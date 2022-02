Beef bullocks sells for £1790 at Enniskillen

Trade still remained firm in all sections.

Beef bullocks sold to 257p for a 684kg Limousin at £1760 and up to at £1790 per head for a 770kg Charolais, lighter weights to 253p for a 580kg Charolais at £1470.

Bullocks

Culkey producer 660kg Limousin at £1660, 584kg Charolais at £1430, 650kg Charolais at £1640, Tempo producer 580kg Aberdeen Angus at £1250, 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £1100, 654kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390, Lisnaskea producer 572kg Hereford at £1030, 530kg Hereford at £1000, Enniskillen producer 762kg Limousin at £1710, 684kg Limousin £1760, Magheraveely producer 580kg Charolais at £1470, 558 Charolais at £1350, 590kg Charolais at £1390, 582kg Charolais at £1430 (bull), Derrylin producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus at £1410, Fivemiletown producer 498 Charolais at £1220, 578kg Limousin at £1480, 536kg Charolais at £1260, 482kg Limousin at £1220, Lack producer 376kg Saler at £780, 372kg Saler at £780, Belcoo producer 770kg at £1790, 718kg Charolais at £1750, 684kg Charolais at £1720, 738kg Saler at £1700, 698kg Charolais at £1760 and Macken producer 610kg Charolais at £1400, 542kg Saler at £1260, 574kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1180 for a Charolais 443kg, heifers sold from £620 to £1010 for a Limousin 369kg.

Ruling prices

Ballinamallard producer 369kg Limousin heifer at £1010, 322kg Limousin heifer at £810

Enniskillen producer 231kg Charolais bull at £600, 248kg Charolais heifer at £600, 436kg Charolais bull at £1080, 352kg Charolais bull at £1080, 352kg Charolais bull at £1100, Garrison producer 255kg Charolais steer at £720, 253kg Limousin bull at £670, Irvinestown producer 477kg Shorthorn heifer at £950, 414kg Charolais heifer at £950, 436kg Shorthorn heifer at £970, 214kg Charolais bull at £650, Derrygonnelly producer 331kg Charolais steer at £950, 345kg Charolais steer at £980, 278kg Charolais steer at £880, 349kg Charolais steer at £950, 310kg Charolais steer at £870, Newtownbutler producer 418kg Limousin bull at £1130, 427kg Limousin bull at £1160, 400kg Limousin bull at £1000, Belcoo producer 443kg Charolais steer at £1180, 413kg Charolais steer at £1070, 423kg Charolais steer at £1140, 368kg Charolais steer at £1050, Fivemiletown producer 342kg Charolais heifer at £910, Rosslea producer 310kg Limousin steer at £850, 304kg Charolais bull at £850, Enniskillen producer 444kg Limousin steer at £1090, 437kg Limousin steer at £960, 383kg Limousin heifer at £900, Trillick producer 222kg Charolais heifer at £600, 290kg Limousin hr at £780, Derrylin producer 354kg Charolais bull at £1040, 372kg Charolais bull at £1100, 386kg Charolais bull at £1000, 304kg Limousin bull at £780, 362kg Charolais bull at £1060, 329kg Charolais bull at £980, 286kg Charolais bull at £900, 403kg Charolais bull at £1160, Castlederg producer 430kg Charolais bull at £1110, 345kg Charolais bull at £960, 299kg Charolais bull at £850, 252kg Charolais bull at £790, Kesh producer 306kg Charolais bull at £930, 307kg Charolais bull at £950, 302kg Charolais bull at £890 and Enniskillen producer 336kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 376kg Charolais heifer at £980, 418kg Charolais heifer at £930.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves to at £500 for a Charolais bull, beef bred heifer calves to at £340 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Suckler cows

Sold from £950 to at £1500 paid for a Belgian Blue cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 259ppk paid for a 650kg Charolais at £1680, medium weights from 210-244ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £1340, while light weights sold from 212-262ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1050.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 650kg at £1680, Charolais 640kg at £1590, Charolais 630kg at £1550, Charolais 600kg at £1500, Charolais 580kg at £1390, Charolais 630kg at £1510, Charolais 650kg at £1500, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 640kg at £1560, Charolais 680kg at £1610, Florencecourt producer Charolais 600kg at £1440 and Derrylin producer Charolais 580kg at £1380.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 230ppk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1540 and to a top of at £1870, Friesian cows from 72-160ppk, lighter weights from 150-225ppk for a 480kg Charolais at £1080.