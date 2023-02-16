Beef cows sold to 289p for a Charolais 660kg at £1907, Friesian cows to 224p 780kg at £1747, beef heifers to 299p 690kg at £2063, beef bullocks to 315p 790kg at £2488, and to a top per head of £2688 for 940kg.

Friesian bullocks to 233p 580kg at £1351.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Mart

A Canning, Dungiven Charolais 660kg £1907 (289) H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 750kg £2137 (285) A Canning, Charolais 720kg £1915 (266) R Canning, Limavady Limousin 630kg £1644 (261) J Carey, Limousin 490kg £1244 (254) S Gregg, Limousin 670kg £1661 (248) J Steele Jnr, Glenavy Limousin 550kg £1368 (247) local farmer, Charolais 740kg £1798 (243) R Fulton, Abondance 820kg £1976 (241) A Canning, Dungiven Simmental 740kg £1776 (240) J Steele Jnr, Abondance 530kg £1250 (236) J Hayes, Ballymena Blonde d'Aquitaine 610kg £1433 (235) S Greg, Limousin 650kg £1527 (235) R Canning, Limousin 650kg £1521 (234) A Canning, Belgian Blue 770kg £1801 (234) and A Canning, Charolais 710kg £1647 (232).

Friesian cows

R McKnight, Templepatrick 780kg £1747 (224) R McKnight, 840kg £1730 (206) M Smyth, Cloughmills 680kg £1387 (204) RA Gordon, 730kg £1460 (200) S Duggan, 770kg £1509 (196) D Harkness, Ballymena 660kg £1260 (191) R McKnight, 670kg £1259 (188) S Duggan, 820kg £1533 (187) R Crawford, 680kg £1264 (186) M Wilkin, 730kg £1350 (185) A and J Jamison, 650kg £1189 (183) R McKnight, 670kg £1206 (180) D Harkness, 730kg £1299 (178) 730kg £1292 (177) W Moore, Templepatrick 720kg £1260 (175) and D McIlwaine, Larne 630kg £1096 (174).

Beef heifers

H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 690kg £2063 (299) S McCann, Randalstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 650kg £1898 (292) H Crawford, Belgian Blue 680kg £1978 (291) A Ross, Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg £1635 (287) NJ Diamond, Blonde d'Aquitaine 590kg £1646 (279) OKI Developments, Charolais 660kg £1828 (277) V Hamilton, Ballymena Charolais 600kg £1662 (277) NJ Diamond, Charolais 570kg £1527 (268) C Livingstone, Limousin 500kg £1340 (268) NJ Diamond, Limousin 590kg £1575 (267) A Livingstone, Limousin 500kg £1330 (266) B McLoughlin, Limousin 520kg £1372 (264) B Dickey, Ballymena Charolais 640kg £1683 (263) S McCann, Blonde d'Aquitaine 720kg £1879 (261) C and M White, Simmental 600kg £1554 (259) and G Martin, Broughshane Charolais 580kg £1496 (258).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

F Cassidy, Kilrea Limousin 790kg £2488 (315) P Donnelly, Rathkenny Limousin 700kg £2156 (308) Limousin 680kg £2080 (306) M Tweed, Comber Charolais 850kg £2592 (305) F Cassidy, Limousin 870kg £2610 (300) P Donnelly, Limousin 620kg £1853 (299) M Tweed, Charolais 760kg £2242 (295) F Cassidy, Limousin 870kg £2566 (295) P Donnelly, Charolais 740kg £2153 (291) Limousin 720kg £2095 (291) Limousin 750kg £2182 (291) RJ Arrell, Limousin 820kg £2378 (290) P Donnelly, Charolais 680kg £1965 (289) A Ross, Charolais 710kg £2044 (288) J O’Rawe Charolais 590kg £1699 (288) and L Blair, Limavady Charolais 880kg £2525 (287).

Top per head

M Tweed, Comber Charolais 940kg £2688, F Cassidy, Limousin 870kg £2610, L Blair, Charolais 980kg £2597, M Tweed, Charolais 930kg £2594, Charolais 850kg £2592, F Cassidy, Limousin 870kg £2566, S Gregg, Shorthorn beef 980kg £2548, L Blair, Charolais 880kg £2525, S Gregg, Limousin 890kg £2518, M Tweed, Charolais 940kg £249, F Cassidy, Limousin 790kg £2488, A J Arrell, Limousin 820kg £2378, M Tweed, Charolais 870kg £2331, F Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 810kg £2316, L Blair, Charolais 810kg £2300 and B McAllister, Kells Shorthorn beef 950kg £2299.

Friesian bullocks

R Mulholland, 580kg £1351 (233) S Fullerton, Bushmills 700kg £1575 (225) P Clarke, Armoy 610kg £1360 (223) 540kg £1188 (220) S McNabney, Clough 540kg £1182 (219) R Mulholland, 430kg £937 (218) P McErlaine, Toomebridge 700kg £1519 (217) S McNabney, 490kg £1063 (217) 520kg £1123 (216) P Clarke, Armoy 590kg £1268 (215) P McErlaine, 640kg £1350 (211) P Clarke, Armoy 580kg £1218 (210) R Mulholland, 510kg £1071 (210) S McNabney 450kg £922 (205) and P Clarke, 1160 (200).

Friday 10th February 2023: Dairy cattle – 28 dairy cattle sold to £2600 for a calved cow from W G Johnston, Ligoniel. A batch of mating heifers from DARD Antrim sold to £1160.

W G Johnston, Ligoniel, Holstein £2600, ESG Ivy Farm Ltd, Crumlin, Holstein £2580, Joseph Adams, Ballymena, Friesian £2400, Joseph Adams, Ballymena, Friesian £2250, W G Johnston, Ligoniel, Holstein £2150 and David and Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore, Holstein £2150.

Suckler stock

Suckler stock sold to £2450 for a Limousin cow with heifer calf at foot.

H Irvine, Carrickfergus, Limousin cow with heifer calf £2450, Adam McGookin, Carrickfergus, Limousin cow with heifer calf £1880, S McGookin, Carrickfergus, Belgian Blue cow with heifer calf £1650, Samuel Graham Wallace, Broughshane, Abondance cow with heifer calf £1490, S McGookin, Carrickfergus, Hereford cow with bull calf £1420, S Moore, Lisburn, Limousin heifer £1300, S Moore, Lisburn, Limousin cow £1290, S Moore, Lisburn, Limousin heifer £1280, R Pollock, Glenavy, Limousin cow with bull calf £1280 and S Moore, Lisburn, Blonde d'Aquitaine cow £1260.

Bulls

Breeding bulls sold to £2700 for a 19 month old Limousin.

M Diamond, Garvagh, Limousin £2700, Alan Geary, Keady, Limousin £2400 and W Irvine, Dundrod, Fleckvieh £2040.

241lots in the calf ring sold to £630 each for a pair of Shorthorn beef heifers (5 months old) and bull calves sold to £490 for a two month old Charolais.

Bull calves

Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Charolais £490, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Charolais £480, D Lynn, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £470, Samuel Kennedy, Doagh, Belgian Blue £470, Amanda Bonnar, Glenwherry, British Blue £460, James Adair, Kells, Belgian Blue £460, James Adair, Kells, Belgian Blue £460, Samuel Kennedy, Doagh, Belgian Blue £460, Samuel Kennedy, Doagh, Belgian Blue £460, D Lynn, Portglenone, Abondance £455 x2, James Adair, Kells, Belgian Blue £450 x 2, R Alexander, Cloughmills, Belgian Blue £450, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Simmental £445, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Charolais £445, local farmer, Blonde d'Aquitaine £440, James Adair, Kells, Belgian Blue £440, Richard Mulholland, Portglenone, Simmental £435, Amanda Bonnar, Glenwherry, British Blue £430 and Sean McCrystal, Drumick, Belgian Blue £400.

Heifer calves

Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Shorthorn beef £630 x 2, James Adair, Kells, Charolais £530, A T Lowry, Loughgiel, Hereford £490, A T Lowry, Loughgiel, Hereford £450, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Charolais £435, A T Lowry, Loughgiel, Hereford £430 x 3, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle, Simmental £425, James Adair, Kells, Belgian Blue £415, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Charolais £410, James Adair, Kells, Belgian Blue £410 x 2, William Strange, Ballyclare, Abondance £385, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Charolais £370 and Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Charolais £350.

Friesian bulls

D Lynn, Portglenone, Friesian £365, D Lynn, Portglenone, Friesian £290 x 2, D Lynn, Portglenone, Friesian £270, D Lynn, Portglenone, Friesian £235, James Watt Jnr, Templepatrick, Friesian £225, Robin Bingham, Nutt's Corner, Holstein £220, James Watt Jnr, Templepatrick, Friesian £200 x 2, Samuel Kennedy, Doagh, Friesian £175, Graeme Martin, Broughshane, Friesian £140, Samuel Kennedy, Doagh, Friesian £135, John Graham, Glenwherry, Friesian £100 and James Watt Jnr, Templepatrick, Friesian £100.

An entry of 370 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £1060 over for a Charolais 440kg at £1500 presented by V McErlaine, Armoy. Heifers sold to £850 over for a Charolais 400kg at £1250 offered by H Osborne, Dervock.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 300kg £1000 (333) B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 240kg £800 (333) R Greer, Limousin 220kg £730 (331) J Mulvenna, Limousin 210kg £690 (328) R and R Auld, Limousin 250kg £820 (328) Limousin 270kg £870 (322) JF McCombe, Charolais 260kg £835 (321) F and R Auld, Abondance 200kg £640 (320) Abondance 210kg £970 (319) B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 250kg £790 (316) C McKillop, Charolais 280kg £880 (314) G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 300kg £940 (313) R Greer, Dromara Limousin 280kg £875 (312) Limousin 280kg £875 (312) M Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 290kg £900 (310) and G Knowles, Limousin 260kg £805 (309).

301kg to 350kg

A Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg £1130 (364) S Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 320kg £1150 (359) A Millar, Charolais 310kg £1100 (354) Charolais 350kg £1190 (340) Charolais 310kg £1050 (338) Charolais 310kg £1040 (335) local farmer Charolais 330kg £1090 (330) A Millar, Charolais 350kg £1150 (328) Charolais 350kg £1140 (325) AV Magill, Carnlough Charolais 320kg £1040 (325) Charolais 310kg £1000 (322) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais £1030 (321) Mrs Moore, Crumlin Limousin 340kg £1080 (317) C Williamson, Kilrea Limousin 350kg £1110 (317) and AV Magill, Carnlough Charolais 310kg £975 (314).

351kg plus

V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 370kg £1270 (343) Charolais 400kg £1370 (342) Charolais 440kg £1500 (340) Charolais 420kg £1380 (328) S Patton, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg £1240 (326) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 380kg £1210 (318) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg £1120 (311) local farmer, Simmental 390kg £1200 (307) C Williamson, Kilrea Limousin 420kg £1280 (304) A McKillop, Corkey Charolais 370kg £1110 (300) Charolais 380kg £1140 (300) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 370kg £1090 (294) S Patton, Charolais 400kg £1170 (292) Charolais 440kg £1280 (290) E Hamilton, Moorfields Limousin 410kg £1190 (290) and S Patton, Charolais 410kg £1190 (290).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

A Purcell, Charolais 180kg £610 (338) JF McCombe, Charolais 220kg £735 (334) T and S Butler, Charolais 260kg £820 (315) A Purcell, Charolais 180kg £560 (311) A Canning, Dungiven Charolais 290kg £900 (310) M McCann, Limousin 220kg £675 (306) T and S Butler, Charolais 230kg £700 (304) W Craig, Larne 290kg £880 (303) M McCann, Limousin 300kg £910 (303) H Osborne, Charolais 300kg £890 (296) S Dobbin, Charolais 270kg £800 (296) JF McCombe, Charolais 240kg £710 (295) Charolais 280kg £820 (292) Cleggan Estate, 2 Charolais 280kg £815 (291) and R Greer, Limousin 220kg £640 (290).

301kg to 350kg

V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 350kg £1190 (340) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 330kg £1090 (330) H Osborne, Charolais 350kg £1090 (311) A Millar, Charolais 330kg £1000 (303) M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 350kg £1060 (302) A Millar, Charolais 310kg £930 (300) M McCann, 340kg £1000 (294) C Williamson, Limousin 340kg £990 (291) AV Magill, Charolais 330kg £960 (290) A Purcell, Charolais 350kg £1000 (285) local farmer, Limousin 350kg £1000 (285) H Osborne, Charolais 340kg £970 (285) B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 310kg £880 (283) A Millar, Charolais 310kg £870 (280) W Craig, Larne Limousin 310kg £870 (280) and B Hunter, Doagh 350kg £970 (277).

351kg plus

A Canning, Dungiven Charolais 360kg £1190 (330) H Osborne, Dervock Charolais 380kg £1220 (321) V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 360kg £1155 (320) H Osborne, Charolais 400kg £1250 (312) A Millar, Charolais 360kg £1100 (305) H Osborne, Saler 420kg £1270 (302) Charolais 390kg £1160 (297) S Dobbin, Charolais 370kg £1100 (297) V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 380kg £1120 (294) S Dobbin, Charolais 360kg £1060 (294) V Boyle, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £1050 (291) R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 370kg £1070 (289) H Osborne, Charolais 360kg £1040 (288) I Matthews, Bushmills Charolais 370kig £1060 (286) V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 370kg £1030 (278) and H Osborne, Charolais 380kg £1050 (276).

Monday evening 13th February 2023: A smaller entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £260, in-lamb ewes to £152 and store lambs to £87.

Leading prices as follows:

Ewes in lamb

G Fleck, Ballymena, 8 Mule £152, 9 Mule £150, 10 Mule £150, S and M Black, Carnlough 7 Texel £145, V Turtle, Ahoghill 4 Suffolk £142, G Fleck, 8 Mule £140, 8 Mule £140, V Turtle, 6 Mule £138, 7 Mule £134, G Fleck, 7 Mule £130, V Turtle, 8 Mule £130, 4 Suffolk £130, C Patterson, Broughshane 2 Border £125, 9 Texel £115, 5 Texel £115, S and M Black, Carnlough 3 Texel £110 and J Laverty, Armoy 5 Border £110 and 4 Border £108.

Ewes and lambs

W and W R Mills, Broughshane 2 Dorset and 4 lambs £260, 2 Dorset and 4 lambs £250, N Feeney, Carnlough 1 Texel and 2 lambs £238, W and W R Mills, 2 Dorset and 4 lambs £230, local farmer, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £230, N Feeney, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £230, TA Smyth, Randalstown 4 Suffolk and 5 lambs £192, P McConnell, Belfast 3 Suffolk and 5 lambs £190, local farmer, 1 Zwartble and 2 lambs £185, 1 Zwartble and 1 lamb £175, 1 Zwartble and 1 lamb £170, 2 Dorset and 2 lambs £170 and P McConnell, Belfast 2 Suffolk and 2 lambs £150, 1 Texel and 1 lamb £145, 3 Mule and 4 lambs £125.

Store lambs

W Wright, Antrim 37 Texel £87 and W and D Millar, Antrim 6 Texel £85.

Tuesday 14th February 2023: Another great sale of 200 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £1220 over for a Charolais 620kg at £1840 offered by E Bell, Dundrod. Heifers sold to £1040 over for a Charolais 580kg at £1620 presented by W and M Orr, Ballycastle.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

J D Steede, Ballymena Abondance 270kg £860 (318) T Matchett, Charolais 500kg £1490 (298) J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 470kg £1390 (295) J S Hamilton and Son Ballyclare Charolais 500kg £1450 (290) J D Steede, Abondance 230kg £665 (289) JH Steede, Charolais 450kg £1270 (282) WJ McCurdy, Ballymoney Limousin 430kg £1210 (281) J Hutchinson, Charolais 460kg £1290 (280) Charolais 420kg £1170 (278) H Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 420kg £1155 (275) T Matchett, Charolais 500kg £1350 (270) J Hutchinson, Charolais 400kg £1080 (270) JS Hamilton, Ballyclare Charolais 450kg £1190 (264) WJ McCurdy, Limousin 460kg £1210 (263) H Crooks, Abondance 480kg £1255 (261) and T Matchett, Charolais 440kg £1140 (259).

501kg and over

R Hunter, Larne Limousin 560kg £1670 (298) E Bell, Dundrod Charolais 620kg £1840 (296) JS Hamilton, Charolais 510kg £1500 (294) C Bolton, Swatragh Abondance 570kg £1660 (291) E Bell, Charolais 600kg £1740 (290) J Mackey, Ballynure Charolais 520kg £1500 (288) M McCurdy, Cushendall Charolais 560kg £1610 (287) E Bell, Crumlin Charolais 620kg £1770 (285) M McCurdy, Limousin 570kg £1620 (284) A Martin, Kells Blonde d'Aquitaine 550kg £1560 (283) E Bell, Charolais 630kg £1740 (276) JH Steele, Glarryford Charolais 520kg £1425 (274) M McCurdy, Limousin 590kg £1610 (272) J Mackey, Shorthorn beef 510kg £1390 (272) C Bolton, Abondance 610kg £1640 (268) and M McCurdy, Charolais 570kg £1520 (266).

Heifers 0-500kg

E Gillan, Ballymena, Simmental 480kg £1460 (304), Alistair Martin, Kells, Blonde d'Aquitaine 400kg £1200 (300), J Holden Steele, Glarryford, Charolais 380kg £1080 (284), W and M Orr, Ballycastle, Charolais 480kg £1350 (281), J Jamison, Ballymena, Charolais 390kg £1090 (279), Malcolm Smith, Kells, Limousin 370kg £1015 (274), Malcolm Smith, Kells, Limousin 370kg £1015 (274), Malcolm Smith, Kells, Limousin 370kg £1015 (274), R J McKendry, Antrim, Simmental 460kg £1240 (269), J Holden Steele, Glarryford, Charolais 440kg £1170 (265), W and M Orr, Ballycastle, Charolais 440kg £1170 (265), R J McKendry, Antrim, Charolais 490kg £1290 (263), Malcolm Smith, Kells, Limousin 390kg £1020 (261), W and M Orr, Ballycastle, Limousin 460kg £1200 (260), W and M Orr, Ballycastle, Limousin 460kg £1200 (260) and R J McKendry, Antrim, Simmental 450kg £1170 (260).

501kg plus

W and M Orr, Ballycastle, Charolais 580kg £1620 (279), John O’Neill, Ballymena, Simmental 540kg £1440 (266), John O’Neill, Ballymena, Simmental 540kg £1420 (263), E Gillan, Ballymena, Belgian Blue 530kg £1370 (258), John O’Neill, Ballymena, Simmental 650kg £1660 (255), R J McKendry, Antrim, Simmental 580kg £1440 (248), Mrs Joan Hutchinson, Ballyclare, Charolais 530kg £1290 (243), R J J and G McCullough, Templepatrick, Saler 540kg £1305 (241), B Steele, Glarryford, Charolais 560kg £1290 (230), Neil Fleming, Croaghbeg, Abondance 520kg £1150 (221), Neil Fleming, Croaghbeg, Abondance 520kg £1150 (221), David Gage, Kells, Hereford 680kg £1450 (213), Neil Fleming, Croaghbeg, Abondance 510kg £1050 (205) and Neil Fleming, Croaghbeg, Abondance 510kg £1050 (205).

Wednesday 15th February 2023: An entry of 2433 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade. Fat hoggets sold to 541p for a pen of 5 Texels 20.5kg at 111 and to a top per head of £125 for a 25kg Texels. Fat ewes sold to £162.

Fat hoggets 1904

(Top per kg)

Local farmer 5 Texel 20.5kg £111 (541) M Milliken, Ballymoney 6 Texel £119 (540) W Davidson, Cullybackey 1 Texel 17.5kg £93 (531) N McAuley Jnr 11 Suffolk 21.5kg £114 (530) 4 Texel 19kg £100 (526) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 15 Texel 23kg £120 (521) J McClure, Crumlin 2 Texel 21kg £108.50 (516) local farmer, 9 Texel 23kg £118.50 (515) L Turtle, Broughshane 18 Texel 22kg £112.50 (511) W and W R Mills, Broughshane 4 Dorset 19kg £97 (510) I Minford, Nutt's Corner 14 Texel 23kg £117 (508) W and D Millar, Antrim 16 Charollais 23.5kg £119 (506) G Arthur, 7 Texel 21kg £106 (504) L Finlay, 4 Texel 17.5kg £88 (502) Mrs Wharry and McCurdy, 9 Blackface 21.5kg £107.50 (500) and D Borland, Bushmills 23 Texel 22kg £110 (500).

Top per head

W Hamill, Ballymena 1 Texel 25kg £125, B Strange, Straid 20 Suffolk 30kg £124, M McKendry, Bushmills 11 Texel 29kg £124, K Scullion, 6 Texel 27.5kg £122, F C Patterson, Broughshane 48 Cheviot 25.58kg £121, L Weatherup, Ballyclare 33 Texel 25.5kg £121, J Jamison, Ballymena 1 Border 32.5kg £121, 1 Border 40kg £121, E and SJ Hill, Ahoghill 48 Texel 27kg £121, T Saunderson, Glenwherry 2 Texel 28.5kg £121, M Esler, Ballymena 2 Texel 31kg £121, WJ Hanna, Ballyclare 18 Rouge 25kg £120.50, 1 Rouge 25kg £120.50, C Crawford, Clough 28 Mule 26kg £120 and H Carson, Dundrod 23 Texel 26.5kg £120.

Fat ewes 539

First quality

Suffolk - £120 - £159

Texel - £120 - £162

Crossbred - £88 - £112