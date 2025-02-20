Beef bullocks selling to £3120 for 880kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart

An entry of 1102 cattle with prices still rising, beef bullocks sold to £3120 for a 880kg Charolais at £354ppk.

Light weights sold to 433ppk for a 438kg Charolais at £1900.

Bullocks

Monea producer 636kg Charolais at £2160; Derrygonnelly producer 452kg Aberdeen Angus at £1640, 472kg Hereford at £1550, 588kg Hereford at £1800, 494kg Aberdeen Angus at £1730, 580kg Aberdeen Angus at £1870; Dungannon producer 880kg Charolais at £3120, 694kg Charolais at £2650, 710kg Limousin at £2600; Ballinamallard producer 662kg Limousin at £2340, 742kg Limousin at £2380, 664kg Charolais at £2280, 500kg Charolais at £2000, 506kg Charolais at £1980, 588kg Charolais at £2190, 498kg Charolais at £2000; Tempo producer 584kg Charolais at £2190, 572kg Charolais at £1920, 478kg Charolais at £1820; Fivemiletown producer 378kg Aubrac at £1270, 324kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350, 422kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560; Garrison producer 510kg Limousin at £1920, 438kg Charolais at £1880, 476kg Charolais at £1860; Boho producer 540kg Limousin at £1850, 580kg Hereford at £1940, 540kg Limousin at £2010; Derrylin producer 446kg Charolais at £1840, 482kg Limousin at £1800; Trillick producer 462kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 394kg Limousin at £1490, 476kg Belgian Blue at £1630; Roscor producer 534kg Charolais at £1860, 610kg Charolais at £1870, 490kg Limousin at £1890, 560kg Limousin at £1990, 620kg Charolais at £1960; Kesh producer 702kg Charolais at £2260, 466kg Charolais at £1750, 496kg Charolais at £1740; Lisnaskea producer 554kg Charolais at £2000, 560kg Hereford at £1940, 472kg Limousin at £1790, 578kg Charolais at £2000, 614kg Charolais at £2200, 628kg Charolais at £2000, 490kg Aberdeen Angus at £1800; Newtownbutler producer 820kg Charolais at £2940, 858kg Charolais at £2900, 694kg Charolais at £2310, 496kg Charolais at £1820; Ballinamallard producer 758kg Charolais at £2490, 646kg Charolais at £2210, 618kg Charolais at £2170 and Tempo producer 560kg Charolais at £1920, 522kg Charolais at £1980.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £900 to £1960 paid for a 499kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £800 to £1640 for a 446kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Trillick producer 446kg Limousin heifer at £1640, 370kg Limousin heifer at £1280, 366kg Limousin heifer at £1410, 362kg Limousin heifer at £1290; Enniskillen producer 422kg Limousin steer at £1700, 300kg Charolais steer at £1460, 333kg Charolais steer at £1460, 355kg Charolais steer at £1580, 337kg Charolais steer at £1600; Letterbreen producer 405kg Charolais steer at £1580, 382kg Charolais steer at £1510, 470kg Charolais steer at £1670, 341kg Charolais steer at £1440; Rosslea producer 495kg Charolais bull at £1680, 440kg Charolais bull at £1600, 470kg Charolais bull at £1680, 384kg Charolais bull at £1460; Belcoo producer 320kg Limousin steer at £1430, 309kg Limousin steer at £1370, 326kg Charolais steer at £1350, 420kg Limousin steer at £1720; Belleek producer 328kg Charolais heifer at £1230, 326kg Charolais steer at £1350, 372kg Charolais heifer at £1300; Garrison producer 338kg Charolais heifer at £1280, 356kg Charolais heifer at £1290, 295kg Charolais steer at £1360, 271kg Charolais steer at £1280, 339kg Charolais heifer at £1400; Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin bull at £1160, 306kg Limousin heifer at £1120, 374kg Limousin bull at £1660, 247kg Limousin heifer at £1080; Kesh producer 340kg Charolais steer at £1510, 355kg Charolais steer at £1640, 311kg Charolais steer at £1430, 333kg Charolais heifer at £1320, 304kg Charolais heifer at £1230, 328kg Charolais heifer at £1280, 351kg Charolais steer at £1540; Florencecourt producer 272kg Charolais steer at £1310, 274kg Charolais steer at £1370, 266kg Charolais steer at £1290, 262kg Charolais steer at £1380, 252kg Charolais heifer at £1100; Tempo producer 421kg Luing steer at £1550, 406kg Limousin steer at £1500, 421kg Limousin steer at £1550, 480kg Limousin steer at £1850, 442kg Limousin steer at £1750 and Monea producer 499kg Charolais steer at £1960, 376kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 404kg Charolais heifer at £1440.

Calves

Dec born calves Belgian Blue bull at £410, Belgian Blue heifer at £490 January born calves Charolais bull at £500, Hereford bull at £475, Hereford bull at £70, Aberdeen Angus bull at £285, Aberdeen Angus bull at £225, Belgian Blue heifer at £320, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £225, February born calves Aberdeen Angus bull at £450, Friesian bull at £180, Belgian Blue heifer at £400, Belgian Blue heifer at £440 and Aberdeen Angus heifer at £210.

Suckler cows

2022 Limousin heifer with January born Limousin heifer at £3540, 2022 Limousin heifer with January born Limousin heifer at £3320, 2020 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer with January born Limousin bull at £2300, 2021 Simmental heifer with January born Limousin bull at £2850, 2021 Aubrac cow with January born Limousin bull at £2820, 2022 Shorthorn heifer with January born Limousin bull at £2100 and 2022 Charolais heifer with January born Charolais bull at £2040.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 396ppk paid for a 710kg Limousin at £2810.

Medium weights to 409ppk paid for a 570kg Charolais at £2280.

Light weights sold from 404ppk for a 386kg Charolais at £1560

Kesh producer Limousin 710kg at £2810; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 690kg at £2420, Simmental 700kg at £2400, Charolais 578kg Charolais at £2170, Charolais 600kg at £2170, Charolais 590kg at £2150, Charolais 564kg at £2110; Lisnaskea producer Charolais 620kg at £2320, Charolais 570kg at £2280, Charolais 600kg at £2230; Magheraveely producer Charolais 580kg at £2140, Charolais 610kg at £2080, Charolais 570kg at £2020, Charolais 540kg at £1980, Charolais 440kg at £1710, Charolais 470kg at £1740; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 500kg at £1980; Lack producer Charolais 540kg at £1980; Trillick producer Charolais 480kg at £1870, Charolais 448kg at £1740; Springfield producer Charolais 446kg at £1800, Charolais 450kg at £1800; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 456kg at £1790 and Kesh producer Charolais 420kg at £1610, Charolais 380kg at £1560.

Fat cows

Derrylin producer Charolais 636kg at £2080, 754kg Charolais at £1970, Charolais 640kg at £1890; Rosslea producer Charolais 652kg at £2050; Kinawley producer Charolais 682kg at £1930 and Lisbellaw producer Charolais 572kg at £1840.