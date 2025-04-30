Beef bullocks to a top price of £4141 per head for 1010kg at Ballymena Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thursday 24th April: A strong turnout of 440 beef cattle on Thursday in Ballymena resulted in a good steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 414p for 660kg at £2732, Friesian cows to 306p for 690kg at £2111 and beef heifers to 420p for 740kg at £3108.

Beef bullocks reached a top per head of £4141 for 1010kg at 410p and to a top per kilo of 440p for 610kg at £2684.

Friesian bullocks to 334p for 660kg at £2204.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Beef cows

V McErlaine, Armoy Belgian Blue 660kg £2732 (414), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 750kg £3075 (410), S and D McReynolds, Dungiven Limousin 590kg £2360 (400), J F Savage Limousin 810kg £3223 (398), R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 750kg £2910 (388), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 580kg £2227 (384), A Shaw, Larne Limousin 630kg £2419 (384), J F Savage Limousin 700kg £2660 (380), R Henry Limousin 650kg £2457 (378), 700kg £2632 (376), J and M Donnelly, Armagh Charolais 570kg £2040 (358), A Shaw Charolais 610kg £2183 (358), D Bell, Randalstown Charolais 770kg £2741 (356), J and M Donnelly Limousin 790kg £2796 (354) and R Henry Belgian Blue 770kg £2710 (352).

Friesian cows

D Scott, Coleraine 690kg £2111 (306), J McAuley, Bushmills 730kg £2117 (290), J and C Kane, Ballycastle 580kg £1647 (284), S Agnew, Ballyclare 610kg £1708 (280), C Moody, Bushmills 730kg £2014 (276), G Stewart, Templepatrick 770kg £2109 (274), C J A and P Crawford, Clough 640kg £1728 (270), J and C Kane 710kg £1917 (270), Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel 600kg £1608 (268), M Gordon, Clough 670kg £1768 (264), Forsythe Brothers 600kg £1560 (260), J Stewart, Templepatrick 800kg £2080 (260) and G Forsythe, Cloughmills 690kg £1794 (260).

Beef heifers

R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 740kg £3108 (420), G Neeson, Toomebridge Charolais 400kg £1648 (412), V McErlaine, Armoy Limousin 730kg £3007 (412), A Shaw, Larne Charolais 640kg £2624 (410), R Henry Limousin 690kg £2815 (408), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 630kg £2520 (400), A Shaw Limousin 620kg £2467 (398), S Higgins, Knockloughrim Charolais 620kg £2455 (396), 680kg £2665 (392), G and J McEwen, Downpatrick Charolais 590kg £2312 (392), A Shaw Limousin 590kg £2312 (392), Charolais 610kg £2391 (392), B Megahey, Belfast Limousin 620kg £2430 (392), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 630kg £2457 (390), N Corr, Ardboe Limousin 490kg £1911 (390) and local farmer Limousin 630kg £2457 (390).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

O McGuinness, Greysteele Belgian Blue 1010kg £4141, B Arthurs, Kircubbin Charolais 860kg £3612, K Marshall, Ahoghill Charolais 970kg £3608, B Arthurs Charolais 840kg £3360, N Hara, Garvagh Charolais 840kg £3360, H Cowan, Castledawson Charolais 880kg £3273, B Dickey, Ballymena Charolais 840kg £3242, B Arthurs Charolais 850kg £3230, N Hara Charolais 820kg £3181, E Coyle, Strabane Shorthorn beef 850kg £3179, D Patterson, Crumlin Belgian Blue 840kg £3175, S and D McReynolds, Dungiven Limousin 790kg £3160, H Cowan, Castledawson Limousin 840kg £3158, N Hara Charolais 790kg £3144, H Cowan Limousin 810kg £3142 and J Kennedy, Rasharkin Limousin 770kg £3110.

Top per kilo

R Linton, Ahoghill Limousin 610kg £2684 (440), E Coyle, Strabane Limousin 670kg £2840 (424), R J Anderson, Cullybackey Charolais 700kg £2954 (422), B Arthurs, Kircubbin Charolais 860kg £3612 (420), J Kennedy, Rasharkin Limousin 720kg £3024 (420), P O’Connor, Castlewellan Charolais 620kg £2591 (418), 590kg £2442 (414), W H Lowry, Comber Limousin 700kg £2884 (412), O McGuinness Belgian Blue 1010kg £4141 (410), W H Lowry Limousin 660kg £2706 (410), P O’Connor Charolais 650kg £2652 (408), 670kg £2733 (408), R Linton, Ahoghill Limousin 650kg £2652 (408), B McKeown, Randalstown Limousin 750kg £3060 (408) and J Kennedy, Rasharkin Limousin 770kg £3110 (404).

Friesian bullocks

C J A and P Crawford, Clough 660kg £2204 (334), F and S Hill, Randalstown 660kg £2138 (324), C J A and P Crawford 650kg £2093 (322), L McMaster, Broughshane 570kg £1835 (322), 530kg £1696 (320) and R and G O’Rawe, Clough 640kg £2022 (316).

Friday 25th April: Bulls - A turnout of 28 bulls to the multibreed bull sale topped at 5600 guineas for a 22 month old Charolais from Claire Ferris, Millisle.

C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 5600gns, 4600gns, W J Porter, Dromore Aberdeen Angus 4400gns, J McHenry, Ballymoney Charolais 4400gns, R Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 4300gns, M Lucas, Antrim Limousin 4200gns, R Hunter, Larne Limousin 4100gns, R Clyde Limousin 3900gns, W J Porter Shorthorn beef 3700gns, W Knowles, Cloughmills Simmental 3700gns, A Forsythe, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 3500gns, A McCammond, Templepatrick Charolais £3500, M Lucas Limousin 3500gns, T Boyd, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus 3400gns, K McConnell, Muckamore Limousin 3400gns and Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 3400gns, A McCammond Charolais £3400.

Dairy cows

42 lots through the dairy ring topped at £3400 for a calved heifer from D Wallace, Antrim, also included in the sale was the annual show of Ayrshires which topped at 3000gns for a cow from John Hunter, Crumlin.

Other leading prices included: D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £3400, Holstein £3350, Holstein £3100, J Hunter, Crumlin Ayrshire 3000gns, I Small, Ahoghill Holstein £2950, J Hunter, Crumlin Ayrshire 2850 gns, J E and P Davidson, Ballywalter Holstein £2780, S Kennedy, Doagh Friesian £2450, R.J Gage, Clough Friesian £2380, Friesian £2350, S Kennedy Friesian £2250, J W Suffern, Crumlin Ayrshire 2000gns, J E and P Davidson Holstein £2000, D and M McGregor, Antrim Holstein £1980 and R Stewart, Ballyclare Ayrshire 1950gns.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows reached £3400 for a Charolais cow with heifer calf at foot from P McConnell, Ligoniel.

P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais and heifer calf £3400, Limousin and heifer calf £3050, F Connon, Limavady Holstein £2700, J McKeown, Ligoniel Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £2500, P McConnell Simmental and heifer calf £2400, J Bates, Ballyclare Limousin and bull calf £2300, W Baird, Ballyclare Shorthorn beef and heifer calf £2250 and F Connon Belgian Blue £2200, Aberdeen Angus £2100, Aberdeen Angus £2000.

Calves

310 calves averaged £605. Bulls sold to £1050 for a Charolais, heifers to £940 for an Aberdeen Angus and reared Friesians to £820.

Bulls

R Montgomery, Parkgate Charolais £1050, W Berry, Tynan Belgian Blue £1005 x2, N Alexander, Gracehill Fleckvieh £1000, R Montgomery Limousin £1000, I Stewart, Bushmills Belgian Blue £990, R Montgomery Charolais £985, I Stewart, Bushmills Belgian Blue £970, N Alexander Aberdeen Angus £940, J Gaston, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus £935 x2, Antrim Estates, Glenarm Sh £900, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Charolais £890, A C Hunter, Larne Aberdeen Angus £885, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Charolais £880, N Alexander Aberdeen Angus £880, I Stewart Belgian Blue £860 and N Alexander Aberdeen Angus £850.

Heifers

N Alexander, Gracehill Aberdeen Angus £940, Antrim Estates, Glenarm Shorthorn beef £900, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Charolais £880, N Alexander Aberdeen Angus £880, I Stewart, Bushmills Belgian Blue £860, N Alexander Aberdeen Angus £850, B McConnell, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £830 x2, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £825, A C Hunter, Larne Aberdeen Angus £825, I Stewart Belgian Blue £810, A C Hunter Aberdeen Angus £805 x2, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Charolais £805, A C Hunter Aberdeen Angus £790, I Stewart Belgian Blue £790, N and J Coleman, Doagh Belgian Blue £780 x2, A C Hunter Aberdeen Angus £780, R H and H A Shnaks Charolais £780 x2 and B Paisley, Ballynure Her £780 x2.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

N Alexander, Gracehill £820, B McConnell, Doagh £710, N Alexander £700, R Montgomery, Parkgate £700, P Smyth, Broughshane £650, £520, J Martin, Randalstown £500, B Paisley, Ballynure £500, S Wilson, Ballymena £780 x2, B McConnell, Doagh £435, A C Hunter, Larne £375, Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards £370 and N Bell, Randalstown £360 x2.

Weanlings

425 weanlings through the ring on Friday sold to another great trade with bullocks reaching £1830 over for 550kg at £2380 and heifers to £1380 over for 350kg at £1730.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 300kg £1620 (540),N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 280kg £1490 (532), B Matthews, Clough Limousin 290kg £1420 (489), P Sharpe, Cushendall Limousin 230kg £1120 (487), D Russell, Antrim Limousin 290kg £1410 (486), L O’Neill, Ahoghill Her 290kg £1360 (469), R Jordan, Glenavy Charolais 300kg £1400 (466), S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 290kg £1340 (462), L O’Neill Her 280kg £1250 (446), P Sharpe Charolais 300kg £1330 (443), D Russell Simmental 260kg £1140 (438), L Turtle, Broughshane Simmental 270kg £1170 (433), B Matthews Limousin 260kg £1100 (423), D Johnston, Glenarm Charolais 280kg £1180 (421), A Linton, Glarryford Simmental 300kg £1220 (406) and D Johnston Limousin 290kg £1160 (400).

301-350kg

A Millar, Antrim Charolais 330kg £1840 (557), D McKillop Limousin 350kg £1930 (551), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 330kg £1750 (530), N McLoughlin, Cushendall, Charolais 330kg £1660 (503), A Millar 2x Charolais 350kg £1750 (500), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £1580 (493), A McLaughlin, Cushendall Charolais 330kg £1620 (490), Bruse Matthews, Clough 320kg £1530 (478), D Russell Limousin 310kg £1480 (477), S Wright, Carnlough Shorthorn beef 330kg £1570 (475), P Sharpe Charolais 350kg £1640 (468), S Wright Blo 320kg £1440 (450), M Moffett, Broughshane Limousin 310kg £1390 (448), S O Rawe, Ballycastle Limousin 350kg £1550 (442) and S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais £1410 (440).

Over 351kg

A Millar Charolais 390kg £2110 (541), Charolais 400kg £2110 (527), N McLoughlin Charolais 370kg £1920 (518), A Millar Charolais 440kg £220 (504), Limousin 380kg £1900 (500), Charolais 400kg £2000 (500), A McLaughlin Limousin 370kg £1800 (486), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 370kg £1800 (486), Charolais 410kg £1950 (475), N McLaughlin Charolais 400kg £1880 (470), R Jordan Limousin 440kg £2060 (468), Blackburn Brothers Cattle, Clougher Limousin 430kg £1980 (460), A McLaughlin Limousin 380kg £1720 (452), Blackburn Brothers Limousin 460kg £2080 (452), Limousin 400kg £1800 (450) and N McAuley Charolais 380kg £1700 (447).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

M Moffett, Broughshane Limousin 220kg £1100 (500), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 280kg £1390 (496), D Russell, Antrim Limousin 300kg £1460 (486) x2, S Wright, Carnlough Blo 270kg £1260 (466) x2, D McKillop Limousin 250kg £1150 (460), R P McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 300kg £1370 (456), L Turtle, Broughshane Limousin 240kg £1090 (454), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 290kg £1310 (451), R McNinch, Larne Simmental 240kg £1080 (450), R Coleman, Glarryford Sh 280kg £1260 (450) x2, R McNinch Simmental 280kg £1240 (442) and R Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 300kg £1320 (440).

301 to 350kg

N McLaughlin, Cushendall Charolais 320kg £1690 (528), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg £1570 (506) x2, 350kg £1730 (494), A McLaughlin, Cushendall Limousin 320kg £1550 (484), 310kg £1500 (483), S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 320kg £1540 (481), M Moffett, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £1540 (481), L O’Neill, Ahoghill Her 330kg £1570 (475), N McLoughlin, Cushendall Charolais 350kg £1660 (474), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £1660 (474) and A Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg £1490 (465) x2.

Over 351kg

S O’Rawe, Ballycastle Limousin 380kg £1740 (457), M Murray, Cushendall Limousin 370kg £1660 (448), J R Beggs. Larne Charolais 380kg £1700 (447), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg £1650 (446) x2, S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 360kg £1600 (444), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 360kg £1580 (438), M Murray, Cushendall Limousin 360kg £1570 (436), S O’Rawe Limousin 410kg £1780 (434), R Jordan, Glenavy Charolais 380kg £1640 (431), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 380kg £1610 (423), S O’Rawe Limousin 380kg £1590 (418) and M Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 380kg £1580 (415) x2.

Monday 28th April 2025: Another good show of sheep on Monday night topped at £370 for 4 Mules with single lambs at foot and 95 pet lambs reached a top price of £64 twice.

Ewe lambs

K Steele Nicholson, Antrim 4 Mule and 4 lambs £370, 2 Mule and 2 lambs £360, S McDowell, Gleno 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £350, R J Lyle, Larne 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £345, J Thompson, Glenwherry 4 Mule and 8 lambs £345, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 Mule and 2 lambs £345, S McDowell 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £340, P J McGuckian, Cloughmills 3 Texel and 6 lambs £340, R J Lyle, Larne 3 Suffolk and 6 lambs £335, J Stewart, Ballyclare 1 Kerryhill and 1 lamb £335, S McDowell 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £335, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 2 Mule and 4 lambs £335, 2 Mule and 4 lambs £335, K Steele Nicholson 1 Mule and 2 lambs £335 and C Smiley, Carrickfergus 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £330.

Dry hoggets

M N Kinney, Crumlin 4 Texel £210, D Montgomery, Glenwherry 10 Mule £210, £200, M Currie, Antrim 12 Mule £200 and McAuley Brothers, Glenarm 13 Texel £200.

Tuesday 29th April: Another great entry of 340 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £2070 over for a Charolais 670kg at £2740 offered by C Shaw, Carryduff.

Heifers sold to £1930 over for a Charolais 640kg at £2570 also presented by C Shaw.

Store cattle

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

A McIlveen, Kells Abondance 290kg £1260 (434) A Devlin, Ballycastle Charolais 470kg £2040 (434) local farmer, Randalstown 2x Limousin 440kg £1900 (431) J Murphy, Ballymoney Charolais 490kg £1990 (406) Charolais 450kg £1820 (404) W Calderwood, Dunloy Abondance 500kg £2010 (402) J Murphy, Ballymoney Charolais 450kg £1800 (400) R Graham, Ballycastle Saler 500kg £1980 (396) A McKnight, Antrim Simmental 320kg £1265 (395) A Devlin, Ballycastle Charolais 430kg £1680 (390) R Graham, Limousin 490kg £1900 (387) W Calderwood, Dunloy Abondance 470kg £1820 (387) and GD Graham, Kells Stabiliser 360kg £1390 (386) South Devon 360kg £1390 (386).

500kg and over

J Murphy, Ballymoney Charolais 580kg £2450 (422) R Graham, Ballycastle Limousin 550kg £2310 (420) L McCombe, Ballymena Charolais 520kg £2170 (417) C Shaw, Carryduff Charolais 580kg £2420 (417) A Devlin, Ballycastle Charolais 530kg £2210 (417) Charolais 540kg £2240 (414) C Shaw, Charolais 670kg £2740 (409) R Graham, Limousin 530kg £2160 (407) C Shaw, Charolais 600kg £2440 (406) Charolais 660kg £2680 (406) Charolais 610kg £2450 (401) R Graham, Limousin 510kg £2040 (400) L McCombe, Belgian Blue 530kg £2120 (400) J McCarroll, Ballymena Limousin 50kg £ 2120 (400) TJ Turtle, Broughshane Simmental 600kg £2390 (398) and R Graham, Limousin 580kg £2290 ( 394).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

WH Knox, Ballyclare 2x Limousin 320kg £1390 (434) L McCombe, Ballymena Charolais 390kg £1600 (410) JJ Rea, Kilwaughter Limousin 500kg £2000 (400) D Stewart, Ballymena Limousin 460kg £1830 (397) A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 450kg £1780 (395) J Duncan, Crumlin Limousin 380kg £1450 (381) W and N Martin, Broughshane Abondance 480kg £1830 (381) Abondance 430kg £1630 (379) WH Knox, Ballynure Limousin 370kg £1400 (378) L McCombe, Ballymena Simmental 460kg £1740 (378) W and N Martin, Broughshane 2x Abondance 490kg £1830 (373) D Millar, Ballymena Belgian Blue 440kg £1640 (372) A McKnight, Antrim Limousin 330kg £1220 (369) and R and J Kennedy, Limousin 490kg £1810 (369).

500kg and over

C Shaw, Belfast Charolais 550kg £2320 (421) Charolais 640kg £2570 (401) W Brown, Saintfield Charolais 530kg £2120 (400) Charolais 520kg £2040 (392) T Jackson, Broughshane 590kg £2250 (381) C Shaw, Charolais 640kg £2430 (379) Charolais 540kg £2040 (377) D Millar, Abondance 570kg £2150 (377) Belgian Blue 520kg £1960 (376) A Devlin, Ballycastle Charolais 580kg £2165 (373) I Beggs, Whitehead Saler 600kg £2230 (371) Limousin 570kg £2110 (370) D Millar, Belgian Blue 550kg £2020 (367) C Shaw, Abondance 550kg £2020 (367) D Millar, Belgian Blue 550kg £2020 (367) and C Shaw, Belfast Charolais 720kg £2600 (361).