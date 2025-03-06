Beef bullocks to £3150 for a 838kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart
Beef bullocks sold to £3150 for a 838kg Charolais at £375ppk.
Light weights to 463kppk for a 380kg Charolais at £1760.
Bullocks
Bellanaleck producer 478kg Charolais at £1790; Derrylester producer 436kg Limousin at £1710, 422kg Limousin at £1620, 492kg Limousin at £2100; Derrygonelly producer 604kg Charolais at £1890, 586kg Saler at £1720, 550kg Aberdeen Angus at £1790; Dungannon producer 512kg Limousin at £1970, 488kg Aberdeen Angus at £1900, 498kg Limousin at £1950, 474kg Limousin at £1800, 838kg Charolais at £3150, 766kg Limousin at £2870, 812kg Limousin at £3070, 744kg Charolais at £2680, 656kg Charolais at £2570; Ballinamallard producer 514kg Aberdeen Angus at £2100; Maguriesbridge producer 414kg Limousin at £1650, 392kg Limousin at £1610, 478kg Charolais at £1810; Derrylin producer 566kg Limousin 2060, 590kg Limousin at £2050, 564kg Limousin at £2070; Tempo producer 384kg Limousin at £1600, 444kg Aberdeen Angus at £1580, 400kg Charolais at £1780; Fintona producer 620kg Aberdeen Angus at £2160, 560kg Aberdeen Angus at £1850, 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £1750, 510kg Aberdeen Angus at £1790; Fivemiletown producer 406kg Charolais at £1730, 380kg Charolais at £1760, 486kg Charolais at £1780, 382kg Charolais at £1600; Kesh producer 452kg Charolais at £1880, 450kg Charolais at £1680; Lisbellaw producer 516kg Charolais at £1900, 480kg Aberdeen Angus at £1720; Tempo producer 498kg Charolais at £2050, 414kg Charolais at £1820, 474kg Aberdeen Angus at £1870, 624kg Aberdeen Angus at £2180, 480kg Aberdeen Angus at £2070, 518kg Aberdeen Angus at £2010; Belleek producer 473kg Limousin bull at £2960; Roscor producer 470kg Limousin at £1830, 520kg Charolais at £1860, 574kg Charolais at £2250, 562kg Limousin at £2000; Kesh producer 688kg Limousin at £2490, 588kg Belgian Blue at £1980; Dungannon producer 724kg Limousin at £2670, 698kg Limousin at £2460, 706kg Charolais at £2580, 628kg Limousin at £2290 and Kesh producer 476kg Charolais at £1880, 502kg Charolais at £1890, 512kg Charolais at £1930, 488kg at £1880.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £900 to £1760 paid for a 391kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £800 to £1670 for a 416kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Belleek producer 381kg Charolais steer at £1500, 379kg Charolais heifer at £1640, 414kg Charolais steer at £1570, 403kg Charolais heifer at £1610, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1490; Irvinestown producer 440kg Charolais bull at £1650, 458kg Charolais bull at £1880, 352kg Charolais bull at £1640; Kesh producer 416kg Charolais heifer at £1670, 346kg Charolais heifer at £1340, 360kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 430kg Charolais steer at £1720, 450kg Charolais steer at £1700, 344kg Charolais heifer at £1290, 335kg Charolais heifer at £1340; Garrison producer 391kg Charolais steer at £1760, 356kg Charolais steer at £1660, 342kg Charolais heifer at £1550, 310kg Charolais steer at £1470; Belcoo producer 301kg Charolais heifer at £1410, 314kg Charolais heifer at £1430, 309kg Charolais steer at £1510, 323kg Charolais steer at £1460, 225kg Charolais heifer at £1010; Tempo producer 369kg Limousin steer at £1590, 395kg Limousin steer at £1580, 428kg Limousin steer at £1640, 395kg Limousin heifer at £1420; Enniskillen producer 391kg Charolais heifer at £1500, 393kg Charolais steer at £1510, 373kg Charolais steer at £1440, 389kg Charolais steer at £1530; Ballinamallard producer 313kg Charolais bull at £1600, 292kg Charolais bull at £1280, 313kg Charolais heifer at £1370, 234kg Charolais heifer at £930; Kinawley producer 330kg Limousin steer at £1470, 269kg Charolais heifer at £1390, 299kg Limousin bull at £1360, 315kg Limousin heifer at £1370; Derrygonnelly producer 319kg Charolais steer at £1400, 255kg Charolais steer at £1290, 291kg Charolais steer at £1350, 296kg Charolais steer at £1290, 320kg Charolais steer at £1400; Monea producer 258kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 242kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 253kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 175kg Charolais heifer at £820; Boho producer 296kg Limousin heifer at £1200, 243kg Limousin heifer at £1070, 310kg Limousin steer at £1400, 371kg Limousin steer at £1540 and Garrison producer 291kg Charolais heifer at £1390, 313kg Charolais bull at £1430, 319kg Charolais bull at £1390, 304kg Charolais heifer at £1320.
Calves
Letterbreen producer Hereford bull at £460; Macken producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £350, Aberdeen Angus bull at £365; Maguiresbridge producer Charolais bull at £485, Charolais heifer at £400, Friesian bull at £90; Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Simmental bull at £360, Aberdeen Angus bull at £350 and Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue heifer at £340, Belgian Blue heifer at £385.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold to record price of £4100 paid for a Charolais cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.
Enniskillen producer Charolais cow with Limousin bull at £4100, Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £2420, Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £2000; Lack producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £3300, Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £2850; Derrylin producer in-calf Charolais cow at £2780, In-calf Limousin cow at £2160; Lisbellaw producer Hereford cow with Limousin bull at £1960 and Dungannon producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £3200, Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £3080.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 386ppk paid for a 534kg Charolais at £2060.
Light weights sold from 412ppk for a 404kg Charolais at £1660.
Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 662kg at £2320, Charolais 660kg at £2240; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 620kg at £2210 Newtownbutler producer Charolais 626kg at £2180, Charolais 580kg at £2020, Charolais 514kg at £1960, Charolais 520kg at £1890, Charolais 500kg at £1860, Charolais 440kg at £1790, Charolais 470kg at £1780, Charolais 424kg at £1650; Roscor producer Charolais 470kg at £1880, Charolais 400kg at £1640; Macken producer Charolais 570kg at £2120, Charolais 530kg at £2060, Charolais 546kg at £2030, Charolais 580kg at £1990, Charolais 540kg at £1980, Charolais 530kg at £1960; Tamlaght producer Charolais 416kg at £1590, Charolais 390kg at £1520; Belleek producer Charolais 420kg £1590 and Kinawley producer Charolais 400kg at £1570.
Fat cows
Leggs producer Charolais 828kg at £2650, Charolais 750kg at £2310; Belturbet producer Saler 760kg at £2150; Garrison producer Charolais 752kg at £2150; Lisnaskea producer Simmental 730kg at £2140; Belleek producer Limousin 636kg at £1950 and Letterbreen producer Charolais 700kg at £1890.
