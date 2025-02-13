Beef bullocks selling to £2910 for a 850kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart
Beef bullocks sold to £2910 for a 850kg Charolais at £342ppk and up to 351ppk for a 564kg Charolais at £2150.
Light weights to 465pk for a 344kg Charolais at £1600.
Bullocks
Roscor producer 590kg Charolais at £2060, 506kg Charolais at £1850, 690kg Charolais at £2530; Florencecourt producer 566kg Charolais at £2000, 532kg Charolais at £1870; Garrison producer 562kg Charolais at £1720, 572kg Charolais at £1810; Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus at £1400, 314kg Aberdeen Angus at £1300, 332kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480; Belleek producer 562kg Charolais at £2030, 460kg Charolais at £1700, 464kg Saler at £1830, 456kg Charolais at £1790, 482kg Limousin at £1880; Kesh producer 444kg Limousin at £1720, 506kg Aberdeen Angus at £1890, 626kg Charolais at £2060; Fivemiletown producer 604kg Limousin at £2220, 598kg Limousin at £2140, 596kg Limousin at £2190, 558kg Charolais at £2150, 614kg Charolais at £2140, 570kg Charolais at £2130, 628kg Hereford at £1960; B’mallard producer 600kg Charolais at £2200, 604kg Charolais at £2130, 556kg Charolais at £2040, 588kg Charolais at £2140; Enniskillen producer 602kg Simmental at £2130, 514kg Simmental at £1900, 502kg Simmental at £1780, 538kg Simmental at £1770, 492kg Simmental at £1780; Kinawley producer 524kg Charolais at £1930, 508kg Limousin at £1830, 536kg Limousin at £1870; Lack producer 564kg Charolais at £2150, 542kg Charolais at £2140, 490kg Charolais at £1920, 468kg Charolais at £1810; Lack prouducer 564kg Charolais at £2150, 542kg Charolais at £2140, 490kg Charolais at £1920, 468kg Charolais at £1810; Derrygonnelly producer 850kg Charolais at £2910, 776kg Charolais at £2770, 786kg Charolais at £2760, 742kg Charolais at £2710, 750kg Charolais at £2570; Derrylin producer 486kg Charolais at £1880, 430kg Limousin at £1700, 414kg Limousin at £1660; Newtownbutler producer 540kg Charolais at £2000, 642kg Charolais at £2170, 574kg Charolais at £2020, 578kg Charolais at £2000, 526kg Belgian Blue at £1710; Belcoo producer 512kg Charolais at £2050, 510kg Charolais at £1940, 504kg Limousin at £1730, 468kg Limousin at £1640; Castlederg producer 622kg Charolais at £2080, 618kg Charolais at £2150, 594kg Charolais at £2180; Trillick producer 462kg Limousin at £1860, 498kg Belgian Blue at £1560, 456kg Aberdeen Angus at £1610, 464kg Aberdeen Angus at £1580, 500kg Aberdeen Angus at £1690; Lisbellaw producer 560kg Aberdeen Angus at £1800, 492kg Aberdeen Angus at £1700 and Aughnacloy producer 462kg Aberdeen Angus at £1600, 414kg Aberdeen Angus at £1550, 430kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 380kg Aberdeen Angus at £1340.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £900 to £1720 paid for a 380kg Limousin and heifers ranged from £700 to £1580 for a 394kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Enniskillen producer 392kg Charolais steer at £13640, 416kg Charolais steer at £1710, 302kg Charolais steer at £1320, 380kg Limousin heifer at £1370, 351kg Limousin heifer at £1750; Brookeborough producer 338kg Limousin steer at £1440, 314kg Charolais steer at £1410, 321kg Charolais steer at £1440, 365kg Charolais steer at £1670; Florencecourt producer 245kg Charolais heifer at £1240, 245kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 333kg Limousin at £1170, 252kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 216kg Charolais heifer at £890, 241kg Charolais heifer at £1100; Enniskillen producer 255kg Limousin heifer at £1040, 342kg Charolais bull at £1540, 380kg Limousin bull at £1570, 376kg Limousin bull at £1590; Monea producer Charolais bull at £1440, 282kg Charolais bull at £1340, 318kg Limousin heifer at £1180; Newtownbutler producer 385kg Charolais bull at £1580, 368kg Charolais bull at £1510, 328kg Charolais bull at £1410; Derrygonnelly producer 292kg Charolais steer at £1300, 377kg Charolais steer at £1400, 354kg Charolais steer at £1670; Belcoo producer 312kg Charolais heifer at £1330, 304kg Charolais heifer at £1250, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1180; Belleek producer 378kg Charolais heifer at £1430, 337kg Charolais steer at £1410, 394kg Charolais heifer at £1580; Garrison producer 3336kg Charolais steer at £1680, 368kg Limousin steer at £1560, 300kg Charolais heifer at £1360; Letterbreen producer 306kg Limousin heifer at £1230, 378kg Charolais heifer at £1480, 295kg Charolais bull at £1150, 333kg Charolais bull at £1390, 269kg Charolais heifer at £1080; Irvinestown producer 312kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1030, 256kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £900, 284kg Limousin heifer at £1170; Florencecourt producer 342kg Charolais steer at £1540, 385kg Charolais steer at £1550, 404kg Charolais steer at £1570, 327kg Charolais steer at £1350; Letterbreen producer 264kg Charolais bull at £1100, 340kg Charolais bull at £1440, 312kg Charolais bull at £1100, 381kg Charolais bull at £1610; Belcoo producer 408kg Charolais bull at £1550, 259kg Charolais bull £1050 and Enniskillen producer 305kg Limousin heifer at £1140, 446kg Charolais heifer at £1360, 433kg Charolais steer at £1680, 490kg Limousin at £1710, 306kg Limousin heifer at £1220.
Calves
January born calves: Charolais bull at £750, Belgian Blue bull at £600, Belgian Blue bull at £630, Aberdeen Angus bull at £400, Belgian Blue bull at £380, Aberdeen Angus bull at £390, Belgian Blue bull at £550, Friesian bull at £125, Charolais heifer at £340, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £330, Aberdeen Angus hr at £315, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £285, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £280 and Aberdeen Angus heifer at £260.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold to a top of at £2840 paid for a Charolais cow with bull calf at foot.
Derrylin producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £2840, Limousin cow with Simmental heifer at £2320; Kinawley producer Charolais cow with Limousin bull at £2680; Kesh producer Belgian Blue cow with Charolais heifer at £2820 and Florencecourt producer Hereford cow with Charolais heifer at £2100, Hereford cow with Charolais heifer at £2160.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 383ppk paid for a 570kg Charolais at £2180.
Medium weights sold to 402ppk for a 450kg Belgian Blue at £1810.
Light weights sold from 408ppk for a 388kg Charolais at £1580.
Florencecourt producer Charolais 570kg at £2180, Charolais 514kg at £1850, Charolais 496kg at £1800; Roscor producer Charolais 610kg at £2140, Charolais 450kg at £1810; Leggs producer Charolais 608kg at £2060; Springfield producer Charolais 630kg at £2050, Charolais 530kg at £1940; Kinawley producer Charolais 600kg at £1980; Lisnaskea producer Charolais 600kg at £1950; Belleek producer Charolais 530kg at £1860; Kinawley producer Charolais 460kg at £1750, 454kg at £1580; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 440kg at £1770 and Coa producer Charolais £1670.
Fat cows
Leggs producer Charolais 798kg at £2430; Fivemiletown producer Simmental 802kg at £2320; Springfield producer Limousin 658kg at £2300; Roscor producer Belgian Blue 634kg at £2150 and Florencecourt producer Simmental 662kg at £2020.