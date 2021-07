Beef cows sell to £1728 at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring 300 lots listed sold readily with Beef Cows selling to £1728 for an 800kg Ch. to £216 reaching a top of £221 per 100kg for a 780kg Lim to £1723-80.

Cow Heifers sold to £1576-20 for a 710kg Lim to £222 reaching a top of £238 per 100kg for a 550kg Lim to £1309.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1015 for a 700kg at £145 per 100kg Fat Bulls sold to £1749 for a 1060kg Ch to £165 per 100kg and reaching a top of £170 per 100kg for a 910kg Lim to £1547.

Fat Steers sold to £1679 for a 730kg Ch to £230 per 100kg and reaching a top of £244 per 100kg for a 470kg Lim. Friesians sold to £192 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1036-80 Fat Heifers sold to £255 per 100kg for a 490kg Lim to £1249-50 with a 660kg Ch to £248 to £1636-80.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £1740 for a 730kg Ch (£238) reaching £259 per 100kg for a 625kg B/B. to £1710.

With most others selling from £229 to £251 per 100kg forward lots sold to £1510 for a 580kg Lim. (£260) Med weights sold to £1390 for a 450kg C (£309). Smaller sorts sold £1050 for a 395kg Ch (£266).

Heavy Heifers sold to £1780 for a 735kg Ch (£242) reaching £251 per 100kg for a 680kg AA to £1710 with most others selling from £223 to £248 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1540 for a 590kg Ch (£261). Med weights sold to £1290 for a 500kg Lim (£258). Smaller sorts to £860 for a 340kg Lim.

Suckler Outfits sold to £2020 for a 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf Dairy Cows sold to £1920 for Calved Heifer.

Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1250 for a 445kg Lim (£281) reaching £291 per 100kg for a 330kg Ch to £980.

Weanling Heifers sold to £1130 for a 440kg Lim (£257) reaching £280 per 100kg for a 325kg Lim to £910.

Reared Lumps sold to £680 for a Char.

Reared Female Lumps sold to £685 for a Lim.

Bull Calves sold to £455 for a Lim.

Heifer Calves sold to £430 for a Char.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS AND COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:

Augher Producer 550kg Lim to £238 (£1309). Aughnacloy Producer 660kg Lim to £232 (£1531-20). Loughgall Producer 660kg Li to £230 (£1518). Plumbridge Producer 710kg Lim to £222 (£1576-20). Cookstown Producer 780kg Lim to £221 (£1723-80). Clogher Producer 500kg Lim to £220 (£1100). Greencastle Producer 700kg B/B to £219 (£1533). Armagh Producer 650kg Ch to £217 (£1410-50). Clogher Producer 800kg Ch to £216 (£1728). Plumbridge Producer 580kg Lim to £213 (£1235-40). Galbally Producer 530kg Sim to £212 (£1123-60). Derrylin Producer 710kg Sim to £211 (£1498-10). Newtownbutler Producer 670kg Lim to £210 (£1407). Clogher Producer 620kg Lim to £210 (£1302). Macken Producer 610kg Lim to £209 (£1274-90). Galbally Producer 550kg Sim to £208 (£1144). Fivemiletown Producer 600kg Lim to £206 (£1236). Ballygawley Producer 670kg Lim to £204 (£1366-80). Plumbridge Producer 710kg Ch to £204 (£1448-40). Armagh Producer 800kg Ch. to £204 (£1632).

Other quality lots sold from £178 to £202 per 100kg.

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £136 to £174 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £130 to £145 per 100kg for 700kg to £1015).

Plainer lots sold from £102 to £126 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £76 to £98 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: Fintona Producer 910kg Lim to £170 (£1547). Loughgall Producer 960kg Lim to £168 (£1612-80). Keady Producer 790kg Lim to £167 (£1319-30). Kinawley Producer 1060kg Ch to £165 (£1749). Ballygawley Producer 1130kg AA to £146 (£1649-80). Augher Producer 910kg Ch to £142 (£1292-20). Benburb Producer 710kg Lim to £133 (£944-30. Strabane Producer 780kg AA to £120 (£936).

FAT STEERS: 470kg Lim to £244 (1146-80) 730kg Ch to £230 (£1679) 770kg Ch to £224. 780kg C to £224. 640kg Sim to £222. 770kg Ch to 3218. 560kg Sal to £218. 680kg Ch to £214. 510kg Her to £209. 580kg Her to £208. 630kg Ch to £200. 600kg Her to £197. 550kg AA to £194. 540kg Ho to £192.

FAT HEIFERS: 490kg Lim to £255 (£1249-50) 660kg Ch to £248 (£1636-80) 700kg Sim to £219. 470kg Lim to £214. 510kg Ch to £208. 600kg B/B to £207. 610kg AA to £204. 670kg Lim to £202. 520kg S/H to £195. 550kg Shb to £191. 560kg Ch to £190 Friesians sold from £152 to £174 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (240 lots)

A very keen demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £1780 for a 735kg Ch (£242) 735kg Ch to £1740 (£237) and 715kg Lim to £1680 (£235) for J Beggs, Loughgall. Clogher Producer sold a 705kg Ch to £1750 (£248). M Kells, Portadown 770kg Ch to £1740 (£226) and a 765kg Ch to £1700 (£222). T A Willis, Dungannon 710kg Ch to £1730 (£243) 710kg Lim to £1720 (£242) 725kg Ch to £1700 (£234) and 725kg Ch to £1680 (£232). E Little, Brookeborough 745kg Lim to £1710 (£229). S Campbell, Clogher 680kg AA to £1710 (£251) and 745kg Sim to £1670 (£224). J Kennedy, Kesh 750kg Ch to £1710 (£228) 705kg Ch to £1690 (£240) and 720kg Ch to £1660 (£230). R Murray, Armagh 730kg Ch to £1690 (£231) 710kg Ch to £1660 (£234) and 745kg Ch to £1660 (£22. A Fearon, Dungannon 700kg Sim to £1680 (£240).

Forward lots G Johnston, Pomeroy 580kg Lim to £1510 (£260) and 580kg Lim to £1300 (£224. F Mc Veigh, Dungannon 580kg Ch to £1400 (£241). D Donaldson, Aughnacloy 590kg Ch to £1400 (£237) 580kg Ch to £1400 (£241) 570kg Ch to £1380 (£242) and 570kg Ch to £1300 (£228. P Traynor, Ballygawley 560kg Lim to £1220 (£218).

MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: I T Allen, Dungannon 500kg Lim to £1290 (£258). J McGinn, Clogher 455kg Ch to £1100 (£242). S Swain, Dungannon 470kg Her to £1100 (£234) 425kg B/B to £1090 (£256) 465kg Her to £1050, 435kg B/B to £1040, 435kg Her to £1030, 465kg B/B to £1020, 400kg B/B to £990, 440kg B/ to £980 and 400kg B/ to £900. P McGleenan, Armagh 485kg Daq to £1000. R Brownlee, Moy 455kg A to £940. B McAnenley, Omagh 495kg Sal to £940. C McDonald, Ballygawley 440kg AA to £920, 455kg AA to £920 and 490kg Sim to £910.

SMALLER SORTS 390KG & UNDER: R Allen, Aughnacloy 340kg Lim to £860 (£253). B Reihill, Lisnaskea 330kg Ch to £740. P McGinnity, Armagh 330kg AA to £640 270kg Her to £520 and 240kg Her to £360. R Totten, Ballinderry 335kg Fr to £450.

STORE HEIFERS (130 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1740 for a 730kg Ch (£238) and a 655kg Ch to £1550 (£236) for E Greenaway, Dungannon. G Wilson, Derrylin 680kg Ch to £1680 (£247) 645kg Ch to £1590 (£246) and 630kg Ch to £1570 (£249). C Livingston, Benburb 675kg Ch to £1660 (£246) 665kg Ch to £1630 (£245) 695kg Ch to £1560 (£224) and 680kg Ch to £1560 (£229). Sixmilecross Producer 625kg B/B to £1620 (£259. G Johnston, Stewartstown 650kg Lim to £1600 (£246. P O Neill, Beragh 660kg Ch to £1600 (£242). W S Hall, Magheraveely 650kg Ch to £1590 (£244) 665kg Ch to £1590 (£239) 670kg Ch to £1580 (£236) 620kg Ch to £1560 (£251) 640kg C to £1540 (£240) 645kg Ch to £1520 (£237) and 655kg Ch to £1510 (£230).

Forward lots sold to £1540 for a 590kg Ch (£261) to W S Hall, Magheraveely. Sixmilecross Producer 570kg B/B to £1470 (£258) and 510kg B/B to £1300 (£255. P O’Neill, Omagh 540kg Ch to £1370 (£254) and 515kg Ch to £1300 (£252). Geo Elliot, Magheraveely 570kg Ch to £1330 (£233). G Wilson, Derrylin 530kg Ch to £1240 (£234) and 530kg Ch to £1210 (£228). S Mitchell, Armagh 560kg Ch to £1240 (£221).

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: G Wilson Derrylin 450kg Ch to £1390 (£309. P O’Neill, Beragh 495kg Ch to £1290 (£260) 480kg Lim to £1150 (£239) and 470kg Ch to £1140 (£242). J Elliott, Newtownbutler 485kg Ch to £1200 (£247). K Cullinan, Fivemiletown 495kg S/H to £1190 (£240). M Irwin, Fintona 500kg AA to £1150 (£130) 495kg AA to £1140 (£230). G McLaughlin, Newtownbutler 465kg Sim to £1140 (£245). S Robinson, Clogher 450kg Ch to £1130 (£251) 410kg Ch to 31030 (£251). T McNally, Cookstown 480kg Ch to £1090 and 500kg Ch to £1060. S Swain, Dungannon 495kg B/B to £1080. A K Irwin, Omagh 440kg Ch to £1080 435kg Lim to £1030, and 425kg Ch to £990.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: S Robinson, Clogher 395kg Ch to £1050 (£266) 395kg Ch to £990, and 385kg Ch to £900. S McCann, Enniskillen 365kg Ch to £890. A K Irwin, Omagh 385kg AA to £840. R Brownlee, Moy 400kg Ch to £780. A Nugent, Keady 400kg AA to £740. G Sloan, Ballygawley 400kg B/B to £710. P McManus, Brookeborough 385kg Ch to £700. M Largey, Armagh 380kg B/B to £670.

WEANLINGS (130 lots)

A good selection on offer this week sold easily to a strong demand with a 445kg Lim to £1250 (£281) 470kg Lim to £1140 (£242) 450kg Lim to £1100 (£257) and 440kg Lim to £990 (£225) for a Coalisland Producer. P Hackett, Eskra 435kg Her to £1110 (£255) 420kg Lim to £1080 (£257) 385kg Lim to £970 (£252) and 390kg Lim to £960 (£252). J Carroll, Omagh 490kg Ch to £1080 (£220. M/S A & A Armstrong 440kg Ch to £1080 (£245. S Green, Brookeborough 400kg AA to £1070 (£267). B Quinn, Cookstown 390kg Da to £1030 (£264) and 385kg Lim to £980 (£254). W Corrigan, Dungannon 445kg Daq to £980 (£220). M Carland, Omagh 330kg Ch to £980 (£291), W Owens, Clogher 380kg Ch to £980 (£258) 360kg Lim to £900 (£250) and 450kg Lim to £900.

HEIFER WEANLINGS: D McGirr, Fintona 440kg Lim to £1130 (£257) and 480kg Ch to £1100 (£229). A Mc Aleer, Pomeroy 470kg Ch to £090 (£232) 490kg C to £1040 (£212) 470kg Ch to £990 (£211) 445kg Ch to £960 (£216) and 445kg Ch to £890 (£200). Coalisland Producer 415kg Lim to £1040 (£250) 405kg Lim to £990 (£244) 400kg Lim to £950 (£237) and 325kg Lim to £910 (£280). O P Donnelly, Augher 445kg Ch to £980 (£220). M/S A & A Armstrong, Tempo 395kg Lim to £970 (£245) 455kg Ch to £920, and 350kg Ch to £920 (£263). Cooneen Producer 380kg Lim to £890 (£234). B Quinn, Cookstown 365kg Lim to £880. Fintona Producer 385kg Lim to £840. J McCauley, Kinawley 315kg Ch to £820 (£260).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good selection on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon Producer selling Calved Heifers to £1920 and £1760. Brookeborough Producer £1900 and £1800 for Calved Heifers. Ballygawley Producer £1730 for Calved FKV Heifer.

BREEDING BULLS: Aughnacloy Producer £2340 for Ped Non Reg Hereford Bull (born 06/02/2018). Lisburn Producer £1900 for Ped Reg Char (born 17/04/2020).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES (67 Lots)

Another good turnout this week again sold readily with a Fintona selling a 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf to make £2020. Tempo Producer £1800 for 2015 Cow with Bull Calf. Magheraveely Producer £1730 for 2010 Cow with Bull Calf. Portadown Producer £1620 and £1600 for Heifers with Heifer Calves and £1420 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Cooneen Producer £1550 and £1540 for 2015 Cows with Heifer Calves. Ballygawley Producer £1480 and £1440 for Heifers with Bull Calves. Armagh Producer £1470 for 08 Cow with Bull Calf and £1410 for 08 Cow with Heifer Calf. Lots of other turnouts sold from £1000 to £1370.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A large entry this week sold to a very firm demand with Bull Calves selling to £455 and £430 for Limms to R J Hoy, Monea. M/S B & L Magill, Hilltown 3450 for AA. P Lavery, Coagh £450 and £400 for AAs and £420 for Sim and £400 for Ch. D Eagleson, Aughnacloy £440 for Ch. K Moore, Augher £435 for Lim. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £410 for AA. P McCorry, Derrylin £405 for Ch.

HEIFER CALVES: P Lavery, Coagh £430 for Ch. O P Donnelly, Augher £425 for Lim. Dungannon Producer £420 and £415 for Limms. Armagh Producer £410 X 2 and £400 for Limms. A Leonard, Enniskillen £390 for Ch £390 and £345 for Limms. Dungannon Producer £340, £330, and £325 for Limms.

REARED MALE LUMPS: Ballygawley Producer £685 for Lim. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £540 for Ch. A McAleer, Pomeroy £535 and £475 for Simms. P & D Prunty,Tempo £495 for Shb. D & G Lavery, Coagh £480 for Ch. Ballygawley Producer £475 for Lim and £475 for Sim.