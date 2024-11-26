Beef cows selling to 340p for a Limousin 800kg at £2720 at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 21st November 2024: A smaller entry of 150 cattle due to wintry conditions today in the beef sale met a strong trade.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef cows sold to 340p for a Limousin 800kg at £2720.

Holstein/Friesian cows sold to 178p for 670kg at £1192.

Beef heifers sold to 321p for a Limousin 620kg at £1990, beef bullocks sold to 322p for a Limousin 730kg at £2350 and Friesian bullocks sold to 228p for a 620kg at £1413.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Beef cows

H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 800kg £2720 (340), P McKeague, Millisle Limousin 930kg £2808 (302), J McAuley, Cushendall Belgian Blue 850kg £2397 (282), C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 880kg £2446 (278), Belgian Blue 770kg £2125 (276), Charolais 850kg £2303 (271), P L McKeag, Millisle Limousin 790kg £2125 (269), C Ferris Charolais 940kg £2509 (267), P L McKeag Charolais 870kg £2305 (265), E S Hall, Ballycarry Limousin 680kg £1788 (263), F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 730kg £1883 (258), R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 670kg £1701 (254), F McKendry Limousin 560kg £1400 (250), C Ferris Charolais 880kg £2200 (250) and J and J Murray, Larne Simmental 750kg £1837 (245).

Friesian cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B Alexander, Ahoghill Friesian 670kg £1192 (178), A Bell, Crumlin Holstein 750kg £1312 (175), B Alexander Friesian 760kg £1314 (173), D and D McKay, Rathkenny Friesian 650kg £1027 (158), Hatrick Brothers, Tobermore Friesian 630kg £945 (150), B McConnell, Doagh Holstein 670kg £991 (148), H Alexander, Glenarm Friesian 720kg £1065 (148), J Hunter, Crumlin Holstein 570kg £786 (138), H Alexander Friesian 670kg £924 (138), A Bell Holstein 710kg £958 (135), P and B McVey, Magherafelt Holstein 510kg £673 (132), R and D Allen, Randalstown, Holstein 590kg £755 (128), Hatrick Brothers Friesian 620kg £756 (122), A Bell Holstein 550kg £665 (121) and J Hunter Holstein 550kg £665 (121).

Beef bullocks per head

H Crawford Limousin 730kg £2350, J Lynn, Cookstown Simmental 820kg £2345, H Crawford Limousin 720kg £2260, J Cormican, Ballinderry Limousin 730kg £2073, J McCabe, Crumlin Charolais 600kg £1992, J Lynn Limousin 670kg £1983, Charolais 700kg £1974, R Carlisle, Cullybackey Charolais 550kg £1545, Charolais 550kg £1479, Charolais 350kg £1468, Limousin 540kg £1425, C Casey, Cloughmills Holstein 620kg £1413 and R Carlisle Limousin 490kg £1228.

Beef bullocks

H Crawford, Limousin 730kg £2350 (322), Limousin 720kg £2260 (314), J Lynn, Limousin 670kg £1983 (296), J McCabe Charolais 680kg £1992 (293), J Lynn Simmental 820kg £2345 (286), J Cormican Limousin 730kg £2073 (284), J Lynn Charolais 7010kg £1974 (282), R Carlisle, Charolais 550kg £1545 (281), Charolais 530kg £1468 (277), Limousin 540kg £1425 (264) and C Casey, Holstein 620kg £1413 (228).

Beef heifers

B O’Neill, Bellaghy Limousin 620kg £1990 (321) Limousin 690kg £2194 (318) R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 700kg £2114 (302) B O’Neill, Charolais 640kg £1926 (301) R Henry, Limousin 720kg £2160 (300) J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 610kg £1817 (298) Charolais 660kg £1960 (297) Charolais 670kg £1956 (292) B O’Neill, Charolais 670kg £1929 (288) Charolais 640kg £1843 (288) G McClintock, Simmental 650kg £1872 (288) E McClintock, Ballymena Belgian Blue 560kg £1590 (284) S Cameron, Randalstown Limousin 500kg £1410 (282) J Newell, Ballymoney Abondance 560kg £1394 (249) and A Bell, Crumlin 610kg £1433 (235).

Friesian bullocks

C Casey, Cloughmills 620kg £1413 (228).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 22nd November 2024: Dairy - 57 lots through the dairy ring on Friday topped at £2850 for a calved heifer from B McStravick, Lurgan and an Abondance bull, 17 months sold to £2000 presented by John Laverty, Armoy.

B McStravick, Lurgan £2850, £2350, JR McNeilly, Randalstown £2300, D Maybin, Broughshane, £2200, Beattie Lilburn Hillcrest Farm, £2200, D Wallace, Antrim £2150, JR McNeilly, £2080, 2x £2050, £2000, Beattie Lilburn Hillcrest Farm, £2000, D Wallace, £1950, RH and HA Shanks, Dunadry £1900, T and J Mackey, £1820, JR McNeilly, £1820 and D Maybin, £1800.

Bulls

J Laverty, Armoy Abondance £2000, T Adams, Ballymena Abondance £1800, J and C McClements, Ballycastle Limousin £1700 and J Laverty, Armoy Abondance £1700.

Sucklers

A smaller entry of suckler met a good trade with a Limousin cow and Charolais bull calf at foot sold for £2000 presented by Daniel McAlonan, Dunloy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D McAlonan, Dunloy Limousin with Charolais bull calf at foot £2000, McClurg and Mullen with Simmental heifer calf at foot £1320, Abondance with Simmental heifer calf at foot £1320, Hereford with Hereford heifer calf at foot £1220. J McNeill, Crossgar Belgian Blue £980, Abondance £880.

Calves

270 calves resulted in another fantastic trade.

The cold conditions didn’t stop a full ring of buyers getting in on the action.

Bulls topped at £660 for a Charolais.

Heifers topped at £570 for a Charolais, reared Friesians topped at £385.

Bulls

T Herbinson, Randalstown Charolais £660, L Nicholl, Randalstown 3x Hereford £575, Abondance £570, S and T Clyde, Straid Belgian Blue £570, L Nicholl, Hereford £555, R Bingham, Charolais £540, S Bell, Crumlin, Charolais £480, L Nicholl, Hereford £475, W Hamilton, Broughshane Belgian Blue £470, W and A Patton, 2x Charolais £470, R Bingham, 2x Charolais £450 and J Blair, Larne Belgian Blue £450.

Heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S and T Clyde, Straid Belgian Blue £670, 2x Belgian Blue £595, T Herbinson, Charolais £570, Charolais £540, R Bingham, Charolais £510, L Nicholl, Hereford £495, J Watt, Templepatrick 2x Abondance £480, Hereford 3x £470, WR Brown, Charolais £465, WM Pearson, Shorthorn beef £450, £445 and A G Gabbey and Partners Charolais £415.

Friesian bulls

A Hoey, Glenwherry 12x £385, J Rea, Ballyclare 2x £330, J Graham, £250 and G McConnell, £240.

Weanlings

A smaller entry of weanling in Ballymena on Friday due to wintery conditions met a sharper trade.

Bullocks sold to £1410 over for a Limousin bull 390kg £1360 presented by O'Kane Farm, Dunloy and heifers sold to £1080 over for a Charolais 520kg £1600 presented by J McHenry, Ballymoney.

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

N Jordan, Moneymore Limousin 190kg £885 (465) S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 300kg £1390 (463) Limousin 300kg £1380 (460) Limousin 280kg £1270 (453) N Jordan, Limousin 230kg £970 (421) M and A Morgan, Lisburn Charolais 170kg £700 (411) N Jordan, Limousin 280kg £1080 (385) O'Kane Farm, Limousin 290kg £1105 (381) S Gowdy, Charolais 280kg £985 (351) S Gowdy, Charolais 300kg £1050 (350) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 260kg £910 (350) D Mulholland, Crumlin Limousin 300kg £1020 (340) N Jordan, Limousin 270kg £910 (337) T and D McCallion, Limousin 280kg £940 (335) and M and A Morgan, Charolais 190kg £600 (315).

301kg to 350kg

O'Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 340kg £1560 (458) S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 320kg £1330 (415) W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 330kg £1340 (406) S Gowdy, Limousin 320kg £1240 (387) Limousin 310kg £1200 (387) Charolais 310kg £1190 (383) Limousin 350kg £1340 (382) R McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 310kg £1180 (380) T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Charolais 350kg £1270 (362) Charolais 320kg £1160 (362) D Mulholland, Crumlin Limousin 320kg £1160 (362) TJ McLornan, Charolais 330kg £1190 (360) P Campbell, Limousin 310kg £1110 (358) TJ McLornan, Charolais 340kg £1160 (341) Charolais 350kg £1190 (340) and R McNabney, Limousin 310kg £1050 (338).

351kg and over

O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 360kg £1400 (388) S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 360kg £1380 (383) B Taggart, Armoy Limousin 380kg £1380 (363) TJ McLornan, Limousin 360kg £1220 (338) D Hume, Randalstown Limousin 370kg £1240 (335) local farmer, 2x Limousin 380kg £1240 (326) D Hume, Randalstown Limousin 3890kg £1260 (323) R McNabney, Charolais 380kg £1210 (318) J McHenry, Charolais 510kg £1600 (313) J Neill, Crossgar Limousin 460kg £1430 (310) D Hume, Limousin 400kg £1240 (310) J McHenry, Charolais 520kg £1600 (307) K Minford, Limousin 400kg £1215 (303) Limousin 410kg £1235 (301) and J McAuley, Charolais 380kg £1120 (294).

Bullocks

0-300kg

O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 290kg £1280 (441), W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 300kg £1320 (440), D McCallion, Portglenone Limousin 290kg £1190 (410), S Lowry, Glenavy Limousin 220kg £865 (393), W Hopes Limousin 280kg £1100 (392), N Jordan, Moneymore Limousin 230kg £900 (391), P Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 270kg £1000 (370), N Jordan Limousin 220kg £800 (363), T and D McCallion, Portglenone Limousin 240kg £870 (362), S Lowry Limousin 240kg £860 (358), M and A Morgan, Lisburn Limousin 270kg £910 (337), P Campbell 2x Charolais 260kg £870 (334), L Hamill, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 290kg £970 (334), S Lowry Charolais 300kg £1000 (333) and M and A Morgan Limousin 280kg £915 (326).

301-350kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Kane Farm Limousin 330kg £1420 (430), M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg £1370 (428), Limousin 310kg £1290 (416), Limousin 310kg £1290 (416), O’Kane Farm Charolais 350kg £1450 (414), W Hopes Limousin 350kg £1450 (414), M Ramsey Limousin 310kg £1280 (412), M Ramsey Limousin 320kg £1320 (412), W Hopes Limousin 320kg £1320 (412), Limousin 350kg £1400 (400), W Campbell Limousin 330kg £1310 (3970), R McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £1270 (396), M Ramsey Limousin 330kg £1280 (387), R McNabney Charolais 350kg £1350 (385), T and D McCallion Limousin 330kg £1260 (381) and D McHolland, Crumlin Limousin 320kg £1210 (378).

351-and over

O’Kane Limousin 390kg £1800 (461), P Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £1360 (377), K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 360kg £1310 (363), R McNabney Limousin 400kg £1450 (362), Limousin 370kg £1320 (356), P Campbell Limousin 370kg £1310 (354), R Kennedy Limousin 400kg £1390 (347), B Taggart, Armoy Limousin 380kg £1310 (344), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg £1300 (342), B Taggart Limousin 380kg £1280 (336), J McHenry, Ballymoney Charolais 470kg £1560 (331), J McAuley Charolais 410kg £1350 (329), B Taggart Limousin 410kg £1340 (326), J McHenry Charolais 510kg £1640 (321), K Minford Limousin 460kg £1475 (320) and TJ McLornan, Crumlin Charolais 400kg £1240 (310).

Monday 25th November 2024: 1100 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharper trade.

Store lambs to £139 and ewe lambs to £138.

Store lambs

Local farmer, 12 Texel £139, B Jamison, Armoy 14 Texel £137.50, J Buick, Kells 11 Charollais £137.50, local farmer, 42 Texel £136.50, S White, Cloughmills 27 Texel £135, L Calderwood, Dunloy 12 Texel £132, 1 Texel £132, W A Hagan, Ballyclare 7 Suffolk £131.50, R Hayes, Moorfields 10 Charollais £130, local farmer, 20 Texel £129.50, G Davidson, Ligoniel 15 Texel £125.50, H Mulvena, Glenarm 13 Mule £124, G Davidson, 16 Texel £122, RMB Farms, Carrickfergus 15 Texel £122, R Carlisle, 9 Texel £121 and RMB Farms, 21 Texel £120.

Ewe lambs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P Swann, Crumlin 1 Dorset £138, W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry 8 Texel £138, P Swann, 7 Texel £137.50, T J Palmer, 4 Texel £136, local farmer, 2 Texel £135, 2 Mule £132, 3 Cheviot £130, 30 Texel £129, T McKillop, Glenarm 10 Blackface £128, local farmer, 30 Texel £128, 5 Suffolk £128, D O’Neill, Ballycastle 14 Texel £128, I Graham, Carrickfergus £125, local farmer, 6 Texel £124, R Frazer, Rathfriland 6 Cheviot £123 and local farmer, 40 Texel £123.

Tuesday 26th November 2024: Store cattle - An entry of 200 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1240 over for a Charolais 470kg at £1710 presented by C Tinsdale, Carnlough.

Heifers sold to £1450 over for a Limousin 680kg at £2130 offered by D Barker, Stoneyford.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 390kg £1450 (371) C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 470kg £1710 (363) A Patterson, Charolais 410kg £1460 (356) Charolais 420kg £1490 (354) S Laverty, Toomebridge Blonde d'Aquitaine 430kg £1510 (351) A Patterson, Charolais 420kg £1470 (350) Charolais 410kg £1420 (346) A McCartney, Nutt's Corner Charolais 380kg £1310 (344) E McCorry, Glengormley Limousin 430kg £1470 (341) A McCartney, Charolais 460kg £1560 (339) E McCorry, Limousin 460kg £1560 (339) A Patterson, Charolais 440kg £1480 (336) B McKay, Cushendun Limousin 430kg £1440 (334) E McCorry, Limousin 410kg £1360 (331) S Laverty, Abondance 480kg £1590 (331) and Airfield Enterprises, Charolais 500kg £1640 (328).

501kg and over

C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 520kg £1670 (321) A McCartney, Nutt's Corner Charolais 520kg £1630 (313) D Barker, Lisburn Limousin 640kg £1980 (309) Belgian Blue 570kg £1760 (308) C and I Dunlop, Charolais 560kg £1700 (303) JK Currie, Ballymena Charolais 600kg £1820 (303) D Woodburn, Broughshane Belgian Blue 600kg £1810 (301) local farmer, Charolais 530kg £1590 (300) E McCorry, Glengormley Limousin 570kg £1700 (298) D Woodburn, Limousin 580kg £1720 (296) E McCorry, Shorthorn beef 540kg £1600 (296) RM Lyons, Abondance 540kg £1600 (296) Airfield Enterprises, Limousin 530kg £1570 (296) D Barker, Limousin 580kg £1700 (293) D Woodburn, Charolais 550kg £1610 (292) and E Gillan, Ballymena Belgian Blue 610kg £1780 (291).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

B McKay, Cushendun Limousin 350kg £1135 (324) J McCormick, Armoy Limousin 430kg £1390 (323) Charolais 480kg £1540 (320) S Laverty, Toomebridge Limousin 500kg £1550 (310) Hay Brothers, Ballycarry Simmental 460kg £1410 (306) B McKay, Limousin 400kg £1225 (306) A McCartney, Charolais 480kg £1440 (300) J McCormick, Armoy Simmental 490kg £1470 (300) A McCartney, Charolais 440kg £1300 (295) J McCormick, Armoy Limousin 440kg £1300 (295) S Laverty, Limousin 450kg £1310 (291) J and G Hamilton, Broughshane Belgian Blue 460kg £1330 (289) J McCormick, Charolais 500kg £1445 (289) J and G Hamilton, Broughshane Abondance 440kg £1270 (288) A McCartney, Charolais 450kg £1290 (286) and B McKay, Limousin 420kg £1200 (285).

501kg and over

D Barker, Stoneyford Limousin 680kg £2130 (313) A McCartney, Charolais 510kg £1530 (300) P and S Gibson, Aughafatten Charolais 520kg £1500 (288) I Lamont, Abondance 550kg £1470 (267) Abondance 540kg £1430 (264) G Rowney, Ballynure Abondance 510kg £1300 (254) and I Lamont, Abondance 630kg £1550 (246) Abondance 600kg £1350 (225).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday 27th November 2024: An entry of 2283 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another improved trade.

Fat lambs sold to 679p for a per of 16 Texels 22kg at £149.50 offered by J Fenton, Glarryford and to a per head of £162 for 40 Texels 28kg presented by Miss E Stevenson, Crumlin.

Fat ewes sold to £302.

Fat lambs (1945)

Top per kg

A O’Kane, Kilrea 40 Mule 18.5kg £128 (691) J Fenton, Glarryford 16 Texel 22kg £149.50 (679) N McAuley, Ballyclare 10 Suffolk 23kg £155.50 (676) G Martin, Broughshane 20 Texel £160.50 (668) N McAuley, 12 Suffolk 24kg £159.50 (664) L Turtle, 20 Texel 23kg £152.50 (663) R Charollais M Kidd, 15 Texel 21kg £138.50 (659) A Kerr, 6 Suffolk 22.5kg £148 (657) S Patterson, 25 Suffolk 23kg £151 (656) N McAuley, Ballyclare 20 Suffolk 24.5kg £160.50 (655) J McCamley, Carrickfergus 6 Texel 22kg £144 (654) J McIlrath, Ballymena 25 Texel 24kg £157 (654) A Boyd, Cloughmills 28 Crossbred 20kg £130.50 (652) J Patterson, 51 Texel 19.5kg £127 (651) R Davison, Broughshane 22 Texel 21.5kg £140 (651) K Topping, Larne 7 Texel 22kg £143 (650) WA Hagan, Ballyclare 24 Texel 24.5kg £159 (649) A Charollais B Hunter, 15 Texel 23.5kg £152.50 (648) I McNeice, Toomebridge 15 Texel 22.5kg £146 (648) J Thompson, Bushmills 12 Texel 23kg £149 (647) I Morrison, Dunloy 25 Texel 23kg £149 (647) J Beattie, Ballycastle 6 Suffolk 19kg £123 (647) E McNeilly, Ballymena 8 Texel 24.5kg £158.50 (646) and G Warwick, Moorfields 13 Dutch Spotted 23kg £148.50 (645).

Top per head

E Stevenson, Crumlin 40 Texel 28kg £162, N McAuley, Ballyclare 20 Suffolk 24.5kg £160.50, RJ McKay, Carnlough 54 Suffolk 25kg £160.50, G Martin, Broughshane 20 Texel 24kg £160.50, S Hall, Larne 21 Texel 25.5kg £160.50, D Adams, Portglenone 2 Charollais 25kg £160, R Moore, Broughshane 28 Texel 25kg £160, N McAuley, 12 Suffolk 24kg £159.50, A McGookin, Carrickfergus 12 Texel 26kg £159.50, J McDevitt, Limavady 24 Texel 26kg £159.50, WA Hagan, Ballyclare 24 Texel 24.5kg £159, I Campbell, Templepatrick 8 Texel 26kg £159, FC Patterson, Broughshane 28 Texel 25kg £158.50, JH Craig, Carnlough 10 Texel 25kg £158.50, E McNeilly, Ballymena 8 Texel 24.5kg £158.50, WJ Hanna, Ballyclare 19 Rouge 26.5kg £158.50, M Moffett, Broughshane 23 Texel 25kg £158.50, J Thompson, 5 Texel 25.5kg £158.50, H Stewart, 18 Texel 27.5kg £158.50, D McKeeman, Ballymoney 22 Suffolk 25kg £157.50, J Gregg, Clough 8 Texel 25kg £157.50, Doherty Brothers, Ballymena 1 Texel 26.5kg £157, J McIlrath, 25 Texel 24kg £157 and Graham Brothers, 26 Texel 24.5kg £157.

Fat ewes (338)

First quality

Suffolk - £150 - £216

Texel - £170 - £302

Crossbred - £120 - £160

Blackface - £90 - £120