £830 (267), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 330kg £860 (260), R Shaw Abe 340kg £880 (258), D O’Boyle, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £860 (252), S Henderson, Ballycastle Abe 350kg £870 (248) and R McNabney Limousin 340kg £810 (238).

351kg plus

C McLornan, Crumlin Charolais 380kg £1290 (339), 410kg £1310 (319), 420kg £1300 (309), R Pollock, Glenavy Charolais 390kg £1180 (302), B McCann, Portglenone Limousin 490kg £1460 (298), A Hamilton, Ballycastle Charolais 390kg £1140 (292), C McLornan Charolais 410kg £1170 (285), F Keating, Portaferry Charolais 410kg £1160 (282), J Forsythe, Islandmagee Limousin 390kg £1100 (281), C McLornan Limousin 370kg £1030 (278), P McCann, Portglenone Charolais 420kg £1140 (271), C McLornan Limousin 410kg £1110 (270), A Hamilton Charolais 420kg £1130 (269), 360kg £965 (268), C McLornan Limousin 430kg £1140 (265) and F Keating Charolais 450kg £1190 (264), Heifers

Up to 300kg

J Lindsay, Carryduff Limousin 280kg £830 (296), 270kg £780 (288) and local farmer Simmental 260kg £730 (280), Charolais 290kg £770 (265).

301kg – 350kg

J Lindsay, Carryduff Limousin 310kg £870 (280), 320kg £890 (278, 330kg £890 (269), 340kg £900 (264), 330kg £870 (263), 330kg £870 (263), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 330kg £850 (257), T D Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 320kg £750 (234), R Shaw Limousin 330kg £730 (221) and local farmer Charolais 320kg £700 (218).

351kg plus

C McLornan, Crumlin Charolais 360kg £1100 (305), A Hamiton, Ballycastle Charolais 360kg £950 (263), 380kg £995 (261), 370kg £965 (260), L G Marron, Portglenone Limousin 390kg £1010 (259) local farmer Charolais 420kg £1060 (252), A Hamilton Charolais 400kg £1000 (250), 370kg £915 (247), Limousin 470kg £1160 (246), R McKay, Ballymoney Limousin 450kg £1095 (243), A Hamilton Limousin 410kg £990 (241), Charolais 460kg £1105, R McKay,Ballymoney Limousin 440kg £1055 (239), 390kg £3930 (238), A Hamilton 430kg £1020 (237) and C McLornan Charolais 360kg £850 (236).

Saturday 13th August - mule hoggets and S/C ewe lambs 2022: The second of the annual breeding sheep sales at Ballymena Mart attracted a massive entry of 4883 sheep and trade suffered with an 85% clearance rate and Mule hogget averages back by £30 on 2021 to level at £163 per head.

Top price of the day for a pen of Mule hoggets was £275 per head paid to D and S McKay.

However it was not the same in the ewe lamb ring where an entry of top quality S/C ewe lambs met a very sharp trade and sold to £260 for a single show lamb offered by I J and A Wilson and £252 per head for a pen of 10 S/C lambs presented by D and D Robinson.

The entry of 704 ewe lambs averaged £148 per head – a drop of £4 per head on 2021.

Leading prices and averages in each section were as follows: Mule Hoggets – I Young 1 hogget for charity £300, D and S McKay 10 at £275, W Byers 10 at £240, S Wilson 14 at £240, W Byers 12 at £235, S Wilson 14 at £225, M and D McAleese 11 at £220, S Wilson 14 at £220, M and D McAleese 11 at £215, K Lennon 12 at £215, P Donnelly 10 at £215, 10 at £215, W Blackburn 12 at £210, 10 at £210, P Donnelly 10 at £210, D and S McKay 10 at £210, G Dolan 10 at £205, J Graham 11 at £200, 11 at £200, M and D McAleese 11 at £200, K Lennon 12 at £200, P Donnelly 10 at £200, 10 at £200 and S Wilson 15 at £200 (averages – W Byers 54 ave £212.96, M and D McAleese 44 ave £203.75, K Lennon 62 ave £194.67, P Donnelly 138 average £188.72, S Wilson 190 average £187.36 and W Blackburn 72 average £187.30).

S/C ewe lambs – I J and A Wilson 1 at £260, D and D Robinson 10 at £252, R Workman 12 at £200, S Hunter 10 at £200, 3 at £195, N Walsh 1 at £190, R Workman 12 at £190, D and D Robinson 10 at £185, R Workman 12 at £182, S Hunter 8 at £182, R Workman 12 at £180, N Walsh 10 at £175, 10 at £172, M Johnston 10 at £170, P Walsh 15 at £170 and I J and A Wilson 11 at £170.

Monday evening 15th August 2022: 2752 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a great trade.

Breeding sheep sold to £198, store lambs to £93, ewe lambs to £146, leading prices as follows:

Breeding sheep

J Hamilton, Broughshane, 13 Mules £198, David McCabe, Muckamore, 3 Texel £185, Raymond Bowden, Stewartstown, 8 Suffolk £180, Raymond Bowden, Stewartstown, 8 Suffolk £180, David McCabe, Muckamore, 5 Texel £180, Raymond Bowden, Stewartstown, 8 Suffolk £178, Ben Crawford, Ballygally, 8 Suffolk £178, R J Lyle, Larne, 7 Suffolk £176, Pearse McAuley, Carnlough, 10 Mules £175, Pearse McAuley, Carnlough, 12 Mules £175, Pearse McAuley, Carnlough, 5 Mules £175, Pearse McAuley, Carnlough, 4 Mules £175, David McCabe, Muckamore, 5 Texel £175, David McCabe, Muckamore, 5 Texel £175, J McGuickan, Randalstown, 7 Dor £175, A Hamilton, Upper Ballinderry, 12 Suffolk £174, R McIntyre, Glarryford, 12 Mules £172, Raymond Bowden, Stewartstown, 1 Texel £172, R J Lyle, Larne, 6 Suffolk £170, A Hamilton, Upper Ballinderry, 6 Suffolk £170, A Hamilton, Upper Ballinderry, 5 Suffolk £170, David McCabe, Muckamore, 5 Texel £170 and Ben Crawford, Ballygally, 8 Mules £168.

Store lambs

K Kidd, Broughshane, 53 Texel £93.00, J and M Hamill, Broughshane, 20 Texel £91.50, Roy McKeown, Broughshane, 9 Suffolk £91.50, J Fleck, Doagh, 42 Texel £90.50, R Harkness and J Harkness-Bones, 22 E/C £90.00, P J McKillop, Loughgiel, 13 Suffolk £89.50, D McBride, Kells, 38 Cro £89.00, S Rea, Glenarm, 50 Mul £88.00, B McMillan, Cullybackey, 31 Texel £88.00, R.M Carson, Islandmagee, 48 Texel £87.50, Robert Dundee, Kells, 26 Texel £87.50, G Wilson, Glenarm, 10 Texel £87.00, G Christie, Claudy, 14 Texel £87.00, Parkmore Farms, Ballymena, 66 Texel £86.00, A and J McCann, Cargan, 46 Texel £86.00 and Declan McKillop, Loughgiel, 24 Mul £85.50.

Ewe lambs

Philip Whyte, Portglenone, 2 Texel £146, P Quinn, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk £124, Ruairi McAuley, Cushendall, 4 Suffolk £122, P Quinn, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk £122, Joesph D Steede, Ballymena, 3 Ham £120, J Hamilton, Broughshane, 12 Mul £120, J Hamilton, Broughshane, 2 Mul £120, J Hamilton, Broughshane, 14 Mul £118, P Anderson, Portstewart, 3 Dor £116, Ruairi McAuley, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk £115, Robert Davidson, Gleno, 11 Suffolk £114, Standalone Farm, Broughshane, 14 Texel £112, Joesph D Steede, Ballymena, 3 Ham £112, P Quinn, Cushendall, 2 Dor £112, Joesph D Steede, Ballymena, 11 Texel £110 and Ruairi McAuley, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk £108.

Tuesday 16th August 2022: 180 store cattle presented at Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £840 over for a Belgian Blue 640kg at £1480 offered by G Arthur, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £930 over for a Charolais 520kg at £1450 presented by James Montague, Glenariffe.

Heifers

0kg – 500kg

D Stewart, Portglenone Limousin 490kg £1280 (261) J Stewart, Nutts Corner Cha 490kg £1220 (249) D Stewart, Limousin 460kg £1120 (243) D Stewart, Limousin 480kg £1165 (242) C McKee, Broughshane Limousin 490kg £1180 (240) J Montague, Glenariffe Cha 490 £1170 (238) C McKee, Broughshane Limousin 470kg £1110 (236) D Stewart, Limousin 490kg £1150 (243) C McKee, Limousin 490kg £1150 (234) D Stewart, Ballymena Cha 500kg £1170 (234) JMontague, Cha 500kg £1160 (232) DS and D McKay, Rathkenny 430kg £980 (227) C McKee, Broughshane Limousin 440kg £980 (222) D Stewart, Portglenone Limousin 460kg £990 (215) S Knox, Broughshane Abe 500kg £1060 (212) and S Knox, Limousin 500kg £1060 (212).

501kg and over

J Montague, Glenariffe Charolais 520kg £1450 (278) J Montague, Glenariffe Cha 540kg £1415 (262) T Christie, Cloughmills Charolais 590kg £1450 (245) J Montague, Charolais 510kg £1230 (241) J Montague, Charolais 530kg £1250 (235) C McKee, Broughshane Limousin 540kg £1270 (235) T Christie, Cloughmills Charolais 620kg £1440 (232) J Stewart, Nutts Corner Shorthorn beef 530kg £1220 (230) T Christie, Charolais 540kg £1220 (225) S Knox, Belgian Blue 510kg £1150 (225) JC Thompson, Randalstown Belgian Blue 590kg £1330 (225) D Stewart, Portglenone Charolais 560kg £1250 (223) J Montague, Glenariffe Charolais 550kg £1220 (221) D Stewart, Belgian Blue 510kg £1130 (221) M Crawford, Randalstown Abe 550kg £1200 (218) and M Crawford, Randalstown Abe £1200 (218).

Bull/bullocks

0kg to 500kg

D Parks, Moira Charolais 460kg £1180 (256) D Parks, Charolais 410kg £1050 (256) M McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 500kg £1240 (248) S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 430kg £1060 (246) RJJ and G McCullough, Saler 480kg £1180 (245) S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 480kg £1180 (245), RJJ and G McCullough, Simmental 490kg £1180 (240) P Rowan, Aughafatten Belgian Blue 490kg £1180 (240) S Marshall, Ballymena 460g £1100 (239) D Parks, Moira Charolais 450kg £1070 (237) J Currie, Larne Limousin 270kg £640 (237) W Montgomery, Broughshane Belgian Blue £1180 (236) D Parks, Charolais 390kg £920 (235) W Montgomery, Broughshane Belgian Blue 450kg £1060 (235) KD Reid, Craigavon Limousin 440kg £1030 (234) and N and J Coleman, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 500kg £1170 (234).

501kg and over

W Montgomery, Broughshane Charolais 530kg £1290 (243) R J J and G McCullough, Simmental 520kg £1250 (240) J Stewart, Charolais 520kg £1220 (234) T Christie, Cloughmills Charolais 620kg £1450 (233) S Knox, Ballymena Belgian Blue 510kg £1190 (233) D Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 520kg £1210 (232) G Arthur, Broughshane Belgian Blue 640kg £1480 (231) S Marshall, Simmental 520kg £1200 (230) N and J Coleman, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 520kg £1195 (229) R J J and G McCullough, Saler 520kg £1180 (226) N and J Coleman, Belgian Blue 530kg £1200 (226) S Marshall, Ballymena Shorthorn beef 580kg £1300 (224) G Arthurs, Broughshane Belgian Blue 650kg £1450 (223) and M Warwick, Antrim Abe 540kg £1200 (222) (3).

Wednesday 17th August 2022: 3102 sheep in Ballymena a Wednesday resulted in another improved trade.

Fat ewes sold to 518p for 16 Texels 22kg at £114 presented by Jonathan Fenton, Glarryford and to a top per head of £132 for 2 Texels from Marion Simmons, Antrim.

Fat ewes sold to £168.

Top per kg

J Fenton, Glarryford 16 Texel 22kg £114 (518) J McQuiston, Ballymoney 37 Texel 21kg £106 (504) Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady 7 Beltex 23kg £116 (504) J Murray, Larne 19 Texel 21kg £105.50 (502) D Moorehead, Aughafatten 7 Charollais 22kg £110 (500) N Hamill, Aughafatten 11 Texel £105 (500) S Currie, Larne 25 EAS 21.5kg £107.50 (500) AT Mechanical and Welding Service 16 Texel 21.5kg £107.50 (500) H McGookin, Carrickfergus 21 Texel 22.5kg £112.50 (500) N Wilson, Ballymena 18 Texel 22.5kg £111.50 (495) T Magee, Ballyboley 14 Texel 22kg £109 (495) T Magee, 5 Texel 22kg £109 (495) T Surgenor, Randalstown 4 Texel 22kg £109 (195) G Warwick, Moorefields 12 Texel 21.5kg £106.50, D Wylie, Broughshane 3 Texel 21kg £104 (495) and L Kirk, Clough 15 Texel £108.50 (193).

Top per head

M Simmons, Antrim 2 Texel 36.5kg £132, Glenkeen Livestock 2 Beltex 27.5kg £123, DandH Gregg, Clough 1Texel 27.5kg £120.50, Glenkeen Livestock, 2 Beltex 26kg £120, J Ferguson, Straid 2 Texel 30.5kg £120, W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 1 Texel 29kg £118.50 M Brown, 1 Suffolk 29.5kg £118, S Scullion, Glenarm 17 Texel 27.5kg £117, J Ferguson, Straid 2 Texel 26.5kg £117, J McIlrath, Ballymena 6 Texel 25.5kg £117, I Hamilton, Broughshane 26 Texel 27.5kg £116.50, I Hamilton, 4 Texel 27.5kg £116.50, K Stewart, Larne 2 Charollais 27kg £116.50, Glenkeen Livestock, 7 Beltex 23kg £116, W H Magee, Kilwaughter 20 Texel 26kg £116 and D McKinney, Tobermore 34 Texel 24kg £116.

Fat ewes (629)

First quality

Suffolk – £130-£162

Texel – £120-£154

Crossbred – £102-£134