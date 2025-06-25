Beef bullocks selling to £3280 per head at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 19th June 2025: A smaller show of 222 beef cattle resulted in a sharper trade.

Beef cows topped at 368p for 660kg at £2428, Friesian cows to 284p for 800kg at £2272 and beef heifers to 416p for 700kg at £2912.

Beef bullocks to 428p for 650kg at £2782 and to a top per head of £3280 for 800kg and Friesian bullocks to 324p for 590kg at £1911.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Market

J H Acheson, Poyntzpass Limousin 660kg £2428 (368), Belgian Blue 730kg £2642 (362), Limousin 790kg £2796 (354), G Hume, Randalstown Limousin 910kg £3203 (352), J H Acheson Limousin 700kg £2436 (348), H Forsythe, Dungiven Charolais 840kg £2872 (342), McAuley Brothers, Glenarm Charolais 820kg £2804 (342), Limousin 790kg £2686 (340), P Doherty, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 550kg £1848 (336), McAuley Brothers Limousin 820kg £2706 (330), M Smith, Kells Limousin 600kg £1974 (329), J Forsythe, Drumsurn Limousin 790kg £2591 (328), M Smith Limousin 640kg £2099 (328), V J Wallace, Garvagh Aberdeen Angus 750kg £2430 (324), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 640kg £2048 (320) and J Graham, Larne Shorthorn 750kg £2400 (320).

Holstein/Friesian cows

Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 800kg £2272 (284), N and P Park, Antrim 680kg £1795 (264), D H Jackson, Bangor 760kg £1991 (262), A T Lowry, Loughgiel 550kg £1430 (260), 710kg £1789 (252), S Kennedy, Doagh 930kg £2325 (250), D H Jackson 820kg £2033 (248), S Kennedy 840kg £2032 (242), C A Orr, Cloughmills 490kg £1185 (242), S McMullan, Martinstown 640kg £1484 (232) and C Logan, Broughshane 570kg £1311 (230).

Beef heifers

Taggart Brothers, Doagh Limousin 700kg £2912 (416), Charolais 720kg £2980 (414), Simmental 610kg £2525 (414), V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 620kg £2393 (386), Charolais 620kg £2380 (384), G McAllister, Cookstown Limousin 620kg £2331 (376), J McKinstry, Ballyclare Limousin 650kg £2340 (360), A Ross, Newtownards Charolais 580kg £2076 (358), P Doherty, Kircubbin Shorthorn 510kg £1805 (354), G McAllister Charolais 730kg £2569 (352), Limousin 680kg £2380 (350), H Griffin, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 650kg £2268 (349) and M Hughes, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 660kg £2296 (348).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

G Murdock, Limousin 650kg £2782 (428) Limousin 650kg £2743 (422) D Heron, Limousin 800kg £3280 (410) G Murdock, Charolais 620kg £2504 (404) C Shivers, Castledawson Belgian Blue 690kg £2691 (390) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 690kg £2663 (386) D Heron, Limousin 800kg £3088 (386) C Shivers, Belgian Blue 720kg £2764 (384) I Beggs, Limousin 660kg £2534 (384) J Stewart, Portglenone Charolais 670kg £2559 (382) J McLoughlin, Carnlough Limousin 590kg £2218 (376) H McCracken, Limousin 710kg £2655 (374) C Shivers, Belgian Blue 640kg £2368 (370) J Stewart, Portglenone Limousin 640kg £2368 (370) S Davis, Belgian Blue 610kg £2244 (368) and G Murdock, Broughshane Stabiliser 690kg £2532 (367).

Top per head

D Heron, Killinchy Limousin 800kg £3280, P Mitchell, Glenariff Abondance 960kg £3110, D Heron, Limousin 800kg £3088, T and T Wilson, Ballymoney Charolais 820kg £2984, D Woodburn, Broughshane Belgian Blue 790kg £2883, G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 650kg £2782, T McCullough, Ballynahinch Charolais 780kg £2776, C Shivers, Castledawson Belgian Blue 720kg £2764, G Murdock, Limousin 650kg £2743, C Shivers, Castledawson Belgian Blue 690kg £2691, T McCullough, Charolais 770kg £2671, I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 690kg £2663, T and T Wilson, Ballymoney Charolais 760kg £2660, H McCracken, Limousin 710kg £2655, M Paisley, Larne Fleckvieh 840kg £2620 and D Woodburn, Charolais 740kg £2575.

Friesian bullocks

Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 590kg £1911 (324) 550kg £1705 (310) P McMullan, Dundrod 740kg £2264 (306) 730kg £2204 (302) 650kg £1885 (290) and IW and AT McCaughey, Broughshane 540kg £1350 (250).

Friday 20th June 2025: Dairy cows, bulls and sucklers - Dairy cows topped at £2760 for a calved Holstein heifer from D and M McGregor, Muckamore and bulls to £3480 for a Limousin from B Paul, Maghera and sucklers reached £2380 for a Shorthorn cow with a bull calf at foot.

Calves

The good weather resulted in a small show of 166 calved which averaged at an improved £603.

Bull calves to £1080 for three Aberdeen Angus.

Heifers to £1170 for a Stabiliser and reared Friesian bulls to £590 for 2.

Bulls

R Thompson, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £1080 x3, S McCormick, Bangor Charolais £1070, £1000, Aberdeen Angus £990, £950, £940 x3, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £940 x2, S McCormick Charolais £930, Aberdeen Angus £910, £905 and S J Duncan, Crumlin Saler £900.

Heifers

J Fulton, Glarryford Stabiliser £1170, A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais £970, local farmer Simmental £970, S McCormick, Bangor Belgian Blue £950, R Thompson, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £950 X3, S McCormick Charolais £900 x3, £890, £840 x2, £820.

Friesian/Holstein bulls

T Duncan, Crumlin Holstein £590 x2, £550, S McCormick, Bangor £510, S McClenaghan, Antrim £460 x3 and S McCormick £430 x2, £420 x5, £405 x2.

Weanlings

190 Weanlings sold to £1580 over for 500kg at £2080 for a Charolais bullock and heifers to £1610 over for a Belgian Blue 270kg at £1880.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 290kg £1480 (510), W Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 290kg £1450 (500) x2, S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 290kg £1430 (493), H Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 220kg £1080 (490), C Crooks, Kilwaughter Aberdeen Angus 220kg £1080 (490), Charolais 270kg £1320 (488) x2, P Murray, Aldergrove Limousin 240kg £1160 (483) x3, L Booth, Gleno Charolais 210kg £1010 (481) and R Dundee, Ballyclare Limousin 200kg £940 (470).

301 to 350

A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 340kg £1570 (461), D McCartney, Kells Hereford 350kg £1500 (428), H Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 320kg £1370 (428), Charolais 320kg £1370 (428), Paviland Ltd, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus 340kg £1310 (385) x3, A E Maxwell, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus 340kg £1310 (385) x2, L Booth, Gleno Belgian Blue 330kg £1270 (384), J O'Rawe, Gracehill Limousin 350kg £1300 (371), L Booth Hereford 310kg £1150 (371) and J Crawford, Portaferry Aberdeen Angus 340kg £1200 (352) x2.

Over 351kg

C and J McCartney, Cloughmills Limousin 400kg £1780 (445), D McCartney, Kells Hereford 380kg £1625 (427), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 470kg £1990 (423), local farmer Limousin 380kg £1600 (421), O Kearney, Bellaghy Charolais 500kg £2080 (416), D Frew, Randalstown Limousin 450kg £1870 (415), Paviland Ltd, Newtownards Belgian Blue 400kg £1650 (412), D McCartney, Kells Hereford 390kg £1605 (411), J O’Rawe, Gracehill Charolais 360kg £1400 (388) x2, C and J McCartney, Cloughmills Limousin 440kg £1710 (388), J O’Rawe, Gracehill Limousin 400kg £1540 (385) x2 and M J Quinn, Cookstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg £1370 (380).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

S Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 270kg £1880 (696) Limousin 270kg £1510 (559) J McFarland, Templepatrick Blonde d'Aquitaine 160kg £850 (531) WR Magee, Kilwaughter 4x Charolais 270kg £1420 (525) S Hall, Limousin 260kg £1360 (523) Limousin 270kg £1400 (518) Limousin 270kg £1360 (503) Limousin 300kg £1480 (493) Limousin 280kg £1380 (492) P Murray, Crumlin Limousin 230kg £1120 (487) S Hall, Limousin 290kg £1400 (482) Limousin 300kg £1420 (473) and C and J McCartney, Cloughmills Charolais 210kg £980 (466).

301kg to 350kg

B Hall, Monkstown Limousin 320kg £1750 (546) WR Magee, Kilwaughter 3x Charolais 310kg £1540 (496) 3x Limousin 320kg £1560 (487) S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 320kg £1490 (465) Belgian Blue 320kg £1480 (462) Limousin 310kg £1420 (458) WR Magee, Kilwaughter 2 x Limousin 340kg £1410 (414) D and N Hamill, Crumlin Belgian Blue 320kg £1320 (412) C and J McCartney, Limousin 330kg £1320 (400) D Laverty, Ballymena Charolais 350kg £1390 (397) and J Crawford, Portaferry Belgian Blue 350kg £1145 (327).

351kg and over

D McDonnell, Glenarifffe Charolais 360kg £1530 (425) J Currie, Moorfields Stabiliser 360kg £1520 (422) D Frew, Randalstown Limousin 450kg £1880 (417) D Laverty, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £1500 (416) D and H White, Broughshane Limousin 400kg £1650 (412) local farmer Limousin 360kg £1420 (394) D Laverty, Charolais 400kg £1560 (390) J Currie, Stabiliser 370kg£1430 (386) D Laverty, Charolais 390kg £1500 (384) C and J McCartney, Limousin 420kg £1600 (381) J Crawford, Portaferry Belgian Blue 360kg £1350 (375) I Montgomery, Charolais 370kg £1340 (362) and J Travers, Limousin 370kg £1330 (359).

Tuesday 24th June 2025: A small show of 80 store cattle on Tuesday sold to £2150 over for 650kg at £2800 for a Charolais bullock.

Heifers sold to £1520 over for a Charolais 660kg at £2180.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

K D Reid, Lurgan Limousin 320kg £1390 (434) x2, W A Bamford, Carrickfergus Aubrac 210KG £875 (416), 250KG £975 (390), Elliott Farm, Dunloy Limousin 500kg £1940 (388), Limousin 490kg £1890 (385), V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 430kg £1640 (381) and S Wilson, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1905 (381), 500kg £1885 (377), 490kg £1840) 375, 470kg £1740 (370).

Over 501kg

S Canavan, Coalisland Charolais 650kg £2800 (430), Limousin 620kg £2440 (393), 590kg £2320 (393), S Wilson, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus 550kg £2130 (387), J Cameron, Broughshane Blonde d'Aquitaine 540kg £2090 (387), S Canavan Limousin 640kg £2460 (384), 600kg £2300 (383), S Wilson Aberdeen Angus 540kg £2060 (381), Simmental 590kg £2245 (380), I Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus 570kg £2120 (371), S Wilson Aberdeen Angus 550kg £2040 (370), 560kg £2040 (364), 550kg £2000 (363) and S Canavan Charolais 630kg £2280 (361), Limousin 650kg £2340 (360).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

R Neeson, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 340kg £1290, Belgian Blue 360kg £1360 (377) P McKay, Martinstown Belgian Blue 470kg £1770 (376) Limousin 480kg £1800 (375) SJ Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 330kg £1210 (366) R Neeson, Belgian Blue 380kg £1390 (365) SJ Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 380kg £1380 (363) Charolais 360kg £1275 (354) Charolais 340kg £1200 (352) WA Bamford, Carrickfergus Aubrac 180kg £620 (344) SJ Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 300kg £990 (330) Charolais 270Kg £880 (325) V Scott, Glarryford, Charolais 470kg £1440 (306) and WA Bamford, Aubrac 230kg £700 (304).

Over 501kg

P McKay, Martinstown Limousin 510kg £1890 (370) Belgian Blue 540kg £1970 (364) Belgian Blue 520kg £1880 (361) and V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 660kg £2180 (330) Charolais 600kg £1800 (300).

2,510 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 754p for 9 Texels 21kg at £158 presented by McAfee Brothers, Bushmills and to a top per head of £198 for 2 heavy sheep.

Fat ewes sold to £232.

Fat lambs (2,009)

Top per kg

M/S A and D McAfee, Bushmills 9 Texel 21kg £158 (752), Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey 24 Texel 22.5kg £168 (748), James McQuiston, Ballymoney 9 Texel 22.5kg £166 (737), I Morrison, Broughshane 4 Beltex 21kg £154 (733), William Byers, Ballymena 11 Texel 21kg £154 (733), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 19 Texel 23kg £168 (730), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 18 Charollais 23kg £167 (726), David McIlwaine, Glenwherry 1 Texel 25.5kg £185 (725), Sam Gault, Magheramorne 34 Charollais 21kg (152 (723), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown 7 Texel 22kg £159 (722), L and K Beacom, Kirkubbin17 Texel 21.5kg £155 (720), Mark Patterson, Nutt's Corner 2 Texel 20kg £144 (720), R Irvine, Broughshane 22 Texel £157 (715), J McCafferty, Larne 7 Texel 21kg £150 (714), Darren Stewart, Ballyclare 19 Texel 23kg £164 (713), Aidan Minford, Nutt's Corner 8 Texel 22kg £156 (709), David McIlwaine, Glenwherry 1 Texel 28kg £198 (707), H McCracken, Newtownabbey 15 Texel 22.5kg £158.5 (704), Mark Patterson, Nutt's Corner 6 Texel 20.5kg £144 (702), Gerard Brogan, Gortin 18 Texel 22kg £154.50 (702), J F Graham, Ballymena 5 Texel 22.5kg £158 (702), Matthew Magill, Glenarm 9 Texel 21kg £147 (700) and Samuel Jones, Templepatrick 7 Texel 22kg £154 (700).

Top per head

David McIlwaine, Glenwherry 1 Texel 28kg £198, Mark Patterson, Nutt's Corner 1 Texel 29kg £198, David Ford, Islandmagee 1 Suffolk 44.5kg £191.00, David McIlwaine, Glenwherry 1 Texel 25.5kg £185, A Gault, Newtownabbey 1 Suffolk 40.5 kg £180, B McAllister, Ballymena 7 Texel 27kg £178.50, I, J and A Wilson, Islandmagee 5 Texel 26.5kg £177, R Crawford, Magheramorne 7 Suffolk 26kg £174, Gerard Brogan, Gortin 1 Texel 26.5kg £174, W McQuitty, Ballymena 9 Texel 25kg £170, Fraser Tweed, Glenarm 7 Texel 25kg £170, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane1 Dutch Spotted 29.5kg £170, M and R Simpson, Broughshane 19 Texel 24.5kg £168.5, Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey 24 Texel 22.5kg £168.5, W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 19 Texel 23kg £168, W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 18 Charollais 23kg £167, K and P Buchanan, Larne 7 Texel 24kg £166, James A McQuiston, Ballymoney 9 Texel 22.5kg £166, Miss E Stevenson, Crumlin 42 Texel 25kg £166, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm 4 Suffolk 24kg £166, John Howie, Ballyclare 8 Texel 24.5kg £165, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 6 Texel 25kg £165, R Morrow, Glenarm 3 Suffolk 28kg £165 and Darren Stewart, Ballyclare 19 Texel 23kg £164.

Fat ewes (501)

First quality

Suffolk - £115-£150

Texel - £200-£232

Crossbred - £150-£186

Blackface - £90-£128