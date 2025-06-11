Beef cows selling to 372p for a Belgian Blue 760kg at £2827 at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows to 372p for a Belgian Blue 760kg at £2827, Friesian cows to 286p for 530kg at £1515 and beef heifers to 366p for 550kg at £2013.
Beef bullocks to 388p for 730kg at £2832 and to a top per head of £3232 and Friesian bullocks to 324p for 650kg at £2106.
Beef cows
A J Wilson, Ballymena Belgian Blue 760kg £2827 (372), D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 720kg £2584 (359), local farmer Limousin 750kg £2685 (358), A J Wilson Limousin 700kg £2492 (356), D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 680kg £2339 (344), I McNeice, Toomebridge Limousin 660kg £2270 (344), R Loughery, Limavady Limousin 580kg £1983 (342), D Andrew Limousin 630kg £2142 (340), 610kg £2074 (340), local farmer Limousin 630kg £2142 (340), A Mackey, Ballyclare Limousin 690kg £2318 (336), local farmer Limousin 740kg £2456 (332) and R Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 580kg £1914 (330).
Friesian cows
G Rowney, Ballynure 530kg £1515 (286), J and C Kane, Ballycastle 540kg £1501 (278), D Winter, Randalstown 600kg £1572 (262), B McAlister, Mosside 800kg £2080 (260), R HA Barkley, Dunloy 780kg £2012 (258), S McCrystal, Magherafelt 690kg £1738 (252), R F Saunderson, Glenwherry 600kg £1512 (252), P McGowan, Toomebridge 610kg £1488 (244), G Rowney 540kg £1306 (242), A Hamilton, Ballycastle 580kg £1357 (234) and M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 600kg £1380 (230).
Beef heifers
O'Neill Brothers, Rasharkin Charolais 550kg £2013 (366), C Shivers, Castledawson Charolais 770kg £2802 (364), M McFall, Portglenone Limousin 650kg £2353 (362), J Boyle, Draperstown Charolais 610kg £2196 (360), M McFall Limousin 600kg £2160 (360), S Knox, Broughshane Limousin 670kg £2371 (354), T and T Wilson, Ballymoney Charolais 790kg £2780 (352), J Boyle Charolais 590kg £2065 (350), H J K Walls, Magherafelt Charolais 570kg £1983 (348), O'Neill Brothers, Rasharkin Limousin 600kg £2076 (346), L F Logan, Randalstown Belgian Blue 610kg £2098 (344) and W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 540kg £1846 (342), 540kg £1836 (340).
Beef bullocks
Top per head
W J Porter, Dromore Aberdeen Angus 1010kg £3232, J Porter, Dromore Shorthorn beef 1000kg £3200, W J Porter Aberdeen Angus 980kg £3175, T and T Wilson, Ballymoney Charolais 840kg £3040, B O'Neill, Bellaghy Charolais 820kg £3017, W J McKay, Upperlands Limousin 780kg £2995, C Shivers, Castledawson Charolais 790kg £2970, J and N Martin, Moneymore Blonde d'Aquitaine 790kg £2954, 750kg £2865, T and T Wilson Charolais 800kg £2864, I Stewart, Bushmills Belgian Blue 800kg £2848, C Shivers Charolais 760kg £2842, B O'Neill, Bellaghy Charolais 770kg £2833, J and N Martin Blonde d'Aquitaine 730kg £2832 and I Stewart, Bushmills Belgian Blue 820kg £2820.
Top per kilo
J and N Martin, Moneymore Blonde d'Aquitaine 730kg £2832 (388), C Shivers, Castledawson Charolais 720kg £2779 (386), J Kennedy, Rasharkin Charolais 650kg £2496 (384), W J McKay, Upperlands Limousin 780kg £2995 (384), J and N Martin Blonde d'Aquitaine 730kg £2803 (384), 670kg £2559 (382), 750kg £2865 (382), J Kennedy Limousin 690kg £2622 (380), C Shivers Limousin 690kg £2608 (378), 670kg £2532 (378), Charolais 700kg £2632 (376), 790kg £2970 (376), O'Neill Brothers, Rasharkin Limousin 680kg £2556 (376), C Shivers Charolais 760kg £2842 (374) and J and N Martin Blonde d'Aquitaine 790kg £2954 (374), 740kg £2752 (372).
Friesian bullocks
T Duffin, Toomebridge 650kg £2106 (324), A Rocke, Larne 750kg £2355 (314), T Duffin 690kg £2125 (308) and P McMullan, Dundrod 710kg £2186 (308), 750kg £2265 (302), 600kg £1752 (292).
Friday 6th June 2025: Dairy cows - 50 lots in the dairy ring topped at £3000 for a calved heifer from B McStravick, Gawleys Gate and an entry of in-calf Holstein heifers from D Foreman, Belfast sold to £1600, as well as Holstein heifer calves from A P Redmond, Portavogie which reached £980 at 8 months old.
B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Holstein £3000, S Clarke, Maghera Holstein £2500, J Mulholland, Toomebridge Friesian £2500, B McStravick Friesian £2500, M Nelson, Ballyclare Friesian £2400, B McStravick Holstein £2300, R McCluggage, Larne Ayrshire £2100, S Kennedy, Doagh Friesian £1900 and W Williamson, Newtownabbey Friesian £1900.
Suckler cows
20 suckler cows reached £4650 for an exceptional Charolais heifer with a heifer calf at foot and Breeding bulls sold to £3400 for a young Aberdeen Angus bull.
Local farmer Charolais and heifer calf £4650, W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue and bull calf £4000, J Gregg, Clough Limousin and heifer calf £3800, N Booth, Bushmills Charolais and bull calf £3700, B Taggart, Armoy Limousin and heifer calf £3650, A and W McKee, Larne Shorthorn beef and bull calf £2800, B Taggart Limousin and bull calf £2750, W Gillespie, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus and heifer calf £2650 and A and W McKee Shorthorn beef and bull calf £2450.
Calves
A good entry of 411 calves on Friday averaged at £525. Bulls topped at £1060 for 4 Charolais, heifers to £110 for 2 Charolais and reared Friesians to £950.
Bulls
N and J Coleman, Doagh Charolais £1060 x4, J R McNeilly, Randalstown Belgian Blue £1050 x2, S D Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £1040, local farmer Aberdeen Angus £1040, R F Saunderson, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £1040, Charolais £1010, A Connor, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus £990, S D Gillespie Charolais £970, A Connor Aberdeen Angus £960 x3 and M Park, Ballymena Friesian £950.
Heifers
S McMullan, Bellaghy Charolais £1100 x2, J R McNeilly, Randalstown Belgian Blue £1050 x3, A Connor, Ballynure Belgian Blue £980, A Wishart, Ballywalter Charolais £975, A Reid, Glenarm Shorthorn beef £910 x2, Thornfield Farm, Stranocum Hereford £900 x2, A Connor, Ballynure Charolais £870, A Wishart, Ballywalter Charolais £860, S McMullan Simmental £850 and S D Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £850.
Holstein/Friesian bulls
M Park, Ballymena £950, £780, £720 x2, £670 x3, R F Saunderson, Glenwherry £640, J McKeown, Ballymena £630, L Stewart, Ballymena £620, J and F Kyle, Ballymoney £590, M Park, Ballymena £520 x3 and L Stewart, Ballymena £450.
Weanlings
185 weanlings sold to a good trade with bullocks reaching £1820 over for a Charolais 480kg at £2300 and heifers to £1310 over for a Simmental 470kg at £1780.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
M Adams, Cloughmills Charolais 270kg £1410 (522) Dr L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 250kg £1290 (516) Charolais 190kg £960 (505) R McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 270kg £1340 (496) J McPeake, Limousin 240kg £1180 (491) R McGinley, Charolais 280kg £1330 (475) A Reid, Glenarm Charolais 240kg £1110 (462) WJ Marshall, Limousin 270kg £1160 (429) J McPeake, Limousin 210kg £900 (428) Dr L McClinton, Saler 250kg £1030 (412) S W Kirkpatrick, Glenavy Blonde d'Aquitaine 290kg £1180 (406) and A Reid, Glenarm Shorthorn beef 290kg £1180 (406).
301kg to 350kg
P Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 330kg £1610 (487) M Adams, Cloughmills Charolais 330kg £1610 (487) M Simmons, Antrim Limousin 330kg £1520 (460) Charolais 340kg £1560 (458) P Esler, Limousin 340kg £1560 (458) M Adams, Charolais 320kg £1460 (456) C Livingstone, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1440 (450) local farmer, Hereford 340kg £1470 (432) D McKillop, Fleckvieh 330kg £1280 (387) Abondance 320kg £1190 (371) and S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry Charolais 340kg £1260 (370).
Over 351kg
M Simmons, Antrim Limousin and Charolais 420kg £2130 (507) Limousin 360kg £1760 (488) M Foster, Kells Charolais 400kg £1920 (480) M Simmons, Antrim Charolais 480kg £2300 (479) P Esler, Islandmagee, Limousin 370kg £1770 (478) Limousin 390kg £1850 (474) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg £1750 (473) M Simmons, Limousin 370kg £1740 (470) J Buick, Kells Limousin 360kg £1690 (469) W Reid, Limousin 360kg £1680 (466) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 380kg £1760 (463) M Simmons, Charolais 380kg £1740 (457) Charolais 490kg £2240 (457) and M Charolais 400kg £1820 (455).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 240kg £1290 (537) x2, R McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 270kg £1380 (511), L McClinton Charolais 290kg £1400 (482), 280kg £1320 (471), L Weatherup, Ballyclare Simmental 280kg £1300 (464), I Mawhinney, Antrim Charolais 270kg £1150 (425), L Weatherup Simmental 270kg £1150 (425), I Mawhinney Charolais 280kg £1170 (417), 270kg £1090 (403), 260kg £1040 (400), 270kg £1080 (400), W J Marshall, Ahoghill Limousin 280kg £1100 (392), I Mawhinney Charolais 230kg £890 (387) and B Wharry, Glenarm Limousin 300kg £1140 (380).
301 to 350kg
R McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1480 (477), N and M Randalstown Simmental 320kg £1500 (468), local farmer Charolais 330kg £1530 (463), L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £1390 (448), G Christie, Claudy Charolais 320kg £1410 (440), B Wharry, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £1390 (434), I Mawhinney, Antrim Charolais 1430 (433), H Gibson, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £1430 (433), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg £1380 (431), G Christie Charolais 330kg £1420 (430), R McGinley Limousin 350kg £1500 (428), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg £1370 (428), 340kg £1450 (426), L Weatherup, Ballyclare Simmental 330kg £1400 (424), W J Marshall, Ahoghill Holstein 340kg £1390 (408) and G Christie Charolais 350kg £1410 (402).
Over 351kg
R McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 380kg £1690 (444), 380kg £1660 (436), J Wray, Carnlough Limousin 390kg £1650 (423), C Livingstone, Ballymena Charolais 420kg £1710 (407), W Reid, Aughafatten Limousin 370kg £1490 (402), L Weatherup, Ballyclare Simmental 410kg £1650 (402), J Wray, Carnlough Limousin 370kg £1460 (394), L Weatherup Simmental 360kg £1410 (391), 460kg £1770 (384), J Wray Simmental 470kg £1780 (378), C Livingstone Charolais 420kg £1590 (378), J Wray Simmental 440kg £1620 (368), D McKillop, Cushendall Aberdeen Angus 370kg £1360 (367), Aberdeen Angus 400kg £1460 (365) and A Millar, Antrim Charolais 400kg £1450 (362).
Tuesday 10th June 2025: A small entry of store cattle on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.
Bullocks to £2080 over for a Limousin 640kg at £2720 and heifers to £1640 over for a Limousin 510kg at £2150.
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 480kg £2070 (413) Limousin 460kg £1960 (426) B Richmond, Cloughmills Belgian Blue 460kg £1955 (425) Graham Brothers, Limousin 390kg £1620 (415) Fairmount Farm Ltd, Claudy Abondance 470kg £1860 (395) P Mehaffey, Larne Charolais 340kg £1340 (394) J and M Duncan, Antrim Limousin 500kg £1970 H Healey, Belfast Simmental 300kg £1180 (393) R McMullan, Shorthorn beef 500kg £1925 (385) Fairmount Farm, Abondance 430kg £1650 (383) Abondance 430kg £1635 (380) Charolais 430kg £1600 (372) J and M Duncan, Antrim Limousin 440kg £1630 (370) Fairmount Farm, Abondance 370kg £1370 (370) Graham Brothers, Limousin 440kg £1625 (369) and J and M Duncan, Antrim Charolais 410kg £1510 (368).
501kg and over
Graham Brothers, Limousin 510kg £2150 (421) B Richmond, Cloughmills Limousin 530kg £2100 (396) and B Richmond, Charolais 510kg £1910 (374).
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 480kg £1890 (393) Limousin 370kg £1350 (364) local farmer, Simmental 470kg £1660 (353) Fairmount Farm, Abondance 430kg £1500 (348) H Healey, Belfast Charolais 420kg £1455 (346) C Christie, Saler 370kg £1260 (340) local farmer, Shorthorn 490kg £1600 (326) Simmental 430kg £1380 (320) and J Johnston, Clough Friesian 480kg £1285 (267) Friesian 490kg £1225 (250).
501kg and over
Local farmer, Belgian Blue 630kg £2720 (431) Limousin 640kg £2720 (425) Charolais 650kg £2580 (396) Abondance 690kg £2720 (394) S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 560kg £2165 (386) A Cameron, Ahoghill Limousin 640kg £2220 (346) Charolais 660kg £2280 (345) Belgian Blue 560kg £1930 (344) Belgian Blue 640kg £2200 (343) Hereford 660kg £2230 (337) Belgian Blue 690kg £2280 (330) H Healey, Charolais 560kg £1850 (330) and local farmer, Abondance 520kg £1700 (326) Friesian 560kg £1820 (325).
