Beef bullocks selling to £2900 for a 816kg Simmental at Enniskillen Mart

A reduced entry of stock this week sold well at Enniskillen Mart.

Beef bullocks sold to £2900 for a 816kg Simmental.

Lightweights to at £1630 for a 360kg Charolais at £452ppk.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Trillick producer 558kg Simmental at £2030, 618kg Charolais at £2190, 600kg Charolais at £2160, 570kg Charolais at £2120; Ballinamallard producer 414kg Limousin at £1710, 454kg Limousin at £1960, 410kg Limousin at £1840; Tempo producer 656kg Limousin at £2240, 580kg Charolais at £2140, 676kg Charolais at £2530, 546kg Charolais at £2160, 680kg Belgian Blue at £2150, 674kg Belgian Blue at £2290, 668kg Charolais at £2380, 414kg Charolais at £1860, 360kg Charolais at £16830; Lisbellaw producer 524kg Friesian at £1740, 494kg Friesian bull at £1640; Derrygonnelly producer 402kg Hereford at £1450, 384kg Hereford at £1440, 392kg Aberdeen Angus at £1430; Enniskillen producer 572kg Charolais at £2170, 730kg Charolais at £2500, 588kg Charolais at £2320, 640kg Charolais at £2360 and Irvinestown producer 742kg Limousin at £2630, 704kg Belgian Blue at £2510, 816kg Limousin at £2900.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1000 to £2100 paid for a 482kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £900 to £1940 for a 414kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Trillick producer 262kg Charolais heifer at £1350, 391kg Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer at £1550, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1570; Lisnaskea producer 207kg Limousin bull at £1290, 267kg Charolais bull at £1250, 213kg Charolais bull at £1260, 221kg Limousin bull at £1200; Newtownbutler producer 353kg Charolais steer at £1660, 232kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 322kg Charolais heifer at £1480, 256kg Limousin steer at £1270; Belleek producer 335kg Charolais steer at £1770, 466kg Charolais steer at £1870, 311kg Charolais heifer at £1500, 347kg Charolais steer at £1570, 261kg Charolais steer at £1390; Enniskillen producer 403kg Limousin steer at £1660, 303kg Limousin steer at £1770, 300kg Charolais steer at £1610, 328kg Charolais steer at £1640, 305kg Limousin heifer at £1200, 302kg Limousin heifer at £1270; Monea producer 279kg Charolais heifer at £1470, 277kg Charolais heifer at £1410, 276kg Charolais heifer at £1340; Garrison producer 446kg Charolais heifer at £1760, 404kg Charolais heifer at £1590, 510kg Charolais heifer at £1970; Irvinestown producer 192kg Limousin bull at £830, 256kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £940; Kesh producer 391kg Charolais heifer at £1710, 378kg Charolais bull at £1580, 413kg Charolais heifer at £1580, 353kg Charolais heifer at £1560; Omagh producer 359kg Charolais heifer at £1500, 243kg Simmental heifer at £1230, 276kg Charolais heifer at £1270, 285kg Charolais heifer at £1580; Belcoo producer 305kg Charolais steer at £1680, 309kg Charolais steer at £1450, 349kg Charolais heifer at £1470, 305kg Charolais steer at £1540, 352kg Charolais heifer at £1560; Belleek producer 377kg Charolais heifer at £1710, 299kg Charolais heifer at £1550, 317kg Charolais steer at £1630, 394kg Charolais heifer at £1690; Derrylin producer 429kg Charolais steer at £1860, 396kg Simmental steer at £1760, 440kg Limousin steer at £1760; Florencecourt producer 264kg Charolais bull at £1510, 267kg Charolais bull at £1450, 270kg Charolais bull at £1570, 331kg Limousin heifer at £1500 and Irvinestown producer 378kg Limousin bull at £1600, 336kg Limousin bull at £1650, 245kg Charolais heifer at £1310, 237kg Charolais bull.

Heifers Beef lots sold to 402ppk paid for a 620kg Charolais at £2470.

Medium weights to 430ppk paid for a 458kg Charolais at £1970.

Light weights to 431ppk for a 276kg Charolais at £1190.

Derrylin producer Charolais 620kg at £2470, Charolais 530kg at £1340; Trillick producer Charolais 480kg at £1840, Charolais 460kg at £1690, Charolais 480kg at £1490; Fintona producer Charolais 470kg at £1800; Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus 462kg at £1730 and Ballyconnelly producer Charolais 400kg at £1500, Charolais 300kg at £1340

Dropped calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to at £940 for a Charolais and heifers to at £510 for a Hereford.

Trillick producer Hereford heifer at £510, Hereford heifer at £490; Boho producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £705; Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £525, Charolais bull at £940, Aberdeen Angus bull at £525; Ballinamallard producer Hereford heifer at £350 and Belcoo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £395.

Suckler cows

Suckler cow sold to at £3280 for a Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.

Belleek producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £3280, Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2800; Enniskillen producer Charolais cow with Aberdeen Angus bull at £2150; Rosslea producer Charolais cow with Limousin heifer at £2300; Boho producer Charolais cow with Aberdeen Angus bull at £2100 and Rosslea producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £2080.

Fat cows

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 862kg at £2630 305ppk; Trillick producer Blonde d'Aquitaine 768kg at £2290 298ppk; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 734kg at £2210 301ppk; Tempo producer Charolais 706kg at £2080 295ppk and Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus 592kg at £2060 348ppk, Aberdeen Angus bull 822kg at £2240 272ppk.