Beef bullocks sold to £2250 at Markethill, suckler selling to a top of £1900

Main trade beef bullocks from £260 to £285 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £299 per 100 kilos for 570k at £1715 from a Cullyhanna farmer, followed by £298 for 520k at £1555 from a Keady producer.

All good quality forward feeding bullocks from £250 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold to £298 for 424k at £1265 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £291 for 370k at £1095 from a Portadown producer.

The same owner received £290 for 410k at £1195.

All good quality middleweights from £250 to £286 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Annalong farmer 750k £2255 £301.00; Newry farmer 664k £1895 £285.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 642k £1795 £279.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 668k £1865 £279.0; Newtownhamilton farmer 654k £1795 £274.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 700k £1895 £270.

Forward bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 574k £1715 £299.00; Keady farmer 522k £1555 £298.00; Keady farmer 614k £1795 £292.00; Cullyhanna farmer 518k £1485 £287.00; Cullyhanna farmer 526k £1505 £286.00; Newry farmer 610k £1705 £279.00; Cullyhanna farmer 532k £1485 £279.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 552k £1515 £274.

Middleweight bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 424k £1265 £298.00; Portadown farmer 376k £1095 £291.00; Portadown farmer 412k £1195 £290.00; Poyntzpass farmer 430k £1245 £290.00; Portadown farmer 404k £1155 £286.00; Poyntzpass farmer 454k £1285 £283.00; Keady farmer 498k £1405 £282.0; Portadown farmer 400k £1125 £281.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 482k £1335 £277.

Heifers

Forward heifers sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality lots from £250 to a top of £295 for 630k at £1855 from a Glenanne farmer followed by £289 for 630k at £1825 from a Dungannon farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers from £240 to £293 for 486k at £1425 from a Newry producer followed by £290 for 408k at £1185 from an Armagh farmer.

Forward heifers

Glenanne farmer 630k £1855 £295.00; Dungannon farmer 632k £1825 £289.00; Glenanne farmer 578k £1635 £283.00; Newry farmer 558k £1575 £282.00; Benburb farmer 528k £1485 £281.00; Donaghcloney farmer 558k £1565 £281.00; Donaghcloney farmer 566k £1585 £280.00; Donaghcloney farmer 576k £1595 £277.00 and Dungannon farmer 652k £1785 £274.

Middleweight heifers

Newry farmer 486k £1425 £293.00; Armagh farmer 408k £1185 £290.00; Benburb farmer 496k £1385 £279.00; Benburb farmer 488k £1335 £274.00; Derrynoose farmer 494k £1325 £268.00; Benburb farmer 494k £1325 £268.00; Benburb farmer 450k £1195 £266.00; Benburb farmer 494k £1285 £260.00 and Benburb farmer 458k £1185 £259.

Weanlings

Good quality light males weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand to a top of £350 for 360k at £1260 from an Armagh farmer followed by £342 for 398k at £1360 from a Keady producer.

All good quality light males sold from £280 to £340 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to £333 for 402k at £1340 from an Armagh farmer followed by £324 for 408k at £1320 from a Keady farmer.

Top price of £1430 paid for 468k £306 from a Portadown producer.

All good quality forward lots sold from £260 to £315 per 100 kilos.

Light heifer weanlings sold from £240 for 206k at £700 from a Lurgan farmer.

The same owner received £327 for 214k at £700.

Main demand from £250 to £322 per 100 kilos.

Top price £1170 for 364k £322.

Stronger heifers sold to £336 for 408k at £1370 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

The same owner received £322 for 422k at £1360.

All good quality lots sold from £260 to £303 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 402k £1340 £333.00; Keady farmer 408k £1320 £324.00; Keady farmer 410k £1290 £315.00; Portadown farmer 468k £1430 £306.00; Portadown farmer 436k £1290 £296.00; Portadown farmer 440k £1300 £296.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 430k £1270 £295.00; Armagh farmer 438k £1250 £285.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 414k £1150 £278.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 422k £1160 £275.

Light male weanlings

Armagh farmer 360k £160 £350.00; Keady farmer 398k £1360 £342.00; Gilford farmer 360k £1230 £342.00; Armagh farmer 394k £1260 £320.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 392k £1210 £309.00; Keady farmer 322k £990 £308.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 380k £1150 £303.00; Gilford farmer 344k £1030 £300.00; Gilford farmer 338k £1000 £296.00 and Portadown farmer 396k £1160 £293.

Strong heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 408k £1370 £336.00; Netownhamilton farmer 422k £1360 £322.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 406k £1230 £303.00; Portadown farmer 444k £1290 £291.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 402k £1090 £271.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 430k £1160 £270.

Light heifer weanlings

Lurgan farmer 206k £700 £340.00; Lurgan farmer 214k £700 £327.00; Keady farmer 364k £1170 £322.00; Keady farmer 344k £1100 £320.00; Belleeks farmer 266k £840 £316.00; Armagh farmer 340k £1060 £312.00; Keady farmer 324k £990 £306.00; Keady farmer 302k £910 £301.00; Keady farmer 376k £1120 £298.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 370k £1090 £295.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £1900 and in calf heifers to £1580.

An entry of 500 hoggets on Monday 13th February sold in a steady demand with good quality light hoggets from 486p to 498p per kg for 39 hoggets 23.1k at £115 from a Portadown farmer followed by 495p for 20k at £99 from a Tassagh farmer.

Heavy hoggets sold from £118 to £124.50 each with good quality pens from 460p to 478p per kg 24.7kg at £118 from a Banbridge farmer followed 25 hoggets at 25.2kg at £120 476p per kg from a Tandragee producer.

Cull ewes sold to £155 each.

Heavy hoggets

Banbridge farmer 24.7k £118 478p; Tandragee farmer 25.2k £120 476p; Portadown farmer 24k £113.50 473p; Tandragee farmer 25.8k £122 473p; Richhill farmer 25.7k £121 471p; Newtownhamilton farmer 24.1k £113 469p; Portadown farmer 25.2k £117 464p and Dungannon farmer 25.2k £117 464p.

Light hoggets