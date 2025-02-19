Beef bullocks selling to top price of £3039 per head at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows to 343p for 800kg at £2744, Friesian cows to 238p for 620kg at £1475.
Beef heifers to 378p for 660kg at £2494 and 610kg at £2305.
Beef bullocks to 374p for 760kg at £2842 and to a top per head of £3039 for 910kg.
Friesian bullocks to 298p for 800kg at £2384.
Beef cows
J Beattie, Killyleagh Limousin 800kg £2744 (343), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 720kg £2419 (336), 770kg £2571 (334), J Beattie, Killyleagh Limousin 870kg £2871 (330), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 670kg £2184 (326), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 770kg £2510 (326), W J Gilmore, Kilrea Limousin 610kg £1976 (324), D Winter, Randalstown Belgian Blue 620kg £2002 (323), J Beattie, Killyleagh Limousin 820kg £2615 (319), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 700kg £2226 (318), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 780kg £2480 (318), J Beattie, Killyleagh Limousin 730kg £2314 (317), B McNeilly, Randalstown Belgian Blue 570kg £1801 (316) and J Beattie, Killyleagh Limousin 690kg £2173 (315).
Holstein/Friesian cows
D Winter, Randalstown 620kg £1475 (238), W McNeilly, Toomebrige 710kg £1675 (236), D Mulholland, Crumlin 760kg £1778 (234), W Black, Aghadowey 660kg £1544 (234), 690kg £1614 (234), R J McLean, Straid 620kg £1413 (228), D Forsythe, Cloughmills 660kg £1491 (226), D Mulholland, Crumlin 760kg £1672 (220), D and A Erwin, Ballymena 790kg £1738 (220), W Black, Aghadowey 770kg £1647 (214), J Gault, Ballyclare 630kg £1323 (210), R Millar, Ballymena 670kg £1400 (209), D Lyttle, Kells 680kg £1387 (204) and R J McLean, Straid 710kg £1448 (204).
Beef heifers
J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 660kg £2494 (378), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 610kg £2305 (378), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 650kg £2444 (376), 550kg £2035 (370), 650kg £2405 (370), W and G Corrie, Newtownards Limousin 610kg £2257 (370), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 560kg £2060 (368), 580kg £2111 (364), 450kg £1638 (364), W and G Corrie, Newtownards Charolais 700kg £2548 (364), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 610kg £2214 (363), 610kg £2183 (358), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 510kg £1815 (356), A Rainey, Magherafelt Simmental 680kg £2407 (354), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 540kg £1911 (354) and J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 530kg £1865 (352).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
J Blair, Cullybackey Limousin 760kg £2842 (374) P Donnelly, Rathkenny Charolais 770kg £2841 (369) D Ferguson, Downpatrick Limousin 760kg £2796 (368) A McLeister, Portglenone Limousin 700kg £2562 (366) C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 620kg £2256 (364) R O’Neill, Dunloy Limousin 590kg £2147 (364) A McLeister, Limousin 660kg £2395 (363) C Shivers, Blonde d'Aquitaine 610kg £2208 (362) G Scullion, Limousin 680kg £2448 (360) Charolais 620kg £2232 (360) JC Prentice, Comber Limousin 750kg £2700 (360) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 610kg £2196 (360) P Donnelly, Limousin 670kg £2412 (360) G and A McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 740kg £2656 (359) J Dougan, Ahoghill Simmental 790kg £2836 (359) and P Graffin, Portglenone Simmental 660kg £2362 (358).
Top per head
A McLeister, Portglenone Limousin 910kg £3039, J Blair, Cullybackey Limousin 760kg £2842, P Donnelly, Charolais 770kg £2841, J Dougan, Ahoghill Simmental 790kg £2836, A McLeister, Limousin 800kg £2816, B Dickey, Ballymena Charolais 800kg £2808, McLeister, Charolais 850kg £2805, M Jamison, Larne Limousin 800kg £2800, D Ferguson, Downpatrick Limousin 760kg £2796, B Dickey, Ballymena Charolais 810kg £2794, W Holland, Doagh Abondance 950kg £2755, A McLeister, Limousin 770kg £2725, G and A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 790kg £2717, J C Prentice, Comber Limousin 750kg £2700, G and A McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 740kg £2656 and J Dougan, Ballymena Limousin 780kg £2636.
Friesian bullocks
M Jamison, Larne 800kg £2384 (298) and A Rocke, Larne 560kg £1411 (252).
Friday 14th January 2025: Dairy cows - A smaller show of dairy cows sold to £2580 twice for 2 Friesian cows from S Kennedy, Doagh.
S Kennedy, Doagh 2x Friesian £2580, S Jamieson, Broughshane Holstein £2500, £2280, B McStravick, Lurgan Holstein £2200, £2080 and J Mackey, Ballynure Friesian £2020, £1650.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold to £2980 for a Shorthorn heifer and heifer calf from a special entry of cows and calves for W Patton, Cloughmills.
W Patton, Cloughmills Shorthorn beef and heifer calf £2980, Simmental and bull calf £2920, R Patton, Cloughmills Limousin and bull calf £2900, W Patton Simmental and heifer calf £2820, Limousin and heifer calf £2780, D Allen, Moneymore Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £2520, W Patton Simmental and heifer calf £2000, D Allen Limousin and heifer calf £2000, W Adamson, Ballynure Limousin and heifer calf £1950, D Allen Simmental and bull calf £1780, A and W McKee, Larne Shorthorn beef £1700, Kelly Farms Saler £1580, Abondance £1580 and A and W McKee Limousin £1520.
Bulls
A good entry of breeding bulls in Ballymena on Friday which included the annual sale of Charolais and Aberdeen Angus Bulls for Victor and David Chestnutt resulted in a very steady trade.
Charolais bulls topped at 8000gns, Aberdeen Angus bulls topped at 4500gns, both for Victor and David Chestnutt.
Richard Mowbray, received 4800gns for a Belgian Blue and Brendan McCann topped the Limousins at 4000gns.
V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais £8000, Charolais £5000, R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart Belgian Blue £4800, C Chestnutt, Bushmills Abondance £4500, Abondance £4400, RJ Mowbray Belgian Blue £4200, C Chestnutt Abondance £4000, B McCann, Portglenone Limousin £4000, C Chestnutt Abondance £3900, RJ Mowbray Belgian Blue £3900, C Chestnutt Abondance £3800, Matthews Bros, Glenarm Limousin £3800, V Chestnutt Charolais £3700, Charolais £3600, J McMordie, Ballygowan Abondance £3600 and V Chestnutt Charolais £3500.
Calves
Bulls
S J Kerr, Comber Simmental £1000, M Smith, Kells Limousin £980 x2, £910, F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £900 x2, L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £900 x3, S J Kerr, Comber Simmental £890, F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £870 x2, S J Kerr, Comber Simmental £860, G McCammond, Larne Limousin £860, L Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £860 and R Finlay, Glenwherry Charolais £830.
Heifers
R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £810 x2, G McCammond, Larne Limousin £800 x2, R Millar, Stranocum Aberdeen Angus £750 x2, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £670 x5, S J Kerr, Comber Simmental £670, J Trotter, Portadown Limousin £650 x2 and A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £620 x2.
Holstein/Friesian bulls
J M McKinty, Ballyclare £520, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin £500, J Ferguson, Straid £495, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin £460 x2, G Pearson, Randalstown £440, D McKay, Broughshane £440, S McClenaghan £420 x2, W Magee, Kilwaughter £410 x2, J McKinty, Larne £400 and Trimble Farms, Kircubbin £320.
Weanlings
Another terrific show of 530 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a very sharp trade.
Bullocks sold to £1560 over for a Charolais 360kg at £1920 presented by M McNeill, Cushendall.
Heifers sold to £1260 over for a Charolais 440kg at £1700 offered by Colin Maxwell, Downpatrick.
Bullocks
0- 300kg
M and A Morgan, Lisburn Limousin 130kg £730 (561), Charolais 130kg £730 (561), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 270kg £1300 (481), J McMordie, Moorefield Charolais 200kg £930 (465), S Gowdy Limousin 280kg £1300 (464), M and A Morgan Limousin 240kg £1090 (454), M Smith, Kells Limousin 290kg £1270 (437), S Gowdy Limousin 300kg £1300 (433), Charolais 260kg £1120 (430), A Minnis, Comber 2x Limousin 230kg £980 (426), Limousin 230kg £970 (421), A Connor, Ballynure Charolais 200kg £840 (420), J Beggs, Carrickfergus Limousin 120kg £500 (416), M Smith, Kells Limousin 300kg £1240 (413) and G Connon, Aldergrove Charolais 290kg £1190 (410).
301-350kg
M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 340kg £1560 (458), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £1590 (454), W Craig, Larne Limousin 310kg £1350 (435), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1390 (434), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 350kg £1490 (425), Limousin 340kg £1400 (411), I Wallace, Doagh Limousin 340kg £1390 (408), E Hamilton, Moorfields Limousin 350kg £1430 (408), S Gowdy Limousin 330kg £1340 (406), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 350kg £1400 (400), M Smith Limousin 350kg £1390 (397), M McKillop, Cushendall Limousin 350kg £1380 (394), J Jones Charolais 340kg £1340 (394), S Weatherup Limousin 340kg £1340 (394) and I Wallace, Doagh Limousin 330kg £1300 (393), Limousin 310kg £1210 (390).
351-400kg
M McNeill Charolais 360kg £1920 (533), S Rea, Ballyclare Charolais 390kg £1850 (474), Charolais 400kg £1780 (445), R McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 360kg £1560 (433), M McNeill Charolais 360kg £1560 (433), S Weatherup Limousin 360kg £1450 (427), S Gowdy Limousin 370kg £1540 (416), N Graham, Cullybackey Limousin 370kg £1540 (416), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 370kg £1540 (416), G Quinn, Ballinderry Limousin 400kg £1650 (412), W and D McClure, Crumlin Charolais 400kg £1650 (412), T Stewart, Cairncastle Limousin 360kg £1480 (411), P McConnell Simmental 380kg £1560 (410), S Weatherup Limousin 390kg £1600 (410), A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 400kg £1640 (410) and N Graham Limousin 360kg £1470 (408).
Over 401kg
S Rea Charolais 430kg £1890 (439), Charolais 440kg £1880 (427), Charolais 430kg £1800 (418), R McIlwaine Limousin 480kg £1960 (408), T McMaster Whitehead Limousin 410kg £1660 (404), G Quinn Limousin 410kg £1650 (402), W and D McClure Charolais 420kg £1690 (402), N Graham Charolais 410kg £1640 (400), M McKillop Limousin 460kg £1830 ( 397), I Wallace Limousin 420kg £1660 (395), G Quinn Limousin 410kg £1620 (395), I Wallace Limousin 410kg £1620 (395), A McErlean Limousin 410kg £1620 (395), J McQuiston Charolais 410kg £1610 (392), A McErlean Belgian Blue 480kg £1880 (391) and W and D McClure Charolais 410kg £1600 (390).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
M and A Morgan, Lisburn Limousin 130kg £700 (538), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 290kg £1460 (503), Limousin 300kg £1510 (503), M and A Morgan, Lisburn Charolais 190kg £925 (486) x2, S Hall, Larne Charolais 290kg £1370 (472), T Finlay, Larne Charolais 250kg £1160 (464), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 300kg £1380 (460), M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 290kg £1300 (448), S Hall, Larne Limousin 240kg £1050 (437), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 300kg £1310 (436), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 280kg £1220 (435), J Brown, Nutt's Corner Limousin 230kg £1000 (434) and A McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 300kg £1300 (433).
301 to 350kg
S Hall, Larne Limousin 310kg £1490 (480), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 320kg £1390 (434), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 320kg £1390 (434), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £1370 (428), 350kg £1480 (422), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 310kg £1300 (419), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £1420 (417), 350kg £1460 (417), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 310kg £1290 (416), T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 330kg £1360 (412), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £1400 (411), N Graham, Cullybackey Limousin 320kg £1310 (409) and S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 350kg £1420 (405).
Over 351kg
M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 380kg £1630 (429), T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 370kg £1580 (427), M Gingles, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue 400kg £1700 (425), R McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 410kg £1690 (412), T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 390kg £1600 (410), M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 390kg £1570 (402), M McKillop, Cushendall Limousin 370kg £1460 (394), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 370kg £1460 (394), J McErlean, Kilrea Limousin 400kg £1570 (392), J O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 370kg £1450 (391), R McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 370kg £1450 (391), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 420kg £1640 (390), T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 420kg £1640 (390) and T Finlay, Larne Charolais 400kg £1560 (390).
Monday 17th February 2025: 530 sheep on Monday night topped at £340 for a Zwartble ewe with 2 lambs at foot and in lamb ewes to £295 for 6 Texels.
Store lambs to £112 for 12 Texels and Ewe lambs to £155 for 10 Suffolks.
Foster ewes to £300 for a Blue Texel cross and pet lambs to £48.
Ewes with Lambs at Foot
N Hylands, Donaghcloney 1 Zwartble and 2 lambs £340, J McKay, Cushendun 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £335, J Gregg, Glarryford 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £318, Thornfield Farm, Stranocum 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £310, P Barkley, Ballymoney 1 Dutch Spotted and 3 lambs £300, Thornfield Farm, Stranocum 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £280, W Carson, Cloughmills 2 Suffolk and 3 lambs £275, P Barkley, Ballymoney 1 Dutch Spotted and 1 lamb £245, C Kennedy, Ballyclare 1 Texel and 1 lamb £245, J McKay, Cushendun 3 Suffolk and 3 lambs £245, W Carson, Cloughmills 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £240, L Hunter, Ballyclare 2 Suffolk and 2 lambs £240, N Hylands, Donaghcloney 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £235, F and T McMullan, Broughshane 1 Dutch Spotted and 1 lamb £228 and L Hunter, Ballyclare 1 Hampshire and 1 lamb £215.
In lamb Ewes
T J Hamilton, Dungannon 6 Texel £295, 6 Suffolk £280, 1 Dutch Spotted £275, 6 Texel £275, J Connon, Limavady 9 Suffolk £250, T J Hamilton, Dungannon 6 Texel £245, J Connon, Limavady 10 Mule £235 x2, T J Hamilton, Dungannon 7 Suffolk £235, G Fleck, Ballymena 10 Mule £225, local farmer 4 Mule £225, F Loughridge, Armoy 11 Crossbred £225, G Neely, Limavady 4 Texel £225, T J Hamilton, Dungannon 6 Texel £225 and S Minn, Moorfields 7 Texel £220.
Store lambs
R McMillan, Dromore 12 Texel £112, local farmer 3 Suffolk £112, D Smyth, Stranocum 8 Suffolk £104 and local farmer 3 Blackface £102.
Ewe lambs
J and C Reid, Carnlough 10 Suffolk £155, £148 and N Hylands, Donaghcloney 2 Zwartble £120.
Tuesday 18th February 2025: 215 store cattle on Tuesday sold to a marvellous trade.
Bullocks reached £1760 over for a Limousin 700kg at £2460 from Robert Gault, Ballyclare and heifers sold to £2020 over for a Limousin 560kg at £2580 from William Weatherup, Carrickfergus.
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
Local farmer, Charolais 480kg £1950 (406) B Steele, Glarryford Charolais 410kg £1640 (400) M Paisley, Larne Charolais 500kg £1990 (398) B Richmond, Cloughmills Limousin 480kg £1910 (397) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 500kg £1980 (396) Charolais 500kg £1960 (392) Limousin 490 £1900 (387) local farmer, Belgian Blue 490kg £1900 (387) NJ Thompson, Templepatrick 2x Abondance 310kg £1200 (387) local farmer, Charolais 460kg £1780 (387) M Paisley, Charolais 440kg £1700 (386) A Henry, Ballymoney Limousin 500kg £1910 (382) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 500kg £1910 (382) A Linton, Glarryford Abondance 490kg £1840 (375) and A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 490kg £1830 (373).
501kg and over
M McCurry, Cushendall Charolais 570kg £2300 (403) S Jackson, Bellaghy Charolais 510kg £1970 (386) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 520kg £1990 (382) W Brown, Saintfield Charolais 630kg £2390 (379) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 520kg £1940 (373) S Jackson, Limousin 600kg £2200 (366) A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 510kg £1840 (360) Limousin 510kg £1830 (358) A Henry, Ballymoney Limousin 550kg £1970 (358) A Linton, Abondance 530kg £1890 (356) A McIlveen, Kells Saler 550kg £1950 (354) H McRoberts, Abondance 530kg £1875 (353) W Patton, Cloughmills Limousin 530kg £1870 (352) R Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 700kg £2460 (351) A Devlin, Stabiliser 540kg £1895 (350) and J Heron, Broughshane Abondance 600kg £2100 (350).
Heifers
Up to 500kg
Local farmer Limousin 450kg £1920 (426), 470kg £2000 (425), 460kg £1930 (419), R Creith, Bushmills Charolais 500kg £2050 (410), local farmer Limousin 470kg £1900 (404), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 470kg £1890 (402), R McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 470kg £1890 (402), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 500kg £200 (400), F McCaughan, Ballycastle Limousin 500kg £1980 (396), local farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 470kg £1810 (385), R Creith, Bushmills Speckle Park 490kg £1885 (384), J Maxwell, Upperlands Limousin 410kg £1570 (382) and R Creith, Bushmills Charolais 490kg £1870 (381), 500kg £1900 (380).
Over 501kg
W Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 560kg £2580 (460), R Creith, Bushmills Charolais 510kg £2100 (411), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 550kg £2200 (400), J Aiken, Dromara Limousin 620kg £2470 (398), local farmer Charolais 620kg £2460 (396), S Jackson, Bellaghy Limousin 520kg £2060 (396), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 540kg £2130 (394), R Creith, Bushmills Charolais 520kg £2050 (394), S Jackson, Bellaghy Limousin 530kg £2070 (390), J Aiken, Dromara Limousin 590kg £2300 (389), R Creith, Bushmills Charolais 540kg £2030 (375) and J Aiken, Dromara Limousin 580kg £2160 (372).
Wednesday 19th February 2025: An entry of 2525 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a slightly easier trade.
Fat hoggets sold to 720p for 2 Texels 21.5kg £155 from WJ and L Bradley, Knockloughrim 2 Texel 21.5kg £155 (720) and to a top per head of £178 for 9 Beltex 25kg offered by William Porter, Maghera.
Fat ewes sold to £310.
Fat hoggets (2014)
Top per kg
WJ and L Bradley, 2 Texel 21.5kg £155 (720) R Nicholson, Monkstown 33 Texel 23.5kg £169 (719) W Porter, Maghera 9 Beltex 25kg £178 (712) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 21 Mule 23kg £163 (708) SHM Farm, Doagh 1 Texel 20kg £141 (705) M Millar, Carrickfergus 5 Texel 22kg £154 (700) S Hoy, Doagh 6 Texel 21kg £147 (700) WJ and L Bradley, 1 Texel 22.5kg £156 (693) L Hunter, Ballyclare 2 Mule 20kg £138 (690) AT Lowry, Loughgiel 28 Texel 22kg £151 (686) RT Buchanan, Doagh 15 Texel 23.5kg £160.50 (683) local farmer, 12 Texel 23kg £157 (682) P McSparron, 16 Suffolk 23.5kg £160 (680) J A Gillan, Clough 3 Texel 21.5kg £145.50 (676) I Barr, Kells 13 Charollais 23.5kg £159 (676) L Weatherup, Ballyclare 39 Texel 24kg £162 (675) L Finlay, Ballymena 6 Texel 23.5kg £158.50, (674) S Hoy, Doagh 5 Texel 17.5kg £118 (674) D Gaston, Carnlough 15 Texel 24.5kg £165 (673) J McIlrath, Ballymena 25 Texel 24.5kg £165 (673) N McBurney, Moorfields 73 Texel 24kg £161.50 (672) J Gilliland, 11 Suffolk £161.50 (672) J McQuiston, Ballymoney 19 Texel 25kg £168 (672) and K Ferguson, Ballymena 11 Charollais 22.5kg £151 (671).
Top per head
W Porter, Maghera 9 Beltex 25kg £178, M Warnock, Limavady 2 Texel 29kg £176, J Laverty, Armoy 2 Texel 37.5kg £175, T Lamont, Kells 1 Suffolk 35.5kg £174, D and D Robinson, Carnalbana 1 Texel 34kg £174, WJ and L Bradley, 3 Texel 27kg £174, J Gregg, Clough 27 Texel 27.5kg £171, J Laverty, Armoy 1 Dorset 37kg £170, R McKeown, Templepatrick 2 Dorset 32kg £170, S Rainey, Larne 1 Texel 29kg £170, L Finlay, Ballymena 1 Texel 29kg £169, R Nicholson, Monkstown 33 Texel 23.5kg £169, H McCracken, 22 Texel 25.5kg £169, L Turtle, Broughshane 12 Texel 26kg £168.50, JJ Rea, Kilwaughter 5 Charollais 25.5kg £168.50, H McCambridge, Carnlough 20 Texel 25.5kg £168.50, T Lamont, Kells 2 Suffolk 28kg £168, R and R Brown, Dungannon 18 Texel 29kg £168, J Laverty, Armoy 4 Border 34kg £168, I Hamilton, Broughshane 32 Texel 26kg £168, AJ Agriculture Solutions Ltd, 2 Texel 28.5kg £168, J McQuiston, 19 Texel 25kg £168, J Ross, 4 Texel 29.5kg £168 and E Stevenson, Crumlin 10 Texel 30.5kg £168.
Fat ewes (509)
First quality
Suffolk - £160 - £242
Texel - £160 - £310
Crossbred - £110 - £160
Blackface - £80 - £110
