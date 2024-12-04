Beef cows selling to 308p for a Limousin 770kg at £2371 at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 28th November 2024: An entry of just under 350 cattle in Ballymena met a good trade.

Beef cows sold to 308p for a Limousin 770kg at £2371.

Holstein/Friesian cows sold to 220p for a 730kg at £1606.

Beef heifers sold to 308p for a Limousin 590kg at £1817.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Beef bullocks sold to 310p for a Charolais 740kg at £2294 and Friesian bullocks sold to 234p for a 680kg at £1591

Beef cows

Local farmer Limousin 770kg £2371 (308) SB and D Weatherup, Limousin 550kg £1507 (274) R Johnston, Clough Limousin 700kg £1918 (274) C Newell, Ballymoney Limousin 590kg £1616 (274) T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 620kg £1698 (274) J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 820kg £2197 (268) R Johnston, Clough Limousin 710kg £1902 (268) M Lucas, Antrim Limousin 610kg £1628 (267) V Hamilton, Cushendun Limousin 750kg £1950 (260) B and K Stewart, Cairncastle Abondance 680kg £1734 (255) McAuley, Glenarm Limousin 870kg £2166 (249) B and K Stewart, Abondance 680kg £1679 (247) B Darragh, Randalstown Limousin 700kg £1715 (245) G McLernon, Toome Limousin 760kg £1854 (244) P McAuley, Limousin 700kg £1708 (244) and Ballylurgan Farm, Stabiliser 650kg £1560 (240).

Friesian cows

W Hamilton, Broughshane 730kg £1606 (220) J Stirling, Ballymena 700kg £1351 (193) W Kennedy, Ballyclare 650kg £1248 (192) J Stirling, Ballymena 640kg £1171 (183) CA Orr, Cloughmills 770kg £1370 (178) 700kg £1162 (166) W Hamilton, Broughshane 670kg £1085 (162) H McCambridge, 740kg £1198 (162) CA Orr, Cloughmills 670kg £1051 (157) A T Lowry, 640kg £998 (156) J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 630kg £976 (155) 720kg £1116 (155) CA Orr, 620kg £954 (154) D Wallace, Antrim 680kg £1040 (153) H McCambridge, 700kg £1071 (153) and CA Orr, 570kg £820 (144).

Beef heifers

B Darragh, Randalstown, Limousin 590kg £1817 (308) TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 680kg £2094 (308) N Brown, Ballycastle Charolais 700kg £2149 (307) Charolais 660kg £2006 (304) Simmental 730kg £2160 (296) N J Diamond, Charolais 550kg £1589 (289) N Brown, Charolais 680kg £1965 (289) Charolais 730kg £2095 (287) W Kerr, Glarryford Limousin 520kg £1487 (286) TA and DA Aiken Charolais 660kg £1881 (285) C Shivers, Charolais 590kg £1675 (284) N Brown, Charolais 730kg £2065 (283) C Shivers, Limousin 670kg £1882 (281) N J Diamond, Abondance 690kg £1932 (280) J Bamford, Ballymena Stabiliser 560kg £1562 (279) and I and C Hunter, Straid Charolais 520kg £1445 (278).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 800kg £2408, C W Bell, Ballynahinch Charolais 830kg £2390, Limousin £2352, S Crawford, Randalstown Charolais 820kg £2337, C W Bell, Ballynahinch Charolais 810kg £2324, 740kg £2294, Limousin 780kg £2293, T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Belgian Blue 800kg £2272, 770kg £2271, C W Bell, Ballynahinch Charolais 740kg £2249, R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 760kg £2242, C W Bell, Ballynahinch Limousin 760kg £2219 and S and V Quinn, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus 850kg £2201.

Top per kilo

C W Bell, Ballynahinch Charolais 740kg £2294 (310), 740kg £2249 (304), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 700kg £2121 (303), G Millar, Moneymore Charolais 660kg £1993 (302), 690kg £2083 (302), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 800kg £2408 (301), G Millar, Moneymore Limousin 640kg £1920 (300), Charolais 670kg £2010 (300), S Kelly, Portglenone Limousin 580kg £1740 (300), R Chambers, Bushmills Limousin 670kg £2010 (300), PG and M McBride, Moneymore Limousin 690kg £2070 (300), 720kg £2152 (299) and M Lucas, Antrim Limousin 600kg £1788 (298).

Friesian bullocks

R D Humpherys, Donaghadee Holstein 680kg £1591 (234), M Wallace, Cloughmills Friesian 630kg £1455 (231), M Delargy, Cushendall Friesian 590kg £1345 (228), 630kg £1436 (228), R D Humpherys, Donaghadee Holstein 620kg £1277 (206), local farmer Friesian 600kg £1200 (200), H McCambridge, Carnlough Holstein 410kg £820 (200) and M Delargy, Cushendall Friesian 450kg £891 (198).

Friday 29th November 2024: Dairy cows - An entry of 27 dairy cows met a great trade.

B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Holstein £2720, J R McNeilly, Randalstown Holstein £2300, D and S Bayne, Cookstown Friesian £2300, T S Dunn, Bangor Holstein £2280, J R McNeilly, Randalstown Holstein £2280, £2100, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £2000, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £1980, W G Johnstown, Ligoniel Holstein £1980 and W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1980.

A fantastic turnout for the Ulster Ayrshire cattle club met a super trade.

J W Suffern, Crumlin 2600gns, 2350gns, 2180gns, Thomas Gordon, Ballyclare 2000gns, J Warden, Bangor 1880gns, John Hunter, Crumlin 1720gns, 1700gns x 2, Thomas Gordon 1650gns, John Hunter 1580gns, 1520gns, 1420gns, Thomas Gordon 1250gns and Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare 1250gns.

Calves

An entry of 400 calves met a fantastic trade.

Bulls

I Townley, Ballykelly Aberdeen Angus £750 x2, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £740, C Crooks, Broughshane Simmental £680, N Hanna, Ballymoney Fleckvieh £670, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £670, A Andrew, Doagh Limousin £665 x2 and J Dugan, Belfast Belgian Blue £650.

Wednesday 4th December 2024: Another super entry of 2825 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 669p for 7 Texels 21kg at £140.50 presented by K and H Irvine, Carrickfergus and a top per head of £167 for 3 Texels 35.5kg offered by Robin Coleman, Glarryford.

Fat ewes sold to £274.

Fat lambs

Top per kg

K and H Irvine, Carrickfergus 7 Texel 21kg £140 (669), R Davison, Broughshane 25 Texel 21kg £140 (666), R.J McKay and Son, Carnlough 1 Zwartble 22.5kg £150 (666), P Breen, Portaferry 6 Dorset 21kg £139 (661), B Gaston, Ballymena 24 Texel 21.5kg £141 (658), B Stirling, Ballymena 5 Texel 22.5kg £148 (657), N McAuley, Tildarg 6 Texel 22.5kg £148 (657), R Linton, Ahoghill 12 Texel 21.5kg £140 (651), D McCullough, Glarryford 8 Texel 23kg £149 (650), R.J McKay S Son 10Tex 24.5kg £159 (649), local farmer £149 (647), C Monan, Portaferry 25 Texel £139 (646), P J Kane, Ballycastle 15 Texel 24.5kg £158 (644), J Martin, Broughshane 2 Texel 23.5kg £151 (644), S Hall, Larne 30 Texel 22.5 £145 (644) and M Robinson, Larne 10 Dorset 22.5 £145 (644).

Top per head

R Coleman, Glarryford 3 Texel 32.5kg £167, K and H Irvine 2 Texel 30kg £161, R.J McKay and Son 10 Texel 24.5kg £159 , PJ Kane, Ballycastle 15 Texel 24.5kg £158, R.J McKay and Son 6 Suffolk 27.5kg £158, N McBurney, Moorfields 51 Texel 25.5kg £158, S McGowan, Ballymoney 10 Texel 28kg £158, A and E Wylie, Martinstown 1 Texel 35kg £158, C&R McKeown, Aughafatten 4 Texel 30kg £158, T Montgomery, Broughshane 15 Texel 24.5kg £157, J Lowe, Cookstown 2 Texel 27.5kg £157, L Turtle 10 Texel 27kg £157, 9 Texel 25kg £157, M Moffet, Broughshane 12 Texel 28kg £157, A Forsythe, Carrickfergus 10 Texel 28kg £156 and R Hood, Broughshane 25 Texel 27.5kg £156.

Store lambs

D McCullough 9 Texel 19kg £133 (702), J Moore, Cullybackey 8 Texel 20kg £138 (690), W Jones, Templepatrick 60 Suffolk 19kg £130 (684), 35 Suffolk 20kg £135 (675), W and WR Mills, Broughshane 3 Suffolk 14kg £94 (671), J McIlrath 4 Kerryhill 18kg £120 (666), D Strange, Ballyclare 7 Texel 20kg £132 (662), C Monan 21 Texel 18.5 (121 (654), J Rea, Glenarm 3 Suffolk 20kg £130 (650) and S M Ring, Portrush 9 Dorset 19.5kg £125 (641).

Fat ewes 422

First quality

Suffolk- £140-£222

Texel- £150-£274

Crossbred- £120-£168

Blackface- £78 £102

Heifers

R Burke, Randalstown Limousin £710, G McCammon , Larne Belgian Blue £705, C Feeney, Limavady £660, I Townley, Limavady Belgian Blue £650, G McCammond Belgian Blue £635, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £630, 2x £625, C Crooks, Broughshane £600, A M Crawford 2x Belgian Blue £595, G McCammond Belgian Blue £590, L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £590, A McBurney, Clough Belgian Blue £550 and W McConnell, Ballyclare Simmental £540, £530.

Friesian bulls

A M Crawford, Ballynure Holstein £410, J Dugan, Belfast £410, J Maybin, Kells Friesian £390, G Wilson, Glenarm Friesian £345 x7, G McCammond, Larne Friesian £330, A M Crawford, Ballynure Holstein £320 and J Maybin, Kells Friesian £305 x3.

Weanlings

310 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £1240 over for a Charolais 340kg at £1580 presented by T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner.

Heifers sold to £1120 over for a Limousin 330kg at £1450 offered by R Simpson, Broughshane.

Bullocks

0-300kg

I Crawford, Randalstown Charolais 230kg £990 (430), D Mairs, Magheragall Limousin 210kg £900 (428), I Crawford Charolais 210kg £890 (423), M Henderson-Neill, Ballymoney Limousin 230kg £910 (395), A Mairs, Magheragall Limousin 220kg £860 (390), D Mairs Limousin 300kg £1170 (390), 230kg £890 (387), P Sloan, Ballymena Limousin 270kg £1040 (385), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 300kg £1150 (383), D Mairs Limousin 290kg £1110 (382), DJ McFerran, Dunloy 2x Charolais 230kg £880 (382), Charolais 220kg £830 (377), D Mairs Limousin 270kg £1010 (374), S Wright Blonde d'Aquitaine 290kg £1080 (372) and Parkmore Farms, Ballymena Limousin 270kg £1000 (370).

301-350kg

Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 320kg £1490 (465), T.J McLornan, Crumlin Charolais 340kg £1580 (464), 330kg £1390 (421), 340kg £1400 (411), J Crawford Limousin 310kg £1270 (409), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 340kg £1380 (405), L Marron, Portglenone Limousin 340kg £1370 (402), T Wray, Carnlough Charolais 340kg £1360 (400), T.J McLornan Limousin 310kg £1240 (400), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 340kg £1340 (394), K Molyneaux, Crumlin Charolais 350kg £1370 (391), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 330kg £1290 (390), Parkmore Farms Limousin 310kg £1210 (390) and D Mairs Simmental 320kg £1240 (387).

351kg and over

D Beggs, Ballynashee Charolais 360kg £1510 (419), M and R Simpson Charolais 390kg £1590 (407), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 380kg £1540 (405), D Beggs Charolais 360kg £1450 (402), K Molyneaux Charolais 390kg £1550 (397), D Beggs, Ballyclare Charolais 360kg £1400 (388), local farmer, Limousin and Charolais 360kg £1400 (388), G Fleming, Ballymoney Limousin 360kg £1380 (383), T Wray Charolais 380kg £1450 (318), M and R Simpson Limousin 360kg £1370 (380), K Molyneaux Charolais 360kg £1350 (375), 390kg £1450 (371), T Wray Limousin 410kg £1520 (370) and T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 390kg £1140 (369).

Heifers

0-300kg

P Sloan, Charolais 240kg £1150 (479), DJ McFerran Charolais 220kg £970 (440), 220kg £930 (422), R Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 260kg £1030 (396), Parkmore Farms Limousin 280kg £1060 (378), P Sloan Limousin 190kg £710 (373), R Jordan Charolais 280kg £1040 (371), Limousin 290kg £1075 (370), Limousin 270kg £1000 (370), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 300kg £1110 (370), TJ Johnston Limousin 260kg £960 (369), R Jordan Charolais 270kg £990 (336), DJ McFerran 2x Charolais 220kg £800 (363), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 260kg £940 (361) and G Connon, Aldergrove Charolais 300kg £1060 (353).

301-350kg

M and R Simpson Limousin 330kg £1450 (439), AJ Wilson Charolais 320kg £1340 (418), T Wray Charolais 320kg £1260 (393), D Beggs Charolais 310kg £1210 (390), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 340kg £1290 (379), S Wright Blonde d'Aquitaine 330kg £1250 (378), M Murray Limousin 330kg £1240 (375), S Wright Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg £1200 (375), Limousin 320kg £1190 (371), D Beggs Charolais 320kg £1190 (371), Carrigeen Charolais 330kg £1220 (369), Parkmore Farms Charolais 320kg £1160 (362), Limousin 320kg £1150 (359), T Wray Limousin and Charolais 320kg £1140 (356) and D Beggs, Limousin 320kg £1140 (356).

351kg and over

Parkmore Farms Limousin 370kg £1350 (364), T McKillop Limousin 410kg £1490 (363), TJ McLornan Limousin 360kg £1290 (358), K Molyneaux Charolais 390kg £1380 (353), 360kg £1270 (352), A Griffith, Ballyclare Limousin 420kg £1480 (352), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 360kg £1250 (347), K Molyneaux Charolais 420kg £340), G Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 390kg £1300 (333), Parkmore Farms Charolais 380kg £1200 (315), R Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 430kg £1330 (309), R Coleman, Glarryford Shorthorn beef 410kg £1240 (302), M and R Simpson Limousin 440 £1310 (297), G Davidson Simmental 450kg £1280 (284) and B Barron, Crumlin Limousin 390kg £1100 (282).

Monday 2nd December 2024: A smaller show of sheep on Monday night resulted in a steady trade, ewe lambs sold to £158 for 15 Mules and store lambs to £138 for 1 Texel.

Store lambs

J Duggan, Maghera 7 Texel £138, RMB Farms, Carrickfergus 18 Crossbred £137, D McClintock, Broughshane 1 Dutch Spotted £136, M McClelland, Doagh 10 Charolais £133.50, RMB Farms, Carrickfergus 18 Crossbred £132.50, J Duggan, Maghera 17 Crossbred £128.50, S White, Cloughmills 25 Texel £128.50, J Buick, Kells 4 Texel £127, B Turtle, Ballymena 9 Crossbred £124, K W and J T Dickey, Ballyclare 15 Texel £116, D McClintock, Broughshane 3 Dutch Spotted £113, Cleggan Estate, Ballymena 7 Texel £112.50, R Davidson, Gleno 10 Suffolk £112, C Fleck, Ballymena 11 Suffolk £110.50 and A Clyde, Antrim 40 Texel £110.

Tuesday 3rd December 2024: An entry of 150 store cattle on Tuesday resulted in another great trade.

Bullocks sold to £1340 over for a Simmental 760kg at £2100 presented by E Gillan, Deerfin and heifers sold to £1400 over for a Limousin 610kg at £2010 presented by J Adams, Bellaghy.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 410kg £1490 (363), 380kg £1340 (352), 460kg £1600 (347), G Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 410kg £1400 (341), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 430kg £1460 (339), G Rowney, Ballynure Belgian Blue 400kg £1340 (335), Limousin 450kg £1500 (333), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 430kg £1430 (332), G Rowney, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1480 (328), Limousin 470kg £1540 (327), local farmer Belgian Blue 420kg £1350 (321), M McKeown, Cushendall Limousin 450kg £1440 (320), G Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 490kg £1560 (318), M Hamilton, Comber Hereford 380kg £1190 (313) and G Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 390kg £1210 (310).

Over 500kg

D Woodburn, Broughshane Limousin 530kg £1780 (335), 570kg £1860 (326), W J and I Brown, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1860 (315), D Woodburn, Broughshane Charolais 590kg £1860 (315), 570kg £1790 (314), Limousin 560kg £1750 (312), W J and I Brown, Magherafelt Belgian Blue 620kg £1920 (309), E Gillan, Ballymena Belgian Blue 650kg £2000 (307), R Coleman, Glarryford Hereford 510kg £1560 (305), 550kg £1680 (305), 510kg £1555 (304), E Gillan, Ballymena Belgian Blue 630kg £1920 (304), D Woodburn, Broughshane Limousin 540kg £1640 (303) and W J and I Brown, Magherafelt Belgian Blue 520kg £1570 (301).

Heifers

0-500kg

P and S Gibson, Aughafatten Charolais 490kg £1510 (308), J Tinsley, Dundrod Hereford 360kg £1090 (302), P and S Gibson Charolais 490kg £1470 (300), J Tinsley Hereford 380kg £1090 (286), 410kg £1160 (282), D Fleming, Templepatrick Charolais 500kg £1400 (280), 500kg £1390 (278), WM McCord, Cullybackey Abondance 500kg £1390 (278), D Bill, Templepatrick 2x Shorthorn 440kg £1200 (272), R Baird, Carrickfergus Saler 470kg £1280 (272), D Fleming Charolais 490kg £1330 (271), WM McCord Abondance 500kg £1350 (270), A Ferguson, Ballyclare Abondance 410kg £1100 (268), J Tinsley Hereford 420kg £1100 (261) and A Ferguson Abondance 440kg £1150 (261).

501kg and over

J Adams, Bellaghy Limousin 610kg £2010 (329), 530kg £1660 (313), P and S Gibson Simmental 530kg £1640 (309), Charolais 600kg £1850 (308), R Stewart, Ballyclare Limousin 510kg £1570 (307), P and S Gibson Charolais 520kg £1600 (307), Simmental 540kg £1580 (292), M Hamilton, Comber Hereford 560kg £1620 (289), P and S Gibson Charolais 550kg £1590 (289), 2x 560kg £1600 (285), WM McCord Abondance 540kg £1530 (283) and AJ and C Patterson, Donaghadee Belgian Blue 630kg £1775 (281), Abondance 560kg £1575 (281), Abondance 580kg £1615 (278), Abondance 570kg £1580 (277).

