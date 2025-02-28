Beef bullocks to £2940 for a 848kg Limousin at Enniskillen Mart
Beef bullocks to £2940 for a 848kg Limousin and to 378ppk for a 754kg Limousin at £2850.
Light weights to 482ppk for a 440kg Charolais at £1950.
Bullocks
Maguiresbridge producer 532kg Charolais at £2040, 466kg Charolais at £1690; Derrylin producer 642kg Limousin at £2390, 544kg Limousin at £2150, 446kg Charolais at £1920, 402kg Charolais at £1880, 434kg Charolais at £1840; Newtownbutler producer 476kg Friesian at £1290, 434kg Aberdeen Angus at £1500, 410kg Aberdeen Angus at £1590, 430kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480, 380kg Limousin at £1560; Derrygonnelly producer 472kg Limousin at £2000, 446kg Limousin at £1830, 434kg Limousin at £1930; Garrison producer 404k Charolais at £1950, 420kg Charolais at £1940, 444kg Charolais at £1890; Roscor producer 472kg Charolais at £1930, 404kg Charolais at £1850; Trillick producer 772kg Charolais at £2500, 682kg Limousin at £2300; Ballinamallard producer 576kg Aberdeen Angus at £1700, 536kg Shorthorn at £1650, 470kg Aberdeen Angus at £1570; Derrygonnelly producer 398kg Simmental at £1660; Belleek producer 504kg Charolais at £1660; Rosslea producer 568kg Charolais at £2080, 388kg Charolais at £1750, 408kg Charolais at £1740; Fivemiletown producer 412kg Charolais at £1800, 424kg Charolais at £1810, 472kg Limousin £1670; Dungannon producer 550kg Charolais at £2170, 558kg Shorthorn at £2090, 506kg Limousin at £2020, 472kg Limousin at £1920, 490kg Charolais at £2000; Lisbellaw producer 490kg Charolais at £2000, 536kg Charolais at £2170; Irvinestown producer 478kg Charolais at £1900456kg Charolais at £1820, 384kg Charolais at £1360; Sixmilecross producer 520kg Charolais at £2100, 474kg Charolais at £1960, 470kg Charolais at £1880; Tempo producer 586kg Belgian Blue at £2100, 502kg Charolais at £2020, 492kg Charolais at £1900; Enniskillen producer 628kg Charolais at £2120, 578kg Charolais at £1960, 540kg Charolais at £1980, 586kg Charolais at £1970; Dungannon producer 848kg Limousin at £2940, 754kg Limousin at £2850, 758kg Limousin at £2690, 704kg Limousin at £2660, 692kg Limousin at £2560; Kinawley producer 494kg Charolais at £1960, 562kg Charolais at £1940, 426kg Charolais at £1700, 464kg Charolais at £1950; Kesh producer 576kg Limousin at £1910, 484kg Charolais at £1950, 574kg Charolais at £1840; Tempo producer 504kg Charolais at £1900, 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £2120; Lisbellaw producer 566kg Aberdeen Angus at £1950, 512kg Aberdeen Angus at £1800, 538kg Aberdeen Angus at £1880 and Trillick producer 666kg Limousin at £2360.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £900 to £1920 paid for a 448kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £800 to £1460 for a 361kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Enniskillen producer 450kg Charolais steer at £1850, 415kg Charolais steer at £1810, 327kg Charolais steer at £1420, 390kg Charolais steer at £1530; Belleek producer 314kg Charolais bull at £1440, 401kg Charolais steer at £1670, 291kg Charolais steer at £1300; Garrison producer 306kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 318kg Charolais heifer at £1310, 303kg Charolais heifer at £1220, 332kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1120, 303kg Charolais steer at £1450, 264kg Limousin bull at £1110, 346kg Charolais heifer at £1300
Belleek producer 361kg Charolais heifer at £1460, 276kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 363kg Charolais heifer at £1410, 422kg Charolais steer at £1770; Tempo producer 376kg Charolais heifer at £1390, 368kg Charolais heifer at £1290, 331kg Charolais heifer at £1170; Lisbellaw producer 315kg Charolais heifer at £1330, 283kg Limousin heifer at £1110, 312kg Charolais heifer at £1390, 234kg Charolais heifer at £1090; Derrygonnelly producer 340kg Charolais steer at £1480, 321kg Charolais heifer at £1330, 355kg Simmental heifer at £1160, 216kg Charolais heifer at £980, 321kg Charolais steer at £1450; Ederney producer 352kg Charolais steer at £1500, 287kg Charolais steer at £1340, 313kg Charolais steer at £1450, 394kg Charolais steer at £1500; Enniskillen producer 340kg Charolais at £1340, 377kg Charolais heifer at £1450, 455kg Charolais steer at £1770; Kesh producer 333kg Charolais steer at £1400, 393kg Charolais steer at £1660, 347kg Charolais heifer at £1260, 412kg Charolais steer at £1390, 391kg Limousin heifer at £1320; Irvinestown producer 294kg Limousin bull at £1380, 231kg Limousin bull at £1080, 254kg Limousin heifer at £1090, 240kg Limousin bull at £1130; Derrylin producer 271kg Charolais heifer at £1180, 295kg Charolais heifer at £1210, 331kg Charolais bull at £1380, 351kg Charolais bull at £1450; Kinawley producer 330kg Charolais steer at £1310, 285kg Limousin steer at £1310, 258kg Limousin steer at £1050, 294kg Charolais steer at £1250; Newtownbutler producer 251kg Shorthorn bull at £1010, 320kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1050, 270kg Limousin bull at £1150; Garrison producer 344kg Charolais steer at £1440, 348kg Limousin steer at £1400; Dromore producer 344kg Charolais heifer at £1360, 313kg Charolais heifer at £1310, 330kg Charolais heifer at £1260, 388kg Limousin bull at £1560, 391kg Charolais steer at £1670; Irvinestown producer 330kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 343kg Charolais heifer at £1420, 342kg Charolais heifer at £1360; Ederney producer 372kg Charolais steer at £1530, 380kg Charolais steer at £1660, 308kg Charolais steer at £1300, 386kg Charolais steer at £1610 and Letterbreen producer 298kg Limousin heifer at £1290, 334kg Charolais heifer at £1360, 323kg Charolais heifer at £1260, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 319kg Charolais heifer at £1210.
Calves
January born Belgian Blue bull at £560, Belgian Blue bull at £575, Aberdeen Angus bull at £560, Hereford bull at £420, Belgian Blue heifer at £490, Belgian Blue heifer at £545, Charolais heifer at £410, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £360, Hereford heifer at £255, February born Charolais bull at £500, Simmental bull at £440, Charolais heifer at £450, Charolais heifer at £440 and Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250.
Suckler cows
2022 Limousin heifer with October born Limousin heifer at £3040, 2022 Simmental heifer with October born Limousin bull at £3000, 2022 Charolais heifer with February born Limousin heifer at £2980, 2021 Simmental cow with September born Simmental heifer at £2750, 2018 Shorthorn cow with September born Charolais heifer at £2260, 2021 Simmental cow with January born Simmental heifer at £2000, 2023 Hereford heifer incalf to Aberdeen Angus bull at £1860, 2022 Charolais heifer incalf to Limousin bull at £1780 and 2022 Limousin Bull at £2700.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 389ppk paid for a 564kg Charolais at £2190.
Medium weights to 390ppk paid for a 410kg Limousin at £1600.
Light weights sold from 402ppk for a 344kg Charolais at £1380.
Newtownbutler producer Charolais 564kg at £2190, Charolais 650kg at £2170, Charolais 530kg at £1960, Charolais 500kg at £1900; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 590kg at £2130, Charolais 530kg at £1900, Charolais 450kg at £1640, Charolais 438kg Charolais at £1600; Belcoo producer Charolais 630kg at £2070; Roscor producer Charolais 530kg at £2050, Charolais 454kg at £1740, Charolais 340kg at £1290; Omagh producer Charolais 600kg at £2020; Ballinamallard producer Limousin 550kg at £1990; Trillick producer Charolais 570kg at £1990, Charolais 508kg at £1930, Charolais 412kg at £1560; Enniskillen producer Charolais 508kg at £1900, Charolais 390kg at £1500, Charolais 340kg at £1380; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 490kg at £1880; Gavary producer Charolais 500kg at £1880; Omagh producer Charolais 500kg at £1870; Tamlaght producer Charolais 510kg at £1850; Dungannon producer Charolais 490kg at £1820 and Tempo producer Charolais 480kg at £1780, Charolais 390kg at £1490.
Fat cows
Enniskillen producer Limousin 655kg at £2060; Rosslea producer Limousin 604kg at £1990; Galbally producer Limousin 612kg at £1970 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 596kg at £1820, 572kg Limousin at £1750, Limousin 542kg at £1650.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.