Beef bullocks selling to £2261 at Ballymena

Beef cows sold to 262p 800kg at £2096 and 740kg at £1938, Friesian cows to 196p 560kg at £1097, beef heifers to 283p 650kg at £1839, beef bullocks to 285p 630kg £1795 and to a top per head of £2261 for 880kg. Friesian bullocks to 211p 670kg at £1413.

Beef cows

McCabe Brothers Blonde d’Aquitaine 800kg £2096 (262) McCabe Brothers Belgian Blue 740kg £1938 (262) E Mulgrew, Dromore Limousin 540kg £1377 (255) McCabe Brothers, Blonde d’Aquitaine 730kg £1839 (252) N Drennan, Ballyclare Limousin 670kg £1681 (251) McCabe Brothers Blonde d’Aquitaine 760kg £1884 (248) T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 690kg £1711 (248) McCabe Brothers, Limousin 780kg £1926 (247) McCabe Brothers Limousin 750kg £1845 (246) McCabe Brothers, Blonde d’Aquitaine 710kg £1746 (246) A Farrell, Fivemiletown Blonde d’Aquitaine 630kg £1537 (244) McCabe Brothers Charolais 800kg £1944 (243) McCabe Brothers Belgian Blue 720kg £1735 (241) S Black, Glenarm Limousin 620kg £1469 (237) S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 670kg £1587 (237) and D Knox, Coleraine Limousin 510kg £1203 (236).

Ballymena Mart

Friesian cows

J Sawyers, Sixmiletown 560kg £1097 (196) H Simms, Carrickfergus 670kg £1299 (194) JC Barkley, Ballymena 640kg £1228 (192) JC Barkley, 650kg £1209 (186) A McBurney, 610kg £1128 (185) A McBurney, 720kg £1288 (179) E Crawford, 540kg £961 (178) A McBurney, 60kg £1062 (177) A McBurney, 840kg £1461 (174) A McBurney, 810kg £1401 (173) WL Wilson 590kg £1003 (170) RA Gordon, Cloughmills 580kg £986 (170) S J and R J McLean, Straid 760kg £1292 (170) SJ and RJ McLean 680kg £1156 (170) E Crawford, 800kg £1352 (169) and A McBurney, 660kg £1108 (168).

Beef heifers

S Higgins, Limousin 650kg £1839 (283) W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Belgian Blue 710kg £2002 (282) N Drennan, Ballyclare Limousin 570kg £1584 (278) S Higgins, Limousin 630kg £1688 (268) W Ward and Sons 630kg £1688 (268) S Higgins, Limousin 620kg £1618 (261) R Workman, Kilwaughter 620kg £1605 (259) C Livingstone, Charolais 650kg £1677 (258) R Kelly, Coleraine Charolais 620kg £1593 (257) E Steele, Portglenone Blonde d’Aquitaine 610kg £1549 (254) R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 610kg £1549 (254) W McMullan, Toomebridge Limousin 550kg £1391 (253) W McMullan, Limousin 520kg £1284 (247) C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 680kg £1679 (247) C Livingstone, Charolais 680kg £1679 (247) and C Livingstone, Charolais 610kg £1500 (246).

Beef bullocks

WA Kirkwood, Lisburn Limousin 630kg £1795 (285) G and A McMaster, Broughshane 680kg £1904 (280) OKI Developments, Charolais 700kg £1960 (280) G and A McMaster, Limousin 660kg £1828 (277) OKI Developments, Cha 720kg £1980 (275) G and A McMaster, Limousin 660kg £1808 (274) OKI Developments, Cha 730kg £1992 (273) G and A McMaster Limousin 570kg £1556 (273) G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 630kg £1713 (272) OKI Developments, Dungiven Charolais 720kg £1958 (272) SF Quinn, Kilrea Limousin 650kg £1768 (272) J Kennedy, Blonde d’Aquitaine 600kg £1632 (272) G Murdock Limousin 610kg £1647 (270) M McCrossan, Finton Charolais 710kg £1917 (270) J Dougan, Limousin 620kg £1667 (269) and G and A McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 640kg £1721 (269).

Beef bullocks per head

J and N Colhoun, Simmental 880kg £2261, J and N Colhoun, Simmental 850kg £2150, S Smith, Coleraine Simmental 910kg £2083, N Hara, Coleraine Charolais 780kg £2082, A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 780kg £2082, M McCrossan, Charolais 850kg £2082, J and N Colhoun, Simmental 830kg £2041, N Hara, Charolais 790kg £2038, A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 790kg £2006, OKI Developments, Charolais 730kg £1992, OKI Development, Charolais 720kg £1980, N Hara, Charolais 760kg £1976, O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 760kg £1976, J and N Colhoun, Simmental 770kg £1963, OKI Developments, Charolais 700kg £1960 and OKI Development, Charolais 720kg £1958.

Friesian bullocks per kg

B Gribben, Dunloy 670kg £1413 (211) JMC Woodburn, Kells 640kg £1305 (204) RJ Gage, Clough 580kg £1183 (204) J MC Woodburn, Kells 810kg £1571 (194) R Carlisle, Cullybackey 550kg £1061 (193) R and M J Duffin, Cargan 620kg £1190 (192) J MC Woodburn, 570kg £1088 (191) R and M J Duffin, 580kg £1090 (188) M McCord, Antrim 670kg £1226 (183) R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 590kg £1079 (183) R and M and J Duffin 570kg £1043 (183) R and M and J Duffin, 570kg £1037 (182) M McCord, 710kg £1278 (180) M McCord, 620kg £1109 (179) R and M J Duffin, 550kg £902 (164) and W Hamilton, Broughshane 590kg £649 (101).

Friday 29th July 2022: A small entry of dairy stock sold to £2300 for a second calver from Barry McStravick, Lurgan.

B McStravick, Friesian £2300, B McStravick, Friesian £2220, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £2100, A McCullough, Holstein £2020 and B McStravick, Friesian £2000.

A good entry in suckler ring sold to £4150 for a young Charolais bull. H Griffen, Toomebridge sold Belgian Blue Heifer with heifer calf for £2140.

H Griffin, Toomebridge Belgian Blue and HC £21440, D Gillan, Charolais cow and BC £1800, D Gillan, Simmental cow and BC £1550, C Bateson, Toomebridge Limousin cow and HC £1520, A Linton, Glarryford Hereford cow and BC £1450, local farmer Limousin cow and BC £1380, J and C Kennedy, Donaghadee Simmental in calf £1360, T and M E Taylor, Doagh Abe cow and BC £1350 and T and M E Taylor, Abe and HC £1320, local farmer, Hereford cow and HC £1250.

274 lots in the calf ring sold to £580 for a two month old Charolais. Bull, heifer calves sold to £505 for a Charolais from the same farm. Partly reared Friesian bulls to £525, young Friesian bulls to £170.

Bull calves

A Farrell, Fivemiletown Charolais £580, A Farrell Abe £530, W S Kennedy, Ballyclare Friesian £525, £520, £510, A Farrell Charolais £510, G Devlin, Randalstown Belgian Blue £500, H Thompson, Randalstown Belgian Blue £480, S McCammond, Randalstown Belgian Blue £470, local farmer Shorthorn beef £460, S McClenaghan, Antrim Limousin £460, J Sayers, Cloughmills Abe £450, local farmer Shorthorn beef £440, A Farrell Charolais £440, H Thompson Abe £435 and B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £435.

Heifer calves

A Farrell, Fivemiletown Charolais £505, L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £475, D McClurkin, Ligoniel Charolais £465, Dard Belgian Blue £465, Dard Belgian Blue £465, Dard Belgian Blue £465, Dard Belgian Blue £465, Dard Belgian Blue £465, A Farrell Charolais £460, A Farrell Abe £460, D Farrell, Fivemiletown Charolais £450, L Wilson Belgian Blue £435, L Wilson Belgian Blue £430, A Farrell Charolais £430, L Wilson Belgian Blue £420 and J Scroggie, Armagh Shorthorn beef £420.

Friesian bull calves

W S Kennedy, Ballyclare £525, £520, £510, G Devlin £250, D Mallon £225, £225, D Young, Saintfield £195, £195, RJ Gage, Clough £170, A Boyle, Newtownards £155, D Mallon £155, £155, £155 and D Young £140, £140 and £140.

173 weanlings sold to 296p per kg for a 280kg Charolais bullock at £830, stronger lots to 293p for a 400kg Shorthorn beef at £1170. Heifers sold to 278p for a 450kg Limousin at £1250.

Heifers

0-300kg

D McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 220kg £560 (254), D McDonnell Charolais 240kg £580 (241), D Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 280kg £670 (239), S J Duncan, Crumlin Limousin 280kg £600 (214), Abe 280kg £600 (214) and S Wallace, Broughshane Belgian Blue 200kgn £400 (200), Simmental 230kg £450 (195), Abe 250kg £420 (168).

301-350kg

S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 340kg £880 (258), Charolais 330kg £840 (254), D Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 320kg £810 (253), H M Dobbin, Aughafatten Limousin 320kg £780 (243), P Brankin, Aghalee Simmental 340kg £815 (239), D Boyd Saler 350kg £730 (208) and E McKinstry, Donacloney Abe 330kg £650 (197).

351kg plus

S Rea, Straid Limousin 450kg £1250 (277), Charolais 410kg £1095 (267), Charolais 440kg £1165 (264), Charolais 400kg £1050 (262), A Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 430kg £1110 (258), S Rea Limousin 430kg £1100 (255), H Griffin, Toomebridge Limousin 450kg £1150 (255), S Rea Charolais 420kg £1070 (254), Limousin 410kg £1040 (253), Limousin 500kg £1260 (252), Charolais 420kg £1040 (247), P Brankin Simmental 370kg £910 (246) and S Rea Charolais 430kg £1055 (245), Limousin 470kg £1150 (244), Charolais 470 £1150 (244), Charolais 370kg £905 (244).

Bulls/bullocks

0kg to 300kg

P Brankin, Aghalee Cha 280kg £830 (296) S Rea, Ballyclare Cha 300kg £880 (293) P Brankin, Aghalee Simmental 290kg £830 (286) J McKenna, Ahoghill Cha 280kg £800 (285) J McKenna, Abe 280kg £800 (285) SJ Duncan, Crumlin Cha 280kg £795 (283) D Russell, Antrim Limousin 290kg £815 (281) SJ Duncan, Cha 280kg £780 (278) L Crawford, Limousin 270kg (277) SJ Duncan, Cha 270kg £750 (277) SJ Duncan, Cha 280kg £770 (275) D Boyd, Saler 280kg £720 (257) J Wilson, Shorthorn beef 300kg £670 (223) J Wilson, Shorthorn beef 300kg £670 (223) S Graham, Abe 250kg £550 (220) and W Jones, Shorthorn beef 300kg £640 (213).

301kg to 350kg

R Shaw, Ballymena Limousin 320kg £890 (278) R Shaw, Ballymena Limousin 310kg £850, R Shaw, Ballymena Limousin 310kg £850 (274) RJ McKendry, Antrim Limousin 310kg £845 (272), R Shaw, Ballymena Limousin 310kg £830 (267) R Shaw, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £880 (266) RJ McKendry, Simmental 320kg £840 (262) D Boyd, Saler 340kg £890 (261) D Boyd, Saler 340kg £890 (261) RJ McKendry, Limousin 330kg £860 (260) RJ McKendry, Cha 330kg £860 (260) D McDonnell, Glenariffe Cha 330kg £850 (257) HM Dobbin, Aughafatten Cha 350kg £900 (257) RJ McKendry, Limousin 350kg £890 (254) SJ Duncan, Limousin 320kg £810 (253) and SJ Duncan, Limousin 320kg £810 (253).

351kg and over

W Jones Snr, Shorthorn beef 400kg £1170 (292) J Forsythe, Islandmagee Limousin 430kg £1200 (279) J McCabe, Charolais 430kg £1200 (279) R Shaw, Ballymena Limousin 370kg £1000 (270) M Russell, Parkgate Limousin 450kg £1190 (264) J McCabe, Charolais 420kg £1110 (264) J Forsythe, Limousin 420kg £1090 (259) J Forsythe, Limousin 420kg £1090 (259) J Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 440kg £1130 (256) D Boyd, Charolais 400kg £1020 (255) R Shaw, Limousin 370kg £940 (254) local farmer, Limousin 410kg £1040 (253) D McClintock, Broughshane Abe 440kg £1110 (252) D McClintock, Abe 440kg £1110 (252) RJ McKendry, Antrim Limousin 370kg £930 (251) and D McClintock, Limousin 370kg £930 (251).

Monday evening 1st August 2022: A great entry of sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Store lambs sold to £92.50, ewe lambs to £140, hoggets to £195, leading prices as follows:

Store lambs

Sheriff Topping, Kilwaughter 10 Texel £92.50, R B and J H Kennedy Dundrod 40 Texel £92.50, J Fleck, Doagh 48 Texel £92.50, A V Magill, Carnlough 54 Suffolk £91.50, local farmer 9 Texel £91.50, Parkmore Farms Glenariffe 90 Texel £90.00, Roy McKeown, Broughshane 18 Che £90.00, W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 13 Texel £89.50, Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner 15 Texel £89.00, J O’Kane, Cushendall 14 Texel £88.50, Paul Butler, Rathkenny 8 Texel £88.50, Fraser Tweed, Glenarm 12 Texel £88.50, J Fleck, Doagh 9 Mul £88.50, A V Magill, Carnlough 50 Che £88.00, Parkmore Farms Glenariffe 40 Texel £88.00 and Paul Butler, Rathkenny 7 Suffolk £87.50.

Ewe lambs

Daniel Convery, Cushendun 11 Suffolk £140.00, S Currie, Larne 14 Suffolk £134.00, Daniel Convery, Cushendun 10 Suffolk £116.00, I Morrison, Dunloy 7 Texel £114.00, S Currie, Larne 9 Cha £114.00, I Morrison, Dunloy 7 Texel £113.00, Daniel Convery, Cushendun 10 Suffolk £112.00, W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 10 Texel £110.00, I Morrison, Dunloy 7 Texel £110.00, I Morrison, Dunloy 8 Texel £108.00, P McKavanagh, Crumlin 8 Texel £104.00, P McKavanagh, Crumlin 3 Suffolk £100, P McKavanagh, Crumlin 5 Texel £98.00, S Currie, Larne 13 Suffolk £98.00, S Currie, Larne 16 Cha £96.00 and S Currie, Larne 17 Suffolk £96.00.

Breeders

D Devlin, Randalstown 1 Texel £195.00, Mrs R Dunlop, Portglenone 8 Suffolk £176.00, D Devlin, Randalstown 5 Suffolk £165.00, D Devlin, Randalstown 2 Bel £152.00, D Devlin, Randalstown 7 Texel £150.

Tuesday 2nd August 2022: A good entry of 220 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a sharp trade. Heifers sold to £830 over for a Limousin 510kg at £1340 presented by James Smyth, Randalstown. Bullocks sold to £1070 over for a Limousin 590kg at £1160 offered by Joe Bailey, Ballycastle.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 480kg £1275 (265) J McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 490kg £1270 (259) J McCabe, Charolais 480kg £1220 (254) A Smyth, Moorfields Charolais 470kg £1060 (225) A Smyth, Charolais 480kg £1050 (218) A Smyth, Charolais 450kg £980 (217) J Currie, Larne Limousin 490kg £1060 (216) J Currie, 490kg £1060 (216) A Smyth, Charolais 370kg £800 (216) W Lynn, Randalstown Limousin 400kg £860 (215) J Currie, Limousin 480kg £1005 (209) RA Hill, Islandmagee Belgian Blue 450kg £940 (208) RA Hill, Belgian Blue £940 (208) J Currie, Limousin 470kg £980 (208) J Graham, Larne Sho 480kg £1000 (208) and ED McCorry, Ballinderry Hereford 250kg £200 (200)

501kg and over

J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 510kg £1340 (262) J Smyth, Limousin 510kg £1320 (258) WE Adamson, Carrickfergus Aubrac 560kg £1345 (240) WE Adamson, Aubrac 530 £1270 (239) WE Adamson Sou 520kg £1230 (236) WE Adamson, Aubrac 510kg £1180 (231) WE Adamson, Aubrac 520kg £1200 (230) WE Adamson Aubrac 560kg £1290 (230) R and S McMullan, Broughshane Abe 520kg £1180 (226) WE Adamson, Aubrac 520kg £1170 (225) RA Hill, Belgian Blue 610kg £1360 (223) M Esler, Ballymena Abe 570kg £1260 (221) J Currie, Larne Simmental 520kg £1145 (202) J Currie, Limousin 520kg £1145 (220) J Currie, Simmental 520kg £1145 (220) and R and S McMullan, Broughshane Limousin 510kg £1120 (219).

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

A Smyth, Moorfields Charolais 400kg £990 (247), E Kelly, Randalstown Limousin 430kg £1060 (246), J McCabe, Nutts Corner Limousin 490kg £1190 (242), W Montgomery, Broughshane Limousin 450kg £1090 (242), W Jeffers, Cookstown Charolais 390kg £940 (241), Charolais 420kg £1000 (238), S Darragh, Toomebridge Limousin 480kg £1130 (235), K D Reid, Lurgan Saler 450kg £1055 (234), W Jeffers Charolais 430kg £990 (230), K D Reid Charolais 410kg £940 (229), E Kelly Limousin 470kg £1075 (228), H Marks, Downpatrick Limousin 470kg £1070 (227), B Gaston, Ballymena Fleckvieh 490kg £1110 (226), S Darragh Limousin 470kg £1050 (223), M Esler, Deerfin Limousin 460kg £1020 (221) and W Montgomery Hereford 500kg £1105 (221).

501kg plus

J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 590kg £1660 (281), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 590kg £1560 (264), J and S Bailey Charolais 610kg £1590 (260), J Smyth Belgian Blue 590kg £1420 (240), J and S Bailey Limousin 560kg £1340 (239), D and A Sampson, Castledawson Fleckvieh 600kg £1430 (238), I Marcus, Ahoghill Limousin 580kg £1380 (237), A and B Hunter, Antrim Charolais 690kg £1620 (234), W Montgomery, Broughshane Charolais 550kg £1290 (234), A and B Hunter Charolais 740kg £1730 (233), I Marcus Charolais 540kg £1260 (233), W Montgomery Limousin 560kg £1305 (233), N and J Coleman, Doagh Belgian Blue 540kg £1255 (232), Belgian Blue 540kg £1255 (232), J and S Bailey, Limousin 590kg £1370 (232) and Fairmount Farm, Claudy Simmental 650kg £1490 (229).

Wednesday 3rd August 2022: Just under 2000 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another sharper trade. Fat lambs sold to 482p for a pen of 19.5kg at £94 and to a top per head of £126 for 32.5kg. Fat ewes sold to £206.

Fat lambs 1276

Top per kg

J Hunter, Cairncastle 16 Texel 17.5kg £87 (497) T Stewart, Cairncastle 19kg £94 (482), R McNabney, Glarryford 1 Texel 20kg £96 (480) JE Adams, Ballyclare 4 Suffolk 20kg £95.50 (477) M McKeown, Aughafatten 14 Texel 20kg £95 (475) J Hunter, Cairncastle 13 Mul 20kg £94 (470) local farmer 12 Texel 20.5kg £96 (468) IW and AT McCaughey, Broughshane 14 Texel 21kg £98 (466) U Torrens, Coleraine 5 Texel 20.5kg £95.50 (465) G Warwick, Moorfields 3 Texel 23kg £107 (465) J McQuiston, Ballymoney 34 Texel 21.5kg £100 (465) D Devlin, Randalstown 12 Texel 21kg £97.50 (464) H Hall, Newtownabbey 2 Texel 23.5kg £109 (463) S Hall, Larne 10 Texel 23.5kg £109 (463) C McKee, Broughshane 6 Texel 22.5kg £104 (462) and K Lorimer, Aughafatten 12 Texel 21kg £97.

Top per head

R Morrow, Glenarm 1 Texel 32.5kg £126, H Hall, Newtownabbey 1 Texel 30kg £124, F McKendry, Broughshane 1 Texel 30kg £122, F McKendry, 1 Mil 30kg £119, J Petticrew, Cairncastle 2 Texel 27.5kg £118, W Magee, Kilwaughter 20 Texel 26.5kg £117.50, S French, Randalstown 2 Texel 26kg £115.50, A Mullan, Armoy 1 Texel 32.5kg £113, R Workman, Kilwaughter 20 Suffolk 25.5kg £112.50, DS Beggs, Ballyclare 34 Texel 25.5kg £112, W Millar, Broughshane 12 Texel 25kg £111.50, W Millar, 2 Texel £111.50, V Boyle, Ballymena 10 Texel 24kg £110, T Rainey, Ballygally 11 Texel 24.5kg £110, C McKee, 5 Bor 24kg £109.50 and D Knox, Coleraine 1 Suffolk 25kg £109.50.

Fat ewes (707)

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£184

Texel - £130-£206

Crossbred - £90-£128