Beef cows selling to 422p for 760kg at £3207 at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 21st August 2025: An entry of 240 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a sharp trade.

Beef cows to 422p for 760kg at £3207, Friesian cows to 260p for 570kg at £1482 and beef heifers to 436p for 610kg at £2659.

Beef bullocks to 434p for 580kg at £2517 and to a top per head of £3478 for 940kg and Friesian bullocks to 350p for 630kg at £2205.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Market

S McCullough, Glenavy British Blue 760kg £3207 (422), R Savage, Drumahoe Limousin 820kg £3362 (410), M and A Millar, Rasharkin Limousin 720kg £2937 (408), D Hume, Randalstown Limousin 800kg £3248 (406), 790kg £3096 (392), R Canning, Drumsurn Limousin 770kg £2987 (388), C McAuley, Carnlough Limousin 660kg £2494 (378), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 840kg £3141 (374), C McAuley Piemontese 580kg £2169 (374), D Hume Limousin 800kg £2960 (370), W McVey Charolais 710kg £2612 (368), S McCullough Limousin 550kg £2024 (368) and A O’Neill, Glenarm Charolais 640kg £2316 (362).

Friesian cows

A Bowden, Greyabbey 570kg £1482 (260), D and D Robinson, Carnalbanagh 790kg £2006 (254), A Carson, Clough 630kg £1575 (250), M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 770kg £1909 (248), D Borland, Bushmills 630kg £1562 (248), D Wallace, Antrim 680kg £1672 (246), D Borland, Bushmills 680kg £1645 (242), S McCrystal, Magherafelt 690kg £1642 (238), G Kerr, Ahoghill 620kg £1475 (238), 690kg £1614 (234), D and D Robinson 780kg £1778 (228), J Adams, Ballymena 590kg £1321 (224), A Carson 650kg £1456 (224), G Kerr 690kg £1531 (222), 620kg £1326 (214) and S McCrystal 650kg £1378 (212).

Beef heifers

A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 610kg £2659 (436), 600kg £2556 (426), Charolais 600kg £2556 (426), 580kg £2412 (416), Limousin 630kg £2620 (416), 570kg £2325 (408), G A McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 680kg £2760 (406), R Fulton, Dungiven Limousin 660kg £2666 (404), W McQuigg, Aghadowey Charolais 660kg £2666 (404), D Frew, Holywood Simmental 500kg £2010 (402), A Ross Limousin 530kg £2120 (400), W McQuigg Charolais 630kg £2520 (400) and V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 670kg £2680 (400).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

R Canning, Drumsurn Charolais 940kg £3478, local farmer Limousin 860kg £3319, W Donaldson, Holywood Charolais 770kg £3311, 800kg £3232, G A McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 790kg £3175, 770kg £3157, W Donaldson Limousin 740kg £3137, Charolais 780kg £3135, R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 810kg £3110, W Donaldson Charolais 760kg £3070, R Thompson Limousin 760kg £3055, N Logan, Randalstown Charolais 790kg £3033 and R Thompson Charolais 830kg £3004.

Top per kilo

W Donaldson, Holywood Limousin 580kg £2517 (434), Charolais 770kg £3311 (430), Limousin 740kg £3137 (424), 640kg £2688 (420), G A McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 770kg £3157 (410), S Morrison, Liscolman Limousin 620kg £2517 (406), W Donaldson Charolais 800kg £3232 (404), 760kg £3070 (404), Limousin 700kg £2814 (402), Charolais 780kg £3135 (402), G A McMaster Limousin 790kg £3175 (402), R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 760kg £3055 (402), W Donaldson Limousin 670kg £2680 (400), Charolais 680kg £2720 (400) and E Ferguson, Magherafelt Charolais 620kg £2480 (400).

Friesian bullocks

J Stevenson, Broughshane 630kg £2205 (350) and T Duffin, Toomebridge 780kg £2574 (330), 750kg £2460 (328).

Friday 22nd August 2025: Cows and calves to £4550 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine cow and bull calf.

Dairy cow

I Small, Ahoghill Holstein £3800, Holstein £2500, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £3400, Holstein £3050, Holstein £3050, J McCann, Craigavon Friesian £330, Fleckvieh £2900 and J McClintock, Moorfields Friesian £1800.

Bulls P Maginn, Downpatrick Simmental £3550, C Richardson, Annaghmore Shorthorn £3550, D Lively, Hilltown Limousin £3450 and R J and P J Stewart, Cloughmills Ayrshire £2200.

Suckler cow

D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine £4550 and bull calf, Blonde d'Aquitaine £3500 and bull calf, J Coulter, Antrim Stabiliser £2850 and heifer calf, Stabiliser £2750 and heifer calf, Limousin £2700 and bull calf, G McLarnon, Ballymena Abondance £2650 and heifer calf and J Crawford, Parkmore Shorthorn beef £2650 and heifer calf.

Calves An entry of 300 calves resulted in a super trade with a sale average of £844.

Bulls topped at £1605 for a super Limousin calf.

Heifers to £1630 for a Charolais cow maker and reared Friesian bulls to £900.

Bulls S Warwick, Ballyclare Limousin £1605, Drumahilla Farms, Newtownards Charolais £1590 x7, D McClurkin, Ligoniel Limousin £1560, W J Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £1555, £1550, E Gillan, Ballymena Charolais £1480, Drumhilla Farms Limousin £1450 and R R Cupples, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £1400 x3.

Heifers Local farmer Charolais £1630, W J Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £1440, £1410, local farmer Charolais £1410, W J Harkness Charolais £1370, E English, Lisburn Limousin £1365, £1290, Drumahilla Farms, Newtownards Charolais £1250 x2, S Warwick, Ballyclare Charolais £1200, C Lyle, Larne Belgian Blue £1160 x3 and E English Limousin £1100.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

G McCammond, Larne £900 x2, £750, T and M E Taylor, Doagh £625 x2, A Magee, Kilwaughter £610, M Martin, Randalstown £520, T and M E Taylor £450, M Doherty, Kilrea £365, J Adams, Ballymena £340 x3, A and J Jamison, Stranocum £330 and S McCormick, Bangor £320.

Weanlings 240 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold £2130 over for a Charolais 530kg at £2660 presented by a local farmer.

Heifers sold to £1510 over for a Charolais 360kg at £1870 offered by S Taylor, Belfast.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 250kg £1680 (672), 300kg £1740 (580), T J Magee, Ballyclare Charolais 300kg £1680 (560), H Healey, Belfast Charolais 300kg £1640 (546), J McDonnell, Cushendall Limousin 290kg £1550 (534), S Maginn, Downpatrick Charolais 280kg £1460 (521), D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 290kg £1450 (500) x2, H McNeill, Ballygally Simmental 290kg £1430 (493), 270kg £1310 (485), J Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 260kg £1260 (484), H Healy Hereford 280kg £1320 (471) and H McNeill Simmental 290kg £1330 (458). 301 to 350kg

J McKinty, Larne Charolais 350kg £1920 (548), S Rea, Ballyclare Charolais 330kg £1790 (542), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Sal 310kg £1680 (541), P McCann, Portglenone Limousin 330kg £1770 (536), 340kg £1800 (529), M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 350kg £1820 (520), N McClure, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg £1800 (514), D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 320kg £1640 (512), T J Magee, Ballyclare Charolais 340kg £1740 (511), J A Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 350kg £1750 (500), H McNeill, Ballygally Simmental 330kg £1620 (490), J A Ross Limousin 340kg £1650 (485), T J Magee Charolais 320kg £1550 (484) and H McNeill Simmental 340kg £1530 (450) x2.

Over 351kg

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £1920 (533), C Quinn, Cookstown Belgian Blue 460kg £2440 (530), N McClure, Ballymoney Charolais 370kg £1920 (518), J McKinty, Larne Charolais 390kg £2020 (518), P Sharpe, Cushendall Charolais 510kg £2600 (509), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 370kg £1880 (508), P McCann, Portglenone Limousin 400kg £2020 (505), local farmer Charolais 530kg £2660 (501), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 370kg £1850 (500), T Montgomery, Kells Limousin 360kg £1790 (497), D Wright, Newtownards Parthenais 370kg £1820 (491), M Foster, Kells Limousin 430kg £2100 (488) and D Park Charolais 520kg £2500 (480).

Heifers

0-300kg C Patterson, Antrim Limousin 280kg £1370 (489), M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 230kg £1300 (565), H Park, Ballymena Charolais 300kg £1260 (420), M Warwick, Limousin 300kg £1210 (448), H Park, Limousin 270kg £1200 (444), R Millar, Ballymoney Abondance 260kg £1190 (457), R Wallace, Carrickfergus Limousin 280kg £1000 (357), J McDonnell, Cushendall Limousin 250kg £860 (344), Limousin 170kg £810 (476), J McMullan, Portaferry Shorthorn beef 190kg £810 (426), D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 240kg £800 (333) and J McMullan, Shorthorn 200kg £800 (400), Shorthorn beef 190kg £700 (368).

301-350kg

N McClure, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg £1750 (514), S Rea, Ballyclare Limousin 340kg £1730 (508), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 320kg 31700 (531), N McClure, Charolais 350kg £1680 (480), C Patterson, Antrim Limousin £1580 (493), D Davidson, Ballymena 310kg £1530 (493), C Smyth, Portaferry Limousin £1510 (431), M Warwick, Antrim 340kg £1500 (441), D Wright, Newtownards Parthenais 310kg £1490 (480), R Millar, Ballymoney Abondance 320kg 31455 (454), Abondance 320kg £1455 (454), J McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 350kg £1440 (4110, N McClure, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg £1350 (397), D Wright, Parthenais 310kg £1330 (429), S Maginn, Downpatrick Saler 310kg £1250 (403) and R Wallace, Carrickfergus Abondance 340kg £1250 (367).

351kg and over

D Wright, Newtownards Parthenais 400kg £1900 (475), Parthenais 400kg £1900 (475), M Foster, Kells 420kg £1900 (452), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 400kg £1890 (472), Charolais 360kg £1870 (519), P McCann, Portglenone Limousin 390kg £1860 (476), 390kg £1860 (476), D Wright, Parthenais £1860 (465), M Foster, Belgian Blue 370kg £1850 (500), D Wright, Parthenais 400kg £1810 (452), H Healey, Stewartstown Charolais 380kg £1760 (463), M J Quinn, Cookstown Charolais 380kg £1750, C Smyth, Portaferry Limousin 370kg £1740 (470), N McClure, Ballymoney Charolais 390kg £1740 (446), S Rea, Ballyclare Limousin 370kg £1690 (456) and W T McGookin, Larne Abondance 370kg £1580 (427).

Monday 25th August 2025: 4200 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night resulted in an improved trade with breeding sheep topping at £340 for 12 Suffolk hoggets and store lambs to £135 for 35 Texels and ewe lambs to £260 for 12 Suffolk Cheviots.

Store lambs

V McErlaine, Armoy 35 Texel £135, I Gibson, Broughshane 25 Texel £132.50, G Gillan, Glenarm 50 Texel £129, O Duffin, Cargan 12 Texel £128.50, N and J McKee, Cairncastle 7 Dor £128, O Duffin 48 Texel £128, K Kidd, Broughshane 26 Texel £127.50, R McKeown, Broughshane 11 Cheviot £127.50, D McClintock, Broughshane 26 Texel £127, S McLaughlin, Ballymoney 18 Suff £127, K Kidd 27 Texel £125, P McKeown, Martinstown 16 Suff £124.50, T Stewart, Cairncastle 30 Texel £124.50, J Holden, Larne 50 Mule £124.50, W McBurney, Moorfields 10 Texel £123.50 and R H Johnston, Glenarm 25 Texel £123.

Breeding sheep

R Christie, Armoy X12 Suffolk £340, J McAllister, Glenarm x9 Cheviot £315, J Tuft, Lisburn x9 Suffolk £315, P McAuley, Ballymena x10 Suffolk £305, local farmer x10 Mule £300, S G Lowry, Glenavy x9 Suffolk £295, local farmer x11 Suffolk £290, J Tuft, x10 £290, S Wright, Ballymena x10 Mule £290, I McCluggage, Glarryford x5 Texel £290, J McAllister, x9 Cheviot £285, T Rainey, Ballygalley x10 Mule £285, J McAllister, x12 Suffolk £280, J Hanna, Ballinderry x10 Mule £280, x6 Mule £280 and S G Lowry, Glenavy x8 Suffolk £280.

Ewe lambs

A V Magill, Ballymena x12 Suffolk £260, x12 Suffolk £245, x12 Suffolk £230, x11 Cheviot £230, x15 Suffolk £228, J Ross, Ballymena x Suffolk £225, A V Magill, x15 Suffolk £218, x12 Suffolk £215, x14 Suffolk £215, J Ross, x15 Suffolk £210, A V Magill, x15 Suffolk £205, x15 Suffolk £205, S P Olynn, Larne x12 Crossbred £200, R J M and E Dunlop, Larne x11 Cheviot £200 and J Ross, x 14 Mule £195, x13 Suffolk £195.

Tuesday 26th August 2025: An entry of 200 store cattle in Ballymena sold to a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £2050 over for a Charolais 680kgs at £2730 from J Stewart, Templepatrick.

Heifers sold to £1770 over for an Aberdeen Angus 690kg at £2460 from WJ McClintock, Broughshane.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

R J Lyle, Larne Hereford 400kg £1920 (480), Shorthorn beef 420kg £1980 (471), Limousin 410kg £1910 (465), S J C Woodburn, Ballyclare Shorthorn beef 420kg £1890 (450), R J Lyle Limousin 450kg £2010 (446), G and A McBurney, Ballyclare Parthenais 420kg £1870 (445), Charolais 490kg £2150 (438), S J C Woodburn Hereford 460kg £1990 (432), G and A McBurney Charolais 420kg £1790 (426), S J C Woodburn Shorthorn beef 400kg £1690 (422), R J Lyle Shorthorn beef 470kg £1980 (421), G and A McBurney Limousin 480kg £2020 (420) and J Graham, Larne Aberdeen Angus 440kg £1850 (420).

Over 501kg

F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 530kg £2360 (445), G and A McBurney, Ballyclare Charolais 510kg £2260 (443), J O'Rawe, Gracehill Charolais 600kg £2590 (431), G and A McBurney Charolais 520kg £2230 (428), Limousin 560kg £2390 (426), Charolais 550kg £2320 (421), Limousin 560kg £2360 (421), F McKendry Limousin 510kg £2140 (419), J O'Rawe Charolais 570kg £2390 (419), 570kg £2370 (415) x2 and R W Christie, Dunloy Charolais 520kg £2160 (415).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

S Richmond, Cloughmills Charolais 480kg £2140 (445), W D and J McDonnell, Belfast Limousin 440kg £1850 (420), S Richmond Charolais 500kg £2090 (418), 500kg £2070 (414), 470kg £1930 (410), P McAuley, Carnlough Charolais 390kg £1570 (402), W D and J McDonnell Limousin 480kg £1900 (395), C O'Neill Belgian Blue 410kg £1600 (390) and O McAteer, Randalstown Belgian Blue 470kg £1830 (389), 390kg £1505 (385).

Over 501kg

W D and J McDowell, Belfast Limousin 510kg £2070 (405), J Ferguson, Comber Belgian Blue 550kg £2180 (396) x6, W J McClintock, Broughshane Belgian Blue 520kg £1950 (375), Aberdeen Angus 590kg £2130 (361), 690kg £2460 (356) and M Rea, Nutt's Corner Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1960 (356).