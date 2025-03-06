Beef bullocks to £3150 for a 838kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart

An entry of 1054 cattle with prices rising all the time at Enniskillen Mart.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef bullocks sold to £3150 for a 838kg Charolais at £375ppk.

Light weights to 463kppk for a 380kg Charolais at £1760.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Bellanaleck producer 478kg Charolais at £1790; Derrylester producer 436kg Limousin at £1710, 422kg Limousin at £1620, 492kg Limousin at £2100; Derrygonelly producer 604kg Charolais at £1890, 586kg Saler at £1720, 550kg Aberdeen Angus at £1790; Dungannon producer 512kg Limousin at £1970, 488kg Aberdeen Angus at £1900, 498kg Limousin at £1950, 474kg Limousin at £1800, 838kg Charolais at £3150, 766kg Limousin at £2870, 812kg Limousin at £3070, 744kg Charolais at £2680, 656kg Charolais at £2570; Ballinamallard producer 514kg Aberdeen Angus at £2100; Maguriesbridge producer 414kg Limousin at £1650, 392kg Limousin at £1610, 478kg Charolais at £1810; Derrylin producer 566kg Limousin 2060, 590kg Limousin at £2050, 564kg Limousin at £2070; Tempo producer 384kg Limousin at £1600, 444kg Aberdeen Angus at £1580, 400kg Charolais at £1780; Fintona producer 620kg Aberdeen Angus at £2160, 560kg Aberdeen Angus at £1850, 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £1750, 510kg Aberdeen Angus at £1790; Fivemiletown producer 406kg Charolais at £1730, 380kg Charolais at £1760, 486kg Charolais at £1780, 382kg Charolais at £1600; Kesh producer 452kg Charolais at £1880, 450kg Charolais at £1680; Lisbellaw producer 516kg Charolais at £1900, 480kg Aberdeen Angus at £1720; Tempo producer 498kg Charolais at £2050, 414kg Charolais at £1820, 474kg Aberdeen Angus at £1870, 624kg Aberdeen Angus at £2180, 480kg Aberdeen Angus at £2070, 518kg Aberdeen Angus at £2010; Belleek producer 473kg Limousin bull at £2960; Roscor producer 470kg Limousin at £1830, 520kg Charolais at £1860, 574kg Charolais at £2250, 562kg Limousin at £2000; Kesh producer 688kg Limousin at £2490, 588kg Belgian Blue at £1980; Dungannon producer 724kg Limousin at £2670, 698kg Limousin at £2460, 706kg Charolais at £2580, 628kg Limousin at £2290 and Kesh producer 476kg Charolais at £1880, 502kg Charolais at £1890, 512kg Charolais at £1930, 488kg at £1880.

Weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £900 to £1760 paid for a 391kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £800 to £1670 for a 416kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Belleek producer 381kg Charolais steer at £1500, 379kg Charolais heifer at £1640, 414kg Charolais steer at £1570, 403kg Charolais heifer at £1610, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1490; Irvinestown producer 440kg Charolais bull at £1650, 458kg Charolais bull at £1880, 352kg Charolais bull at £1640; Kesh producer 416kg Charolais heifer at £1670, 346kg Charolais heifer at £1340, 360kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 430kg Charolais steer at £1720, 450kg Charolais steer at £1700, 344kg Charolais heifer at £1290, 335kg Charolais heifer at £1340; Garrison producer 391kg Charolais steer at £1760, 356kg Charolais steer at £1660, 342kg Charolais heifer at £1550, 310kg Charolais steer at £1470; Belcoo producer 301kg Charolais heifer at £1410, 314kg Charolais heifer at £1430, 309kg Charolais steer at £1510, 323kg Charolais steer at £1460, 225kg Charolais heifer at £1010; Tempo producer 369kg Limousin steer at £1590, 395kg Limousin steer at £1580, 428kg Limousin steer at £1640, 395kg Limousin heifer at £1420; Enniskillen producer 391kg Charolais heifer at £1500, 393kg Charolais steer at £1510, 373kg Charolais steer at £1440, 389kg Charolais steer at £1530; Ballinamallard producer 313kg Charolais bull at £1600, 292kg Charolais bull at £1280, 313kg Charolais heifer at £1370, 234kg Charolais heifer at £930; Kinawley producer 330kg Limousin steer at £1470, 269kg Charolais heifer at £1390, 299kg Limousin bull at £1360, 315kg Limousin heifer at £1370; Derrygonnelly producer 319kg Charolais steer at £1400, 255kg Charolais steer at £1290, 291kg Charolais steer at £1350, 296kg Charolais steer at £1290, 320kg Charolais steer at £1400; Monea producer 258kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 242kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 253kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 175kg Charolais heifer at £820; Boho producer 296kg Limousin heifer at £1200, 243kg Limousin heifer at £1070, 310kg Limousin steer at £1400, 371kg Limousin steer at £1540 and Garrison producer 291kg Charolais heifer at £1390, 313kg Charolais bull at £1430, 319kg Charolais bull at £1390, 304kg Charolais heifer at £1320.

Calves

Letterbreen producer Hereford bull at £460; Macken producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £350, Aberdeen Angus bull at £365; Maguiresbridge producer Charolais bull at £485, Charolais heifer at £400, Friesian bull at £90; Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Simmental bull at £360, Aberdeen Angus bull at £350 and Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue heifer at £340, Belgian Blue heifer at £385.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to record price of £4100 paid for a Charolais cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enniskillen producer Charolais cow with Limousin bull at £4100, Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £2420, Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £2000; Lack producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £3300, Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £2850; Derrylin producer in-calf Charolais cow at £2780, In-calf Limousin cow at £2160; Lisbellaw producer Hereford cow with Limousin bull at £1960 and Dungannon producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £3200, Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £3080.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 386ppk paid for a 534kg Charolais at £2060.

Light weights sold from 412ppk for a 404kg Charolais at £1660.

Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 662kg at £2320, Charolais 660kg at £2240; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 620kg at £2210 Newtownbutler producer Charolais 626kg at £2180, Charolais 580kg at £2020, Charolais 514kg at £1960, Charolais 520kg at £1890, Charolais 500kg at £1860, Charolais 440kg at £1790, Charolais 470kg at £1780, Charolais 424kg at £1650; Roscor producer Charolais 470kg at £1880, Charolais 400kg at £1640; Macken producer Charolais 570kg at £2120, Charolais 530kg at £2060, Charolais 546kg at £2030, Charolais 580kg at £1990, Charolais 540kg at £1980, Charolais 530kg at £1960; Tamlaght producer Charolais 416kg at £1590, Charolais 390kg at £1520; Belleek producer Charolais 420kg £1590 and Kinawley producer Charolais 400kg at £1570.

Fat cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leggs producer Charolais 828kg at £2650, Charolais 750kg at £2310; Belturbet producer Saler 760kg at £2150; Garrison producer Charolais 752kg at £2150; Lisnaskea producer Simmental 730kg at £2140; Belleek producer Limousin 636kg at £1950 and Letterbreen producer Charolais 700kg at £1890.