Heifers

Good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £250 to £299 for 526k at £1575 from a Whitecross farmer followed by £292 for 512k at £1495 from a Loughgall producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £240 to £301 per 100 kilos for 450k at £1355 from a Keady producer followed by £295 for 412k at £1512 from a Belfast farmer.

Second quality heifers sold from £210 to £235 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Whitecross farmer 526k £1575 £299.00; Loughgall farmer 512k £1495 £292.00; Whitecross farmer 522k £1515 £290.00; Whitecross farmer 508k £1455 £287.00; Whitecross farmer 508k £1435 £283.00; Poyntzpass farmer 552k £1535 £278.00; Bessbrook farmer 524k £1455 £278.00; Whitecross farmer 548k £1515 £277.00; Whitecross farmer 604k £1665 £276.00 and Whitecross farmer 542k £1475 £272.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 450k £1355 £301.00; Belfast farmer 412k £1215 £295.00; Belfast farmer 380k £1105 £291.00; Dromore farmer 424k £1245 £294.00; Loughgall farmer 446k £1295 £290.00; Loughgall farmer 416k £1185 £285.00; Loughgall farmer 492k £1395 £284.00; Belfast farmer 362k £1025 £283.00; Keady farmer 442k £1235 £280.00 and Belfast farmer 384k £1065 £277

Bullocks

180 bullocks included several pens of top quality forward bullocks sold steadily from £250 to £304 for 568k at £1725 from a Banbridge producer followed by £302 for 534k at £1615 from an Armagh farmer.

Beef bullocks sold up to £273 for 660k at £1795 from a Magheralin producer.

A Newry producer received £269 for 674k at £1815.

Main demand for good quality beef animals from £250 to £266 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweights sold from £240 to £292 for 420k at £1225 from a Aghagallon farmer followed by £281 for 458k at £1285 from a Belfast farmer.

Forward bullocks

Banbridge farmer 568k £1725 £304.00; Armagh farmer 534k £1615 £302.00; Markethill farmer 508k £1515 £298.00; Markethill farmer 608k £1785 £294.00; Armagh farmer 532k £1545 £290.00; Markethill farmer 562k £1595 £284.00; Armagh farmer 580k £1625 £280.00; Warrenpoint farmer 586k £1635 £279.00 and Armagh farmer 584k £1625 £278.

Beef bullocks

Magheralin farmer 660k £1795 £273.00; Newry farmer 674k £1815 £269.00; Newry farmer 656k £1745 £266.00; Portadown farmer 816k £2135 £262.00; Armagh farmer 636k £1655 £260.00; Markethill farmer 664k £1715 £258.00; Magheralin farmer 728k £1845 £253.00 and Portadown farmer 788k £1995 £253.

Middleweight bullocks

Aghagallon farmer 420k £1225 £292.00; Belfast farmer 458k £1285 £281.00; Aghagallon farmer 392k £1095 £279.00; Banbridge farmer 484k £1345 £278.00; Waringstown farmer 440k £1195 £272.00; Camlough farmer 408k £1100 £270.00; Waringstown farmer 386k £1035 £268.00; Belfast farmer 402k £1075 £267.00; Aghagallon farmer 464k £1235 £266.00 and Dungannon farmer 444k £1175 £265.

Weanlings

An increased entry of 270 weanlings sold in a further improved trade.

Good quality light males sold from £280 to £362 for 330k at £1200 from an Armagh farmer followed by £355 for 314k at £1115 from a Granemore farmer.

A Hamiltonsbawn farmer received £349 for 378k at £1320.

Stronger males sold from £240 to £308 for 416k at £1280 from an Annaghmore farmer followed by £304 for 408k at £1240 from an Armagh farmer.

Main demand for strong males from £250 to £301 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £250 to £290 with top quality lots from £300 to £361 for 352k at £1270 from an Armagh farmer followed by £334 for 320k at £1070 from a Tynan producer.

Strong male weanlings

Annaghmore farmer 416k £1280 £308.00; Armagh farmer 408k £1240 £304.00; Keady farmer 406k £1220 £301.00; Armagh farmer 428k £1270 £297.00; Armagh farmer 464k £1350 £291.00; Katesbridge farmer 482k £1390 £288.00; Kilkeel farmer 410k £1160 £283.00; Armagh farmer 424k £1170 £276.00 and Tandragee farmer 436k £1200 £275.00;

Light male weanlings

Armagh farmer 330k £1200 £362.00; Granemore farmer 314k £1115 £355.00; Armagh farmer 378k £1320 £349.00; Rathfriland farmer 250k £870 £348.00; Portadown farmer 288k £990 £344.00; Rosslea farmer 250k £830 £332.00; Armagh farmer 362k £1190 £329.00; Kilkeel farmer 338k £1110 £329.00; Armagh farmer 344k £1110 £323.00 and Granemore farmer 322k £1030 £320.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 352k £1270 £361.00; Tynan farmer 320k £1070 £334.00; Armagh farmer 310k £1030 £332.00; Tynan farmer 338k £1120 £331.00; Armagh farmer 306k £980 £320.00; Armagh farmer 282k £890 £316.00; Granemore farmer 340k £1070 £315.00; Armagh farmer 332k £1040 £313.00; Armagh farmer 282k £890 £316.00 and Castlewellan farmer 292k £910 £312.

Hogget trade was steady at Markethill on Monday 20th February.

Light hoggets sold from 480p to 496p per kg for 23kg at £114 each from a Poyntzpass farmer

Heavy hoggets sold from £116 to £121.50 each.

Good quality pens from 450p to 478p per kg. Horned hoggets to 464p per kg for 25.1k at £116.50

Cull ewes sold from £90 to £142 each.

Heavy hoggets

Armagh farmer 24.8k £118.50 478p; Tynan farmer 24k £114.50 477p; Richhill farmer 25.1k £116.50 464p; Markethill farmer 25k £116 464p; Armagh farmer 25.7k £117.50 457p and Portadown farmer 25.5k £116 455p.

Light hoggets

