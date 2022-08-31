Beef bullocks selling to £2232 at Ballymena
Thursday 25th August 2022: An entry of 420 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.
Beef cows sold to 251p for a 660kg at £1650, Friesian cows to 194p for a 500kg at £970.
Beef heifers to 276p for 610kg at £1683.
Beef bullocks to 282p for a 610kg at £1720 and to a top per head of £2232 for a 930kg.
Friesian bullocks to 207p for a 640kg at £1324.
Beef cows
I Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin 660kg £1650 (250p), W J Ervine, Newtownabbey, Belgian Blue 830kg £2033.50 (245p), L Ballantine, Moorfields, Limousin 620kg £1512.80 (244p), A Murphy, Waringstown, Limousin 700kg £1708 (244p), J Strange, Ballyclare, British Blue 700kg £1701 (243p), R Forsythe, Portglenone, Charolais 630kg £1499.40 (238p), T Millar, Broughshane, Limousin 580kg £1339.80 (231p), Norman and Jonathan McKee, Cairncastle, Limousin 620kg £1432.20 (231p), Mrs A Henry, Antrim, Limousin 680kg £1564 (230p), J Tohill, Kilrea, Limousin 730kg £1620.60 (222p), T and S Reid, Crumlin, Limousin 570kg £1259.70 (221p), B Hunter, Doagh, Limousin 740kg £1620.60 (219p), D Thompson, Bushmills, Limousin 600kg £1290 (215p), R J Linton, Broughshane, Belgian Blue 690kg £1476.60, Hugh Bradley, Dessertmartin, Limousin 550kg £1171.50 (213p) and G Connon, Aldergrove, Abe 620kg £1314.40 (212p).
Friesian cows
G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown, Holstein 500kg £970 (194p), local farmer, Friesian 710kg £1306.40 (184p), B Alexander, Ahoghill, Friesian 650kg £1124.50 (173p), Arthur Gibson, Glenarm, Holstein 650kg £1118 (172p), J E and P Davidson, Ballywalter, Holstein 570kg £934.80 (164p), J. MC. Woodburn, Kells, Friesian 700kg £1148 (164p), Gary McCammond, Larne, Friesian 590kg £955.80 (162p), M/S W D M and Wm McKendry, Ballymena, Holstein 690kg £1117.80 (162p), M/S W D M and WM McKendry, Ballymena, Friesian 570kg £906.30 (159p), W L Wilson, Ballyclare, Friesian 640kg £992 (155p), J E and P Davidson, Ballywalter, A A Ferguson, Stewartstown, Holstein 590kg £902.70 (153p), R.L.A and D Irvine, Dundrod, Holstein 650kg £994.50 (153p), R Crawford, Glarryford, Friesian 750kg £1135.50 (151p), John Gault, Ballyclare, Friesian 600kg £858 (143p) and P J McKillop, Loughgiel, Holstein 610kg £866.20.
Beef heifers
S Kane, Doagh, Charolais 610kg £1683.60 (276p), M/S Taggart Bros, Doagh, Limousin 600kg £1620 (270p), Michael Coyle, Pomeroy, Charolais 620kg £1667.80 (269p), R Canning, Drumsurn, Limousin 580kg £1542.80 (266p), Gardiner Murdock, Broughshane, Charolais 560kg £1478.40 (264p), R Canning, Drumsurn, Charolais 730kg £1912.60 (262p), R J Arrell, Randalstown, Limousin 610kg £1586 (260p), R Canning, Drumsurn, Charolais 740kg £1909.20 (258p), R Woodside, Ballyclare, Charolais 660kg £1683 (255p), R J Arrell, Randalstown, Limousin 550kg £1397.00 (254p), R Canning, Drumsurn, Charolais 680kg £1720.40 (253p), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner, Her 650kg £1625 (250p), M/S Taggart Bros, Doagh, Simmental 620kg £1550 (250p), Hugh Bradley, Dessertmartin, Limousin 630kg £1556.10 (247p), R Canning, Drumsurn, Charolais 670kg £1648.20 (246p) and Terence Duffin, Toomebridge, Belgian Blue 640kg £1561.60 (244p).
Beef bullocks
R McCurdy, Broughshane, Limousin 610kg £1720.20 (282p), H Crawford, Moneyrea, Limousin 690kg £1938.90 (281p), W Irwin, Limavady, Limousin 660kg £1834.80 (278p), M C Donaldson, Templepatrick, Limousin 740kg £2057.20 (278p), H Crawford, Moneyrea, Belgian Blue 730kg £2022.10 (277p), Michael Coyle, Pomeroy, Limousin 630kg £1738.80 (276p), Patrick Cassidy, Maghera, Limousin 570kg £1561.80 (274p) and Gerard McMullan, Knockloughrim, Limousin 760kg £2074.80 (273p).
Friesian bullocks
Terence Duffin, Toomebridge, Friesian 640kg £1324.80 (207p), Terence Duffin, Toomebridge, Friesian 610kg £1220 (200p), E O’Donnell, Toomebridge, Holstein 680kg £1346.40 (198p), B McCollum, Cloughmills, Holstein 630kg £1241.10 (197p), John Caldwell, Antrim, Friesian 540kg £1058.40 (196p), B McCollum, Cloughmills, Friesian 590kg £1150.50 (195p), S Jamieson, Broughshane, Holstein 670kg £1279.70 (191p) and B McCollum, Cloughmills, Holstein 590kg £1126.90 (191p).
Friday 26th August 2022: Dairy cows - 39 dairy cattle sold to £2590 for a calved heifer from B McStravick, Lurgan, second calvers to £2500.
Top prices as follows: B McStravick, Lurgan 1 Friesian £2580, J Donaldson, Crossmaglen Friesian £2550, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £2500, J Donaldson Friesian £1920, J Hunter, Crumlin Ayrshire £1860, J Donaldson Friesian £1850, £1820, £1800, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £1800, J Hunter, Crumlin Ayrshire £1700, K Bristow, Newtownards Holstein £1700, R McCluggage, Larne Friesian £1700, J Donaldson Friesian £1680, B McStravick Friesian £1650, T J Gordon, Ballyclare Ayrshire £1650 and J Donaldson Friesian £1620.
Suckler cows
36 lots of sucklers sold to £2150 for a Limousin cow with a bull calf.
Top prices as follows:
S Jackson, Crossgar Limousin and bull calf £2150, R Baxter, Ballyclare Shorthorn beef and heifer calf £2080, Blonde d’Aquitaine and heifer calf £2000, Charolais and heifer calf £1980, S Jackson Limousin and Bull calf £1820, P Quinn, Cushendall Abe and bull calf £1700, R Baxter Limousin and heifer calf £1700, Shorthorn beef and heifer calf £1700, Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1680 and P Quinn Sho and heifer calf £1620.
Calves
288 lots in the calf ring sold to £585 for a four month old Aberdeen Angus bull.
Heifer calves to £570 for a two month old Simmental.
Bulls
S Baird, Islandmagee Abe £585, S Woods, Crossgar Limousin £550, £530, G Patton, Stranocum Abe £530, S Woods Limousin £500, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £480, S Woods Limousin £480, £470, I Montgomery Abe £460, S Woods Limousin £450, G McCammond, Larne Belgian Blue £450, T Aiken, Coleraine Abe £440, Charolais £435, G Patton Abe £435 and T J Johnston, Glenavy Limousin £430, £425.
Heifers
A McKillop, Loughgiel Simmental £570, S Woods, Crossgar Limousin £490, G McCammond, Larne Belgian Blue £470, S Gregg, Glarryford Charolais £450, S Woods Limousin £440 x 3, W Campbell, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £440 x 4, S Woods Limousin £415 and G Patton, Stranocum Abe £415 x 4.
Friesian
S Woods, Crossgar Friesian £260, G McCammond, Larne Friesian £205, A Kirkpatrick, Crumlin Holstein £190, J Adair, Kells Friesian £170, N and J Coleman, Doagh Holstein £155, A Boyle, Newtonards Friesian £140 x 2, J F Smyth, Islandmagee Friesian £140, D Boreland, Bushmills Holstein £140, H Millar, Antrim Friesian £115, McGookin Farms Friesian £110 and D Boreland Holstein £80 x 3.
260 weanlings sold to a very strong trade.
Bullocks sold to £800 over for a Charolais 420kg at £1220, presented by S McAllister, Glenarm.
Heifers sold to £820 over for a Limousin 330kg at £1150 offered by L and M Blaney, Cushendall.
Bullocks 0-300kg
Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Charolais 270kg £910 (337p), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 300kg £940 313p), Irene Overend, Bellaghy, Saler 250kg £750 (300p), Irene Overend, Bellaghy, Saler 250kg £750 (300p), Irene Overend, Bellaghy, Saler 250kg £750 (300p), H Crawford, Carnalbana, Limousin 280kg £810 (289p), R and M Duff, Kells, Belgian Blue 290kg £810 (279p), S Dennison, Dunadry, Saler 270kg £750 (277p), G Connon, Crumlin, Her 250kg £660 (264p), Irene Overend, Bellaghy, Saler 260kg £680 (261p), H Crawford, Carnalbana, Limousin 290kg £650 (224p), C McCammond, Larne, Limousin 260kg £580 (223p), Joe Johnston, Cullybackey, Abe 270kg £590 (218p) and C McCammond, Larne, Limousin 250kg £520 (208p).
301-350kg
Stephen Boyle, Carrickfergus, Charolais 330kg £1045 (316p), S McAllister, Glenarm, Charolais 310kg £950 (306p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 320kg £960 (300p), Leo G Marron, Portglenone, Limousin 340kg £1005 (295p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Charolais 330kg £960 (290p), E and P McCormick, Cushendun, Limousin 350kg £1010 (288p), Leo G Marron, Portglenone, Limousin 350kg £980 (280p), R and M Duff, Kells, Belgian Blue 320kg £890 (278p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 320kg £890 (278p), H Crawford, Carnalbana, Limousin 340kg £940 (276p), Joe Johnston, Cullybackey, Abe 330kg £880 (266p), Joe Johnston, Cullybackey, Abe 330kg £880 (266p) and Joe Johnston, Cullybackey, Abe 330kg £880 (266p).
351kg plus
Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Charolais 360kg £1110 (308p), H Crawford, Carnalbana, Charolais 370kg £1080 (291p), S McAllister, Glenarm, Limousin 420kg £1220 (290p), Owen Crawford, Newtownards, Charolais 360kg £1035 (287p), Stephen Boyle, Carrickfergus, Charolais 390kg £1120 (287p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 370kg £1060 (286p), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 370kg £1060 (286p), Owen Crawford, Newtownards, Limousin 370kg £1055 (285p), H Crawford, Carnalbana, Charolais 360kg £1020 (283p), Sean Mullan, Magherafelt, Limousin 370kg £1040 (281p), Norman and Jonathan McKee, Cairncastle, Limousin 430kg £1200 (279p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 360kg £1000 (277p) and Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 360kg £990 (275p).
Heifers 0-300kg
Mr L Knox, Bangor, Limousin 230kg £790 (343p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Charolais 260kg £780 (300p), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 270kg £790 (292p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 280kg £810 (289p), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 270kg £760 (281p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Charolais 300kg £830 (276p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 300kg £810 (270p), S Gillespie, Portglenone, Limousin 290kg £780 (269p), Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney, Limousin 290kg £770 (265p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 290kg £770 (265p), L and M J Blaney, Cushendun, Limousin 300kg £750 (250p) and Owen Crawford, Newtownards, Limousin 280kg £680 (242p).
301-350kg
L and M J Blaney, Cushendun Limousin 330kg £1150 (348), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 340kg £980 (288), S Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg £860 (260), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 340kg £870 (255) x3, S Anderson Limousin 340kg £860 (252), L G Marron, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £770 (248), A McKeegan, Glenarm Charolais 340kg £835 (245), S Anderson Limousin 310kg £760 (245) x2, A Warwick, Templepatrick Abe 340kg £825 (242), S Anderson Limousin 320kg £750 (234), A McKeegan, Glenarm Charolais 330kg £770 (233), P McConnell Limousin 330kg £750 (227) and G Connon, Aldergrove Limousin 310kg £700 (225).
351kg plus
S Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 390kg £1130 (289), 380kg £1090 (286), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 370kg £965 (260), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 400kg £1030 (257), 360kg £910 (252), H Burgess, Ballygowan Limousin 400kg £1010 (252), 390kg £980 (251) x2, H Crawford Charolais 400kg £995 (248), 380kg £930 (244), H Burgess Limousin 360kg £870 (241), S Dennison, Dunadry Charolais 440kg £1060 (240), N and J McKee, Larne Limousin 450kg £1080 (240), K McKee, Cairncastle Limousin 450kg £1080 (240), S McAlister, Ballintoy Abe 420kg £1005 (239) and O Crawford, Kircubbin Simmental 360kg £860 (238).
Monday evening 29th August 2022: Another great sale of sheep on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.
Breeding sheep sold to £345.
Ewe lambs sold to £148.
Store lambs to £90 and rams to £800.
Breeding sheep
M McGuigan, Pomeroy, 10 Che £345, M McGuigan, Pomeroy, 10 Che £205, M McGuigan, Pomeroy, 10 Che £205, M McGuigan, Pomeroy, 10 Che £185, J Adams, Bellaghy, 9 Suffolk £185, M McGuigan, Pomeroy, 10 Che £180, M Fulton, Ballymena, 7 Suffolk £180, B McCloskey, Loughgiel, 12 Mul £178, S and F O’Kane, Dungiven, 10 Mul £178, S and F O’Kane, Dungiven, 10 Suffolk £176, B McCloskey, Loughgiel, 14 Mul £174, Thomas McIlroy, Raloo, 12 Mul £172, William Rea, Crumlin, 2 Texel £170, Thomas McIlroy, Raloo, 12 Mul £170, I McCaughan, Bushmills, 11 SX £170 and Amanda Bonnar, Glenwherry, 11 Charollais £170.
Ewe Lambs
Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally, 1 Blk £148, Ross Weatherup, 10 Suffolk £140, H and M Gingles, Ballyloran, 11 Che £130, Ross Weatherup, 12 Suffolk £126, H and M Gingles, Ballyloran, 2 NC £122, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter, 10 Mul £122, Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally, 10 Texel £120, Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally, 10 Bor £120, Stephen Wallace, Kilbride, 6 Gre £118, James Paul Magill, Raloo, 11 Sx £118, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter, 12 Mul £116, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter, 12 Mul £116, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter, 12 Mul £115, H and M Gingles, Ballyloran, 8 Che £114, Ross Weatherup, Larne, 14 Suffolk £114 and K Stewart, Larne, 15 Mul £114.
Store lambs
William Wright, Carnlough, 13 Texel £90, G Gillan, Glenarm, 49 Texel £90, Wendy McDonnell, Ballygally, 12 Suffolk £88, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter, 30 Texel £88, Niall McKay, Carnlough, 25 Texel £88, Alex Magee, Ballyrickard, 15 Texel £87, Alex Thompson, Islandmagee, 18 Texel £86.50, Timothy Wray, Carnlough, 30 Mul £86.50, Sheriff Topping, Kilwaughter, 31 Mul £86, H Reid, Feystown, 7 Mul £85.50, Ian Gibson, Broughshane, 44 Texel £85, William Wright, Carnlough, 29 Texel £84, G Gillan, Glenarm, 50 Texel £84, R Hunter, Larne, 9 Suffolk £84, Paul Crawford, Islandmagee, 5 Dor £84, Mr Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall, 38 Mul £83, H O’Kane, Carnlough, 12 Texel £83, Patrick Devine, Aughafatten, 17 Mul £82, Robert Magee, Kilwaughter, 10 Texel £82, Mervyn Johnston, Kells, 6 Dor £82, Wendy McDonnell, Ballygally, 9 Suffolk £81.50, H O’Kane, Carnlough, 50 Mul £81, E Matthews, Glenarm, 15 Blackface £80.50, J O’Kane, Cushendall, 40 Suffolk £80.50 and M McAuley, Martinstown, 41 Mul £80.
Shearling rams
W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £780, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £750, Norman McMordie, Saintfield, Charollais £720, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £700, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £680, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £680, Norman McMordie, Saintfield, Charollais £650, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £650, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel 650, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £650, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £650, Drew and Stephen Cowan, Banbridge, Charollais £620, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £620 and Drew and Stephen Cowan, Banbridge, Charollais £600.
Ram lambs
T McConnell, Parkgate, Charollais £800, T McConnell, Parkgate, Charollais £750, T McConnell, Parkgate, Charollais £600, David Kerr, Bushmills, Charollais £550, Derek Bell, Cookstown, Charollais £550, Wesley Cousins, Omagh, Charollais £500, J Waddell, Newry, Charollais £500, Derek Bell, Cookstown, Charollais £480, Brian Cowan, Fivemiletown, Charollais £450, I Goudy, Greyabbey, Charollais £450 and David Kerr, Bushmills, Charollais £450.
Tuesday 30th August 2022: 200 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.
Bullocks sold to £950 over for a Limousin 590kg at £1540 offered by JH Quigley, Ballinderry.
Heifers sold to £900 over for a Limousin 470kg at £1370 from RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop, Gleno and a Charolais 520kg £1420 from SJ Wightman, Saintfield.
Heifers 0- 500kg
RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop, Gleno Limousin 470kg £1370 (291) RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop, Limousin 460kg £1300 (282) S McCullough, Glenavy Charolais 460kg £1200 (260) S McDowell, Maghermoure Limousin 470kg £1210 (257) C McLoughlin, Carnlough Charolais 500kg £1270 (254) S McCullough, British Blue 390kg £990 (253) S McCullough, Charolais 460kg £1120 (243) S McCullough, British Blue 450kg £1080 (240) E Mulgrew, Dromore Limousin £1090 (237) S McCullough, Charolais 440kg £1040 (236) S Scullion, Ballymena Charolais 450kg £1060 (235) E Mulgrew, Dromore Limousin 490kg £1150 (234) M Crawford, Randalstown Abe 470kg £1085 (230) L Hamill, Templepatrick, Abe 470kg £1070 (227) E Mulgrew, Limousin 470kg £1060 (225) and E Mulgrew, Limousin 480kg £1080 (225).
501kg plus
S McCullough, Glenavy Charolais 520kg £1420 (273) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 520kg £1270 (244) S McCullough, Glenavy Charolais 540kg £1260 (233) A Beggs, Kilwaughter Limousin 620kg £1430 (230) S McCullough, British Blue 510kg £1170 (229) A Beggs, Kilwaughter Limousin 600kg £1365 (227) C McLoughlin, Carnlough Charolais 590kg £1260 (213) E Mulgrew, Dromore Limousin 540kg £1150 (213) A Beggs, Belgian Blue 560kg £1180 (210) C McLoughlin Charolais 590kg £1240 (210) P McKeown, Martinstown Abe 570kg £1190 (208) C McLoughlin, Charolais 560kg £1165 (208) C McLoughlin, Charolais 570kg £1145 (200) P McKeown, Martinstown Abe 530kg £1040 (196) A and C Creith, Armoy Abe 510kg £1000 (196) and A and C Creith, Abe 520kg £1000 (192).
Bullocks 0- 500kg
SJ Wightman, Saintfield Belgian Blue 440kg £1070 (243) SJ Wightman, Saintfield Belgian Blue 500kg £1190 (238) SJ Wightman, Saintfield Belgian Blue 450kg £1060 (235) SJ Wightman, Saintfield Belgian Blue 460kg £1080 (234) SJ Wightman, Saintfield Belgian Blue 490kg £150 (234) SJ Wightman, Saintfield Belgian Blue 460kg £1070 (232) J Steede, Cullybackey Abe 380kg £880 (231) W Jeffers, Cookstown Charolais 450kg £1040 (231) SJ Wightman, Belgian Blue 420kg £970 (231) M Kearney, Portglenone Simmental 490kg £1130 (230) RJ and Mrs E Dunlop, Gleno Limousin 500kg £1145 (229) S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 420kg £960 (228) SJ Wightman, British Blue 470kg £1060 (225) RJM and Mrs E Dunlop, Limousin 480kg £1080 (225) J Chestnut, Bushmills Limousin 490kg £1100 (224) and J Chestnutt, Limousin 490kg £1100 (224).
501kg plus
JH Quigley Ballinderry Limousin 590kg £1540 (261) JH Quigley, Charolais 560kg £1430 (255) JH Quigley, Limousin 590kg £1490 (252) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 590kg £1490 (252) SJ Wightman, Saintfield Belgian Blue 530kg £1305 (246) J Smyth, Limousin 570kg £1400 (245) J Smyth, Charolais 580kg £1400 (241) E Mulgrew, Dromore Limousin 630kg £1500 (238) JH Quigley, Charolais 620kg £1470 (237) JH Quigley, Charolais 580kg £1370 (236) E Mulgrew, Limousin 690kg £1620 (234) RA McNeilly, Ahoghill Limousin 530kg £1240 (234) A Beggs, Kilwaughter Limousin 590kg £1380 (233) JH Quigley, Charolais 600kg £1400 (233) SJ Wightman, Belgian Blue 510kg £1180 (231) and E Mulgrew, Limousin 660kg £1520 (230).
Wednesday 31st August 2022: 2504 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another lesser trade.
Fat lambs sold to 443p for 13 Texels 20.5kg £91 offered by JA O’Loan, Martinstown and to a top per head of £116 for 30kg from R Taylor, Ballinderry.
Fat ewes sold to £189.
Fat lambs, 1843
Top per kg
S Wilson, Randalstown 29 Charollais 18kg £82 (455), JA O’Loan, Martinstown 13 Texel 20.5kg £91 (443), W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 1 Blackface 20kg £88 (440) W McIlwaine, Texel 20.5kg £90 (439) Al Gault, Newtownabbey 5 Suffolk 18kg £78 (433) R McNeill, Glenarm 13 Cro 20kg £86.50 (432) L Hunter, Ballyclare 19kg £82 (431) J Christie, Cloughmills 5 Texel 21kg £90 (428) G Irwin, Ballyclare 3 Texel 21.5kg £92 (427) M Mcauley, Larne 6 Dor 19.5kg £83 (425) J McCollum, Carnlough 8 Texel 24kg £102 (425) G Martin, Broughshane 8 Texel 24kg £102 (425) M Johnston, Kells 6 Dor 20kg £85 (425) S Heaney, Ballymena 8 Texel 22kg £93.50 (425) RWG McConaghy, Ballintoy 11 Texel 20kg £85 (425) and R Gingles, Larne 21kg £89 (423).
Top per head
R Taylor, Lisburn, 2 Texel 30kg £116, P Donnelly, Rathkenny, 9 Texel 28kg £108, Colin McKee, Broughshane, 2 Bor 25kg £105, Jean Craig, Larne, 4 Texel 26.5kg £105, Norman McBurney, Moorfields, 52 Texel 26kg £104, J and N Morrow, Glenarm, 1 Charollais 27.5kg £104, P Donnelly, Rathkenny, 6 Texel 25.5kg £103.50, Brian Lyttle, Moorfields, 40 Texel 25kg £103, J McCollum, Carnlough, 8 Texel 24kg £102, R C McCullough, Carrickfergus, 2 Texel 26kg £102, Graeme Martin, Broughshane, 8 Texel 24kg £102, Alan McNair, Ballyclare, 20 Texel 25.5kg £102, William Rea, Straid, 20 Texel 25kg £102, Antrim Estates, Glenarm, 29 Eas 25kg £102, Felix McKendry, Broughshane, 15 Texel 24.5kg £101.50 and Noel Hamilton, Ballymena, 18 Texel 25.5kg £101.50.
Fat ewes
Fat ewes 661
First quality
Texel £150-£189
Suffolk £130-£188
Crossbred £100-£126
Blackface £70-£90