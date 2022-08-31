Beef bullocks selling to £2232 at Ballymena

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef cows sold to 251p for a 660kg at £1650, Friesian cows to 194p for a 500kg at £970.

Beef heifers to 276p for 610kg at £1683.

Beef bullocks to 282p for a 610kg at £1720 and to a top per head of £2232 for a 930kg.

Ballymena Mart

Friesian bullocks to 207p for a 640kg at £1324.

Beef cows

I Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin 660kg £1650 (250p), W J Ervine, Newtownabbey, Belgian Blue 830kg £2033.50 (245p), L Ballantine, Moorfields, Limousin 620kg £1512.80 (244p), A Murphy, Waringstown, Limousin 700kg £1708 (244p), J Strange, Ballyclare, British Blue 700kg £1701 (243p), R Forsythe, Portglenone, Charolais 630kg £1499.40 (238p), T Millar, Broughshane, Limousin 580kg £1339.80 (231p), Norman and Jonathan McKee, Cairncastle, Limousin 620kg £1432.20 (231p), Mrs A Henry, Antrim, Limousin 680kg £1564 (230p), J Tohill, Kilrea, Limousin 730kg £1620.60 (222p), T and S Reid, Crumlin, Limousin 570kg £1259.70 (221p), B Hunter, Doagh, Limousin 740kg £1620.60 (219p), D Thompson, Bushmills, Limousin 600kg £1290 (215p), R J Linton, Broughshane, Belgian Blue 690kg £1476.60, Hugh Bradley, Dessertmartin, Limousin 550kg £1171.50 (213p) and G Connon, Aldergrove, Abe 620kg £1314.40 (212p).

Friesian cows

G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown, Holstein 500kg £970 (194p), local farmer, Friesian 710kg £1306.40 (184p), B Alexander, Ahoghill, Friesian 650kg £1124.50 (173p), Arthur Gibson, Glenarm, Holstein 650kg £1118 (172p), J E and P Davidson, Ballywalter, Holstein 570kg £934.80 (164p), J. MC. Woodburn, Kells, Friesian 700kg £1148 (164p), Gary McCammond, Larne, Friesian 590kg £955.80 (162p), M/S W D M and Wm McKendry, Ballymena, Holstein 690kg £1117.80 (162p), M/S W D M and WM McKendry, Ballymena, Friesian 570kg £906.30 (159p), W L Wilson, Ballyclare, Friesian 640kg £992 (155p), J E and P Davidson, Ballywalter, A A Ferguson, Stewartstown, Holstein 590kg £902.70 (153p), R.L.A and D Irvine, Dundrod, Holstein 650kg £994.50 (153p), R Crawford, Glarryford, Friesian 750kg £1135.50 (151p), John Gault, Ballyclare, Friesian 600kg £858 (143p) and P J McKillop, Loughgiel, Holstein 610kg £866.20.

Beef heifers

S Kane, Doagh, Charolais 610kg £1683.60 (276p), M/S Taggart Bros, Doagh, Limousin 600kg £1620 (270p), Michael Coyle, Pomeroy, Charolais 620kg £1667.80 (269p), R Canning, Drumsurn, Limousin 580kg £1542.80 (266p), Gardiner Murdock, Broughshane, Charolais 560kg £1478.40 (264p), R Canning, Drumsurn, Charolais 730kg £1912.60 (262p), R J Arrell, Randalstown, Limousin 610kg £1586 (260p), R Canning, Drumsurn, Charolais 740kg £1909.20 (258p), R Woodside, Ballyclare, Charolais 660kg £1683 (255p), R J Arrell, Randalstown, Limousin 550kg £1397.00 (254p), R Canning, Drumsurn, Charolais 680kg £1720.40 (253p), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner, Her 650kg £1625 (250p), M/S Taggart Bros, Doagh, Simmental 620kg £1550 (250p), Hugh Bradley, Dessertmartin, Limousin 630kg £1556.10 (247p), R Canning, Drumsurn, Charolais 670kg £1648.20 (246p) and Terence Duffin, Toomebridge, Belgian Blue 640kg £1561.60 (244p).

Beef bullocks

R McCurdy, Broughshane, Limousin 610kg £1720.20 (282p), H Crawford, Moneyrea, Limousin 690kg £1938.90 (281p), W Irwin, Limavady, Limousin 660kg £1834.80 (278p), M C Donaldson, Templepatrick, Limousin 740kg £2057.20 (278p), H Crawford, Moneyrea, Belgian Blue 730kg £2022.10 (277p), Michael Coyle, Pomeroy, Limousin 630kg £1738.80 (276p), Patrick Cassidy, Maghera, Limousin 570kg £1561.80 (274p) and Gerard McMullan, Knockloughrim, Limousin 760kg £2074.80 (273p).

Friesian bullocks

Terence Duffin, Toomebridge, Friesian 640kg £1324.80 (207p), Terence Duffin, Toomebridge, Friesian 610kg £1220 (200p), E O’Donnell, Toomebridge, Holstein 680kg £1346.40 (198p), B McCollum, Cloughmills, Holstein 630kg £1241.10 (197p), John Caldwell, Antrim, Friesian 540kg £1058.40 (196p), B McCollum, Cloughmills, Friesian 590kg £1150.50 (195p), S Jamieson, Broughshane, Holstein 670kg £1279.70 (191p) and B McCollum, Cloughmills, Holstein 590kg £1126.90 (191p).

Friday 26th August 2022: Dairy cows - 39 dairy cattle sold to £2590 for a calved heifer from B McStravick, Lurgan, second calvers to £2500.

Top prices as follows: B McStravick, Lurgan 1 Friesian £2580, J Donaldson, Crossmaglen Friesian £2550, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £2500, J Donaldson Friesian £1920, J Hunter, Crumlin Ayrshire £1860, J Donaldson Friesian £1850, £1820, £1800, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £1800, J Hunter, Crumlin Ayrshire £1700, K Bristow, Newtownards Holstein £1700, R McCluggage, Larne Friesian £1700, J Donaldson Friesian £1680, B McStravick Friesian £1650, T J Gordon, Ballyclare Ayrshire £1650 and J Donaldson Friesian £1620.

Suckler cows

36 lots of sucklers sold to £2150 for a Limousin cow with a bull calf.

Top prices as follows:

S Jackson, Crossgar Limousin and bull calf £2150, R Baxter, Ballyclare Shorthorn beef and heifer calf £2080, Blonde d’Aquitaine and heifer calf £2000, Charolais and heifer calf £1980, S Jackson Limousin and Bull calf £1820, P Quinn, Cushendall Abe and bull calf £1700, R Baxter Limousin and heifer calf £1700, Shorthorn beef and heifer calf £1700, Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1680 and P Quinn Sho and heifer calf £1620.

Calves

288 lots in the calf ring sold to £585 for a four month old Aberdeen Angus bull.

Heifer calves to £570 for a two month old Simmental.

Bulls

S Baird, Islandmagee Abe £585, S Woods, Crossgar Limousin £550, £530, G Patton, Stranocum Abe £530, S Woods Limousin £500, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £480, S Woods Limousin £480, £470, I Montgomery Abe £460, S Woods Limousin £450, G McCammond, Larne Belgian Blue £450, T Aiken, Coleraine Abe £440, Charolais £435, G Patton Abe £435 and T J Johnston, Glenavy Limousin £430, £425.

Heifers

A McKillop, Loughgiel Simmental £570, S Woods, Crossgar Limousin £490, G McCammond, Larne Belgian Blue £470, S Gregg, Glarryford Charolais £450, S Woods Limousin £440 x 3, W Campbell, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £440 x 4, S Woods Limousin £415 and G Patton, Stranocum Abe £415 x 4.

Friesian

S Woods, Crossgar Friesian £260, G McCammond, Larne Friesian £205, A Kirkpatrick, Crumlin Holstein £190, J Adair, Kells Friesian £170, N and J Coleman, Doagh Holstein £155, A Boyle, Newtonards Friesian £140 x 2, J F Smyth, Islandmagee Friesian £140, D Boreland, Bushmills Holstein £140, H Millar, Antrim Friesian £115, McGookin Farms Friesian £110 and D Boreland Holstein £80 x 3.

260 weanlings sold to a very strong trade.

Bullocks sold to £800 over for a Charolais 420kg at £1220, presented by S McAllister, Glenarm.

Heifers sold to £820 over for a Limousin 330kg at £1150 offered by L and M Blaney, Cushendall.

Bullocks 0-300kg

Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Charolais 270kg £910 (337p), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 300kg £940 313p), Irene Overend, Bellaghy, Saler 250kg £750 (300p), Irene Overend, Bellaghy, Saler 250kg £750 (300p), Irene Overend, Bellaghy, Saler 250kg £750 (300p), H Crawford, Carnalbana, Limousin 280kg £810 (289p), R and M Duff, Kells, Belgian Blue 290kg £810 (279p), S Dennison, Dunadry, Saler 270kg £750 (277p), G Connon, Crumlin, Her 250kg £660 (264p), Irene Overend, Bellaghy, Saler 260kg £680 (261p), H Crawford, Carnalbana, Limousin 290kg £650 (224p), C McCammond, Larne, Limousin 260kg £580 (223p), Joe Johnston, Cullybackey, Abe 270kg £590 (218p) and C McCammond, Larne, Limousin 250kg £520 (208p).

301-350kg

Stephen Boyle, Carrickfergus, Charolais 330kg £1045 (316p), S McAllister, Glenarm, Charolais 310kg £950 (306p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 320kg £960 (300p), Leo G Marron, Portglenone, Limousin 340kg £1005 (295p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Charolais 330kg £960 (290p), E and P McCormick, Cushendun, Limousin 350kg £1010 (288p), Leo G Marron, Portglenone, Limousin 350kg £980 (280p), R and M Duff, Kells, Belgian Blue 320kg £890 (278p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 320kg £890 (278p), H Crawford, Carnalbana, Limousin 340kg £940 (276p), Joe Johnston, Cullybackey, Abe 330kg £880 (266p), Joe Johnston, Cullybackey, Abe 330kg £880 (266p) and Joe Johnston, Cullybackey, Abe 330kg £880 (266p).

351kg plus

Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Charolais 360kg £1110 (308p), H Crawford, Carnalbana, Charolais 370kg £1080 (291p), S McAllister, Glenarm, Limousin 420kg £1220 (290p), Owen Crawford, Newtownards, Charolais 360kg £1035 (287p), Stephen Boyle, Carrickfergus, Charolais 390kg £1120 (287p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 370kg £1060 (286p), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 370kg £1060 (286p), Owen Crawford, Newtownards, Limousin 370kg £1055 (285p), H Crawford, Carnalbana, Charolais 360kg £1020 (283p), Sean Mullan, Magherafelt, Limousin 370kg £1040 (281p), Norman and Jonathan McKee, Cairncastle, Limousin 430kg £1200 (279p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 360kg £1000 (277p) and Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 360kg £990 (275p).

Heifers 0-300kg

Mr L Knox, Bangor, Limousin 230kg £790 (343p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Charolais 260kg £780 (300p), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 270kg £790 (292p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 280kg £810 (289p), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 270kg £760 (281p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Charolais 300kg £830 (276p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 300kg £810 (270p), S Gillespie, Portglenone, Limousin 290kg £780 (269p), Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney, Limousin 290kg £770 (265p), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus, Limousin 290kg £770 (265p), L and M J Blaney, Cushendun, Limousin 300kg £750 (250p) and Owen Crawford, Newtownards, Limousin 280kg £680 (242p).

301-350kg

L and M J Blaney, Cushendun Limousin 330kg £1150 (348), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 340kg £980 (288), S Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg £860 (260), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 340kg £870 (255) x3, S Anderson Limousin 340kg £860 (252), L G Marron, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £770 (248), A McKeegan, Glenarm Charolais 340kg £835 (245), S Anderson Limousin 310kg £760 (245) x2, A Warwick, Templepatrick Abe 340kg £825 (242), S Anderson Limousin 320kg £750 (234), A McKeegan, Glenarm Charolais 330kg £770 (233), P McConnell Limousin 330kg £750 (227) and G Connon, Aldergrove Limousin 310kg £700 (225).

351kg plus

S Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 390kg £1130 (289), 380kg £1090 (286), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 370kg £965 (260), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 400kg £1030 (257), 360kg £910 (252), H Burgess, Ballygowan Limousin 400kg £1010 (252), 390kg £980 (251) x2, H Crawford Charolais 400kg £995 (248), 380kg £930 (244), H Burgess Limousin 360kg £870 (241), S Dennison, Dunadry Charolais 440kg £1060 (240), N and J McKee, Larne Limousin 450kg £1080 (240), K McKee, Cairncastle Limousin 450kg £1080 (240), S McAlister, Ballintoy Abe 420kg £1005 (239) and O Crawford, Kircubbin Simmental 360kg £860 (238).

Monday evening 29th August 2022: Another great sale of sheep on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Breeding sheep sold to £345.

Ewe lambs sold to £148.

Store lambs to £90 and rams to £800.

Breeding sheep

M McGuigan, Pomeroy, 10 Che £345, M McGuigan, Pomeroy, 10 Che £205, M McGuigan, Pomeroy, 10 Che £205, M McGuigan, Pomeroy, 10 Che £185, J Adams, Bellaghy, 9 Suffolk £185, M McGuigan, Pomeroy, 10 Che £180, M Fulton, Ballymena, 7 Suffolk £180, B McCloskey, Loughgiel, 12 Mul £178, S and F O’Kane, Dungiven, 10 Mul £178, S and F O’Kane, Dungiven, 10 Suffolk £176, B McCloskey, Loughgiel, 14 Mul £174, Thomas McIlroy, Raloo, 12 Mul £172, William Rea, Crumlin, 2 Texel £170, Thomas McIlroy, Raloo, 12 Mul £170, I McCaughan, Bushmills, 11 SX £170 and Amanda Bonnar, Glenwherry, 11 Charollais £170.

Ewe Lambs

Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally, 1 Blk £148, Ross Weatherup, 10 Suffolk £140, H and M Gingles, Ballyloran, 11 Che £130, Ross Weatherup, 12 Suffolk £126, H and M Gingles, Ballyloran, 2 NC £122, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter, 10 Mul £122, Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally, 10 Texel £120, Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally, 10 Bor £120, Stephen Wallace, Kilbride, 6 Gre £118, James Paul Magill, Raloo, 11 Sx £118, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter, 12 Mul £116, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter, 12 Mul £116, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter, 12 Mul £115, H and M Gingles, Ballyloran, 8 Che £114, Ross Weatherup, Larne, 14 Suffolk £114 and K Stewart, Larne, 15 Mul £114.

Store lambs

William Wright, Carnlough, 13 Texel £90, G Gillan, Glenarm, 49 Texel £90, Wendy McDonnell, Ballygally, 12 Suffolk £88, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter, 30 Texel £88, Niall McKay, Carnlough, 25 Texel £88, Alex Magee, Ballyrickard, 15 Texel £87, Alex Thompson, Islandmagee, 18 Texel £86.50, Timothy Wray, Carnlough, 30 Mul £86.50, Sheriff Topping, Kilwaughter, 31 Mul £86, H Reid, Feystown, 7 Mul £85.50, Ian Gibson, Broughshane, 44 Texel £85, William Wright, Carnlough, 29 Texel £84, G Gillan, Glenarm, 50 Texel £84, R Hunter, Larne, 9 Suffolk £84, Paul Crawford, Islandmagee, 5 Dor £84, Mr Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall, 38 Mul £83, H O’Kane, Carnlough, 12 Texel £83, Patrick Devine, Aughafatten, 17 Mul £82, Robert Magee, Kilwaughter, 10 Texel £82, Mervyn Johnston, Kells, 6 Dor £82, Wendy McDonnell, Ballygally, 9 Suffolk £81.50, H O’Kane, Carnlough, 50 Mul £81, E Matthews, Glenarm, 15 Blackface £80.50, J O’Kane, Cushendall, 40 Suffolk £80.50 and M McAuley, Martinstown, 41 Mul £80.

Shearling rams

W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £780, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £750, Norman McMordie, Saintfield, Charollais £720, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £700, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £680, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £680, Norman McMordie, Saintfield, Charollais £650, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £650, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel 650, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £650, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £650, Drew and Stephen Cowan, Banbridge, Charollais £620, W H D McCabe, Muckamore, Texel £620 and Drew and Stephen Cowan, Banbridge, Charollais £600.

Ram lambs

T McConnell, Parkgate, Charollais £800, T McConnell, Parkgate, Charollais £750, T McConnell, Parkgate, Charollais £600, David Kerr, Bushmills, Charollais £550, Derek Bell, Cookstown, Charollais £550, Wesley Cousins, Omagh, Charollais £500, J Waddell, Newry, Charollais £500, Derek Bell, Cookstown, Charollais £480, Brian Cowan, Fivemiletown, Charollais £450, I Goudy, Greyabbey, Charollais £450 and David Kerr, Bushmills, Charollais £450.

Tuesday 30th August 2022: 200 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £950 over for a Limousin 590kg at £1540 offered by JH Quigley, Ballinderry.

Heifers sold to £900 over for a Limousin 470kg at £1370 from RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop, Gleno and a Charolais 520kg £1420 from SJ Wightman, Saintfield.

Heifers 0- 500kg

RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop, Gleno Limousin 470kg £1370 (291) RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop, Limousin 460kg £1300 (282) S McCullough, Glenavy Charolais 460kg £1200 (260) S McDowell, Maghermoure Limousin 470kg £1210 (257) C McLoughlin, Carnlough Charolais 500kg £1270 (254) S McCullough, British Blue 390kg £990 (253) S McCullough, Charolais 460kg £1120 (243) S McCullough, British Blue 450kg £1080 (240) E Mulgrew, Dromore Limousin £1090 (237) S McCullough, Charolais 440kg £1040 (236) S Scullion, Ballymena Charolais 450kg £1060 (235) E Mulgrew, Dromore Limousin 490kg £1150 (234) M Crawford, Randalstown Abe 470kg £1085 (230) L Hamill, Templepatrick, Abe 470kg £1070 (227) E Mulgrew, Limousin 470kg £1060 (225) and E Mulgrew, Limousin 480kg £1080 (225).

501kg plus

S McCullough, Glenavy Charolais 520kg £1420 (273) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 520kg £1270 (244) S McCullough, Glenavy Charolais 540kg £1260 (233) A Beggs, Kilwaughter Limousin 620kg £1430 (230) S McCullough, British Blue 510kg £1170 (229) A Beggs, Kilwaughter Limousin 600kg £1365 (227) C McLoughlin, Carnlough Charolais 590kg £1260 (213) E Mulgrew, Dromore Limousin 540kg £1150 (213) A Beggs, Belgian Blue 560kg £1180 (210) C McLoughlin Charolais 590kg £1240 (210) P McKeown, Martinstown Abe 570kg £1190 (208) C McLoughlin, Charolais 560kg £1165 (208) C McLoughlin, Charolais 570kg £1145 (200) P McKeown, Martinstown Abe 530kg £1040 (196) A and C Creith, Armoy Abe 510kg £1000 (196) and A and C Creith, Abe 520kg £1000 (192).

Bullocks 0- 500kg

SJ Wightman, Saintfield Belgian Blue 440kg £1070 (243) SJ Wightman, Saintfield Belgian Blue 500kg £1190 (238) SJ Wightman, Saintfield Belgian Blue 450kg £1060 (235) SJ Wightman, Saintfield Belgian Blue 460kg £1080 (234) SJ Wightman, Saintfield Belgian Blue 490kg £150 (234) SJ Wightman, Saintfield Belgian Blue 460kg £1070 (232) J Steede, Cullybackey Abe 380kg £880 (231) W Jeffers, Cookstown Charolais 450kg £1040 (231) SJ Wightman, Belgian Blue 420kg £970 (231) M Kearney, Portglenone Simmental 490kg £1130 (230) RJ and Mrs E Dunlop, Gleno Limousin 500kg £1145 (229) S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 420kg £960 (228) SJ Wightman, British Blue 470kg £1060 (225) RJM and Mrs E Dunlop, Limousin 480kg £1080 (225) J Chestnut, Bushmills Limousin 490kg £1100 (224) and J Chestnutt, Limousin 490kg £1100 (224).

501kg plus

JH Quigley Ballinderry Limousin 590kg £1540 (261) JH Quigley, Charolais 560kg £1430 (255) JH Quigley, Limousin 590kg £1490 (252) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 590kg £1490 (252) SJ Wightman, Saintfield Belgian Blue 530kg £1305 (246) J Smyth, Limousin 570kg £1400 (245) J Smyth, Charolais 580kg £1400 (241) E Mulgrew, Dromore Limousin 630kg £1500 (238) JH Quigley, Charolais 620kg £1470 (237) JH Quigley, Charolais 580kg £1370 (236) E Mulgrew, Limousin 690kg £1620 (234) RA McNeilly, Ahoghill Limousin 530kg £1240 (234) A Beggs, Kilwaughter Limousin 590kg £1380 (233) JH Quigley, Charolais 600kg £1400 (233) SJ Wightman, Belgian Blue 510kg £1180 (231) and E Mulgrew, Limousin 660kg £1520 (230).

Wednesday 31st August 2022: 2504 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another lesser trade.

Fat lambs sold to 443p for 13 Texels 20.5kg £91 offered by JA O’Loan, Martinstown and to a top per head of £116 for 30kg from R Taylor, Ballinderry.

Fat ewes sold to £189.

Fat lambs, 1843

Top per kg

S Wilson, Randalstown 29 Charollais 18kg £82 (455), JA O’Loan, Martinstown 13 Texel 20.5kg £91 (443), W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 1 Blackface 20kg £88 (440) W McIlwaine, Texel 20.5kg £90 (439) Al Gault, Newtownabbey 5 Suffolk 18kg £78 (433) R McNeill, Glenarm 13 Cro 20kg £86.50 (432) L Hunter, Ballyclare 19kg £82 (431) J Christie, Cloughmills 5 Texel 21kg £90 (428) G Irwin, Ballyclare 3 Texel 21.5kg £92 (427) M Mcauley, Larne 6 Dor 19.5kg £83 (425) J McCollum, Carnlough 8 Texel 24kg £102 (425) G Martin, Broughshane 8 Texel 24kg £102 (425) M Johnston, Kells 6 Dor 20kg £85 (425) S Heaney, Ballymena 8 Texel 22kg £93.50 (425) RWG McConaghy, Ballintoy 11 Texel 20kg £85 (425) and R Gingles, Larne 21kg £89 (423).

Top per head

R Taylor, Lisburn, 2 Texel 30kg £116, P Donnelly, Rathkenny, 9 Texel 28kg £108, Colin McKee, Broughshane, 2 Bor 25kg £105, Jean Craig, Larne, 4 Texel 26.5kg £105, Norman McBurney, Moorfields, 52 Texel 26kg £104, J and N Morrow, Glenarm, 1 Charollais 27.5kg £104, P Donnelly, Rathkenny, 6 Texel 25.5kg £103.50, Brian Lyttle, Moorfields, 40 Texel 25kg £103, J McCollum, Carnlough, 8 Texel 24kg £102, R C McCullough, Carrickfergus, 2 Texel 26kg £102, Graeme Martin, Broughshane, 8 Texel 24kg £102, Alan McNair, Ballyclare, 20 Texel 25.5kg £102, William Rea, Straid, 20 Texel 25kg £102, Antrim Estates, Glenarm, 29 Eas 25kg £102, Felix McKendry, Broughshane, 15 Texel 24.5kg £101.50 and Noel Hamilton, Ballymena, 18 Texel 25.5kg £101.50.

Fat ewes

Fat ewes 661

First quality

Texel £150-£189

Suffolk £130-£188

Crossbred £100-£126