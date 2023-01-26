Beef bullocks selling to £2310 and beef heifers to £2104 at Ballymena

A sharper trade again with beef cows selling to 260p for 700kg at £1820, Friesian cows to 176p 670kg at £1179, beef heifers to 305p at 690kg at £2104, beef bullocks to 304p 760kg at £2310 and to a top per head of £2534 for 960kg. Friesian bullocks to 240p 620kg at £1488.

Beef cows

Advertisement

R O’Neill, Dunloy Charolais 700kg £1820 (260) N Cole, Downpatrick Belgian Blue 730kg £1810 (248) R O’Neill, Limousin 710kg £1732 (244) R O’Neill, Limousin 740kg £1790 (242) S Hall, Simmental 790kg £1896 (240) S McNamara, Portaferry Charolais 840kg £2007 (239) I Wallace, Rasharkin Limousin 750kg £1785 (238) I Wallace, Limousin 760kg £1793 (236) Kelly Brothers, Ballymena Stabiliser 670kg £1581 (236) J McManus, Limousin 660kg £1544 (234) S Morrison, Simmental 840kg £1965 (234) N Cole, Limousin 690kg £1614 (234) P Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 580kg £1351 (233) I Wallace, Limousin 620kg £1419 (229) J McManus, Simmental 850kg £1929 (227) and Kelly Brothers, Stabiliser 720kg £1634 (227).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

H McNabney, Clough 670kg £1179 (176) DG Wallace, 690kg £1207 (175) Rockmount Farm, 700kg £1218 (174) H Armstrong, Coagh 630kg £1071 (170) S Jamieson, Broughshane 680kg £1149 (169) JC Barkley, Ballymena 780kg £1294 (166) JC Barkley, 730kg £1197 (164) H Armstrong, 680kg £1101 (162) J McKeeman, Bushmills 700kg £1099 (157) S Jamieson, Broughshane 630kg £976 (155) T and J Mackey, 720kg £1101 (153) H McNabney, Clough 550kg £825 (150) H Armstrong, Coagh 640kg £947 (148) P McGowan, 650kg £955 (147) P McGowan, 670kg £958 (143) and D McIlwaine, Larne 580kg £823 (142).

Advertisement

Beef heifers

Top price per kg

Advertisement

P Donnelly, Charolais 690kg £2104 (305) R Millar, Moneymore Charolais 760kg £2158 (284) P Donnelly, Charolais 600kg £1686 (281) W and P McCallion, Limousin 590kg £1634 (277) W and P McCallion, Limousin 640kg £1760 (275) W and P McCallion, Limousin 610kg £1659 (272) J Davidson, Moorfields Simmental 630kg £1688 (268) G Bodkin, Magherafelt Belgian Blue 730kg £1912 (262) N Cole, Limousin 670kg £1748 (261) J Davidson, Limousin 600kg £1554 (259) McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 500kg £1295 (259) J Steel Jnr, Glenavy Simmental 550kg £1424 (259) Jacksons, Ballynure Belgian Blue 620kg £1599 (258) T Strange, Straid Stabiliser 600kg £1548 (258) J Davison, Moorfields Simmental 600kg £1542 (257) G Bodkin, Magherafelt Simmental 680kg £1740 (256).

Beef bullocks

Advertisement

Top price per kg

C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 760kg £2310 (304) R Millar, Moneymore Blonde d'Aquitaine 600kg £1812 (302) N Patterson, Limousin 660kg £1986 (301) N Patterson, Limousin 700kg £2100 (300) C Reid, Limousin 750kg £2250 (300) N Patterson, Charolais 660kg £1966 (298) R Linton, Charolais 790kg £2354 (298) G Scullion, Limousin 600kg £1788 (298) R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 610kg £1811 (297) R Linton, Limousin 710kg £2108 (297) R McCurdy, Broughshane 640kg £1881 (294) N Patterson, Limousin 690kg £2014 (292) R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 640kg £1868 (292) N Patterson, Limousin 660kg £1914 (290) C Reid, Limousin 830kg £2398 (289) and P Donnelly, Charolais 670kg £1929 (288).

Advertisement

Beef bullocks

Top per head

Advertisement

D and C McAdoo, Magherafelt Charolais 960kg £2534, C Reid, Limousin 830kg £2398, R Linton, Charolais 790kg £2354, C Reid, C Reid, Limousin 750kg £2250, J McBride, Belgian Blue 810kg £2178, TA Fenton, Charolais 780kg £2129, N Patterson, Charolais 760kg £2120, N W McConkey, Parkgate Simmental 790kg £2117, R Linton, Limousin 710kg £2108, N Patterson, Limousin 700kg £2100, N W McConkey, Simmental 750kg £2055, N W McConkey, Simmental 780kg £2043, W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 710kg £2016, N Patterson, Limousin 690kg £2014 and N W McConkey, Simmental 730kg £2014

Friesian bullocks

Advertisement

M Wallace, Ballymena 620kg £1488 (240) M Wallace, 620 £1351 (218) B Arthurs, 560kg £1215 (217) B Arthurs, 640kg £1369 (214) B Arthurs, 670kg £1427 (213) D Winter, 600kg £1278 (213) S McNabney, Clough 560kg £1192 (213) B Arthurs, 570kg £1185 (208) B Arthurs, 550kg £1144 (208) S McNabney, 570kg £1162 (204) and S McNabney, 500kg £1015 (203).

Friday 20th January 2023: Dairy cows - 51 dairy cattle sold to 2800 guineas for a calved Ayrshire heifer from J W Suffern, Crumlin. Ayrshire maiden heifers sold to 880gns paid to T J Gordon, Ballyclare.

Advertisement

Top prices as follows: J W Suffern, Crumlin Ayrshire G2800, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £2780, E and A Holden, Larne Friesian £2700, T J Gordon, Ballyclare Ayrshire G2620, N G Chambers, Newtownards Friesian £2580, J W Suffern, Crumlin Ayrshire G2480, P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £2400, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2350, B Lilburn, Dromore Holstein £2320, P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £2300, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £2280, J Hunter, Crumlin Ayrshire G2250, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2250, S McCrystal, Magherafelt Holstein £2220, P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian £2200 and N G Chambers, Newtownards Friesian £2200.

Suckler cows

Advertisement

22 lots in the suckler ring sold to £3600 for a Shorthorn bull from G Booth, Stewartstown. I Colville, Newtownards sold an Aberdeen Angus bull for £3200. Cows with calves sold to £2200 for a Simmental with heifer calf.

W J Patton, Cloughmills Simmental and heifer calf £2200, Simmental and bull calf £2200, Simmental and bull calf £2020, Simmental and heifer calf £2000, Limousin and heifer calf £1920, Simmental and heifer calf £1880, Simmental and bull calf £1850, Limousin and bull calf £1820, Limousin and heifer calf £1820, Limousin and heifer calf £1800, Charolais and bull calf £1780, Limousin and heifer calf £1720, Charolais and heifer calf £1680, Simmental and bull calf £1680, Limousin and bull calf £1600, Charolais and bull calf £1580, I Colville, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus £1570, W J Patton, Cloughmills Simmental and heifer calf £1520 and T and M E Taylor, Doagh Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £1280.

Advertisement

Calves

217 lots in the calf ring sold to £480 for a Belgian Blue bull.

Advertisement

Heifer calves to £505 for a partly reared Aberdeen Angus.

Bulls

Advertisement

J Crawford, Portaferry Belgian Blue £480, H J Turtle, Millisle Belgian Blue £480, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Aberdeen Angus £470, D Mallon, Toomebridge Belgian Blue £465, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Aberdeen Angus £460 x 3, G R Gilmore, Portaferry Aberdeen Angus £460, A Bonnar, Glenwherry British Blue £455, G R Gilmore, Portaferry Belgian Blue £450, A Bonnar, Glenwherry British Blue £445, £430, G R Gilmore, Portaferry Belgian Blue £410, J Crawford, Portaferry Belgian Blue £390, D Mallon, Toomebridge Belgian Blue £380 and G R Gilmore, Portaferry Aberdeen Angus £380.

Heifers

Advertisement

R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Aberdeen Angus £505, S Hall, Newtownabbey Simmental £500, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £495, £480, H J Turtle, Millisle Belgian Blue £460, A McNair, Ballyclare Limousin £450, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £440, £415, £405, £395, J McKendry, Cullybackey Holstein £365, W Jackson, Ballynure Hereford £365, J Crawford, Portaferry Belgian Blue £350, A Bonnar, Glenwherry Hereford £345 x 2 and H J Turtle, Millisle Belgian Blue £345.

Friesian Holstein

Advertisement

G R Gilmore, Portaferry Holstein £200 x 2, H J Turtle, Millisle Holstein £165, D Chestnutt, Bushmills Holstein £160 and R S Robinson, Dungannon.

300 weanlings presented at Ballymena on Friday resulted in a another very sharp trade.

Advertisement

Bullocks sold to £950 over for a Charolais 360kg at £1310 offered by D McGarel, Glenarm.

Heifers sold to £750 over for a Charolais 270kg £1020 and 290kg at £1040 and 340kg at 31090 all presented by S Gowdy, Carrickfergus.

Advertisement

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

Advertisement

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 280kg £1050 (375) A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 280kg £1045 (373) D McGarel, Charolais 300kg £1080 (360) S Gowdy, Charolais 280kg £940 (335) S Gowdy, Limousin 290kg £940 (324) S Gowdy, Limousin 300kg £970 (323) H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 280kg £900 (321) S Gowdy, Limousin 280kg £900 (321) S Gowdy, Charolais 210kg £670 (319) A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 300kg £950 (316) S Gowdy, Limousin 270kg £840 (311) S Gowdy, Limousin 290kg £890 (306) A Lowry, Charolais 290kg £890 (306) S Gowdy, Charolais 280kg (300) S Gowdy, Limousin 270kg £810 (300) and WD Marshall, Clough Charolais 290kg £850 (293).

301kg to 350kg

Advertisement

A Lowry, Charolais 330kg £1230 (372) D McGarel, Charolais 350kg £1270 (362) D McGarel, Charolais 310kg £1090 (351) S Hall, Larne Charolais 350kg £1230 (351) local farmer, Limousin 310kg £1050 (338) D McGarel, Charolais 350kg £1160 (331) K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 310kg £1020 (329) K Bell, Charolais 340kg £1110 (326) C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 310kg £1010 (325) S Hall, Limousin 310kg £1000 (322) K Bell, Charolais 330kg £1050 (318) B McLoughlin, Limousin 340kg £1060 (311) H Hall, Charolais 320kg £990 (309) S Hall, Limousin 320kg £990 (309) C Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £1050 (308) and S Lowry, Charolais 350kg £1080 (308).

351kg and over

Advertisement

D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 360kg £1310 (363) H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 360kg £1260 (350) JK Davidson, Broughshane Limousin 360kg £1200 (333) S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 400kg £1300 (325) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 410kg £13330 (324) H Crawford, Charolais 380kg £1230 (323) K Bell, Broughshane Limousin 410kg £1310 (319) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 370kg £1180 (318) C Alexander, Limousin 380kg £1200 (315) H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 410kg £1280 (312) I Beggs, Limousin 440kg £1370 (311) N Megarry, Crumlin Limousin 380kg £1180 (310) C Alexander, Limousin 420kg £1280 (304) I Beggs, Limousin 440kg £1320 (300) C Alexander, Limousin 360kg £1080 (300) and JK Davidson, Limousin 390kg £1165 (298).

Heifers

Advertisement

0kg to 300kg

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 270kg £1020 (377) S Gowdy, Limousin 290kg £1040 (358) S Gowdy, Limousin 300kg £970 (323) J brown Limousin 200kg £640 (320) S Gowdy, Limousin 260kg £740 (284) S Gowdy, Limousin 290kg £810 (279) H Crawford, Charolais 290kg £800 (275) S Hall, Limousin 300kg £820 (273) H Crawford, Charolais £785 (270) A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 270kg £730 (270) G Gowdy, Limousin 290kg £780 (269) C Alexander, Limousin 220kg £590 (268) S Gowdy, Limousin 290kg £770 (265) J Brown, Limousin 290kg £755 (260) S Gowdy, Limousin 270kg £700 (259) and C Alexander, Limousin 270kg £695 (257).

Advertisement

301-350kg

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 320kg £1030 (321), Limousin 340kg £1090 (320), J K Davidson, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £1070 (314), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 340kg £1050 (308), R J McNeill, Glenarm Limousin £1020 (300), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £980 (297) x 2, S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 350kg £1035 (295), W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 310kg £905 (291), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 320kg £910 (284), S Hall. Larne Limousin 320kg £910 (284), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 320kg £900 (281), Limousin 310kg £870 (280), Limousin 340kg £950 (279), Limousin 320kg £880 (275) and C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 330kg £900 (272).

Advertisement

351kg plus

J K Davidson, Broughshane Limousin 370kg £1110 (300), Limousin 370kg £1055 (285), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 360kg £1000 (277), C Taylor, Upper Ballinderry Hereford 500kg £1240 (248) x 2, J K Davidson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 390kg £960 (246), K Bell, Broughshane Limousin 390kg £960 (246), S Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £920 (242), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 360kg £870 (241), W D Marshall, Clough Charolais 360kg £850 (236), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 430kg £1015 (236), D Fenton, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £840 (233), W D Marshall, Clough Limousin 380kg £870 (229), N Megarry, Crumlin Limousin 420kg £930 (221), A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 380kg £830 (218) and H J Turtle, Millisle Holstein 440kg £960 (218).

Advertisement

Monday 23rd January 2023: A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £285, springing ewes to £180, ewe lambs to £150 and store lambs to £89.

Advertisement

In lamb ewes

A Christie, Ballymoney 11 Blackface £180, M Feeney, Carnlough 1 Zwartble £178, A Christie, Ballymoney 11 Blackface £170, A Christie, Ballymoney 12 Crossbred £162, A Christie, Ballymoney 11 Blackface £158, A Kerr, Ballymena 3 Cheviot £150, A Christie, Ballymoney 5 Crossbred £150, A Christie, Ballymoney 12 Crossbred £148, A Kerr, Ballymoney 5 Suffolk £140, S Thompson, Glenarm 12 Suffolk £140 and S Thompson, Glenarm 12 Suffolk £140.

Advertisement

Ewes and lambs

A Armour, Dromara 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £285, B Stirling, Ballymena 1 Charollais and 2 lambs £278, A Montgomery, Glenarm 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £260, A Armour, Dromara 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £260, B Kelly, Toomebridge 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £255, J Halcrow, Claudy 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £255, A Montgomery, Glenarm 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £250, B Stirling, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £248, R Marshall, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £240, R Marshall, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £235, A Montgomery, Glenarm 2 Dorset and 4 lambs £225, R Marshall, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £222, O McCloskey, Loughgiel 1 Zwartble and 2 lambs £222, R Marshall, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £215, O McCloskey, Loughgiel 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £215 and A Montgomery, Glenarm 2 Dorset and 4 Lambs £208.

Advertisement

Store lambs

J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 8 Texel £89, D O’Boyle, Cushendall 6 Mule £86, T Duncan, Doagh 7 Texel £85, E McAtamney, Upperlands 19 Texel £85, D O’Boyle, Cushendall 1 Mule £84 and J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 5 Suffolk £79.

Advertisement

Ewe lambs

A Kerr, Ballymena 2 Suffolk £150, A Christie, Ballymoney 8 Texel £125 and C Tinsdale, Carnlough 15 mule £120.

Advertisement

Tuesday 24th January 2023: 278 Store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1190 over for a Charolais 620kg at £1810 offered by Jonathan Mackey, Ballynure.

Advertisement

Heifers sold to £1015 over for a Limousin 480kg at £1500 presented by Simon Moore, Crumlin.

Bullocks

Advertisement

0kg to 500kg

J McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 470kg £1500 (319) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 490kg £1520 (310) A Paul, Magherafelt Shorthorn beef 395kg £1200 (303) J Steede, Ballymena 4 x Abondance 310kg £940 (303) A Paul, Shorthorn beef 395kg £1180 (298) J Steede, Abondance 310kg £880 (283) B Paul, Limousin 490kg £1390 (283) K Molyneaux, Dundrod Limousin 410kg £1160 (282) TJ McLornan, Nutt's Corner Charolais 465kg £1310 (281) R Wells, Craigavon Limousin 470kg £1290 (274) S Jackson, Charolais 430kg £1180 (274) DH Fleming, Templepatrick Charolais 415kg £1130 (272) and K Molyneaux, Crumlin Abondance 390kg £1060 (271).

Advertisement

501kg and over

J McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 520kg £1550 (298) J Smyth, Charolais 520kg £1530 (294) TJ McLornan, Charolais 510kg £1500 (294) A Smyth, Charolais 615kg £1800 (292) J Mackey, Charolais 620kg £1810 (291) local farmer, Abondance 515kg £1500 (291) J McCambridge, Ballycastle Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg £1640 (287) W and M Orr, Charolais 530kg £1510 (284) A O’Neill, Ballymena Abondance 590kg £1680 (284) M McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 555kg £1580 (284) J McCambridge, Limousin 530kg £1520 (284) J McHenry, Charolais 550kg £1560 (283) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 530kg £1500 (283) J McHenry, Charolais 590kg £1660 (281) J McCambridge, Limousin 530kg £1505 (281) and M Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 530kg £1500 (280).

Advertisement

0-500kg

Simon Moore, Crumlin, 485kg £1500 (309), Simon Moore, Crumlin, Limousin 440kg £1330 (302), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 430kg £1260 (293), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 500kg £1465 (293), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 480kg £1400 (291), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 500kg £1455 (291), Simon Moore, Crumlin, Limousin 480kg £1390 (289), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 430kg £1240 (288), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 470kg £1350 (287), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 470kg £1340 (285), Simon Moore, Crumlin, Limousin 490kg £1390 (283), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 440kg £1240 (281), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 430kg £1200 (279), J S Hamilton and Son, Ballymena, Charolais 500kg £1380 (276), Simon Moore, Crumlin, Limousin 485kg £1300 (268) and S McCambridge, Ballycastle, Limousin 500kg £1340 (268).

Advertisement

501kg plus

John Calwell, Ballycarry, Limousin 520kg £1470 (282), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 540kg £1500 (277), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 530kg £1455 (274), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 510kg £1400 (274), J McCambridge, Ballycastle, Charolais 535kgy £1450 (271), J S Hamilton and Son, Ballymena, Charolais 515kg £1380 (268), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 520kg £1390 (267), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 520kg £1350 (259), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 510kg £1320 (258), McCready McCartney, Nutt's Corner, Charolais 510kg £1320 (258), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 610kg £1570 (257), McCready McCartney, Nutt's Corner, Charolais 505kg £1290 (255), J S Hamilton and Son, Ballymena, Charolais 530kg £1350 (254), R Wells, Moira, Limousin 550kg £1400 (254), R Wells, Moira, Charolais 520kg £1320 (253) and J S Hamilton and Son, Ballymena, Limousin 595kg £1510 (253).

Advertisement

Wednesday 25th January 2023: An entry of 2153 Sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a good steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 548p for a pen of 22 Texels 22.5kg £123.50 presented by Ian Kernohan, Randalstown and to a top per head of £126 for a heavy Dorset offered by S Beattie, Ballyclare.

Advertisement

Fat ewes sold to £240.

Fat hoggets (1506)

Advertisement

Top per kg

I Kernohan, Randalstown 22 Texel 22.5kg £123.50 (548) S Mullan, Armoy 4 Texel 20kg £107 (235) local farmer, 8 Texel 23kg £121 (526) J Mills, Kilwaughter 14 Texel 20kg £105 (525) C McAllister, Broughshane 1 Boreray 24kg £125 (520) R Hoy, Doagh 5 Texel 20kg £104 (520) D Beattie, Finvoy 15 Texel 22.5kg £117 (520) C Woodside, Carrickfergus 5 Texel 22.5kg £116 (515) N Higgins, Toomebridge 15 Suffolk 21kg £108 (514) J Auld, Ballynure 16 Texel 21kg £108 (514) JS Hamilton, 21 Texel 21.5kg £110 (511) local farmer, 18 Texel 21.5kg £110 (511) S Mullan, Ballymena 13 Dorset 21.5kg £110 (511) A Coulter, Ballyclare 19 Texel 22kg £112 (511) and C Smyth, Broughshane 16 Texel 18kg £92 (511).

Advertisement

Top per head

S Beattie, Ballyclare 1 Dorset 34.5kg £126, AC Hunter, Raloo 2 Texel 33.5kg £125, A Smyth, Ballymoney 18 Texel 29.5kg £125, R Orr, Cloughmills 25 Texel 34kg £125, C McAllister, 1 Boreray 24kg £125, T Wray, Carnlough 2 Texel 36kg £124, I Kernohan, 22 Texel 22.5kg £123.50, P Butler, 8 Dorset 25kg £123, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 23 Texel 26kg £123, I McCluggage, Glarryford 3 Suffolk 25.5kg £122, H McCambridge, 40 Suffolk 27.5kg £122, E and P McCormick, Cushendun 14 Blackface 25kg £121, J Lynn, Ballymena 11 Texel 25.5kg £121, local farmer, 8 Texel 23kg £121 and McGookin Farming, 12 Texel 24kg £121.

Advertisement

Fat ewes (647)

First quality

Advertisement

Suffolk - £120 - £180

Texel - £140 - £240

Advertisement

Crossbred - £88 - £118